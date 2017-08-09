Endocyte's (ECYT) CEO Mike Sherman on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017 04:30 P M ET

Executives

Mike Sherman - President, Chief Executive Officer

Alison Armour - Chief Medical Officer

Michael Andriole - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Justin Trabert - Cowen

Mike Sherman

Thanks everyone for joining the call. Pleased to have both Allison and Michael here to provide some updates and then we'll open it up for your questions.

Let me start with a bit of a broader context to help frame how our team is thinking about following the realignment of our pipeline in June. We've built the capability around small molecule drug conjugate here both therapeutics and companion imaging tools to select patients. It's important to understand though that the applications around this platform are quite diverse, while we've been able to leverage the same discovery and development capabilities we're prioritizing investments in three assets going forward, which are differentiated from each other and from our first generation drugs.

Starting with our CAR T-Cell, bi-specific adaptor molecule program, which builds on the success of proven CAR T program, we've continued to observe progress in this field from multiple players and it relies on fundamentally different biologic processes than our prior SMDCs. Our approach uses a novel yet I would say a simple mechanism to potentially enhance the safety and efficacy of the existing technologies in two ways. First, by creating an alternative to turn on and off the T-Cells efficiently; and second by creating the potential to address disease heterogeneity through the administration of multiple bi-specific adaptors, all directing in a common CAR T-Cell to different cellular targets.

And establishing our collaboration with Dr. Jensen at the Seattle Children's Research Institute or SCRI, we gained access to great capability in the space. And so far we couldn't be more pleased with the progress of this collaboration today. Just as an example of the work performed since our last update in the process of optimizing the viral vector to be used actually in our 50 targeted CAR T-Cells Dr. Jensen and Endocyte's team has developed and evaluated more than 20 different constructs then in the currently thorough effort from a very engaged and motivated group.

We're now in the final process of handing off the optimal construct to the manufacture for production of GMP grade viral vector to be used in the clinical trial. We've also taken the important step to select Osteosarcoma as an initial target indication. We expect Dr. Jensen and his collaborators at SCRI to initiate that trial in the second half of 2018, I'll let Dr. Armour elaborate on that indication more in a moment.

The EC2629 program while a fully targeted agent like EC1456 is differentiated from this another programs in two important ways. First we're utilizing the DNA cross-linking pyrrolobenzodiazepine dimer let's agree to call that PBD going forward, a clinically proven class of warheads currently in advanced clinical development in the antibodies drug conjugate space.

This is Endocyte's first use of a non-microtubule warhead. Unlike microtubule inhibitors, PBDs have demonstrated activity against cells at any stage in the cell cycle whether they're dividing or non-dividing. The DNA cross-linking effect of PBDs also as the advantage that it does not signal the typical DNA repair mechanisms that are often the source of drug resistance, this is an extraordinarily potent payload in the kind of potency for which highly targeted and active drug uptake in the cancer cells and rapid clearance from circulation would be most beneficial, these two qualities are cornerstone characteristics of SMDCs.

The second differentiation of EC2629 and another reason we've chosen the PBD payload is the ability to take advantage of the expression of the fully receptor on both tumor cells and tumor associated macrophages or TAM. EC2629 is the first agent, we're aware of that simultaneously affect multiple cell populations through the targeting of the same receptor system.

Simply put, we're hitting two targets with a payload effective against both, something not possible with microtubule inhibitor. The tumor micro environment can specifically are increasingly recognized as a key element in disease growth and mediation of resistant making them attractive targets. The ID application for this agent it's currently under review by the FDA.

EC1669 was our first drug to target PSMA. We're wrapping up enrollment of the expansion phase of this trial in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have previously been treated with at least one taxane-based therapy. We've seen a subset of patients do well on this therapy and we believe the potential for this drug lies in the ability to in advance identify the subset of patients seeing benefit.

We're currently updating the data from clinical sides including clinical biomarkers in preparation for a presentation at ESMO, since it comes fairly short time after ASCO expected subject to the incremental to what we presented in June.

Importantly, I want to be clear that this management team is committed to being objective and decisive as it relates to the productive deployment of capital. Our careful analysis of results we observed with EC1456 and our decision in June to discontinue development of that agent and restructure the organization were examples of that. In doing so, we substantially improved our financial flexibility and we focused our efforts on programs with either highly differentiated therapeutic mechanisms or differentiated targets.

Part of being objective is also extending our thinking beyond the walls of Endocyte and this is why we've also - we're also keen to explore opportunities to outlicense programs that have been de-prioritized, examples include our information and PKD agents. We'll also be diligent in comparing these internal options relative to opportunities to in license.

With that let me turn it over to Alison.

