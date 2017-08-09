Amplify Snack Brands' (BETR) CEO Tom Ennis on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Good morning. I am pleased to welcome you to Amplify Snack Brands second quarter 2017 earnings conference call and webcast. Joining me on the call today are Amplify's President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Ennis and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Goldberg. Earlier this morning, the company announced financial results for its 13-week second quarter and 26-week first half ended July 1, 2017. The earnings press release and a live webcast of this call are available on Amplify's Investor Relations website at www.amplifysnackbrands.com, and a replay of this webcast will be archived there for 30 days.

During the course of today's call, Tom and Brian may make forward-looking statements such as statements regarding Amplify's future financial performance, acquisitions, integration, product development, supply arrangements, growth prospects, sales prospects, customer development and prospects and Amplify's ability to compete effectively. Words such as may, should, will, believe, expect, anticipate, target, project and similar phrases that denote future expectations or intent regarding Amplify's financial results, operations and other matters are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company's earnings press release and the risk factors identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and subsequent filings on Form 10-Q.

Further information on potential risks that could affect the actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the company makes with the SEC from time to time, particularly under the caption Risk Factors. Please note that any forward-looking statements made today are based on assumptions that the company believes to be reasonable as of today. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements that the company makes. Amplify undertakes no obligation to update these statements after today's presentation or to conform these statements to actual results or changes in the company's expectations except as required by law.

During this call, Tom and Brian will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from the company's GAAP financial information. You can find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliation with the comparable GAAP financial measures in today's earnings press release.

Finally, please note the company is not providing guidance on GAAP net income or GAAP EPS and only on non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EPS because they have not yet finalized calculations of several factors necessary to provide the corresponding GAAP measures as discussed in the earnings release.

Now let me turn the call over to Tom Ennis, President and CEO.

Tom Ennis

Thanks, Josh. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. I'm pleased to discuss our Q2 operational performance and provide an update on key growth and profitability initiatives for 2017. Brian will then review our quarterly financial results and discuss our updated 2017 annual guidance. Finally, Brian, Josh and I will open the call for your questions.

We are pleased with the continued growth and momentum across our portfolio of Better-For-You brands for the second quarter. Despite the overall slowdown in measured consumption growth in U.S. food retail and continued industry pressures in many of our International markets, Amplify's net sales were in line with our expectations.

Amplify's portfolio of brands in North America actually grew 17.5% year-over-year per IRI MULO + convenience for the 13 weeks ended July 16, 2017, significantly outpacing the snacking categories in which we operate. SkinnyPop's ready-to-eat offerings and compelling new product innovations fueled velocity and distribution gains and we benefited from continued growth in our Paqui and Oatmega brands. And importantly, our revamped International team also continued to make good progress on the improvement of our operating performance during the second quarter. We do know, we continue to expect it to take time for us to return to the rate of growth and profitability we know the International business is capable of achieving.

Now I would like to focus on our brand performance. First, SkinnyPop and the ready-to-eat popcorn category. IRI data in the U.S. demonstrates that while category growth for ready-to-eat popcorn remains among the strongest in all of food, growing 4% in the IRI MULO + convenience universe for the 13 weeks ended July 16, 2017, the rate of growth has slowed this year along with most other snacking categories, creating a more challenging retail and competitive environment in the category. Yet despite these challenges, SkinnyPop maintained its strong number 2 category dollar share in measured channels at an approximately 19% dollar share.

SkinnyPop IRI dollar sales grew approximately 2% while unit sales grew 4.6% for the same period. Our Skinny pack 6 count multipack saw very strong growth of 26% dollar growth for this period driven by distribution and increased velocities. We also experienced outside sales growth in our unmeasured channels, primarily due to strong performance of our second quarter promotions. We intend to further ramp up sales in unmeasured channels such as online and away-from-home food service to continue offering our great-tasting Better-For-You products where our consumers are increasingly shopping.

Our ACV, a widely-recognized measure of distribution, reached 81 points, up from 76 in the same period last year. ACV gains were driven primarily by new distribution wins across all our channels. Our TDPs, or total distribution points, grew 20% to 338 compared to the prior year period. We still have tremendous distribution whitespace opportunities ahead of us as we expand our Better-For-You product offerings in existing accounts and gain new accounts in measured and unmeasured channels, including online channels.

And while we are proud of our historical success and category brand leadership to date, we have achieved this without a real cheese offering, which represents approximately 1/3 of the overall 1.3 billion ready-to-eat popcorn category, and we believe this is a very meaningful opportunity for our SkinnyPop brand. As such, we've taken our SkinnyPop RTE popcorn to a new level with the introduction of 2 real cheese flavors, Aged White Cheddar and Pepper Jack. Where we have begun gaining distribution across our sales channels starting late in the second quarter. Our real cheese flavors taste amazing and allow us to leverage our strong SkinnyPop brand equity into the largest subsegment of the ready-to-eat popcorn category. Initial results are encouraging, with strong in-store velocities, and we are pleased with the positive customer and consumer reception for these great new flavors.

As part of our initial plan, we also stepped up our strategic brand investment in the second quarter, with a particular focus on advertising in the digital and print space with television starting in late Q3. These ads highlight our brand's unique consumer appeal while bringing humor to Better-For-You snacks. And we are already getting positive feedback and engagement from both consumers and retailers. Given SkinnyPop's best-in-class brand loyalty yet relatively low household penetration and low awareness, the new advertising campaign should draw new consumers into our franchise, reinforce the brand decision for existing users, cement loyalty and make consumers aware of our new items.

