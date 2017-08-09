Orexigen Therapeutics' (OREX) CEO Mike Narachi on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 17:00 ET

Jason Keyes

Hello and thank you for joining us this afternoon for our conference call to review our second quarter 2017 financial and business results. For today’s call, please reference the slides posted on our website this afternoon which includes some of the information we will be discussing. The slides are available on the Events and Presentations tab of the Investors section of the site.

Participating on today’s call are Mike Narachi, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Tom Cannell, Chief Operating Officer; Pete Flynn, Head of Global Development, Regulatory and Safety; and myself, Jason Keyes, Chief Financial Officer.

I will now hand the call over to Mike.

Mike Narachi

Thank you, Jason. Good afternoon and welcome to our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Before turning the call over to the rest of the team for review detailed update on our performance in the second quarter, I would like to share some initial thoughts on our recent performance and how Orexigen is positioned today. Since we have reacquired rights to Contrave just over 12 months ago we have made remarkable progress in our implementation of the differentiated and efficient commercial strategy. We are now beginning to see our efforts translate into tangible financial results.

As outlined in our financial report released earlier today, Contrave net sales in the United States grew 69% in the second quarter of this year versus the same period last year. This is a phenomenal result for a company of our size operating in a primary care market with approximately half the commercial investment of the prior more traditional selling model. Setting new high watermarks for net sales in prescription volume in the first half of 2017 is an achievement we are exceptionally proud to report.

As you will hear from the team, we are reaffirming our U.S. net sales growth projections for 2017 and our total prescription growth projections for 2017 through 2019. We believe that these future growth projections are achievable given the results we have seen today and the insights we have gained. Our business outside of the United States also continues to expand with meaningful revenue contributions in the second quarter and a growing global footprint. With the small core team driving the operation of our global partnerships, we believe our OUS business is making rapid strides towards becoming a significant profit center and continues to be a key element of our growth strategy.

We have also significantly advanced our two early stage programs, which are targeting the high unmet need therapeutic areas of addiction management and pain management. The preclinical data we have generated today is extremely encouraging and we have initiated discussions with numerous interested parties regarding potential partnerships to continue to advance these programs rapidly and in a capital efficient manner. As we look to the second half of the year and beyond we see substantial opportunity to build on our success and the key insights that we have gained. Our plans include optimized and targeted investment choices that will allow us to drive future growth, while simultaneously lowering overall operating expenses. We have established substantial momentum in the first half of 2017 and are well positioned to achieve our previously stated goal of delivering profitable operating results by 2019.

With that, I will turn the call over to Tom for a commercial update.

Tom Cannell

Thank you, Mike and good afternoon everyone. If you please turn to Slide 7, I will start with a summary of our strong second quarter performance in the U.S. In the second quarter of 2017, we delivered all-time high net sales of approximately $21 million which is growth of 40% versus the first quarter of 2017. This also represents net sales growth of 69% versus the second quarter of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by strong second quarter TRx volume growth of 18% versus first quarter 2017. We estimate that 85% of our growth in TRx volume comes from phentermine and 15% from the branded agents. This helps to confirm our hypothesis that our new commercial strategy would allow us to gain share from phentermine and it speaks to our ability to continue to drive volume and share growth in the future. We also saw strong increase in revenue per unit which Jason will discuss in his section.

Turning to Slide 8, you can see that the patient activation campaign we launched at the end of the fourth quarter in 2016 has driven an increase in new prescribers of Contrave which demonstrates the synergy between our patient and physician campaigns. Contrave has nearly 100,000 unique prescribers since launch, which is more than any of the other branded agents during that time period. We believe that this breadth of prescribing is the leading indicator for our ability to grow Contrave in the future.

Turning to Slide 9, you can see that for our 20,000 targeted physicians, Contrave now has the higher top of mind awareness than phentermine. In other words, if you ask physicians to name just one prescription medicine product to treat obesity, they are most likely to say Contrave. In addition, we now see a higher grant rate for Contrave relative to phentermine. That means if the patient asked the doctor for a prescription for Contrave, the doctor is more likely to grant their request. Again these metrics show the strong synergy we are realizing between our strategies to activate physicians and our strategies to activate patients.

