Learning Tree International's (LTRE) CEO Richard Spires on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Learning Tree International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRE)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

David Asai - CFO

Richard Spires - CEO

Magnus Nylund - COO

Analysts

Nelson Obus - Wynnefield Capital

John Lewis - Osmium Partners

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Learning Tree Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lauren and I will be your operator for today.

I would now like to hand the conference over to David Asai, Chief Financial Officer. Please proceed.

David Asai

Thank you, Lauren. Good afternoon.

For your convenience, the text of today’s prepared remarks will be posted in the Investor Relations section of our website. Go to www.learningtree.com/investor.

I am David Asai, Chief Financial Officer of Learning Tree International. I am joined today by Richard Spires, our Chief Executive Officer and Magnus Nylund, our Chief Operating Officer.

First, I will read the disclaimer on forward-looking statements and then discuss our performance in our third quarter, which ended June 30, 2017. Richard Spires will provide forward-looking information about our fourth quarter and our expectations for fiscal year 2018. After those remarks, we’ll open the floor for questions and discussion.

As a reminder, there are statements in this presentation that are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements, including the fourth quarter 2017 and fiscal year 2018 financial performance guidance, are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, available information and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Learning Tree. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Learning Tree. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Learning Tree will be the same as those anticipated. Learning Tree cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Investors should not put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since they are based on key assumptions about future risks and uncertainties.

Some of the factors discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC that could affect us include risks associated with our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to obtain additional liquidity in amounts and on terms acceptable to the Company; our ability to reverse our trend of declining year-over-year revenues, negative cash flows from operations and maintain liquidity; our ability to successfully implement our new strategies to increase revenue and to achieve our cost reduction goals; our ability to identify and execute upon strategic options for the Company; competition; international operations, including currency fluctuations; attracting and retaining qualified personnel; intellectual property, including having to defend potential infringement claims; implementation of partnerships with third party providers of courses and or course material; efficient delivery and scheduling of our courses; technology development and new technology introduction; the timely development, introduction, and customer acceptance of our products; the fact that a majority of our outstanding common stock is beneficially owned by our chairman and his spouse; risks associated with cyber security; changing economic and market conditions; and adverse weather conditions, strikes, acts of war or terrorism and other external events.

Learning Tree is not undertaking any obligation to revise or update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances after the date of this presentation, unless otherwise required by law.

In order to help the reader assess the factors and risks in our business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, please read our third quarter report on Form 10-Q and our 2016 annual report on Form 10-K, as amended on Form 10-K/A, including Item 1A “Risk Factors”, which are filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s internet site www.sec.gov.

We follow a 52 or 53-week fiscal year. This means that our year-end and quarter-end dates are on the Friday nearest the end of the calendar quarter. This method is used to better align our external financial reporting with the way we operate our business. The third quarter of fiscal years 2017 and 2016 were both comprised of 13 weeks.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, our revenues of $16.4 million were 22.2% lower than our revenues of $21.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. This principally resulted from an 8.7% decrease in the average revenue per participant and a 14.8% decrease in the number of participants when compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2016. The decrease in average revenue per participant was caused primarily by lower average revenue from the implementation of periodic pricing promotions and strategies, and changes in foreign exchange rates, which negatively impacted revenues by 2.4%. Overall, during our third quarter of fiscal 2017, we trained 12,637 course participants, compared to 14,829 course participants in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Cost of revenues was 58.4% of revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to 62.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2016, and accordingly, our gross profit percentage was 41.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to 37.2% in the third quarter of the prior year. The change in cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues in fiscal 2017 primarily reflects the combined effects of the 8.7% decrease in average revenue per participant that was offset by a 15.1% decrease in cost per participant. The decrease in cost per participant is primarily the result of a 27.7% decrease in the cost of revenues partially offset by 14.8% decrease in participants. The decrease in costs of revenues reflects the impact of our continuing cost reduction program, lower number of events and the positive impact on expenses from changes in foreign exchange rates. Changes in foreign exchange rates do not materially affect our gross profit percentage, since exchange rate changes affect our cost of revenues by approximately the same percentage as they affect our revenues.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2017, course development expense decreased by $0.7 million to $0.7 million compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Course development expenses were 4.0% of revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to 6.4% in the prior year’s third quarter. Our library of instructor-led courses numbered 310 course titles at the end of our third quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to 374 course titles at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, our sales and marketing expense decreased by $1.5 million to $3.2 million from $4.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in direct marketing costs and personnel expenses as part of our continuing cost reduction program when compared to the third quarter of the prior year.