This exciting new campaign is part of the larger strategic effort we've previously discussed to increase the level of consumer investment against our brands for long-term and sustainable growth. We believe continued distribution gains of real cheese incremental TDPs on our base SkinnyPop ready-to-eat offering and our increased plan investment to promote trial, awareness and loyalty of SkinnyPop will be the primary drivers of stronger second half growth for SkinnyPop ready-to-eat albeit at a lower rate than previously anticipated given the ongoing challenge we're seeing in U.S. food retail.

Importantly, we continue to be excited about our innovation and incremental product expansion prospects for the SkinnyPop brand. Our success outside of the ready-to-eat popcorn category demonstrates the brand's broad consumer appeal and value. Our recent new product launches include SkinnyPop Popcorn Cakes, Popcorn Mini Cakes and Microwave Popcorn have posted better-than-expected results at this early stage in their distribution, which formally started the nationwide rollout earlier this year and has been fueling growth in historically sleepy snacking categories.

Our Microwave Popcorn, which pops up in an innovative chemical free box, has already achieved a 10 point dollar share at a major retailer during the 13 weeks ended July 16, 2017. And our Popcorn Cakes have achieved a 26 share with only 53% ACV at the same retailer. Both innovations have continued to grow and take share on a sequential basis. These products have among the highest SKU velocities where they're sold and our retail partners are very pleased and we are excited about our share gains to date in their respective categories. We continue to expect distribution of these products to build significantly over the second half of 2017 with increased velocities as we progress throughout the year.

From a cross-selling perspective, Q2 marked the introduction of SkinnyPop in the UK, using our local manufacturing facilities there to build the brand's presence and provide accessibility for International customers. We kicked off the distribution in some high-visibility impulse and food service locations throughout the UK and have recently achieved new distribution wins in other key sales channels such as grocery. We are pleased with our initial growth in customer receptivity for the brand in the UK and other international markets. The International market represents a key whitespace opportunity for SkinnyPop, and we believe will be more meaningful portion of our business in 2018 and beyond.

We also have strong belief that the ready-to-eat popcorn category remains robust as growth continues to outpace the broader salty snacking category universe. We do not believe recent ready-to-eat popcorn category trends are indicative of the future of the category. In the first half, we saw some smaller competitors executing some very aggressive promotional and pricing tactics that have taken dollars out of the category that we do not believe are sustainable. Additionally, the ready-to-eat popcorn category, while now larger than pretzels, still has a lot of headroom to grow due to high consumer liking with relatively low household penetration.

As mentioned earlier, Amplify as a category leader is being proactive to drive category growth through innovation, increased advertising and increased consumer engagement, which we believe will have a positive impact on not only SkinnyPop but also the category at large. We believe the ready-to-eat popcorn category has a lot of room for continued growth and anticipate the category returning to high single-digit growth territory.

Shifting to Paqui. Our momentum increased during the second quarter, achieving our higher sales quarter-to-date driven by distribution growth in C-Store, increased velocities at existing retailers and new club rotations. Our new Paqui Wild Wild Ranch and Spicy Queso flavors, which launched in February and July, respectively, have been strong incremental additions to our product lineup. On a year-over-year basis, Paqui IRI dollar sales are up 347% for the 13 weeks ended July 16, 2017. Paqui also continued to gain incremental distribution. For the same 13-week period, we secured an ACV of 43.5 points, up 12.7 points on a year-over-year basis. We remain excited about Paqui's opportunity and plan to continue to make key strategic investments to keep the momentum going and position the brand for future growth.

Turning to Oatmega, our momentum continued in the nutritional bar category with strong year-over-year IRI dollar sales growth of 25% in the 13 weeks ended July 16, 2017 driven primarily by distribution gains during the quarter. According to Panel data, our customer and our consumer repeat rates are best-in-class and as such, our goal remains increased brand trial and distribution. In addition, Oatmega's Protein Cookie Launch has gone very well with good initial distribution gains and very positive consumer feedback on the product. This is a great brand extension with great nutritionals and a phenomenal taste profile that allows us to broaden Oatmega's appeal profile with consumers. We expect to gain further distribution in Q3 and Q4, and we remain excited about the future of this brand.

On the International front. We continue to make progress on both the top and bottom line basis and remain encouraged as we continue to execute against our initiatives we laid out during our Q1 call. Our relatively new International team continues to improve business results, navigating through the challenging U.K. market dynamics. Noting our brands remain highly relevant in a very difficult market. The team has developed a compelling business improvement plan and has begun having early success executing against the plan.

While the full extent of the improvement will not happen overnight, we are encouraged by the progress this quarter where revenue growth has accelerated to near double digits. Of note, we continue to see strong growth outside our core U.K. market as Tyrrells remains the number 1 premium potato chip brand in France and have seen very strong growth across other key European and international markets, including Australia, where Tyrrells has achieved a double-digit market share in the premium potato chip market.

From a sales perspective, we are focused on growing profitable and strategic business and investing more into direct consumer marketing to drive trial, awareness and velocities of our products. To that end, we recently launched our first ever Tyrrells ad campaign in U.K. and France and we are excited about the unique approach to connect with consumers. Additionally, we are proud to announce that Tyrrells has been named the official Crisp of England Rugby, marking a great strategic partnership between 2 iconic English brands. We believe this along with our media campaigns will assist in driving greater brand affinity and awareness and is aligned with our goal becoming the fastest-growing premium snack company in Europe.

