Eldorado Resorts' (ERI) CEO Gary Carano on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Joe Jaffoni - IR

Gary Carano - CEO

Anthony Carano - COO, EVP Operations, General Counsel, Secretary

Tom Reeg - CFO

Analysts

Patrick Scholes - SunTrust

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Daniel Politzer - JP Morgan

John DeCree - Union Gaming

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Eldorado Resorts' Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Joe Jaffoni. Please go ahead.

Joe Jaffoni

Thank you, Ashley, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Eldorado Resorts 2017 second quarter conference call. Joining us today from the Company are Chairman and CEO, Gary Carano; Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Anthony L. Carano; and President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Reeg.

On today's call, we'll review the company's second quarter financial results, our recently completed acquisition of Isle of Capri Casinos and progress against the company's other key strategic priorities. We will then open the call to participants for questions.

This afternoon, Eldorado Resorts issued a press release announcing its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2017. The release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's Web site at www.eldoradoresorts.com. Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and a webcast replay will be available for 90 days, the details of which are available on today's press release.

During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, one should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements are also subject to the inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed.

For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in our forward-looking statements, you should refer to the cautionary statements contained in our press release as well as the Risk Factors contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Eldorado Resorts undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after today’s call.

Also, during today's call, the company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure discussed and the reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the company's Web site at www.eldoradoresorts.com by selecting the press release regarding the company's 2017 second quarter financial results. Thank you for your patience with that.

And now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to the company's Chairman and CEO, Gary Carano. Gary?

Gary Carano

Thank you, Joe. I’d like to welcome everyone, joining us today on today's second quarter conference call and webcast. This afternoon we reported pro forma total second quarter net revenues of $426.8 million, down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. While adjusted EBITDA increased 7.8% to $100 million. Property level adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter increased 4.4% to $107.6 million, reflecting a property adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.2%, which is up 150 basis points year-over-year.

Following our completion of the acquisition of Isle of Capri on May 1, and our ability to quickly realize synergies and integration of best practices, the pro forma second quarter results begin to demonstrate a significant annualized free cash flow that we can deliver.

I’m very pleased to welcome the Isle of Capri team members to the Eldorado Resorts family and we’re all encouraged by the very strong start we are off to as a combined company. It accomplished a lot in a short amount of time and we’re happy with our properties progress to date.

We are doing a good job of achieving efficiencies which remain a high priority. Our goal is to continue to drive efficiencies in our operations, while also hear into our customer service oriented culture which emphasizes providing our guests with a premier experience at our properties whether they’re to gamble, to enjoy our restaurants, bars, and lounges and entertainment or for any other unique experience at any of our properties.

We are now -- we not only compete for our players vacation time and dollars across a wide range of options in all of our markets, by leveraging our player focus culture and velocity, I think we will stay connected to our guests throughout their visits to our properties to create meaningful experiences for them we can share Eldorado captures above fair share of our customers discretionary entertainment spend and the future of Eldorado Resorts is very, very bright.

With that, let me turn the call over to Anthony. Anthony?

Anthony Carano

Thank you, Gary, and good afternoon, to everyone on the call. Tom will review the second quarter results in detail, but before that let me provide some high-level operating perspective.

Year-over-year property level adjusted EBITDA improved at most of our property. In addition, property adjusted EBITDA margin increased for our Western, Midwest, and East region, while the adjusted EBITDA margin for our South region was essentially flat.

As Tom will review in more detail, in the second quarter, our Reno Tri Properties had a difficult comp to prior year period as 2017 was an off year for the Bowling Championship. We also had some impact from floods in Vicksburg, Lula, and Caruthersville over about a seven day period in the quarter which impacted visitation.

Despite these issues, our second quarter results clearly benefited from a larger scale and diversified property portfolio, as well as our focus on margins which is helping us drive better flow-through of revenue. As a result, Eldorado second quarter consolidated property adjusted EBITDA margin improved 160 basis points over last year to 25.2% and we see further upside from here.

Of course during the early part of the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Isle of Capri and we're extremely pleased with the progress of the integration today and optimistic that will continue to execute on our detailed integration plan. As of August 1, we’ve executed on nearly 30 million of our year one $35 million of expected synergies and remain on track to achieve the full amount and more.