Turning to Slide 10, you can see that physicians proceed Contrave to be most highly associated with working on two areas of the brain, most effective for long-term weight loss and ranked highest for overall safety. We believe that the strong and differentiated product positioning around three of the most important attributes in the weight loss category positions Contrave well for future growth of volume and share.

Turning to Slide 11, you can see that we continue to roll out our integrated digital and social strategy in a very well planned and deliberate manner. This allows us to test, learn and improve the way we leverage these channels every step of the way. Over time, you will see our investment in digital and social continue to grow which allows us to be much more effective and efficient in our targeting. It allows us to better customize our message to each audience. And we believe that it will be much more cost effective in the way we activate patients in the future.

Slide 12 shows some of our key metrics and KPIs. You can see that since the last week in December 2016, our integrated campaign has driven 1.8 billion total brand impressions, 3.1 million contrave.com sessions and very strong engagement and click through rates. We are delighted with these results and feel that this is just the start of what is possible through digital and social channels. Slide 13 shows an overview of our end to end patient journey, which includes activating patients via TV, digital or social channels, directing them to our website offering the choice of a telephone or video physician interaction and for appropriate patients free delivery of Contrave to the patient’s home.

We believe that Orexigen is the only pharmaceutical company that offers this type of end to end telemedicine process for appropriate patients. Our data show that our telemedicine approach is a very positive experience for first time patients, with favorable feedback and net promoter scores. But I will also mention that important part of the service is our ability to gather data, leveraging Google analytics and other tools in order to improve the process each time the patient goes through it. It’s our hypothesis the patients who have been on Contrave in the past will be much more likely to reinitiate therapy with Contrave in the future and that we can activate that subset of patients at a much lower cost. And with the data we have collected, we believe we can create a more positive patient experience each time they return.

Slide 14 shows that we continue to expand our telemedicine pilot in terms of national coverage and patient choice. There are now 39 states where the patient has the option of choosing from two telemedicine providers. This increases patient choice in terms of their preference for the doctor consult to be it via phone or video, an increase of their choice on whether they prefer to navigate on their own or opt for nurse assistance. Patient choice not only improves the patient experience, it creates a natural laboratory, which is allowing us to AB test different options and learn very quickly how to optimize each step of the patient experience and improve conversion rates.

Turning to Slide 15, you can see the strong Rx volume for the home delivery channel. This growth is impressive given that we are still in the pilot phase of our launch and our advertising of this channel has been minimal. Therefore we continue to believe that our telemedicine and home delivery channel represents an opportunity for significant prescription growth in the future. Turning to slide 16, you can see that we continue to build strong national commercial coverage and employer opt-in for Contrave and we continue to make progress pulling this opportunity through at the physician and pharmacy terminal level. We believe that our progress demonstrates another key driver of improving revenue per unit.

Slide 17 gives an overview of our managed care strategy. At the time of the commercial transition in late 2016, we adopted traditional axis based strategy from our partner. Since we assume full responsibility for Contrave, we have been working with payers on innovative contract solutions including different types of value based contracts and opportunities for preferred formulary status. As we have mentioned before, we believe that innovative contracts of this kind will be the key to unlocking the weight-loss market with payers. We have recently signed a value based contract with OptumRx which is United Health Group’s freestanding pharmacy services business managing more than 1 billion prescriptions annually. As we have begin to gather data we will be providing updates on our partnerships with OptumRx as well as other value based partnerships. Finally, to wrap up the U.S. overview, please turn to slide 18. We are reaffirming our growth projections for 2017, 2018 and 2019. As you can see we project strong year-on-year growth in the predictable stair step pattern of the seasonal obesity market. We believe that these growth projections are very achievable given the key sources of growth and value I have just reviewed.