General and Administrative expense during the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was $3.5 million, compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the results of our ongoing cost reduction program.

As a result of changes in estimates, we recorded an additional non-cash restructuring charge of $0.4 million related to our Reston, Virginia facility in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. We did not record any additional charge in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Fiscal year 2017 restructuring charges are in addition to the $1.9 million non-cash charge booked in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2017, we recorded a loss from operations of $0.5 million, compared to a loss from operations of $3.0 million, in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, we had other expense of $0.3 million compared to other income of $0.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016, primarily from net foreign exchange losses for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 and net foreign exchange gains for the third quarter of fiscal year 2016.

The tax provisions for the third quarters of fiscal 2017 and 2016 was less than $0.1 million, respectively.

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was $0.9 million, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million, in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

During the first nine months of fiscal year 2017, our cash and cash equivalents decreased by $3.4 million to $5.1 million at June 30, 2017 from $8.5 million at September 30, 2016. This decrease primarily resulted from cash used in operations of $3.4 million.

As of and for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, we reported an accumulated stockholders’ deficit of $18.9 million and negative cash flow from operations for the first nine months of fiscal 2017, and for the previous five fiscal years as our revenues have declined each year-over-year during this period. At June 30, 2017, our capital resources consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $5.1 million. We have established a $3 million line of credit with Action Capital Corporation. The line is secured by our U.S. operation’s accounts receivable and is subject to limitations based on the amounts of available accounts receivable. There have been no borrowings to-date on this line of credit. While we have, and will continue to take steps to stabilize revenues and decrease our operating costs on a year-over-year basis for fiscal year 2017, unless we are able to improve our liquidity in the future, there continues to be substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

Our registered independent public accounting firm’s report issued on our audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2016 included an explanatory paragraph expressing substantial doubt in the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the first, second and third quarters of 2017 also contain an explanatory footnote related to our ability to continue as a going concern.

I will now turn the call over to Richard Spires, our Chief Executive Officer, to address our projections for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 and our expectations for fiscal year 2018.

Richard Spires

Thank you, David, and good afternoon, everyone.

Prior to providing an outlook for the remainder of fiscal year 2017, I wanted to make a couple of comments on our third quarter performance. While revenue did drop 22.2% in the third quarter of 2017 versus the third quarter of 2016, the effect of foreign exchange rates impacted our revenue negatively by 2.4%.

In this quarter, we saw growth in our Workforce Optimization Solutions and customized training solutions offered to enterprise clients. We continue, however, to experience a decline in course attendance for our public courses. To address this decline, the Company has been working to leverage resellers and other partner models to increase our sales reach, amplifying the growth of our internal sales teams, and partnering with certification organizations and other appropriate training providers to broaden and deepen the training products we offer as described in our Form 10-Q.

Our overall objective is to stabilize the revenue from training offered via our Education Centers, grow our revenues from Workforce Optimization Solutions and training for enterprise clients, and reverse the year-over-year decline in revenue.

In terms of costs, our comprehensive cost reduction program is having a significant impact when looking at the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 as compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2016. Our initiatives to lower direct costs increased our gross profit percentage to 41.6% of revenues, up from 37.2% in the third quarter of last fiscal year. In terms of operating expenses, we dropped costs by $3.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 as compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2016, which represents a 31.8% reduction. Even though we have taken significant cost reductions in terms of personnel and other support contracts, we have been able to maintain our quality levels and customer satisfaction scores at comparative levels from last year to this year.

So, now, let’s cover our projections for the fourth quarter. Because we conduct approximately 40% of our business in currencies other than U.S. dollars, fluctuations in exchange rates will affect revenues and expenses when translated into dollars. If the exchange rates of August 1, 2017 remain constant for the remainder of our fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, we would expect changes in foreign exchange rates to unfavorably affect revenues by approximately 0.5% in our fourth quarter compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2016.

