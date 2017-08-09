Arc Logistics Partners' (ARCX) CEO Vince Cubbage on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arc Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ARCX)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 5:00 p.m. ET

Executives

Vince Cubbage - Chief Executive Officer

Brad Oswald - Chief Financial Officer

John Blanchard - President, Arc Terminals

Steven Schnitzer - Senior Vice President, General Counsel

Analysts

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust

Selman Akyol - Stifel

Steven Schnitzer

Thank you, [Dejay] [ph] and welcome everyone. After the market closed today, Arc Logistic Partners released earnings for the second quarter of 2017. This afternoon, we will be discussing these results. We will open the call to questions after our remarks.

Before I turn the call over to Vince, I would like to remind you that we may make statements during today's call about our current views or expectations concerning the future performance of Arc Logistics that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. No assurance can be given, however, that these events will occur. Many factors could cause results to differ from management's expectations and actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In addition, such results are subject to risk factors including, but not limited to, those described in our annual reported filed on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. Please note that we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made during our call. In addition, the information we discuss on today's call is only current as of today August 8, 2017, and any time sensitive information discussed may not be current or accurate as of a future date.

Finally, during our call today we will be discussing Arc Logistics' adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the press release that we issued today, which has been furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and posted on Arc Logistics' Web site. I would like to now turn the call over to Vince Cubbage, our Chief Executive Officer. Vince?

Vince Cubbage

Thanks, Steven, and good afternoon everyone. Thank you all for joining us to discuss Arc Logistics Partners second quarter 2017 results. Joining me this afternoon as usual are Bradley Oswald, the Partnership's Chief Financial Officer, and John Blanchard, Arc Terminal's President.

Arc Logistics Partners second quarter results were in line with our expectations. Throughput volumes were up, averaging approximately 174,000 barrels per day, a year-over-year increase of 7%. Second quarter of $26.6 million was just above and adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million was just below our 2016 second quarter results. The partnerships percentage of take or pay revenue was 82% during the second quarter compared to 84% during the same period of 2016. And our second quarter 2017 revenue from investment grade counterparties or with investment grade parents was consistent with our full year 2016 metrics.

In terms of market trends, delivered volumes in light refined products across our network continue to grow as a result of the summer driving season taking effect. In particular, we saw meaningful volume in revenue growth from new and existing customers at our Pennsylvania terminals. Experienced notable growth in gasoline and distillate activity from customers at our Midwest terminals and increased gasoline activity along the East Coast terminal. Our Gulf Coat terminals continued to deliver stable results despite the lower commodity price environment that is affecting our customers. As a result, on last quarter's call we continued to assess and execute on opportunities to support our customers. We are principally focused on the storage, distribution and marketing of asphalt, fuel oil and other industrial products.

During the second quarter, we inspected and placed back into service several tanks under contracts with new and existing customers which will generate [indiscernible] results in typical storage revenue and throughput contribution from those tanks going forward.

Finally, our assets that principally handle crude oil, continued to support customers under long-term take or pay contracts and experienced stable throughout volumes. Our primary customer at the Joliet terminal continued to deliver volumes above its minimum volume commitment during the second quarter of 2017. As I have mentioned on prior calls, we are continuing to meet with this customer regarding their current and future throughput needs of the facility. And although we do not expect them to exercise the option they have this month to automatically extend the current terms of the contract beyond May 2018, we do believe they will continue to use the terminal for the foreseeable future as it continues to be an attractive alternative to bring refinery feedstock barrels into this market.

On the growth front, we have been busy this year on several development opportunities that include building new tankage and adding incremental throughput capabilities at several of our terminals. One important success to highlight is a multiyear agreement that was executed during the second quarter with the new incremental customer at the Joliet terminal. This project includes the construction of new tanks, rail infrastructure and a truck rack, and is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2018. Our business development team is also currently in advanced negotiations with another Joliet customer that will further expand the additional tankage and rail capabilities and more importantly, add liquid capability to our existing marine infrastructure there.

These growth projects are consistent with our long-term strategy to develop Joliet into a multi-customer, multi-modal, transportation hub to address long-standing inefficiencies at the area refineries and within other hydrocarbon commodities in the market. Turning to our 10.3% interest in Gulf LNG re-gasification terminal in Pascagoula, Mississippi, we continue to receive our proportional cash distributions from the entity while the pending arbitration dispute is resolved. While we remain very limited in what we can say about this dispute due to contract constraints and we will not be answering any questions about the arbitration process for status, we can confirm that the defense of this arbitration is being handled by our partner and operator of the facility and we continue to view the demands made by the customer to be without merit.

As you may recall, the arbitration hearing took place from January 17 to January 20 and we expect a decision before the end of the third quarter. And with that, I will turn the call over to Bradley Oswald, our CFO. Brad?

