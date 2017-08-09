Cascadian Therapeutics' (CASC) CEO Michael Moe on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CASC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 16:30 ET

Executives

Monique Greer - SVP, IR & Corporate Communications

Scott Myers - President, CEO & Director

Julie Eastland - CFO & CBO

Luke Walker - SVP, Clinical Development

Scott Peterson - Chief Scientific Officer

Analysts

Reni Benjamin - Raymond James

Bert Hazlett - BTIG

Monique Greer

Thank you, Skylar. Good morning and thank you for joining us on our conference call to review and discuss our financial results and corporate development for the second quarter 2017. The press release referring our financial results was issued following the close of the US market and is available on our website, cadcadianrx.com.

Our discussion today will focus on tucatinib, which is an investigational oral, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is highly selective for HER2 in our lead product in development. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. On the call with me today are members of the Cascadian Senior Management team including Scott Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer; Julie Eastland, Chief Financial and Business Officer; Dr. Luke Walker, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development; and Dr. Scott Peterson, Chief Scientific Officer.

Before we begin, I will remind you that various remarks we will make today constitute forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these risks and uncertainties is contained in the risk factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and in the company's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I will now turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Myers

Thank you, Monique and welcome everyone. It's my pleasure to update you on recent achievements and upcoming milestones. As Monique mentioned, the majority of the company's resources are focused on our global registrational clinical trial of tucatinib for advanced HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer with and without brain metastases. The trial is known as HER2CLIMB.

Activation of site to HER2CLIMB recently expanded beyond North America and today we announced the first patients were randomized in western Europe and Australia. We are very excited about this accomplishment and hope to see a similar trend in enrollment as we've already seen in North America. Luke will provide a more detailed update on our progress with HER2CLIMB in just a few moments. Another key recent event was the outcome of our discussions with the European Medicines Agency or EMA regarding the development of tucatinib and whether our ongoing pivotal trial to tucatinib could serve as a single registration trial for submission of a marketing authorization application to the EMA.

We were pleased to hear from that EMA that the current design of the global HER2CLIMB trial if positive could support approval. This is an important milestone for the company and one frankly we expected to report on much later this year. The feedback from the EMA is consistent with what we received from the FDA and that the current design of the global HER2CLIMB trial if positive could support approval at potentially shorter path to the European market for tucatinib.

During the quarter, we continue to make progress on advancing our product development plan for tucatinib. Tucatinib was granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of breast cancer patients with brain metastases. We think the broad breast cancer designation with brain metastases rather than the focus on HER2 metastatic signals the unmet medical need for effective treatments for patients with brain metastases. New treatment options are needed and tucatinib is being developed to fit within the current and emerging treatment paradigm.

Beyond breast cancer, we believed tucatinib has potential application in a broad range of HER2 expressing cancers. Tucatinib may be used for what other HER2 amplified solid tumors such as colorectal, gastro-esophageal junction cancers or non-small cell lung cancer. We plan to expand the study of tucatinib into other select indications either through partnerships or on our own. As a reminder tucatinib has a solid intellectual property protection in the US and in key global markets. Tucatinib has fast track designation for advanced HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer by the FDA and we maintain worldwide rights for tucatinib for all indications.

In addition to tucatinib, we have two interesting preclinical programs the Chk1 cell cycle inhibitor and the TIGIT antibody. Our Chk1 cell cycle inhibitor known as CASC-578 demonstrated antitumor activity as a single agent or in combination with the Wee-1 inhibitor in preclinical models of acute leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma and non-small cell lung cancer. At the recent AACR in April, data from our preclinical antibody program targeting the immune Chk1 receptor TIGIT were well received by the research community and other strategic partners looking at different development options.

During the quarter, we made the decision to focus our resources on tucatinib, as a result we are evaluating other options for moving one or both of our preclinical programs forward including partnerships. Scott Peterson is available if questions arise on our preclinical programs.

I'd now like to turn it over to Dr. Luke Walker, our Head of Clinical Development.

Luke Walker

Thanks Scott and good afternoon everyone. I'm excited to provide an update on tucatinib and our progress in HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer. Tucatinib is an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor TKI that is at least a 1000-fold more selective for HER2 than EGFR. EGFR in addition is associated with side effects of high grade diarrhea and rash and this is an important distinction from other approved or in development pan-TKIs. TKI is - only HER2 but other related tyrosine kinases such as HER1, HER3, or EGFR. Some of these pan-TKI drugs will require antidiarrheal in an attempt to control high grade great diarrhea which is obviously very hard on patients many of whom have active daily lives.