For our fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, we currently expect revenues of between $18.8 million and $19.8 million, compared to revenues of $21.7 million in our fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. We expect a gross profit percentage in our fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 of between 43.9% and 44.9% compared to 42.8% in our fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. We expect overall operating expenses for our fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 to be between $8 million and $8.4 million, compared to $11.3 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

As a result of the above factors, we expect to have fourth quarter operating income of between breakeven and $1 million compared with an operating loss of $2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. The fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 operating loss did include $1.9 million non-cash restructuring charge. We expect fourth quarter other expense, net to be less than $0.1 million.

Overall, we expect to report pre-tax income for our fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 between breakeven and $0.9 million, compared with pre-tax loss of $2 million in our fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 which did include that $1.9 million non-cash restructuring charge.

We believe that the strategies and initiatives we have and are implementing, is positioning Learning Tree to stabilize and then grow our revenues and improve our operating expenses. As we entered fiscal year 2017, we had an objective for the Company to achieve an operating income breakeven position. With our fourth quarter forecast, we are projecting an operating loss for fiscal 2017 of between $2.1 million and $3.1 million which includes a $0.4 million non-cash restructuring charge, this compares to the actual fiscal 2016 operating loss of $12.5 million which included a $1.9 million non-cash restructuring charge.

We do not provide detailed projections beyond the next quarter, in this case the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. However, based on what we see in revenue backlog and projections along with the success in our comprehensive cost reduction program, it is our objective for the Company to continue to improve profitability and achieve a positive income from operations in fiscal year 2018.

As we move into fiscal year 2018, we will continue to seek to reduce costs in ways that will not negatively affect our business. As an example, we are pursuing options to reduce our real estate commitments for education center space in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom without negatively impacting the number of classrooms needed to execute our public course schedule.

Although we are and will continue to work diligently to accomplish our goals and objectives, there is no assurance that we will achieve them and if so, by the expected timing of fiscal year 2018. I also note that due to the recent history of year-over-year declines in revenue and the current liquidity position of the Company, there are significant risks that we will not accomplish enough of our goals to achieve positive cash flows in the near term.

Lastly, two of our longstanding Board of Director members, Mr. Mat Juechter and Mr. Howard Bain, have recently passed away. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the senior management team, I want to acknowledge their friendship, support, and long-term commitment to helping Learning Tree International maintain its status as a premier IT and management training and workforce development company. Both of them will be missed.

And now, we’d like to open the floor to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Nelson Obus. Please proceed.

Nelson Obus

Sure. Well, Richard, it looks like a lot of progress here. I am just -- why don’t I ask it this way, sort of a two-part question. One is, what you think the major changes will be, specifically can be, to make this fourth quarter -- or third and fourth quarter better than -- fourth quarter, excuse me, better than a year ago and what are your priorities for fiscal 2018 that begins October 1st?

Richard Spires

Sure, Nelson. Thanks. So, to the first part of the question, we are -- as I mentioned in the notes, and we don’t into specific breakdowns of the business for competitive reasons, but we are seeing growth in our, what we are calling, our enterprise onsite business. Those are our major contracts with likes of major financial services firms, government agencies, manufacturing firms; that business is actually growing now year-over-year, which is definitely a turnaround from the past.

We are still, as I mentioned, struggling on stabilizing our public course business; it has been declining for years, and we are working hard to make that happen. As we look at fiscal year 2018, I mean, obviously, we are putting more and more emphasis on building that enterprise business with those major customers. We will continue that. We are continuing to build out, and as you can -- if you follow us closely, you will note that we’ve added a lot of titles to our training curricula. Not all of those are ours, but we are training -- we’re partnering both with certification bodies and with other training providers and directly with some vendors to be able to offer a fuller service capability to our clients. And then by the way, that’s one of the reasons why we are able to grow that enterprise business.

I think the key for next year then is to stabilize that public course business. And we are looking really hard; we are doing a lot of analysis right now about what’s selling well, what do we need to -- where we do need to continue to develop, new courses or partner for courses. And so, you will see a lot more in the Agile development arena, you will see a lot more in the big data arena, you will see more in cyber security. These are the curricula that are really, if you will, where we are seeing more and more demand. So, we are going to be shifting our emphasis to those curricula that are really paying off for us in order to stabilize our public course business.