Alison Armour

Thanks Mike. Let me talk about - you want me to talk about the Osteosarcoma and this certainly represents a significant oncological challenge. The reason is that real but 90% of them are high grade and they predominantly affect children and young adults, especially around the age of the group spot. So you have a child of commonly present from an extremely painful swollen bone mass in an arm or a leg and probably got impaired function in that limb.

This was second peak instance in those over 65 again it still remains via tumor, but all the patients tend to do last 12, because in these patients the bone tumor itself is more likely to be cited in the central skeleton or the bones of the face or skull and therefore surgery is not an option. Surgery is essential in most cases. They will provide local control and relive the symptoms. And for those even was limited metastatic disease, it's only significant chance for cure.

The cure rates haven't changed in decade though, chemotherapy does its part that was introduced in 1970 and older drugs like Methotrexate, Adriamycin, Cisplatin, [indiscernible], Etoposide are still used in this disease stating to be. And in fact new occupant therapy particularly with Methotrexate these regimens other standard of care.

It's effective because is used to treat micro metastatic disease. It can sometimes improve the recyclability of the tumor with the tumor dying sizes slightly and more of capture develop trend tumor. But importantly it provides time for planning or perhaps limbs surgery of the making of process which ever your patient will need.

So you can image that intensive treatment regimen of dose intensive chemotherapy a combination of surgery and sometimes radio therapy without some considerable toxicity particularly in growing children.

So what's really interesting is that preclinical data suggest that a significant number of Osteosarcomas actual expose the fully receptor. I'm having some exciting but preliminary data that we mentioned in the press release to suggest that a fully linked die during surgery was able to flew this Osteosarcoma metastasis. So we intend to follow up and asses this by conducting EC20 imaging in this disease. This would be a really exciting potential target for CAR T therapy and it would obviously provide a really good targeted therapy in this disease for the standard of care seems to be still various traditional out pass in chemotherapy drugs. So we're pretty excited about this and you'll hear more in future.

If I can tell you more in the EC1169 program, 6.5 milligram guarantees one in eight was identified as the recommended Phase II dose and this dose continues to be well tolerated in the cohort expansion. This had a minimal toxicity and 47 patients have been treated so far 18 though have been not exposed to taxene and 29 in the taxane-exposed setting. This treatment is still on track extinguish to more well we expect total loss patient to be joining this study in the next few months and of course we'll provide an efficacy update in ASMO in September.

We've got some interesting preliminary biomarker data from the study this adjusted the biology of the disease and the setting metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer is indeed very heterogeneous. So I look forward to showing you that.

Now I like to pass it over to Michael Andriole who will make some comments about Q2 financial results.

Michael Andriole

Thanks Alison. The company recorded operating expenses in Q2 of approximately $12 million which was largely higher than the first quarter expenses of $11.7 million. Included in the second quarter were one-time charges of $2.3 million related to the company's restructuring we announced on June 2, which primarily included employee termination benefits and close our trial expenses related to EC1456.

I'll make a couple of brief comments on the restructuring itself and these processes are by nature difficult on organizations, and this one about as well as we could have hoped with the impact of employees largely understand the rationale and the remaining employees having strong continued engagement throughout the process on both our pipeline and our mission. We now have a smaller, but very capable workforce and one that is focused on executing the strategy which Mike outlined earlier.

In terms of quarterly impact of cash the organization has quickly made progress in bringing down the burn rate from $10.6 million in Q1 to $9.2 million in Q2, net of severance impact to Q2 burn rate was with $8.3 million. We expect this figure to approach a burn rate of about $5 million per quarter at the end of the year once the full impact of restructuring is realized.

The ending cash balance of June 30 was approximately $118 million in the company's reiterating its previous guidance for anticipated year end 2017 cash balance of approximately $105 million.

With that let me turn it back to Valerie to address your questions.

Mike Sherman

Thanks again everyone for joining the call, look forward to catching up actually if may have any question pop up that if you can kick back to it.

Justin Trabert

Hi this is Justin on for Boris. Thanks for taking the question. I was just wondering if there anything in treatment to models for EC2629 that suggest you can project therapeutic window on a future dose escalations trial more Phase II recommend in dose?

Mike Sherman

Yeah high level of answer to that and turn it over to Alison, repeat the question is essentially in the pre-clinical models to be able to better predict the therapeutic window and thereby more efficiently get through the dose escalation, I think a couple things to observe, we think the number of escalation given the potency of this warhead required to get into a therapeutic window will be likely less than what we've previously experienced the other - and I guess and maybe add to this Alison the incidence or onset of toxicities that you might see happen the window between that and when we reach MTD it's a tighter window than we saw pre-clinically with the prior therapeutics.

The other thing I'll mention before I hand it over to Alison is the designer our approach to evaluating this in dose escalation would be to select patients that are positive likely positive for the receptor from the beginning, one of the things we experience with the dose collation of EC1456 was the notion that you're not learning a lot about efficacy as you progress through those early doses, and we find that if we can select patients that are positive even if they're not fully positive we can assess at the tumor level activity. And so we plan to do that by focusing on indications that are likely to be both positive for the receptor, but also indications where tumor associative macrophages tend to be present mediating disease.