We're also well on track for our launch of the Tyrrells brand in North America where we are gearing up for the brand's soft launch in late Q3 and early Q4 and the Q1 '18 national launch. From an operational perspective, our increased focus on growing profitable branded and other strategically important business has led to a SKU rationalization initiative on both the branded and private label side, which has driven improved utilization and efficiencies at our international plants. We expect this to continue with other operating and cost savings initiative in the back half of this year. And while we are disappointed with Tyrrells performance year-to-date, we are very pleased with the efforts and key recent improvements our International team is executing on to regain and fully achieve the growth and profitability we know we are capable of over time.

And as I mentioned on our last call, Ben Clarke, most recently the CEO of UK based Burtons Biscuits and a longtime, successful Kraft Foods executive, has been advising our international business. Ben's contributions thus far have been invaluable, and we are excited to announce that he will join our Board as a Director. He is a distinguished CPG leader with a proven track record of International brand building success. In summary, our brands continue to perform well in a more challenging retail environment. Our new product innovations across our Better-For-You brand portfolio are demonstrating fantastic early success with both customers and consumers, and we remain focused on cross selling our brands by our global platform. As was mentioned earlier, Amplify snack brand portfolio growth in North America exceeded 17% in Q2 per IRI, significantly outpacing the broader snacking category.

We remain encouraged by our first half results, which were in line with our initial guidance. And while we believe it is prudent to moderate our second half guidance to reflect the challenging retail environment, we still expect to deliver very strong results, achieving pro forma revenue growth in the mid- to high teens during the back half of this year. We are in the right space, with the right brands, with plenty of whitespace and runway ahead of us for continued profitable growth. We remain committed to executing our strategic initiatives to drive sales growth, profitability and value for our shareholders.

With that, I'll turn it over to Brian.

Brian Goldberg

Thank you, Tom. I will now review our second quarter financial results and some of the other data from today's press release. Please note that all Q2 foreign historical sales and expense information cited on this call is translated at the average exchange rate of approximately $1.28 to British pounds. Second quarter consolidated net sales were $101 million, an increase of $41.1 million over the second quarter of 2016. This represents a 68.7% year-over-year growth rate in Q2, reflecting a full quarter contribution from Tyrrells and Oatmega, strong growth from our SkinnyPop innovation, incremental promotions at key accounts within the SkinnyPop RTE line and continued distribution and velocity gains from our Paqui brand. Foreign currency exchange had an immaterial impact on our operating results for the second quarter.

On a reportable segment basis for the second quarter of 2017, North America net sales increased $9.8 million or 16.3% to $69.6 million. Operating income was $22.1 million compared to 21 -- $22.1 million in the second quarter of 2016. Our International segment net sales and operating loss were $31.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2017. As Tom mentioned, we are seeing good momentum in our sales and sales growth rate sequentially in 2017.

We generated $38.5 million of gross profit in the second quarter, or 18.2% growth versus the prior year period. GAAP gross margin was 38.1% of net sales for the quarter compared to 54.4% for the same quarter last year, and down approximately 240 basis points on a sequential basis driven by incremental quarter-over-quarter promotions. The decrease in year-over-year gross margin was primarily driven by the acquisition of Tyrrells and to a lesser extent, the increased contributions of our Oatmega and Paqui brands as well as new SkinnyPop innovation. All of which have lower gross margin profile than our SkinnyPop RTE product.

Promotional spending was also higher than prior year due to promotion in the club channel in North America. Excluding depreciation of $1.4 million, Q2 gross margin was 39.5%. Note that our international COGS include the large amount of incremental COGS items specific to Q2 related to input cost, purchase price variances and productivity improvements start-up cost so we are anticipating improved COGS rates over the balance of the year.

Adjusted SG&A expenses for Q2 2017, which are reconciled in today's press release, were $17.3 million or 17.1% of net sales. This compares to Q2 of 2016 adjusted SG&A of $10.9 million or 18.2% of net sales. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by our acquisition of Tyrrells and continued G&A investments in North America.

Moving on to adjusted EBITDA in Q2, which is also reconciled in today's press release. We generated $22.6 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter or 22.4% of net sales compared to Q2 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $21.7 million, which represented 36.3% of net sales. Year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter was 3.9%. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by increased net sales and gross profit, partially offset by higher adjusted SG&A. Adjusted EBITDA percent of net sales was lower in Q2 versus the prior-year period due to the addition of Tyrrells and strategic investment in consumer marketing activities to drive brand awareness and trial as well as investment in infrastructure and personnel.

I will now cover net earnings for the quarter. GAAP net income for the quarter was $1.2 million or $0.02 per fully diluted share compared to GAAP net income of $8.8 million or $0.12 per fully diluted share for the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP EPS for Q2 was $0.08 per fully diluted share or $6 million of adjusted net income versus $0.15 per fully diluted share or $11.3 million of adjusted net income in Q2 2016. We incurred $11 million of interest expense in the quarter, and the non-GAAP effective tax rate in the second quarter was 39.6%.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Net debt as of July 1, 2017, was $595.6 million, which incorporated $12 million of debt repayment during the quarter. At quarter end, we had cash on hand of $12.8 million and $43.6 million available under our $50 million capacity revolving line of credit. We were able to improve our working capital metrics and operating cash flow generation this quarter.

Our net leverage ratio as of July 1, 2017, is estimated to be 6.2x as calculated under our credit facility and we remain committed to reducing net leverage to under 4.5 times. We remain confident we can achieve our targeted leverage objective through both continued EBITDA generation and debt repayment. Of note, while we will continue to opportunistically look to expand our platform through acquisition for the remainder of 2017 and 2018, we expect to continue focusing our efforts on improved sales and in-store acquisitions in North America International businesses across all brands, capturing revenue and cost synergies from materials acquisition and also generating COGS and operating expense efficiency savings across the business.