At the same time, we will continue to work on reducing our cost structure. I mentioned some of the things we are looking at on the real estate side. I think we have done a good job through this past year and really looking at our cost. But, we are all the time analyzing where we can take more cost out of the business, without hurting ourselves, either on the revenue side or in the quality of the service that we deliver.

Nelson Obus

Great. That’s kind of what I was looking for. And just one other question and I’ll get back in the line. David, could you just give us a quick -- the way you look at it, I assume that the determination of whether there will be going concern issues or something that will come up, with the auditors in regard to the filing of the 10-K for fiscal 2017. But, do you have any idea about what boxes need to be checked to get you back in compliance or is that just more of an art than science at this point?

David Asai

It’s really based on, at the time of the audit sign off, our ability to show a business plan or a forecast that says we can make it all the way through a year from that date…

Nelson Obus

So, you will be showing them this close to the end of the year when you already have the fourth quarter behind you, you may have some things to show? It’s just an indicator of where -- of the improving health of the Company, it’s not that bigger deal. Okay, thanks.

David Asai

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Oliver Richner. Please proceed.

John Lewis

This is John Lewis. Hey Richard, hey David. How are you guys, today.

Richard Spires

Doing well, John.

John Lewis

I was curious can you give any context on the health of the government business. Last quarter, you were talking about that coming back. That was my first question is how is that business looking?

Richard Spires

You are right. We were seeing quite a bit of slowness in our federal government business, U.S. federal government business, to be very specific, as the budget process and just a lot of uncertainty in government agencies about spending. And it did affect us too, definitely in the third quarter. I guess the good news here is, we are seeing quite a bit of pick-up, particularly back on the onsite business, as I mentioned in the federal government but even the public course business. The federal government is buying right now, maybe not at the rate we would like still, but it is definitely significantly improved from the second and third quarter of this year.

John Lewis

Do you have -- just looking out at the pipeline of business, do you see any large contracts potentially on the horizon that you are bidding on or what is kind of the mix of deals that you are going after, seeing in your pipeline today?

Richard Spires

Yes. We are pursuing significant large contracts. And I am obviously not in a position to name individual companies or government agencies. But, we’ve won a number of deals that could be multimillion dollar deals in the next year or two, bring that much revenue in. We have a number on those that are pending. So, again, I would reiterate, without trying to provide detail of that that enterprise class of contract of customer, we are seeing growth in now, and we’re heartened by that, John. As I say, we are putting more sales emphasis on that; we are offering that forward set of services through workforce optimization; and even something we call managed learning services where essentially we go in and helping organization manage their training needs, whether it’s being provided directly from ourselves or we work with other vendors as well to provide a holistic capability to outsource the management of their training needs. And so, we are seeing more and more those kinds of opportunities come our way as we are repositioning the Company.

John Lewis

That’s very helpful, I appreciate that. And maybe just one more quick one. If you were to compare the quality of the offerings where you were a year ago or 18 months ago to where you are today? I know you have Cisco, AWS, Cyber Security, I know you’ve really reconstituted kind of the quality of courses to make them really more of where the demand is today. I guess the question here is, what kind of -- how is that message resonating with your customer base kind of contrasting the old and new Learning Tree? And where do you think you are in the cycle of bringing all the courses and material you want to be able to serve your customers? Do you think you in the fifth innings, the second inning or the eighth inning of being able to where you want to be?

Richard Spires

I like your baseball analogy. So, it has been definitely a focus of ours here for the last -- probably last year. And I would -- we are definitely not in the ninth inning yet. But, I would say we probably are in about the seventh inning of filling in the gaps, if you will, of where we see significant opportunities. I would want to say that we are partnering for many of these courses where they’re not necessary our own course. But on the other hand, we are also launching new development efforts. We will be announcing soon a course in the geographic information systems arena, GIS. We also will be working on a few other courses related to the DevOps area. So, we are selectively still developing our own proprietary content where we think that there is a real opportunity or we see a real gap. And then, we are partnering with other organizations, certification bodies, as I mentioned or vendors or other training organizations even to fill in the holes.

So, yes, it’s probably about seventh inning, John. So, I would say in the next six months, we will get to the point where we feel like we have gone through that effort and have filled the major gaps that we see. And then, it’s of course maintaining that moving forward.