Of note patients in our clinical trials evaluating tucatinib did not require these additional medications. Today the majority of patients with metastatic breast cancer being treated with a combination of trastuzumab and chemotherapy with or without trastuzumab followed by T-DM1. This is the contemporary treatment setting in which tucatinib is going to evaluate it.

For patients who have been treated with trastuzumab and T-DM1 and his cancer has progressed there's no single standard of care. This is particularly true for patients with breast cancer that metastasize to the brain. With this unmet clinical need in mind in early 2016 we initiated a Phase 2 trial with tucatinib called HER2CLIMB. Following a productive meeting with the FDA at the end of last year, we amended the trial so that if successful HER2CLIMB could serve as a single registration trial and potentially provide us with an efficient path to market.

For those who may not be familiar with HER2CLIMB, it is a randomized double blind controlled global multi-center registrational trial enrolling patients with locally advanced and metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer with or without brain metastases. Patients were randomized 2 to one to treatment with tucatinib versus placebo each in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine.

Patients enrolled in HER2CLIMB have had prior treatment with the taxane, trastuzumab, pertuzumab and T-DM1 which is considered the contemporary treatment paradigm I described earlier. The primary endpoint is progression free survival or PFS for RECIST 1.1 criteria based upon independent radiologic review. Key endpoints include PFS in the subset of patients with brain metastases as well as overall survival in the total population.

HER2CLIMB is a global study with the goal of enrolling 480 patients at around 200 sites in United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and Israel. Currently the majority of the sites in the US and Canada are actively enrolling patients and there are now also sites in western Europe and Australia that are activated and enrolling. Our goal is to have the majority of the 90 to 100 sites in Western Europe, Australia, and Israel activated and able to enroll patients by the end of the year.

Enrolling in North America is ahead of our original projection. However, we are going to wait to see if the sites in Western Europe, Australia, and Israel follow a similar trajectory before advising any guidance on expected completion of enrollment which is now slated for mid-2019. Based on the data we've collected to date and the level of investment that we are putting behind this pivotal trial, we really believe in the potential for tucatinib to make a difference for patients.

This stems from updated results from our ongoing Phase 1b trial that showed that the triplet combination of tucatinib with capecitabine and trastuzumab continues to be well tolerated. And the updated results presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium last December, so the median PFS of 7.8 months and an overall response rate of 61%. Importantly the median duration of response was 10 months which we expect may continue to improve over time.

Patients with and without brain metastases had similar response rates and the patient treated with the triple combination that previously received a meeting of 3 HER2 targeted agents including trastuzumab, pertuzumab, lapatinib or T-DM1. The combination of tucatinib with trastuzumab and capecitabine was well tolerated. Most treatment emergent adverse events were grade one with few tucatinib dose reductions and no required prophylactic use of anti-diarrheal agents.

I am pleased to report that many patients from our ongoing Phase 1b study including those with brain metastases have been receiving tucatinib in combination for over two years. Analysis of these results will likely be the subject of a future abstract for submission to a scientific meeting. In summary tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine has shown encouraging safety in activity following pertuzumab and T-DM1 for patients with and without brain metastases.

HER2CLIMB is the only registrational trial that allows patients with metastatic breast cancer even those with active and progressive brain mets to enroll in the trial. In addition, patients participating in HER2CLIMB do not require loperamide or budesonide prophylaxis and we believe that this is important for both treating physicians and patients.

Outside of HER2CLIMB we are continually asked to review various clinical research proposals from interested investigators. And we visit a series of physician initiated clinical studies that further the development of tucatinib. They're two studies that are listed on clinicaltrials.gov that includes tucatinib. The first is a physician initiated study called MOUNTAINEER, it's being conducted at Duke University and other academic site and is designed to enroll 35 patients and a Phase 2 study evaluating tucatinib and trastuzumab for patients with HER2 positive metastatic colorectal cancer.

Overall response rate will be the primary outcome measured in this study. MOUNTAINEER was recently started in June and we understand that it was actively screening and enrolling patients. Another study of interest that is expected to start this month is a Phase 1b/2 open label study evaluating the safety and efficacy of tucatinib given in combination with palbociclib and Letrozole in patients with hormone receptor positive and HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer. And that would include patients in both the first and second line of therapy.

The University of Colorado was awarded a grant from Pfizer's Aspire Foundation for this study. We look forward to seeing how these 2 trials read out as well as exploring other opportunities for combining tucatinib. And with that I'd like to turn the call over to Julie, who will review our financials for the quarter.