Although, we are encouraged by our first half performance, success of our new innovation, international momentum and expect growth rate acceleration in the second half, due largely to market pressures, we are taking a cautious approach to our revised second half guidance. We believe it is prudent to update our annual outlook for 2017 to reflect the continued near-term market uncertainty, particularly in the U.S. and U.K. grocery markets that Tom discussed earlier.

We now expect net sales of $385 million to $400 million, gross margin excluding depreciation on an annual basis in the low- to mid-40s, adjusted EBITDA of $92 million to $100 million, depreciation expense of $7 million to $8 million reflecting the full-year impact of the Tyrrells acquisition, cash and noncash interest expense approximately $43 million to $45 million, an effective tax rate of 37% to 39%, adjusted EPS of $0.35 to $0.43, capital expenditures of approximately $14 million to $16 million, fully diluted share count of approximately 77 million shares and a second half foreign exchange rate of $1.28 to pounds. Due to the timing of planned distribution gains, marketing activities and cost-savings initiatives, we expect a accelerated second half year-over-year growth rates for both sales and profitability to increase sequentially Q4 over Q3.

The second half forecasted sequential improvement is driven by distribution builds of our new innovation in the U.S., particularly the Real Cheese product line extension. Distribution builds of both SkinnyPop in the International markets, as well as the North America launch of Tyrrells that will happen in late Q3, improved sequential COGS rates in North America and International in Q4 for manufacturing cost-savings, an increased marketing investment to support our North American International brand in the third quarter, which will then step down into the fourth quarter.

In summary, we remain encouraged by our year-to-date results. We have strong and relevant brand and attractive and growing product categories across many global markets. We have tremendous whitespace distribution opportunities with a compelling and more diversified snacking product offering to achieve future growth, enhance profitability and shareholder value. With that, Tom, Josh and I are now available to take any questions. Operator?

Rupesh Parikh

So on the guidance reduction for the full year, is it all driven by lower volume expectation to do -- it sounds like both the U.S. and UK environment? Or is there something else going on? And also curious, just on the distribution side whether the distribution gains that you guys are seeing and our expecting going forward are at all different than your original expectations to start the year?

Tom Ennis

Rupesh, it's Tom. So yes, well, the guidance is primarily driven by the Tyrrells turnaround, right? So the Tyrrells business has been disappointing given kind of the UK market dynamics changing on us. And we feel really good about the new team, we feel good about the new turnaround plan we have in place, but the turnaround plan is going to take some time. And we kind of knew that even in the last call when we talked. But we definitely thought there was more upside in the U.S. market over and -- well over and above our plans that was going to offset the UK kind of turnaround. We're not as bullish on that upside. We still feel really good about our North American plan, just not the upside to that plan to cover the UK shortfall.

And so that's why we've kind of back down the guidance, right? We saw some softness in overall U.S. food, clearly in snacking as well and also within the ready-to-eat popcorn categories. So we felt it was prudent to kind of take a more conservative approach in the second half of the year. We still feel we're going to have very, very strong growth in the second half. We think our growth in North America and even International is going to almost double what we're doing in the first half. So we still feel very good about our business but we don't think there's enough upside over and above our plan in the U.S. to offset the UK market.

In terms of the distribution, we feel really good about where the distribution is heading on our innovation. We have on the SkinnyPop Microwave and the SkinnyPop Cakes just around 30% ACV at this point through the first half of the year. We expect that we'll achieve our goal of being in the kind of mid-40s to 50% ACV by the end of the year. And then, the Real Cheese items have just launched. So those are just starting to get traction in the marketplace. And so we feel that they're tracking ahead. I would also say that on the innovation that's been launched on the microwave and the cakes, the velocities are well exceeding our expectation. So we feel really good about the innovation.

Brian Goldberg

Rupesh, it's Brian. One other point on your question about whether it's all volume on the International side of things. It's some volume but also lower margin, which we're getting our arms around that. There's a lot of good things in place to kind of improve the margins at our plants on the International side. So not all volumes appeared in International.

Rupesh Parikh

And as we look at the back half, what is assumed for Tyrrells, I guess, sales growth rates for the back half of the year?

Brian Goldberg

We have -- so back half of the year, call it high single-digit growth rates for International.

Rupesh Parikh

Is that on a local currency basis? Or with benefits of FX?

Brian Goldberg

That's assuming about 1 for the $1.28 exchange.

Operator

Next question today is coming from Bill Chappell with SunTrust. Please proceed with your question.

Bill Chappell

Just want to understand a little more on tend to slow down on the core SkinnyPop business and the category in general. I mean, you've seen plenty of, I guess, competition come in and out over the past few years but seem to site that that's the major reason for the slow down. And now at 4% growth for the category and we're in line or maybe below premium chip growth. So just trying to understand how -- one, is there anything else going on that's really pressured the category? And two, what's kind of the time line you think to getting back to high single digits? Is that quarters away? Or is that really more a longer-term goal?

Tom Ennis

No, I think, I'll start at there. I think it's quarters away. We think we'll see a rebound in the category. We feel really strong about this category. We know consumers love it, but we still know that household penetration is not where it should be. So there's an opportunity to get more consumers engaged not only in SkinnyPop but the category at large. And we think a lot of the advertising work that we're just starting to do will help drive that. And we feel a responsibility to do that as a category leader.

