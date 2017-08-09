Newmont Mining: A Blowout Quarter

I break down Newmont's quarterly earnings and give my thoughts on the stock.

The company announced an increase in gold production and a reduction in cash costs, leading to solid free cash flow.

Newmont Mining (NEM): Q2 Earnings Breakdown

It's been awhile since I've covered Newmont Mining, and I think it's a pretty good time to give an update on the senior gold miner following its Q2 2017 financial results. Newmont pretty much crushed it in Q2 and has put itself in a position to outperform peers going forward.

For some background, Newmont is a $19 billion gold miner with operations in North America, South America, West Africa and Australia; this is the only company included in the S&P 500 index and Fortune 500. It has been a decent performer year-to-date, advancing 6.16%, compared to a 6.12% gain in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX), a 2.12% gain in the VanEck junior gold miners ETF (GDXJ), and a 35% gain in the Gold Bull Portfolio.

I last covered Newmont back on April 28 and expressed bullishness on the stock following a strong Q1 earnings. While I never bought the stock personally, I felt Newmont would likely outperform its senior mining peers, which, for the most part, have made for poor investments this year, with Goldcorp (GG) down 7.65%, AngloGold (AU) down 13.42%, and Yamana (AUY) down by 12.46% (as of writing).

Here's what I previously stated in April:

Newmont impressed me this quarter and the future looks a bit brighter with its production and cash cost guidance favorably adjusted. I think the stock looks like a better buy here than it did last quarter. While I still like Barrick the best out of the senior gold producers, Newmont isn't too far behind.

Newmont's strong performance back then led to a reduction in its 2017 AISC guidance to $870 - $970 per ounce, with production range increase to between 4.7 - 5.2 million gold ounces.

What about now? Well it was a strong quarter across the board for the gold miner, as Newmont continues to execute operationally.

Newmont Mining Q2 Earnings

Newmont produced 1.4 million ounces of gold, an 13% increase year-over-year, on higher grades and throughput.

Gold all-in sustaining costs improved 3% to $884 per ounce. Newmont is on track to beat the lower-end of its 2017 AISC guidance and I think it will likely beat last year's AISC of $912 per ounce.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $698 million, up 16% YOY.

Operating cash flow was $529 million, with free cash flow of $346 million.

The company reduced its net debt to $1.5 billion and ended the quarter with $3.1 billion in cash on hand; it repaid $575 million worth of convertible senior notes in Q2 while tripling its dividend to $.075 per share.

Net debt has now fallen from $4.8 billion in 2013 to $1.5 billion as of writing; its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio has fallen to .60X.

Guidance was improved yet again. The company is guiding for 5.0 to 5.4 million ounces of gold production with AISC guidance improving to between $900 - $950 per ounce. Capital guidance has been lowered to between $890 - $990 million.

Newmont also expects to produce between 40 - 60 million tons of copper in 2017 from its Phoenix and Boddington mines. Copper prices have rallied lately and now trade at $2.90 per pound (Note: 1 ton is equal to 2,000 pounds of copper; 60 million tons is worth $174 million in metal value as of writing).

Newmont's Dividend

The stock dividend was raised to $.075 per share quarterly or $.30 annualized; the stock yields .83%.

This may seem low, but is actually higher than the yield of the GDX (.24%) and it is ranked as the 9th highest in the industry not including Nevsun since that's primarily a copper/zinc producer). The payout ratio is just 23.8%, according to Dividend.com.

Further dividend increases should be expected given Newmont's strong free cash flow generation and low payout ratio, although this will also depend on the strength of gold prices and capex spend on growth projects.

Growth projects

Meanwhile, the company has approved the Twin Underground expansion project, with first production scheduled for Q4 2017 and commercial production forecast for mid-2018. This adds an additional 30,000 to 40,000 ounces of year of production at low AISC of between $650 - $750 per ounce.

Investors can also look forward to the Subika underground and mill expansion project in Ghana, which will increase average annual gold production by between 150,000-200,000 ounces per year beginning in 2019 (mine life of approximately 11 years), and the Ahafo mill expansion in Ghana, which should boost average annual gold production by 75,000 - 100,000 ounces per year for the first five years beginning in 2020.

In conclusion, this was a really strong quarter for Newmont and I think the company is setting itself up to outperform its peers. While shares jumped following Q2 earnings, the stock is still only up by 6% this year. So I think this could be a decent buying opportunity for investors.