Alison Armour

Yeah, so thank you, this is really good question, because we know that these compounds can be tricky and the toxicity disappear from a preclinical to be dose dependent, I mean know these compounds can sometimes have a tough when it comes toxicity. So what we've done is, we obviously learned a lot from the experience of the other agents that have been in the field and we have paid a lot of attention to that and we know the issues are the total dose and sometimes the toxicity can be delay toxicity.

All of these things to be really carefully considered and we have developed our protocol in collaboration genuine collaboration with very experienced physicians to just to using these drugs. There also be makes set to benefit risks for patients will be announced specifically targeted population. So really do with interest see part from the FDA particularly in view of experience with recent PBD compounds.

Mike Sherman

The real contracts that our prior with the EC1456 program in particular that tubulysin agent had not been a human, and so we had no experience Alison reference our ability to leverage what we've seen with PBDs and antibody drug conjugate in this case.

Alison Armour

We think the small drug conjugate represents a significant advantage here, the antibodies who have prolonged exposure, and prolonged opportunity to de-conjugate within the system. So this is an area where we really do think with a small hope to get in quickly and then to be exclusive drop will be helpful.

Justin Trabert

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I'd like to ask where did the concepts and animal models go wrong in 1456 was it the dose escalation study or was it - is it release mechanism of the drug payload?

Mike Sherman

Yeah, I think the answer to that there are announces of that is ongoing. What we know for sure is if you look back at history of the evolution from EC1456, I'm sorry for EC145 or Vintafolide EC1456, we saw without fail the pre-clinical model for EC156 demonstrated stronger activity at lower doses. There is literally no model where we saw anything to the contract.

The work that we have had done in the first - and we deserve that in the first couple of surgical patients is that the amount of drug and drug payload that is present in the disease cell is less than what the pre-clinical models we would anticipate. What we're still evaluating is the why behind that is it appears that and because of what we're seeing with EC1169 in the activity we see with tubulysin in prostate cancer that it may not be just related to the warhead that perhaps some interaction or interdependency between the warhead and linker or warhead and in targeting license.

So that work is continuing and it's obviously important work to inform future particularly fully targeted program, and as we look at EC2629 it's a fundamentally different therapy one where unlike EC1456 as I mentioned a bit ago, we've got a warhead that has been proven active in human clinical trials, advanced trials that was not something that was true for tubulysin.

So well as we learned it's also not only delivering a different therapeutic, but we're delivering it to two different targets and one that we can effectively at knock out both tumor cells macrophages as well as essentially delivering the same drug to the disease. So we will provide updates as we learn more because I think that will be informative for our programs going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Just a follow-up on 1456 for the for the small ovarian cancer study, what do you expect out of the results that study?

Alison Armour

Could you repeat the question?

Mike Sherman

Which study are you referring to?

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, you're still conducting a small number of patients with for the ovarian cancer and I just wanted to know, what is the expected potential outcomes from that?

Alison Armour

This is quantitative group study that had been planned many years ago.

Mike Sherman

I think it's ovarian surgical study.

Alison Armour

Okay. Yeah as Mike said, we learned from 1456 some are still doing so and there is a small study ongoing. So in summary 1456, we learned a lot about do things and scheduling and translational of science the effect of targeting and drugs within the cancer cell from cells.

There is a small covering, we are seeking to have ovarian cancer and require surgery, exposed to 1456 before surgery. This is small group that get a few hours before surgery and then there's another cohort which hadn't started yet which the patients will get it two days before surgery.

At some point in ovarian cancer trail management surgery is important and is essential for survival. So these are the operations the patient should be having anyway and what certain period we scanned them, we see what lesions are positive and negative and how positive and negative they are, and then we're going to take the tumors we correlate only information from a complete cellular liable demand fully receptor on the surface the amount of drug inside for conjugate to the drug inside for metabolite, because is that the study you're referring to.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, yes.

Mike Sherman

I mean and I really bridges back your prior question by being able to identify that we are able to effectively select positive tumors with our imaging agent because we're validating that with tissue analysis be that we're able to effectively target the disease cells and a preferential way relative to healthy tissue or full of receptor negative disease we should see a significant differential there of the conjugated delivered to the cell.

And then third, are we releasing inside the cell the fee drug and it's active form. By evaluating all of those metrics, we should be able to get to the why of why we're not quite getting the drug level drug that we expected to see in the pre-clinical models.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Mike Sherman

Thank you. Good question.

Mike Sherman

Thanks, Valerie. Now I just want to thank everyone again for joining the call and for the good questions there at the end, I'll look forward to see in those either planned to attend ASMO upcoming. Thank you.