John Lewis

Just to echo Nelson’s comments, I think you guys have really done a tremendous job, both you Richard and David and the entire team at Learning Tree. So, I want to tip my hat to you guys. You’ve done a heavy lift so far, and congratulations.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Arnold Villeneuve. [Ph] Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. As you guys know, I’m both -- I’m a shareholder and author and instructor, author and instructor for 25 years. I would like to start up by saying, I dare say, had the three of you not been here over the last two years, I personally doubt the Company would still be there. So, I think you guys have done a phenomenal job restructuring, repositioning the Company and heading in the direction that it needs to be taken to continue to prosper as it’s been in the past. So, that’s my first -- I echo the previous caller in congratulating you in the hard slog that you’ve been going through.

With regards to the reduction in public courses, I think that’s probably true across the board. In my experience, there are a lot of other -- a lot of our competitors. So that doesn’t surprise me. The whole training space is changing rapidly. So, I sense that’s normal. My one comment that I would like to make, and I’m not expecting an answer, I’m just putting it out there that there has been a lot of cost cutting, which was needed in any different area, which was needed. So, what I haven’t seen is the change in the executive compensation. And I think I’ve mentioned this before, what I would really like to see is a reduction in executive salaries, moving more towards a options-based approach for compensation for success, both in revenue increase and in share price increase to the shareholders, like myself who are also in this phone call. And I think that that’s something that executives should consider seriously because I think it would send a good message, not only to the shareholders but also the staff, instructors, instructors and particularly we’ve also taken pay cuts as to the commitment of management to push this -- continue to push this thing forward. So, again, I don’t expect an answer; it’s just something that I’m putting out there that I as a shareholder would like to see. And I wish you guys continue good success.

Richard Spires

Arnold, I will just say, I appreciate your comments and certainly the compliment as well. I will bring back the sentiment to our Board of Directors. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Nelson Obus. Please proceed.

Nelson Obus

So, I noted in your comments, I guess the Board is down to five people now. Is that correct?

Richard Spires

Yes. That’s correct.

Nelson Obus

All right. So, I mean, losses are unfortunate, sometimes losses do, however, create opportunities. No question, we are in an area now which sees rapid innovation et cetera. Is there a serious effort being made here to bring one or two new people on the Board who can be of help to Richard, who are on the right side of the digital divide that I’m not, because I think it’s kind of important there. I mean, Richard is out there with a small team and this being a public Company, I know nothing about what you are doing, but I strongly, as a shareholder, would like to see you bring some people in who could be of help. But any kind of update would be helpful if nominating committee has put any -- not that I have anybody for you but I just think that there is an opportunity here to upgrade. And clearly, no one is going to make the fortune as Board of Director here, but maybe there’s somebody young who has some good ideas, and this would give him Board experience and be of help. So, I strongly recommend -- let me put it this way. What are you planning to do?

Richard Spires

Yes. Nelson, this is Richard, again. We -- I mean, Howard just passed last weekend. And so …

Nelson Obus

I am sorry. I didn’t know that.

Richard Spires

Yes. So, we as a Board, frankly, we thought that it was important that we tell the shareholders today that we have lost two Board members. But, frankly as a Board, yes, we have not had a chance to even discuss this, so other than to say we should make this information public. So, we will be certainly taking this issue up, I would say very shortly, as to what we should do regarding the Board. And I certainly would be happy to share the sentiments you’ve just shared with us, with the Board.

Nelson Obus

Yes. Let me make one comment about the comment that the last speaker made. I think we all want pay for performance. We would like to see the Board be given shares. We certainly like to see you rewarded in shares. But, there is an issue of timing. And frankly, when you came in here, it’s going to be dead money any turnaround, it takes a year and half or two. It sounds like you’ve gotten traction. So, I guess my point is that I have no problem you being paid in cool cash because to be paid in stock would be frustrating, as you got this thing pointed in the right direction. Now is the time to award your efforts with the pay for performance, long-term incentive package involving shares. So, I just -- I think there’s a timely element to it now. That’s it.

Richard Spires

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

There are no additional questions at this time.

Richard Spires

Okay. Well, thank you all for your attendance and for the questions and the comments as well. We do really appreciate them. Good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect and have a great day.