Brad Oswald

Thanks, Vince. Good afternoon, everyone.

This afternoon we reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. Our adjusted EBITDA was $14.1 million for the second quarter of 2017 as compared to $14.5 million for the same period in 2016, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3%. The reduction in our adjusted EBITDA from the prior period is a result of the following.

Increased revenue of approximately $300,000, offset by increased operating expenses of approximately $600,000, and a reduction of less than $100,000 in the income from our investment in Gulf LNG. As we discussed on the first quarter conference call, we made the strategic decision to transition source capacity which have been previously contracted under short-term commercial arrangements to longer-term customer contracts. This decision resulted in [shelf] [ph] capacity being taken out of service and upgraded in preparation for the execution of new commercial agreements.

This decision led to a reduction in take or pay revenue in the first quarter by approximately $1.1 million. However, beginning in the second quarter on April 1, 2017, a majority of this out of service [shelf] [ph] capacity was placed into service. It is now generating revenue under long-term take or pay commitments. The partnership anticipates the remaining capacity will be brought back into service by the end of the third quarter.

Lastly, we amended certain customer agreements in early 2017 to drive incremental storage and handling revenue through increased customer throughput. In particular, during the quarter ended June 30, 2017, we experienced an increase in our gasoline and distillate throughput of approximately 6600 barrels per day and 2600 barrels per day respectively. This double digit growth over the quarter ending June 30, 2016, is due to increased diesel activity, cross-selling the partnership's terminal network to existing customers and amending customer agreements to include [incentive] [ph] rate structures to drive throughput activity, including those customers whose contractual minimums were ultimately reduced.

Our increasing cash expenses which includes both operating expenses and our general and administrative expenses, is a direct result of our incremental throughput activity. The increase in our throughput activity resulted in increased in additive contract labor and repair and maintenance expense. In addition, we experienced an increase in property taxes due to the reevaluation of real property at certain terminals. However, our increased operating expenses were offset by a reduction in our general and administrative expenses including professional fees and due diligence expenses.

Our distributable cash flow was approximately $10.7 million for the second quarter ended 2017, as compared to $10.1 million for the same period last year, which represents a 6% year-over-year increase. On July 27, 2017, we declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.44 per unit, or $1.76 on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on August 15 to unit holders of record on August 8, 2017. The year-over-year increase in distributable cash flow for the quarter is a result of reduced maintenance capital expenditures which is offset by increased interest expense and lower adjusted EBITDA contribution.

For the second quarter, we generated net income of $4.6 million which represented $2.4 million increase -- decrease from the second quarter 2016. In addition to these items which resulted in a decrease to adjusted EBITDA, net income was further impacted by one, an increase in our depreciation expense as a result of our recent improvements to our terminals. Two, the non-cash charges associated with the revaluation of contingent consideration owed to the seller in connection with the partnership's acquisition of the Joliet terminal and, three, an increase in interest expense as a result of debt borrowed in connection with our 2015, 2016 acquisitions and internal growth projects.

During the quarter, the partnership spend approximately $900,000 on maintenance capital expenditures. In addition, the partnership also spent approximately $3.8 million on growth capital projects. The partnership continues to execute on objectives for 2017 and is seeing the benefits of its diversified terminal platform when it makes strategic decisions to optimize it's assets for stability and growth. I will now turn the call over to John Blanchard for a business and market update. John?

John Blanchard

Thank you, Brad. First and foremost, I would like to let everyone know that in June 2017 and for the third year in row, Arc was awarded the International Liquids Terminal Association, or ILTA, safety excellence awards for its 2016 safety performance, commemorating our ability to maintain industry-leading safety and environmental standards.

Our EH&S group continues to implement best practices and programs to keep our business running at this high standards. We are proud of this achievement and continue to keep safety a primary focus. The second quarter 2017 was a strong quarter for Arc Logistics as we continued to show stable cash flows and an increase in throughput volumes. Total throughput increase to approximately 174.4 thousand barrels per day in the second quarter 2017 from approximately 162.5 thousand barrels per day during the second quarter of 2016.

The approximate 12,000 barrel per day increase was primarily attributable to our increase in our light products terminals and to a lesser extent, our asphalt and industrial products terminals with the largest contributions to this growth coming from our Pennsylvania terminal assets which we have owned since January of 2016. We continue to integrate the Pennsylvania terminals into the Arc platform. Throughput continues to increase in these assets as customers expand their business within this network of terminals. Although we are in the tail end of the integration of these assets, we have advanced our focus towards optimizing the terminals.

Our focus for the remainder of the year will be to place tanks into service to allow for customers to receive larger pipeline batches, realign tankage to optimize products and terminals where we are seeing the heaviest throughput volumes, enhancing our truck racks to lower truck waiting times, and adding blending capabilities. In the second quarter we continued to concentrate a lot of efforts towards tank upgrades in our gulf coast terminals for contracts that we executed over the last few quarters.