While the strategic and financial benefits from this acquisition are evident already in our second quarter results, we also pursued and executed on the deal with confident that the culture fit for Eldorado was just as strong. And in the early days of the combined operations, we're seeing exactly that. The Isle operations are strongly focused on providing great customer experiences, and delivering operational excellence just as Eldorado has always been.

Looking at the collective property portfolio, the properties are in excellent shape. We’ve an opportunity now to spend time reviewing the portfolio and seeing were some return focused projects can help grow EBITDA or otherwise unlocking value that is not currently being delivered.

Our main growth project now is the $50 million capital investment plan for our Reno Tri Properties. We undertook this project against the backdrop of the tremendous economic revitalization of the city and the region. At least a 100 companies have or in the process of relocating to Reno in the last several years. Median home prices in June were up to just below $360,000 and airline load in terms of passengers and level of cargo continue to improve.

With the improving economy, our three-year upgrade plan for the Tri Property operation is extremely well-timed and targeted towards creating a complex that provides unique features and amenities at each of the three resorts, while also creating a more seamless experience for our guests as they move from one area of the complex to another.

To date, we have renovated all the standard rooms in the North tower Circus Circus, or approximately 40% of its room supply and more than 25% of the rooms with Eldorado. We've also opened a number of new food and beverage option at the Tri Properties, including a new food court at Circus Circus, which features three great options for our guests, Habit Burger, Piezzetta Pizza Kitchen and Panda Express and the famous Los Angeles deli Canter's at the Silver Legacy.

Also at the Silver Legacy, the beautiful new poker room is opened and back at Circus Circus, the XP Arcade part of our all new and revitalized Midwest. We welcome everyone to visit Reno to see firsthand how the city's growth is exploding, now Eldorado positioned itself as the legacy market leader to participate in this growth.

I will now turn the call over to Tom and he'll provide a detailed insight on the second quarter financial performance and additional details on our balance sheet and capital structure, before we open-up the call to Q&A. Tom?

Tom Reeg

Thanks, Anthony. I’m going to take everybody through financials in more detail. As most of you are aware there's a lot of noise in this quarter's results since we closed the Isle acquisition on May 1. The first place you will notice that is our operating loss for the quarter, there's just shy of $86 million of transaction expenses that roll through that number. So on an adjusted basis, we look quite healthy for the quarter.

You can see that we have the four operating regions that we had told you we break our operations in to, post the Isle acquisition. For those of you who've not founded on May 30, we filed an 8-K that converted Isle's fiscal year-end number -- fiscal calendar numbers they were in April fiscal year-end to normal calendar results.

And you -- if you look at that document, you can find our historical numbers and build them -- combine them with Eldorado to build the historical numbers. But up almost 8% in the quarter in terms of the regions in the West, Anthony and Gary spoke briefly about Bowling in Reno was a headwind the last -- in last year's quarter we had more than 40,000 room nights filled by the bowlers and there -- that was -- this was an off year on the calendar.

So those room nights were not there, so Reno room nights were occupied room nights in the quarter were down that led to a slight decline in Reno. I will talk about how the property performed in July as we moved into an apples-to-apples comparison when I talk about July as a whole. But once we got through the bowlers and our customers came back and saw what we had added it over the winter, we've had a tremendous start to the third quarter.

In the Midwest, the big driver was Bettendorf. It was the last full quarter of comps versus -- with the new barge based casino comping against the quarter where there was no barge based casino, because it opened in late June last year. So Bettendorf was up very strongly.

Recall that that was originally a project that was defensive in nature for Isle in anticipation of Rhythm City opening their new property on the interstate in Davenport. They moved from Riverboat of barge based and if you look through the first year of performance they got about a 15% return on that investment, which was a nice surprise.

Cape G continues to build and grow. Waterloo had a particularly strong quarter as well Caruthersville was down slightly on flooding. In the South, Pompano was roughly flat and the more than 100% of the decline in South region EBITDA was attributable to Vicksburg and again that was due to flooding and some city water issues that we had in Vicksburg during the quarter.

The East has been quite strong. Scioto since the hotel -- opened the hotel has outperformed our expectations both on the hotel itself and the gaming revenue and activity that's driven. EBITDA increased by a double-digit percentage at Scioto in the second quarter, which was gratifying for us.