Turning to our OUS business, Slide 20 shows that with the addition of Egypt, Austria, Germany and France, we have achieved partnerships in 48 countries. As you can see it is our goal to add another 10 to 15 countries by the end of the year and we are currently focusing on the Latin America and remaining un-partnered European markets.

Turning to Slide 21, you can see that we have now launched in 17 countries outside the United States and we hope to launch in 10 to 15 countries more by the end of 1Q ‘18. We are very excited about the business model we have developed outside the U.S. The partnerships and lunches I just mentioned should result in strong revenue growth and is important to note that our OUS model is very lean and efficient. We have only about 15 FTEs that Orexigen allocated to the OUS business with very low operating expenses. So we expect profitable and sustainable OUS growth and tremendous value from this model.

So please turn to Slide 22. In summary we believe our global commercial organization is demonstrating execution excellence, we continue to exceed expectations on speed and quality. We are projecting strong and sustainable growth over the planning period and we believe that we will continue to improve profitability through an increasingly innovative and efficient commercial model.

Thanks very much. And at this time, I will turn the call over to Pete.

Pete Flynn

Thanks Tom. Following on from Tom’s comments, in the second quarter we filed submissions for regulatory approval in Canada, Australia, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. With these filings in place and our ongoing work with regional distribution partners and regulatory authoritiesm we anticipate approvals and Contrave launches in these markets throughout 2018.

As highlighted on Slide 25, a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine assessed obesity and the global burden on disease. Estimates show over 600 million adults and 100 million children are now obese globally and obesity prevalence of between 20% and 35% is common across the developed and developing worlds. Contrave represents a significant tool for physicians in these global markets, where there are even fewer treatment options for obesity than here in the U.S. We are seeing significant interest in Contrave by key opinion leaders and physicians in partnered regions. And in support of this, we are continuing to publish and present data to help drive the use of pharmacotherapy in the treatment of obesity.

As highlighted on Slide 26 in two presentations at the European Congress on Obesity, we described the efficacy of Contrave in patients with cardiovascular risk factors and safety data for the combination of Contrave with antidepressants. In April, we and our academic collaborators published a paper in the International Journal of Obesity. The data were collected across all four of our Phase 3 clinical trials to Contrave and we describe how reduction of a patient’s food craving earlier in the weight loss journey was predictive of their long-term success. This is particularly relevant to the Contrave mechanism of action, where study suggest an activity at both the hypothalamus resulting in reduced appetite and the mesolimbic reward sensors of the brain to help control food cravings. Lastly, we also made significant progress on our preclinical pipeline in the second quarter, completing our efficacy studies and defining lead molecules in the future path for the programs.

As summarized in Slide 28, the statistics associated with the national opioid epidemic make the tragic reading that’s due to both prescription opioid and heroin overdose increasing year-on-year. A recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine co-hosted by the directors of the National Institute of Health and the National Institute of Drug Abuse highlights the need for new strategies and medicines for the treatment of opioid drug addiction and new pain medications with reduced addiction and abuse liability. We have two preclinical lead assets. One is a potent analgesic. The other is the potential opioid addiction management medication.

Our data which was summarized on Slides 30 and 31 have now established that the analgesic has activities similar traditional – to traditional opioids such as morphine with significantly lower addiction potential and significantly reduced opioid associated side effects such as constipation and pruritus. The lead compound for potential use in the treatment of addiction is seemed to significantly inhibit both prescription and heroin primed addiction behaviors in primates. This proprietary molecule is also differentiated from the most commonly prescribed drug in the class, buprenorphine in its inherent addiction profile. We believe there was significant value in these programs. We have initiated discussions with several interested parties regarding potential partnerships to continue to advance these programs rapidly and in a capital efficient manner. We will provide further updates as this process continues.

I will now turn the call over to Jason.