In terms of what I think is really driving the growth. One, there's just this overall kind of slowdown in U.S. food and I'm not quite sure exactly what's driving that. We certainly know that there's more sales in unmeasured channels. We're seeing restaurant growth spark again and so maybe there's some loss dollars there. But I think you're seeing this overall more challenging environment in U.S. food than in snacking itself. And then, if you drill down into the ready-to-eat category, you're right, there's been lots of competition. I think competition's a constant within this category.

Unfortunately, this year, we've got some smaller competitors who are rumored to be in the sales process and are executing some really irrationable -- irrational and questionable trade pricing tactics out there. And that's certainly having an impact on the category and on the SkinnyPop as well. And so you're seeing dollars kind of soften on the category because of these very low pricing and promotional tactics. Now they're doing that for a particular reason. We've decided to take a much longer-term view and protect the health -- the economic health of the category and the economic health of the SkinnyPop brand. So we chose not to follow.

And our response really is to increase our direct-to-consumer marketing that, as we mentioned, has just started. So we don't think those promotional tactics by the way that these smaller competitors are doing while they're hurting the category are sustainable. They're just not economically viable for the long haul for anybody. And so that's why we think we'll see some growth in the category near term as well.

Bill Chappell

Okay. And then, I guess similar question, as I look to Tyrrells in the U.K., I mean, the market over there as we all know on the retail side has been challenged for probably 4, 5 years. So I'm just trying to understand what different has happened there? What you're seeing? And is that specific to the chip category? Or is it the retail landscape just gotten that much tougher?

Tom Ennis

No, it just got that much tougher. I mean, we certainly were aware of the retail environment when we acquired the brand. But as we went in to the fourth quarter last year and in particular in the first quarter of this year, what we saw was some of the bigger retailers in order to combat the discounters like Aldi and Lidl, starting to focus more on their private label brands. And so our branded business didn't get as much promotional support or merchandising support and that was going more towards the private label business for the big retailers like Tesco and others. And that had a definite negative impact on our business. At the same time, we saw -- because of that, we saw a swing and we make some of that private label.

We saw it swing more towards private label versus brand from a mix standpoint for us. And so to Brian's point, we didn't see this big fall-off on kind of gross revenues but we certainly saw a fall-off in profitability. We could make about 10 to 15 points more on the branded side of the business than we do on the private label side. So part of the turnaround there is really getting much more focused on our branded piece of business in the UK. So we make more money, it's a longer-term, more sustainable business for us. And so that shift has already happened.

We've had some SKU rationalization where we've got rid of some unproductive branded SKUs but we've also gotten rid of some, what I would call, nonstrategic private label business that allows us to free up capacity to graft on the branded side. So we feel good about the turnaround in the UK. We've actually seen nice sequential improvement month-after-month. We've really kind of built into the fourth quarter. We get into the fourth quarter on the plan in the UK. We feel really good about what we'll deliver there and that will set us -- set up the UK business nicely for '18, but it's not going to happen tomorrow. It will happen through the balance of this year and into '18.

Brian Goldberg

We also had on the International side of things, we also had in Q2, there was about $1 million worth of what I would call nonrecurring items on the -- around plants and the supply chain side of things, which we mentioned in the transcript. So on a kind of a normalized run-rate basis, Q2 was significantly better in Q1 and should serve as kind of the run rate starting point on it the second half of the year. So we expect much better performance on the International side in half two.

Operator

Thanks. Our next question today is coming from Jon Andersen from William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Jon Andersen

The -- I was wondering if you could just comment a little bit more on the competitive pressure that you're experiencing in the ready-to-eat popcorn category? Have you seen that abate? Or any change with respect to the intensity level since the end of the quarter? And what are your expectations or what's built into your guidance, I guess, with respect to that for the second half of the year?

Tom Ennis

Well I think for the second half of the year, we expect it to abate a little bit. We really don't believe it’s something that any brand in our spaces can sustain given the depth of pricing and promotion that some of the competitors are doing. And as I mentioned, we think it's short term because they're rumored to be in a sales process. But they're running things like buy-one-get-one frees a lot, and those aren't good for the category. They're not good for frankly anybody. And we've chosen to take a hardline that we're not going to follow. And while there may be some short-term challenges with that, that we experience in the first half of the year, we think go overall from a long-term basis, it's the right thing to do to protect the category economics and the brand economics. So we do expect it to abate a bit. But I have not yet seen that.

Jon Andersen

In our estimation, and I think you actually articulated this in your prepared comments, that your outlook for the back half on the top line implies mid-teen, perhaps better kind of pro-forma or organic growth in the business. That kind of sales growth would be stronger than you experienced in the first half of the year. So I'm just trying to get a better handle on your level of visibility into that? And the building blocks that go into that acceleration?

Tom Ennis

Yes, so the visibility is pretty good. I mean, we know what the promotional schedule looks like for the back half of the year. We have a pretty good handle, I would say better than pretty good handle on the distribution builds for the new items, including kind of our cheese items. And so it's a lot of that's predicated on the growth of those items, enhance the shelf presence. We recently kind of engaged a new sales partner from an agency standpoint that we think we'll have a big benefit for us throughout this year.

And we're already seeing signs of that in the third quarter. So our visibility is pretty good; we feel like there's good growth ahead of us in the second half. I would point out, we had good strong growth in the first half as well. We hit our expectations. I think we're probably a little more bullish on the category when we started the year than what we're seeing right now. If -- I think if you guys recall, we're expecting somewhere around 10% growth. We've seen roughly half of that in the first half. So we do feel like the growth will pick up in the categories, certainly on new items, which are performing extremely well in market getting more distribution. So there's a lot of good growth based on that and we've got, I would say, good visibility to it.