Mountaineer had another extremely strong quarter and that's continued into July as well. So the East is performing quite nicely. As you can see, we cut some corporate expenses in the third quarter, almost $3 million bucks on a pro forma basis for the first two months of the acquisition. In terms of synergies, as Anthony said, we're nearly at $30 million of synergies versus our $35 million target.

I fully expect that we will exceed that target and likely should be in position to exceeded by the end of this quarter. It's kind of a horse race as to whether we get there by September 30 or whether it flips into October, but we expect to surpass our synergy target during this quarter and that would be about five months post closing.

So as an aside, I'd say when there's a lot of careful thought that goes into these numbers, that we put out there and I know when we announced that in the -- when we announced the acquisition there was skepticism from some in the market, some of our peers, rest assured that we don't take these things likely. We expect it to exceed that target when we announced it. We are in position to exceed it right now.

We still believe that our property -- our total EBITDA margin should track to 25% plus over the first two years, post the Isle acquisition. So that's in incremental $35 million, $40 million of savings that's available to us, if we hit that target and we're fully confident that we will. We're not going to go through the exercise of continually adjusting the $35 million synergy target.

We will tell you what our progress is through the first year of Isle, but then you get into kind of a market area of what's just improved operations post transaction versus what synergy in a transaction, but it's been going extremely well. We paid down almost $40 million of debt in the two months post the transaction closing. We're obviously very happy with that pace of free cash flow. We continue -- we will continue to pay down debt with our free cash flow unless and until there is a -- an M&A opportunity that presents itself that we'd like to pursue.

I want to touch briefly on July. July was an extraordinary month for us. If you -- if you're not aware, July had a -- was a negative calendar impact. You traded Friday last year for a Monday this year and that's about the worst calendar trade you can make. Saturday for Monday would be the worst, and our preliminary July EBITDA on a consolidated basis is up about 20%, and that's driven by strength in the West, in Reno, and Black Hawk and strength in the East at Scioto and Mountaineer, but it's pretty broad-based across the company.

Reno, as I said, when we got through the weather in the first quarter in the bowlers and we get to an apples-to-apples comparison, just to give you a flavor of Reno for the quarter -- for July, EBITDA was up over 45% for the month. Revenue was up about 5%, RevPAR was up over 18%, and that's with a lost Friday.

So, obviously as we sit here on August 8, we can tell you to assume 22% growth for the rest of the quarter, but we're off to an extremely strong start and the Isle acquisition in terms of integration is going as smoothly as we possibly could've imagined. So we're very, very happy with where we sit today and where we -- where we're headed as we move forward.

And with that, I'll turn it back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will take our first question from Patrick Scholes with SunTrust.

Patrick Scholes

Hi. Good afternoon. So what -- like what would be a more realistic number given what we know at this point for synergies. The official number is 35, but what -- what and you’re practically there right now, what would a more realistic number would be at this point?

Gary Carano

As I said, Brad, I don't want to -- Patrick, I don’t want to get to moving these numbers -- moving the target and chasing at every quarter where -- 35 is our target. We will -- we expect to surpass it. As I said, I expect we'd get to 25% plus margins over the reasonable near-term for Isle, if you do the math there, there's another 35 or 40 that's available to us, you can -- you and I can debate whether that's acquisition synergies or just running the entire portfolio better.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. As far as the synergies that have been realized so far, how much of that is the corporate level versus property level and going forward from here on additional synergies how do you see that mix trending?

Gary Carano

Virtually all of it today is corporate level and we would expect it to shift to property level starting this month. As you -- when you take these things over, as you go into -- you’re going to spend a couple of months getting your arms around operation and how you'll do it differently and that will lead to decisions in terms of staffing levels and then you’re going to get into marketing as well. And marketing typically you’ve got a couple of months lag time on changing mailings. So if we closed in May, you should start to see the property level stuff really start to hit in earnest in August.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. That does it for me. Thank you.

Operator

We will take our next question from Chad Beynon with Macquarie.

Chad Beynon

Hi. Great. Thanks for taking my question.

Tom Reeg

Hi, Chad.