As discussed last quarter, these contracts include and require upgrades to our marine truck and rail infrastructure in our Mobile, Blakeley and Chickasaw terminals. During the second quarter we cleaned, inspected and repaired and in many cases upgraded and placed into service approximately 380,000 barrels storage. We also cleaned and inspected an additional 310,000 barrels of storage in the second quarter. We anticipate these tanks being placed into service towards the end of the third quarter of 2017, once the required repairs and upgrades where needed are completed.

As Vince indicated, we executed a new contract for a new customer in our Joliet terminal. This contract will require an $8.9 million investment in new infrastructure, 40% of which will be funded by our JV partner. This will include the construction of two new asphalt tanks as well as new rail and truck rack infrastructure. Management will place a heavy focus on getting this project and having this contract generate revenue by Q1 2018. Arc continues to work on other opportunities in Joliet as well as other terminals in our network and hopes to begin executing on these opportunities in the next few quarters.

Lastly and always in 2017, management will continue to explore opportunities that optimize our current assets, diversify our product slate and customer base and expand our portfolio into new markets. With that we are open to answering any questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Tristan Richardson

Just curious, in terms of your customer not to renew at Joliet and I curious, I think there is a potential offset with the new customer you have talked about and the potential other customer that is yet to be signed. Curious just, could you frame for us sort of what the interim terms look like from a standpoint of -- it may as '18 rolls around and the customer is still using the terminal. Would it just sort of be status quo basis until a new agreement is reached or I am just kind of curious what does the world look like at least in the interim beyond May of 2018.

Vince Cubbage

Tristan, it's Vince. I am glad you brought it up. I want to be really clear. The August option that we discussed in prior releases and in this call, has to do with the customer's unilateral options of [course] [ph] renewal under their terms for another year. And we have said in prior calls, we didn’t expect that they would exercise that option. It doesn’t our view of the future of the terminal at all. It's more administrative piece of one of the contract requirements. Although we don’t specifically give terminal throughput volumes, those of you on the call know that we have pointed for filings and you can find the throughput volume information in the first filings. And you will see that the customers currently using the terminal in excess of their [MVCs] [ph]. And we have no reason to believe that they won't continue to do so into the future. We have also said on earlier calls that the existing three-year contract expires in May 18, and we have no reason to believe that they won't continue to use it. It's Exxon and they will seek to negotiate better terms. We will seek to negotiate better terms and higher utilization and that dialog will continue over the next coming seven or eight months.

In terms of the future, this facility is important to the refinery. It's a direct offset to any of [indiscernible] that exist on the pipelines. It also has the ability to bring in very specific products like crude oil that can be differentiated from the products that’s being delivered by the pipeline. So it does have the ability to enhance the input barrel into the refineries. I think we have [indiscernible]. We expect that they will continue to use it. This facility fits into the logistics change of getting their equity barrels out of Canada into this market. The refinery is looking for heavier barrels and Enbridge delivers on margins commodity basis. And the key from our perspective in terms of the re-contracting strategy really fits in being able to have viable alternative to sitting down with just one customer and listening to what they want to do on [indiscernible] terms. And that’s why some of the new projects we are working on are so important in getting us projects committed under existing customer contracts that support the build out. That’s something that we have been working so hard at.

So at this stage we announced one contract. That contract adds tanks and some heat infrastructure in a truck rack that expands an multi-modal facility. That’s a three year deal and we are in late stage negotiations with another customer and that second contract is not yet signed but we are working very hard on this. Would lead to an increase in the ability of a customer to reach the water and once on the water it opens up this terminal to service the other refineries in the area. Part of our strategy from when we first purchased it, if you look back to our initial Slide deck on the acquisition, it's to transition to essentially a multi-modal terminal and to reach the other customers. We are in the process of doing that.

Tristan Richardson

That’s great. So I hope for update. And then just in terms of magnitude of this potential second customer, I mean John you said $9 million for the new customer that was signed. So should we think similar orders of magnitude for second potential contract in terms of CapEx.

Vince Cubbage

It's okay. We haven't specifically talking about construction CapEx numbers for the second contract. That entails bringing the terminals trans-loading capabilities from the upper area. The rail, the structure, the tanks and the pipeline interconnect, down to the water. And that will cross owned property, that was on our control. We are in the process of engineering what those costs have been thus far and the assumptions that the customer contract would provide recovery of those costs in an attractive multiple. That build out is against an existing waterfront that currently handles dry bulk materials. So we are adding liquids capability to an existing dock. I wouldn’t want you to think that we are putting in a brand new dock.