Brian Goldberg

Jon. A couple of things on half 2. So we're running marketing campaigns in certain -- North America and international in the U.K. So we're expecting some nice uplift there. We're also launching Tyrrells in the U.S. and then on the International side of things, Q4 is the seasonal -- historical kind of seasonal high period for the chip category, so that's baked in at the second half as well. Yes, so you're right, we're calling kind of mid- to high-teens growth rates on a performance consolidated basis. Prior guidance we were at mid-20s. So we just felt like given the overall dynamics in both the U.S. and U.K., mid-20s felt a bit high but mid-to high teens, we feel like we have good visibility on that number.

Jon Andersen

And last one for me. The profitability as, I guess represented by let's take EBITDA margin, for instance. In the second half, I think there you're looking for a 300 basis point kind of pick-up plus or minus in terms of EBITDA. In light of the marketing spending that you're committing to, the introduction of new products, whether it be Real Cheese or a soft launch for Tyrrells in the U.S. These are things that I think are potentially market dilutive. So again, help me. What are the offsets to that, that get you that kind of step in profitability in the back half?

Brian Goldberg

Yes, so there's really a few primary offsets; one, is our trade rate in North America will be a good bit lower than first half of the year. And we ran our largest promotion of the year in the first half, which we reference on the last call that happen in the second quarter. So among some other things, we just have lower activity on the trade side particularly in the fourth quarter. On the cost of goods side in North America, we have some manufacturing initiatives that kick in this quarter, kind of late Q3 so we'll get kind of a full quarter effect in Q4.

And then, and on the International side of the business, we mentioned earlier, margins will be improving. I think pretty significantly in the second half of the year over the first half. We had those onetime items in the first half. We have a lot of commercial kind of favorability on the commercial side as well as the plans that are happening in the second half so those will offset some of that incremental marketing investment in North America and International.

Operator

Our next question today is coming from Robert Moscow from Crédit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Moskow

I think you made the right choice by guiding to a more conservative back half. And I'm just trying to wonder like what could happen to surprise things further on the negative side? And the growth of hard discounters I think is the thing that worries me the most. It can't be that hard for a Lidl or an Aldi to come out with a ready-to-eat popcorn brand that goes right after yours and at a much lower price. Have you been monitoring that? And have you seen anything that might pose a threat going forward yet?

Tom Ennis

In the U.S. market, Rob?

Robert Moskow

Yes.

Tom Ennis

Yes, we do monitor it. We haven't seen that yet. Historically, we've done very well against kind of private label brands typically because of the premium price position that we have. So I'm not sure if that's going to impact us as hard as it might impact somebody who is more on the kind of middle lane or lower tier of the pricing spectrum. We certainly, do monitor it. We certainly, as we've all read, heard about Lidl's plans to come into the U.S. so it's certainly something that we are monitoring. But again, our portfolio is comprised of premium-priced brands. So I think we're better insulated than a lot of the other competitors in our space.

Robert Moskow

Okay. And then a follow-up. The logic for the Tyrrells acquisition was that you could generate some revenue synergies, take the Skinny brand internationally and then take the Tyrrells brand domestically here. And now, I think you've said that your plans are still in place, but it's not going to have as much upside to that as you thought, at least domestically. What was it that specifically caused you to say that, Tom? I mean, is it that the retailers are pushing back?

Tom Ennis

Yes, I think -- maybe you misheard me, Rob. Because we don't think the performance in the U.K. is everything we want it to be and that's what we've been working on and that's that base Tyrrells business in the U.K., right? And we see improvements on that. But certainly, disappointing where it is today. The revenue synergy component and that cross-selling, we feel is as strong if not stronger than when we acquired the business. So SkinnyPop is already being sold in the U.K.

We're about to be set in a number of grocery retailers this fall in the U.K. And then Tyrrells will do a soft launch in kind of Q3 into Q4. And the only reason there's a soft launch is it's a new production facility. And so there's always kind of bugs to work out in a new facility. So we didn't want to overburden or overtax the manufacturing facility. Then so we've got the right amount of distribution that we wanted in the second half. So there was no shortage of customers asking for the brand. And then, as we get into Q1 '18, we'll have a very robust launch of the Tyrrells brand in the U.S. And we're very -- still very bullish on Tyrrells' ability to work in the U.S. as well as other parts of the world. Just a small example. Last year, Tyrrells, we took it into Australia and nobody knew anything about the brand. And we've already got a double-digit share gain within the premium segment within Australia. So we feel great about the revenue synergy still.

Robert Moskow

So what you were saying about the U.S. opportunity is that it's still as big as ever. But I think what you did say was that you thought it might be enough to overcome the weakness in the UK and that was not the case, correct?

Tom Ennis

No, no. So we thought on the -- our base business in the U.S. So we had a really nice first half. I mean, it met our plans. We thought we had potential like much greater upside to even on our plans, that could offset the weakness that we saw in the UK market. So that's why we're kind of issuing the reguidance. Because while we still feel good about our internal plans and achieving those plans, we feel less certain about the U.S. visibility to overachieve and thus offset the UK market.

Robert Moskow

Okay, so that is not specific to Tyrrells?

Tom Ennis

Correct.

Robert Moskow

I think I got it. Also, advertising. Have you said how much more you're going to spend on advertising this year compared to last year?

Tom Ennis

No, we haven't said it, but I think it's a couple of more points. But Brian, go ahead. Did you want to try anything there?