Julie Eastland

Thank you, Luke. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 our net loss was $14.7 million or $0.30 per share compared to a net loss of $25.1 million or $1.57 per share for the same period in 2016. Our R&D expenses for the quarter ended June 30 were $11.5 million compared to $6.4 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increase of contract manufacturing and clinical development related expenses based on our ongoing clinical study.

G&A expenses were lower for the quarter of second quarter of 2017 at $3.5 million compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2016. The difference is primarily related to savings related to legal and regulatory compliance activities. As of June 30, 2017, our cash and cash equivalents and investments totaled $125.4 million compared to $62.8 million at the end of December 31, 2016. This increase was primarily due to the result of net proceeds of $88 million from the company's January 2017 financing plus the cash used in operations of $24.8 million to-date.

The proceeds from the underwritten public offering early this year combined with the cash we had on hand at the end of 2016 is intended to support the tucatinib development plan including select tucatinib cabinet investigator initiated studies, the current plan enrolment for HER2CLIMB and top-line data results with the runway thereafter. This runway is depended on the speed of enrolment in HER2CLIMB.

We are reaffirming our guidance for this year and expect cash used in operations to be approximately $15 million to $54 million. On the business development front, as mentioned earlier, we are exploring potential partnerships for our preclinical asset. In addition, there may be interest for tucatinib in key regions outside the US and Europe for both breast cancer and other oncology indications. We maintained worldwide rights for tucatinib and we plan to provide additional details on these when appropriate.

Scott, I'd like to turn the call back over to you.

Scott Myers

Great. Thank you, Julie. Before opening the line for Q&A, I'd like to summarize our progress on key priorities for 2017 that we outlined earlier this year. First, clearly our focus is on enrolling HER2CLIMB, the registrational global trial that we are undertaking at this time. We now have HER2CLIMB sites open and enrolling patients in Western Europe and Australia and we expect Israel to be online soon. As Luke noted, enrollment is ahead of our internal forecasts although we don't comment on specific enrollment numbers, we plan to update the market when we have reached a certain enrolment milestone. We reiterate that enrolment is anticipated to be completed by mid-2019 with top-line data to follow.

Second, we have three abstracts accepted for poster presentations in the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress or ESMO being held in Madrid, Spain later this year and have submitted additional abstracts to scientific conferences later this year. We're exploring tucatinib utility and other clinical settings such as metastatic colorectal cancer and early stage breast cancer through physician initiated studies both in combination. We're exploring opportunities to partner our Chk1 and TIGIT assets and we'll share any updates when appropriate.

We have a strong balance sheet and no debt, and we are well capitalized to support the development of tucatinib through prudent use of capital.

And finally, before opening the call for questions I would like to thank our dedicated employees, the investigators, nurses, study coordinators, patients and advocates as well as our shareholders for your continued support.

Operator, we can open the call now for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And our first question comes from Reni Benjamin with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Reni Benjamin

Hi, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking the questions and congratulations on the progress. Maybe just a couple of questions. One, Scott what would it take for you guys to maybe get a little bit more comfort in terms of the enrollment pace and have potentially a change in those initial internal projections that you that you have?

And I thought Luke mentioned about 100 worldwide sites, and I thought in my notes it was 200 worldwide sites by year-end. So, can you just help me with that?

Scott Myers

Yes, so thanks for the question Reni. I'll take the first one and then Luke can handle the one about the site, expanding the sites. I think as we've said, we've seen a very nice trend in North America, so US and Canada with the activation of sites and enrolment and we've started to have more sites being activated and patients now being enrolled in a few countries in Europe, we expect the bulk of those countries to be completely online and active both in screening and enrolling by the end of the year. So, we want to give it a few months and just see if those trends match what we've seen in North America and also Israel should be coming online as well.

So, I think it's just too early to make that call with regard to the additional sites coming on board in Europe but we are very pleased with what we've seen in North America and we hope that trend continues. So, when we're comfortable after another few months then I think we'll be prepared to make that call and then we'll update the market. We do have a preset sort of percentage but we haven't guided the market to that. So, Luke do you want to answer Reni's question on the sites?

Luke Walker

Sure. Sorry about the confusion there. But the total number of sites is 200, but that comprises approximately 100 sites in North America and approximately 100 sites outside of North America.

Reni Benjamin

Got it. Luke and just to clarify is the that we'll have all 200 sites up and running by year end or just 100?

Luke Walker

No. The guidance is that will have the majority of the ex-North America sites open by year-end. So, we'll have the majority of both actually by year's end but we're well ahead of that in the North American sites, but we'll also catch up there with the ex- North American sites by the end of this year.