Chad Beynon

How are you Tom. Wanted to start with, maybe just the health of the consumer given that you mentioned there's a lot of moving pieces in here and clearly you’re running the business differently than how the legacy Isle company was run. Could you just help us think about maybe your Tier A and Tier B customers, maybe some trends that you're seeing amongst that group to give us a better sense of -- if the overall market is going in the right direction or if everything that you’re kind of putting up on the board are really just Eldorado enhanced improvements. Just trying to understand where the gaming consumer is? Thanks.

Gary Carano

Yes, Chad, I would say there seem to be an incremental shift -- positive shift in demand toward the end of the first quarter after kind of nine months of fairly sluggish growth, and that's been pretty broad-based. We've seen some improvement on the high-end which is heartening. You always want the -- your high-end to be healthy and that seems to be happening. July was really across the board, strong. Particularly-- particular pocket of strength in properties that I mentioned, but the consumer generally speaking for us feels pretty healthy for the time being and incrementally healthier than it did in the first quarter.

Chad Beynon

Great. That’s great to hear. And then just in terms of the timing of projects given that your -- maybe slightly ahead of some internal projections in leverage targets, is there a magic number that your leverage has to arrive to before you announced or think more closely about the timing of some of these projects that at your portfolio? Thanks.

Tom Reeg

Yes, I would say we're going to continue the Reno CapEx Project -- multiyear project that we've laid out. We're closely watching what’s been driving value in the additions that we've done to date, and that will color what will spend money on this coming off-season. In terms of the Isle portfolio, the two obvious near-term assets to focus on are Black Hawk and Pompano. Pompano given the size of the property takes a little more time to plan in terms of what we would expect to do there. So I would expect in terms of sequencing. Black Hawk is probably ahead of Pompano. And you should expect us to be improving the casino in public spaces and the rooms in advance of monarchs opening in '19. So you should expect to see us, hear us talking about some spending in Black Hawk in the 2018 calendar year, that we would be talking about with you likely in our next earnings call.

Chad Beynon

Okay, great. And then just the final housekeeping, just the quarter end share count, Tom?

Tom Reeg

Let me get back to you with an exact number, Chad.

Chad Beynon

Okay. Thanks. Nice work on the integration and performance in the quarter.

Tom Reeg

Thanks, Chad.

Operator

We will take our next question from Dan Politzer with JP Morgan.

Daniel Politzer

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just one more on the synergy side. I guess, from here, do you expect more of this to be on the cost or the revenue side. And I guess, could you give us some examples across your portfolio and where you see opportunity?

Tom Reeg

Yes, I’d expect it to be more cost than revenue. One of the easiest things to talk about is something I mentioned before. Isle was -- it had a national advertising agency that did its slogans and logos and the like, and we will start transitioning from them to frankly a more reasonable alternative starting this month, right, Anthony?

Anthony Carano

Correct.

Tom Reeg

And that's on an annual basis that will be depending on how far we can take it somewhere between $5 million and $10 million of savings that will roll out starting this month. So that that's an easy example. We will look at the way that the Isle Properties or staff versus the way we've run them historically. We think there's an opportunity there and then as we’ve discussed in the past, we think there's an opportunity there and then as we’ve discussed in the past, we think there is substantial opportunity in terms of the actual -- the marketing and promotion that's done to drive customer visitation at the individual level. We think there's a lot of opportunity there and maximizing a better yielding who is in the hotel rooms throughout the portfolio.

Daniel Politzer

Got it. And in the quarter, is there -- were you able to quantify the impact of bowling, and was there any impact from weather at all in Reno?

Tom Reeg

Well, we did have a weekend of snow in April and had some snow in June, believe it or not. The bowlers as I said were 40 -- call it a little over 40,000 room nights last year. We were -- our occupied room nights ran about 20,000 less than the prior year. So you -- and if you recall, the bowlers are typically a four night customer to weekend nights to weekday nights, and so in broad strokes you could say we replace the weekend room night and had difficulty replacing the weeknight stay.

Daniel Politzer

Got it. And then one last, I guess, more a high-level question. I think with your last call, you said you'd be targeting maybe a transaction to be announced in the first half of 2018, potentially closing sometime early in '19. What are you seeing in terms of the transaction and acquisition environment? And what are you -- could you kind of talk about your conversations with potential asset sellers and how they’re progressing?