Brian Goldberg

Yes, that's right, I mean, there are couple of more points, I would just leave it at that, [Alan], I don't think we should get too specific there.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Akshay Jagdale from Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Akshay Jagdale

Just a couple points of clarification. Did you mention what the organic growth rate was this quarter? And it seemed like it was 4%, 5%, but did you mention that?

Brian Goldberg

Yes, hold on, just pulling the numbers.

Tom Ennis

Brian's across the pond in London, helping out with our English teams. There's a little bit of a delay there.

Brian Goldberg

Yes, so we're about 14% organic.

Akshay Jagdale

And so you're expecting a similar rate for the back half if I heard that correctly. And so my another question I have is just on the gross margins for the SkinnyPop business. I mean, you talked about the year-over-year declines. I know in the past, you called out the SkinnyPop margin trends. How were those this quarter?

Brian Goldberg

Yes, so Skinny -- so as we've mentioned before, right? There's quarterly volatility in the SkinnyPop margin just based on level of promotions so we ran our largest promotion of the year in the second quarter. So that leads to a relatively lower margin quarter for the brand. When you look on an annual basis, we anticipate it continuing to be kind of in line with our [indiscernible] which is in the mid-, kind of mid-50s gross margins.

Akshay Jagdale

And then just one high level question here. I know there's a lot of initiatives that you guys have in place and like you said there, a lot of them in the U.S. are on plan and doing well. What percentage of your sales today are from the core SkinnyPop SKU? At one point, that was a 90% -- off your overall sales mix. Where's that number today? What I'm really trying to get at is with all these initiatives, what is the dollar contribution from products that are not the core SkinnyPop SKU? Has that meaningfully improved? And where is that number now?

Tom Ennis

Brian, you want to hazard a guess at that one?

Brian Goldberg

Yes, so well -- so on a consolidated basis, SkinnyPop -- just to make sure I hear -- it's about, call it -- on the 60 -- 50% to 60% from on a consolidated basis is the art brand.

Akshay Jagdale

And so when you talk about the upside delivery on the base business not being as great as you -- it potentially could have been, is that a distribution or velocity issue? And what products is that related to? It looks like overall, you took down the sales guidance by about $10 million. But is that related to any particular products? Like the reset and a timing issue? Can you give us a little bit more sort of color into that upside delivery and sort of where or what you're adjusting it for?

Tom Ennis

Yes, so in broad strokes, right? The reguide is really due to materials business, right, not performing to our expectations as we set out the plan. And then, what you're referring to is then we thought there was a greater upside on the U.S. business that can offset that. So where we're -- where we still feel great about our growth of our business, we don't feel there's as much upside on the core SkinnyPop business this year as we once did. And some of that's reflective of the category growth rates that we're seeing today.

Akshay Jagdale

And anything to note as far as like SG&A? I mean, I know you adjusted tables, there's -- you're going through continued sort of transformation whether it's on the board or executive recruitment, et cetera. What's -- what do you think is a good sort of run rate SG&A to sales for this company given the way it's structured today?

Brian Goldberg

I mean, I would keep it in the -- pretty similar levels on a consolidated basis. Pretty consistent levels with where we are today for the very near term. We're going to be increasing marketing a bit. We're going to be increasing some SG&A and the team site positions. So I wouldn't move it too far off from where it is today. But we will see some quarterly volatility marketing expanding. We're going have more of that in the third quarter than we're going to have in the fourth quarter.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Jason English from Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Jason English

The core SkinnyPop, picking up kind of where you left off, core SkinnyPop, ready-to-eat popcorn, what was the growth rate this quarter?

Tom Ennis

Brian, you want to hit that one?

Brian Goldberg

Well...

Tom Ennis

We don't break it out, right?

Brian Goldberg

Yes, we don't. We don't disclose that. But overall brand, SkinnyPop, we'll disclose.

Jason English

Can you disclose it then?

Brian Goldberg

Yes, hold on. Just pulling up here. It's about nine -- little over 9%.

Jason English

And you -- you're -- is it right that you're looking for acceleration in that in the back half of the year?

Tom Ennis

Correct.

Brian Goldberg

That's correct.

Jason English

But you're through sort of peak promotional period, competitors are promoting, category is slowing. And it looks like it's all volume, no deflation. What's really going to be the driver of acceleration? Or what is your assumption of acceleration predicated on?

Tom Ennis

Yes, so it's predicated on the advertising campaign that's kicked off in the third quarter continued into the fourth quarter as well as continued build of distribution on the new items.

Jason English

And International, Tom, I think you dropped a number but there are a lot of numbers dropped in the prepared remarks. But I think you heard -- I heard something around Tyrrells double-digit sort of so far this quarter. Can you clarify what that was in reference to? Or exactly what I heard or didn't hear properly?

Tom Ennis

I think that was in Brian's section. Do you want to take the Tyrrells bit, Brian?

Brian Goldberg

I got -- I don't know exactly what that is you're referring to. But it could have been double-digit growth for Tyrrells in the second quarter. So we had double-digit -- about almost double-digit growth for Tyrrells in the second quarter.

Jason English

And in the -- so Tyrrells, solid double digits in the second quarter, that's a great number. You're guiding for International high single digits. And with a currency rate, you dropped to $1.28, that implies like 5 points of FX. So it sort of a low to mid-single-digit organic growth rate in the back half for International. What's driving that in context to double-digit growth on Tyrrells in the second quarter?

Brian Goldberg

So there was improvement in -- I mean, there was just improvement in multiple accounts early in the second quarter. Teams doing a good job of driving the business. There were some good promotions that we're running in the quarter. There were some improvement in our kind of affiliate companies or subsidiaries and particularly in Australia in the second quarter that contributed as well. So there's just mid -- I mean, there's -- we feel good about what the team's doing and they're starting to make some headway in second quarter.