Reni Benjamin

Okay. And then just a follow-up. You mentioned the 2 ISP studies that are ongoing, you mentioned that you're evaluating additional studies what kind of other indications are you evaluating and then in terms of just data at ESMO what are the you mentioned 3 abstracts are these primarily updated results from the ongoing Phase 1, Phase 2 or are they more the preclinical data from TIGIT or like the Chk1 program?

Luke Walker

Sure. So, in the first question regarding possible other studies, I can speak broadly about that and what we've looked at for instance will be considerations of tucatinib with other cytotoxic agents that are available for combination with trastuzumab for instance. Also looking at other indications within breast cancer and if you could think about it more specifically, it would be around different types of CNS involvement.

Looking at patients that have had prior radiation in surgery or leptomeningeal disease, they are really trying to build upon other ways that we might use tucatinib in those areas. And in addition, I think that we would contend you to consider exploration of tucatinib in either HER2 malignancies, but at this point that's about as detailed as I can be on those considerations.

And remind me the question again. ESMO?

ESMO sorry. The first we have one clinical poster that I'll speak to and then the other I'll let Scott Peterson address and the clinical poster is a pooled analysis of the patients with brain metastases in both of our Phase 1b studies. So that was in combination with both T-DM1 as well as the capecitabine and trastuzumab and that allowed us to get a much stronger statistical sample to look on that outcomes with regards to both baseline demographics and characteristics as well as efficacy outcomes and so we're excited to present that. And then we'll have - so in a way it's like new analysis of the same patients that have been seen earlier but with a focus on brain metastases.

Scott Peterson

Yes. Hi, Reni this is Scott Peterson. I will be presenting some other posters on tucatinib, one of these will be focused on the activity of tucatinib in some preclinical tumor models outside of - that are HER2 amplified. So, we'll present data on gastro-esophageal, colorectal as well as other tumors in that space. And so, I think it will be very interesting and is I think prudent to some of the questions that you asked earlier about disease indications outside of breast that might be of interest down the line.

And then the other poster we'll be presenting is an update on our pharmacokinetic analysis of tucatinib in both clinical and nonclinical samples.

Reni Benjamin

Perfect. Thanks very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Bert Hazlett. Your line is now open.

Bert Hazlett

Thank you. Congrats on the progress guys. As you think about how enrolment is proceeding for tucatinib and HER2CLIMB globally now. How higher priority is business development? You mentioned there is potential for that in various geographies. How are you thinking about that? And then secondly is there a chance that we might be able to see TIGIT data maybe a little later this year?

Scott Myers

So, thanks Bert it's Scott and I'll ask Julie to chime in here just a second. Business development is always a great lever to have when you have a great molecule or program. So, we respond to inbounding enquiries periodically about different territories and especially in territories where may be difficult for us to develop. So, it does provide a potential for non-dilutive capital to help us move our programs forward. So, as a general statement, we like to engage in business development and it has to be the right kind of deal.

If Julie can fill in a little bit on just sort of our approach has been over the last couple months.

Julie Eastland

Yes, I think we've talked in prior calls about interest in expanding tucatinib into areas where we might not have expertise to develop for example in China or in Asia. And we'll continue to talk to parties that can provide value there who may be able to assist us. We're not ready to disclose anything today, but certainly as we make progress we'll come back and update the market.

When it comes to other bigger territory, such as Europe or a more strategic area, we'd really have to understand how the partner can assist us in developing tucatinib in those markets and understand that value equation. So as Scott mentioned, we certainly are open to people who knock on the door. However, we're not actively speaking partnerships right now.

Your question was regarding TIGIT data, which I think Scott is checking.

Scott Myers

Yes, just -- I think the other preclinical compound is something that again we would respond to inbound interest if there was that and there has been especially after AACR Bert. Again, it's one of these things that were more on the listening end then on the trolling end so to speak, but it is an opportunity into whatever rise and we would update it that way.

Scott Peterson

Yes. Hi, Bert this is Scott Peterson. We are looking to present and update on our TIGIT antibodies activity in the fall and so stay tuned for that we're hoping to be able to show some new good stuff there.

Bert Hazlett

Okay. Thanks guys. Appreciate the updates.

Scott Myers

Yes. Thanks Skylar. I just want to tell everyone thanks again from all the employees and management and board here at Cascadian for continued support the company. I think we are making great progress, there is a lot of activity in the TKI and HER2 space and we look forward to updating you again in the future when we have more information to share. So, thank you very much.