Tom Reeg

Yes, I’m not going to speak to individual transactions or those conversations. What I’d say generally is there is more available to look at right now than any time since I've been on the Board of Eldorado, which is since 2007 and it ranges from small asset single properties, small groups to single assets all the way up to much larger transactions. So there's plenty of opportunity to look. I’m a little bit skeptical in terms of how much activity it will generate, given our views of where sellers asking prices are, but there's a lot that's out there being talked about right now.

Daniel Politzer

Got it. Thanks so much guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our next question from John DeCree with Union Gaming.

John DeCree

Hey, guys. Thanks for the question.

Gary Carano

Hi, John.

John DeCree

Couple of lot of time, a lot of ground already, so just wanted to kind of focus on Tom your comments about Reno in July, the strong uptick there and I think about the capital program and the things that you've been doing there on the player promotional front and marketing and we can kind of see that the success in Reno that you’ve been working on for a while and how that might be applicable to the rest of the portfolio once you really roll up your sleeves. I was wondering if you could give us a little bit more detail in July as to what you think is really driving the strong performance? Was it pent-up demand perhaps from all the snow, or is it really the room renovations driving ADR? It may be common on the gaming volumes you’re seeing if you could just give a little more color there?

Tom Reeg

Before Gary and Anthony touch that one, I’m going to say the outstanding shares at -- in the quarter were 76.7 million to Chad's earlier question.

Gary Carano

John, this is Gary to answer your question about Reno. Obviously, with the [indiscernible] went through, there is obviously pent-up demand. Again the economy in Northern California and the story in the economy in Reno is going through the roof. I think that the changes we made in the physical structure of the complex, as Anthony said in his remarks, has really started to produce a great visit for our guests like costs that have been over the winter. So if you put all that together, the complex is getting more and more fully integrated and the guest experience is one might be -- have not seen and we’re still not there as where we can go to fully integrate new experience for our repeat customers and to market to a new player, the great new experience that the complex provides with all the new amenities that we're providing. The remodeled rooms are off the chart as far as guest response Circus and Eldorado, and we’ve yet to touch the rooms at Silver Legacy. And as Anthony spoke in his remarks about the new culinary offerings they’ve been very well received.

Tom Reeg

And John, our -- add on to that in terms of the response of customers to the new offerings, occupancy was up over 1,000 basis points in the Tri Properties in July, with rate up, so -- and with less one less Friday. So I would say that's the best comparable month we posted as a hotel in the Tri Property letting 20 years guys.

Gary Carano

Yes.

John DeCree

That's excellent. And just a housekeeping item on the same subject. Would you be able to give us the, I guess, remaining budget or timeline on that initial $50 million program ahead for Reno?

Tom Reeg

We should have about somewhere between $15 million and $20 million less going into this off-season. And we will update that as we finalize our budgets for the -- this coming off-season.

John DeCree

Got it. Thank you, guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our next question from Gregg Klein with Imperial Capital.

Gregg Klein

Hi. Good afternoon. Couple of quick questions. I was just wondering in Florida, if there is any update on the regulatory changes? And if there are any chance of possibly decoupling? And then on the synergy side, are you seeing from free play opportunity similar to when -- if you go to MTR assets? Thanks.

Tom Reeg

Yes. So, the first on Florida, it seems to be static up until next year at this point. There was momentum for -- at least from our intelligence, there was momentum for decoupling this year, you kind of start again next year. It's difficult to say where it goes. In terms of the opportunity in Isle on the marketing side, the answer is yes, we see it on the marketing side. It's not as much of a free play opportunity as it was in MTR. Isle ran more of its promotional budget through food and hotels in their properties. But it does have an element of free play as well and there's some layering that we typically find in these things that we think will prove fruitful for us as we tackle it.

Gregg Klein

Great. Thank you.

Operator

It appears to have no further questions. I’d like to turn the conference back over to Gary Carano for any additional or closing remarks.

Gary Carano

Thank you, Ashley. We like to thank everyone for your questions. We are very excited as you can see about the new combined company. We're very excited about the second half of 2017. We will see you again in 90 days on the phone for our third quarter results. Have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

And once again, that concludes today’s presentation. We thank you all for your participation, and you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.