Jason Keyes

Thanks, Pete and good afternoon. I will begin by quickly summarizing our financial performance in the second quarter, which is outlined on Slide 33 and we will then move on to provide an update regarding our expectations for the rest of the year. For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Orexigen reported total revenue of $23.4 million, which was an increase of approximately 200% compared to the same quarter last year when our revenue consisted primarily of royalties on Contrave sales in the United States and sales at product to our global partners.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2017 included $20.7 million in U.S. net sales of Contrave, an all-time high and $2.7 million of product sales to our global partners. Our sales of Contrave in the United States grew approximately 69% relative to the net sales of Contrave reported by our former partner in the second quarter of 2016. This growth was driven by stronger demand as well as higher revenue per unit. Revenue per unit sold in the United States in the second quarter of 2017 was approximately $96, an increase of 37% from the second quarter of 2016 and above our guided range of $85 to $90 for the year. This increase was driven by improved third-party insurance coverage of Contrave, adjustment to the out-of-pocket price in the pharmacy discount card and growing business through telemedicine and home delivery.

Cost of product sales in the second quarter was $6.8 million, refund reflecting a U.S. gross margin of approximately 75%. Total operating expenses on the three months ending June 30, 2017 were $58.5 million compared to $39.2 million for the same period last year. The increase in operating expense was primarily due to costs related to selling, marketing and distribution of Contrave in the United States, including investments made for patient activation strategies in the second quarter. Orexigen realized an operating loss of $42 million in the second quarter of 2017. Our non-GAAP operating loss, which we believe is a helpful additional metric to assess the operating cash flow of the business as it excludes certain non-cash expenses, was $36.3 million in the second quarter. As of June 30, 2017, cash and short-term investments totaled $86.6 million.

Turning to Slide 34, I will move on to discussing financial guidance for 2017. Based on our performance in the second quarter and the strong net sales we have been able to deliver year-to-date, we are maintaining our previously guided range of $75 million to $85 million for Contrave net sales in the United States. Although we have seen a recent flattening of prescription trends, that pattern is consistent with the seasonal performance of the weight loss market and is factored into our guidance. The momentum we have achieved in the first half of the year with respect to expanded awareness of Contrave, strong growth in prescription volume, and better-than-expected revenue per unit sold gives us confidence that we remain on track to achieve our net sales targets for the year.

Now, that we are more than halfway through the year we have greater visibility into the expected level of OUS revenues this year and we anticipate our net sales to OUS partners will total between $10 million and $15 million. Additionally, our network and global partners are beginning to see growing demand in their respective territories where the product is launched. To help investors dimensionalize international pull-through demand, we believe that net sales of Contrave or Mysimba as reported by our partners will total between approximately $10 million and $15 million for the year.

Regarding total cash, our operating expense guidance for 2017, which is outlined on Slide 35, we continue to expect a range of between $180 million and $200 million. With the bulk of our commercial investments for the year focused in the first half, we expect a much lower level of commercial spending in the second half in line with the seasonal investment pattern that is typically observed across the weight loss market. Our cash balance at year end is still expected to range between $40 million and $50 million.

Getting our confidence in the growth we expect our annual DTC campaigns to drive, we may choose to add some working capital to the balance sheet to supplement the cash we expect to have at the start of the next weight loss season. Having adequate capital will allow us to maintain a strong balance sheet while investing in next year’s consumer focused campaigns, which is key to reaching profitability. Importantly, we have learned a great deal during the first half of the year and have identified key areas in our operating model, where we believe we can drive efficiencies while maintaining our growth trajectory. Our expectation is that we can deliver strong revenue growth next year with total operating expenses below what we are projecting for this year. And we continue to believe that we are on a path to profitable operations in 2019 possibly even sooner.

With that, I will now turn the call back over Mike.

Mike Narachi

Thank you, Jason. As you heard today, the first half of 2017 represented significant step forward for Orexigen. The team has executed our plan and delivered dramatic net sales growth in the United States with all-time highs for both net sales and prescription volume. Perhaps more importantly, we have also demonstrated that our commercial model was capable of driving rapid growth in total prescriptions on net sales at a fraction of the cost of more traditional primary care commercial models. Our upcoming near-term milestones include continuing to drive positive business performance in both the U.S. and OUS markets reaching what we believe will be a successful resolution of patent litigation which we expect sometime in the September or October timeframe and receiving feedback from FDA regarding our proposals to satisfy post-marketing obligations for Contrave in a much more efficient matter.