In terms of the timing of that, we are in late stage negotiations. We think that that project has the capability to be negotiated, contracted, signed and constructed, all within the period of time that we would need to be in order to be a viable alternative to the second customer. And I think the final piece of it then you will really have a full picture, is the second contract that we did sign, the third contract we are in late stage negotiations, are all additive and incremental to the main event which is the existing customer's throughput contract. And we don’t think that the new contracts would interfere with our ability to renew the existing customer contract with either the existing customer or with just the two customers, if that’s the way we ended up going. Does that...?

Tristan Richardson

It does very much. Thank you, Vince. And then just lastly, could you give us a view of the world in the Rockies and just sort of activities or the competitive environment. Just how you make the terminals attractive as they can be to capture barrels.

Vince Cubbage

It's a good question. That terminal was positioned at an area that had projected an increased development drilling activity. Essentially the production of that region was heading towards our terminal. At the time that was initially constructed, it was the initial source terminal for the NECL lateral connect to the Pony Express Pipe. Our customers still see that as being a very attractive and independently run terminal. The alternatives would be a second terminal that is owned by a producer that’s sourcing and uploading equity barrels and is less accommodating to competitive barrels, or one that’s owned by the pipeline itself.

In terms of the long-term strategy around that asset, we really view it as a customer contract supported starter set and that the right activity over the longer-term, really of the next couple of years is to reach deeper into the field. You will recall that our Pony terminal is connected by a gathering pipeline, it can either receive barrels by that gathering pipeline or by truck rack. And the right long-term strategy around it is to really focus on increasing the percentage of barrels that are delivered to the terminal through the pipe network. Much stickier, they are a lot less transient and use the truck rack as the more opportunistic gathering of new area production. So as things mature, you look at the pipe, you gather it by pipe and you bring it to the terminal. You upload it on an independent basis and you access the FERC regulated [indiscernible].

Selman Akyol

I guess with the third potential contract in Joliet, in terms of dock you have access to the water and you said, I believe you said it opens up additional refineries that you could serve. Can you talk about just how many additional potentials you could reach from being waterborne.

Vince Cubbage

Yes. Sure. I will start and then John or Brad, if you want to add to it. When we first bought the facility, we realized that there was a three-year take or pay contract with a great customer. The customer had a very fundamental need for the capacity and a desire to connect their refinery to their Canadian sourced barrels. All of that is what we would call, especially the first way home. We expect that they will continue to use it. It fits into their procurement strategy. It gives them alternative against a potentially [forced] [ph] pipeline. In the status quo, we are back in front of our existing customers, our procurement people and we are extending renewing and hopefully increasing the volumes on that pipe, or on the facility as a way to connect it by pipe to their refinery.

In terms of the alternative, if we trans-load barrels for existing customer. They cross our outfit, they go into our tanks and then we dispatch them on owned pipeline to connect or an interchange that directly takes it to their refinery. If were to want to have an alternative customer to do the same activity, if for no other reasons than to keep pricing honest and to maintain our negotiating posture in renewal, we had to have the ability to take trained volumes through our tankage and dispatch them to the other refineries through a mode other than the owned-interconnected pipeline. And so to do that we had two ways to go about it. We could build another pipeline to connect over to BP [Whiting] [ph] refinery. And we have identified throughput and we have been in the process of identifying how we will go about acquiring right way to do that, and pricing out what that construction project would be.

And then the second, and we think more efficient way to do the same thing is to connect our own rail facility to the four season water and to build out the liquids capability of our dock. Once our rail facility is connected our owned dock, that rail facility could trans-load unit trains a day, sent them essentially down a incline to our owned dock facility. Load a four season heated barge and deliver it to the refineries in the market. And the two most obvious refineries would be the BP Whiting refinery and the [indiscernible] refinery.

Selman Akyol

Got you, okay. And then that would be in addition to the one contract you have just signed, you expect to go live first quarter of '18.

Vince Cubbage

Yes. What I would call the main first contract is essentially our crude trans-loading contract. The second contract is for a heated product. John, if we disclose what that product is? It's a heated product that requires greater concentration of heat. It's going to be stores in newly built special purpose tanks. And then the third contract which we are in late stage of negotiation is yet another contract. So in terms of how we approach risk management in this asset, the primary focus and function is the crude trans-loading. And by doing these other two projects, we expand the modes with the product and lead the terminal to enable it to serve other customers. And the second and third product are an expansion of the products play at the refineries, so we can demonstrate to the market that it's not just crude we are looking for. It's VGO, it's asphalt, it's potentially ethanol. There are other products that are exchanged in this market that are unit train served that we think this facility can service very well.

Vince Cubbage

Well, great. Everyone who is on call, we appreciate the work you do, the questions you ask and for what you give as you explain our company and strategy to your constituents. And to the extent you have any follow-up questions, please feel free to reach out to Brad or John, or me directly. Thank you, everyone, and have a great evening.