Jason English

But doesn't the low to mid-single digit organic growth imply deceleration in the back half then?

Brian Goldberg

So yes, what low -- so we're calling low- to mid-single-digit growth in the back of the year. So Q2 was slightly ahead relative to the back half of the year from a growth rate perspective.

Tom Ennis

Some of that is planned on the business, right? So when we talk about some of the SKU and business rationalization, we're actively getting rid of some of the nonstrategic private label business, which will have a depressing effect on the top line but have a better impact on the bottom line. And that gives us then room within our plans to continue to accelerate the brand -- more profitable branded growth business.

Brian Goldberg

Yes, that's the -- the plan on the International side, Jason, is really on the margin improvement, right? Much more so than the top line. So unlike North America, where it tends to be more volume and revenue driven, International, the focus is really on margin improvement right now.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Brian Holland from Consumer Edge Research.

Brian Holland

So just quickly on the guidance, one more time. As we look into the back half of the year, and it's clear that it seems like the revised guidance as it pertains to North America is tied specifically to ready-to-eat popcorn, and some irrational activity from a key competitor. Is that more -- do you have visibility on that? So is this a revision based on visibility that you have? Or is it because you have a lack of visibility on the timing and magnitude of that kind of activity that is causing you to be more prudent?

Tom Ennis

Yes, I think it's -- we have visibility to our promotional plans but we don't have visibility to what our competitors are doing. And so when we look back, we've seen this kind of erratic and irrational behavior that's been somewhat damaging in the category, somewhat damaging to us. Again, taking a long-term view, we're not going to fall down this kind of promotional rat holes. And because we have some uncertainty about that, and we're seeing kind of just this overall softness in U.S. food and retail, we just think it's the right time to be a little more conservative and our guide for the balance of the year.

Brian Holland

Okay, and if we sort of think again about bigger picture on that category level and you talked about how you don't intend to chase it, be inclined to believe the number one player in the category would be -- won't be terribly irrational. But again, the activity is taking dollars out of the category. To what -- and -- but in the context of you thinking about a reacceleration at a category level of high single digit growth, what are your concerns about kind of the way this activity is training behavior to -- with respect to consumption and the category? And what gives you the confidence that even assuming the current behaviors on sustainable by this player that somebody else doesn't try to take share by behaving the same way? Or that it impacts consumer behavior once maybe we get past this?

Tom Ennis

Yes, so we can't -- I mean, I can't predict what somebody new might do coming in. That's certainly feasible. There's a big reason why we didn't follow because we're trying to make sure the consumer is not as well trained. We're seeing kind of the number one player in the category remain consistent, which is important. And the smaller guys, what they're doing just isn't economically sustainable from their perspective. So hopefully, that ameliorates in the second half of the year, and into next year. And so then, we think we'll see the category growth return to better levels. And there's some very, very specific examples that aren't appropriate for us to get into. But we do believe that the category should return to kind of high single-digit growth.

Brian Holland

Okay. And then, you mentioned in your prepared remarks about household penetration in that category and sort of not being where, I guess, it could ultimately be. Can I just -- can you clarify, is that household penetration build not where you thought it would be at this point? Or you just think there's a lot of room still to grow? And what's the disconnect, right? Because I mean, you -- certainly, promotion can get people into the category or in combination with the conventional marketing, advertising, et cetera. So what's the key unlock between the disconnect? Between where you are today and where you think category household penetration will go? And is that household penetration still sort of in line with where you thought it would be?

Tom Ennis

Yes, I think it's in line with where we thought it would be. I think there's still a lot of room for it to grow, right? It has a lot less household penetration than a lot of other snacks, including potato chips and others. And consumers like it just as much. They tell us in our research. But as you know, consumer behavior is slow to change. If you look back, what we eat today is what we ate 10 years ago by and large still. And so we do think though that efforts like we're putting against the category to advertise our brand and the category and others are doing will help drive more of that household penetration. But it doesn't happen overnight. And it's tracking to where we like it. I mean, we're a big category today. We're over $1.3 billion, it's continuing to grow. There's still strong upside on the category.

Brian Holland

I'll get out of here on this one. Forgive me if you mentioned this in your prepared remarks. But in the Scanner Data out this morning, the innovation on SkinnyPop, the microwave popcorn and the Popcorn Cakes driving about 1,000 bps incremental to sales. So that certainly speaks to your optimism and the acceleration in the second half. But just curious how that's coming in relative to plan? And how that factored into your revised guidance, if at all?

Tom Ennis

Yes. I mean, it didn't really factor into the revised guidance. We feel like the innovation's tracking 2 plans. In fact, the velocity's a bit better. So there's probably we think a little bit of upside on the innovation versus what we have baked into the plan today. We certainly expect that the innovation in terms of microwave and cakes to perform well. It's performing better than our expectation, right? We have -- you've got me, I haven't seen the latest Scanner Data that just came out today. But if we look at the last bit of data, we've got over a 1 share on the microwave category nationally, which is pretty exciting and then a major retailer, we've got over a 10 share, which was an early adopter and if we look at the cakes category, we've got over $6.50 share on that and I think that's the one that's probably blown us away. Brian, we didn't expect that to do as well as its doing. We obviously, expected it to do well. But it's certainly blown away our expectations.

Operator

Thank you. We've reach the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any further or closing comment.

Tom Ennis

Yes, I just want to thank everybody for your questions today, your attention. We appreciate your participation on today's call and interest in Amplify. Have a great day.