As you have seen from Tom Cannell’s updates on our commercial performance, we have learned a tremendous amount in our first year commercializing Contrave. The key insight for us has been the significant increase in consumer awareness from this year’s direct to consumer campaign that we were able to drive and the immediate impact is heightened awareness had on growing our overall pace of prescribers and overall prescription volume. We believe that with a seasonal consumer focused effort we can deliver increasingly efficient growth for many years as the consumer awareness for Contrave builds in the overall weight loss market. As we look to the future, we view the successful transformation of our business and providing us with tremendous optionality as Jason mentioned bolstering our balance sheet to effectively execute our plan for 2018 in an unconstrained manner as the path we may consider. However we have also formally engaged with a financial advisor to help us explore the possibility of strategic transactions as a means to creating the most value for stakeholders.

We are extraordinarily pleased with the success of our commercialization and partnering efforts and believe they have generated a new view of the annual growth potential of the Contrave my symbol global business. And we know that our commercial model to be highly complementary with other primary care focused assets. Therefore, we have concluded that certain transactions could unlock currently unrealized value. We and our advisors are exploring these opportunities. In closing, I am very pleased with the results of our efforts and investments over the past year and look forward to providing updates regarding our performance on future calls.

With that operator, we are now ready for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Max Jacobs from Edison Group. Please go ahead.

Max Jacobs

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question and perhaps on the great quarter, I was just wondering if you could tell me what percentage of prescriptions were the patients with commercial insurance?

Tom Cannell

Yes Hi Max, this is Tom Cannell. In the most recent quarter it was approximately 21% of prescription that had commercial third-party coverage.

Max Jacobs

Okay, great. And that – I mean so and the trends been increasing over the last two quarters?

Tom Cannell

It has it always starts a little bit low because of the differential co-pays and everything, but has been gradually progressing up. And we expect it to continue to grow as we do overall national commercial coverage.

Max Jacobs

And can you also provide any like additional color on that the patent litigation?

Tom Cannell

Well, yes I can, we as you know earlier reported that we felt we had a successful marksman hearing on the claims construction and then the trial concluded and we felt that the trial went from our view as expected. We continue to believe that we have a strong case. We plan to rigorously defend our intellectual property. We judge in the case indicated that he would like to complete the process and put his ruling out in that September-October timeframe that we projected. So we feel like we are on track and that event will soon be behind this.

Max Jacobs

Okay, wonderful. And then just wondering if you can provide any sort of qualitative color on just the campaign and well are there certain different types of media that are being pushed left now more than my previously?

Tom Cannell

Yes. Hi Max, this is Tom. So in the first quarter what I would say is the majority of our DTC spend was television advertising and that will I think continue over time to be a valuable part of our patient activation campaign. But definitely what you will see is an increase in the digital and social channels. And so I think each season that will comprise on higher and higher percentage of our spend. But there is a couple of reasons for that, I mean first of all we can be so much more selective in the way we target the right promotion response with patient. So through retargeting and con-questing and all the strategies that we have we can make sure we are really reaching the right patients who re really ready for prescription with Contrave. The second thing is that we can be much more selective in the specific message that we deliver to those targets. And so through AB testing and multivariate testing we get smarter and smarter at the messages that are most likely to engage and activate those patients. And then finally just a significantly lower acquisition cost per patient relevant – relative to television advertising, so I think that’s the trend that you will steadily see over time as we get better and better at digital and social. Does that make sense?

Max Jacobs

Yes, completely. Thank you so much for taking my question.

Mike Narachi

Thank you, Max.

Mike Narachi

Well, operator if there are no further questions, I would just like to thank everyone for the patient on today’s call and we look forward to giving more updates in the coming investor conferences and the near-term. Thank you very much for your support.

