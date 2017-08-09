ECN Capital's (ECNCF) CEO Steven Hudson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ECN Capital Corp ORD (OTCPK:ECNCF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2017 5:00 PM ET

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. John Wimsatt. Please go ahead, Mr. Wimsatt.

John Wimsatt

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in our conference call to discuss ECN Capital’s 2017 second quarter results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017.

Joining us today to discuss these results are, Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; Jim Nikopoulos, President; Grier Colter, Chief Financial Officer; and David McKerroll, President of Rail & Aviation Finance.

A news release summarizing the first quarter results was issued this afternoon in the financial statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017 have been filed with SEDAR. This information is also available on our website at ecncapitalcorp.com and in the webcast. Presentation slides to be referenced during the briefing will be accessible in the webcast, as well as in PDF format under the Presentation section of the Company’s website.

Before we begin, I want to remind our listeners that some of the information we are sharing with you today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. I’ll refer you to the cautionary statement section of the MD&A for a description of such risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, we can obviously give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. You should also note that the Company’s earnings release, financial statements, MD&A in today’s call include references to a number of non-IFRS measures, which we believe help to present the Company and its operations in ways that are useful to investors. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures can be found in our MD&A.

With these introductory remarks complete, I'll now turn the call over to Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer.

Steven Hudson

Thanks, John, and everyone on the call thank you for taking time to join us this afternoon. I want to turn to Page 5 if I can. And I am very proud of what the ECN team and their accomplishments over the past 12 months, and I will probably take a momentum and just review those tremendous accomplishments.

First, Jim drove the sale of our U.S. C&V business to PNC for gain. Second, David sold the Commercial Aviation business to Acasta, and retaining equity upside over the mid to long-term. Three, Jim and David sold $1.5 billion of non-core rail assets freeing up $400 million in equity for future deployment. Fourth, John, Loreto and others oversaw the Service Finance acquisition, which [say it as historic credit], high return, significant growth, and less capital is a huge understatement.

John continues to drive our disciplined acquisition process. Myself and Jim continue to harvesting of legacy non-core businesses, it's not over. Number eight, Grier has put an NCIB in place. We have not been active today because we had a blackout. I would say that we believe our stock to be an excellent investment where it's at, so stay tuned. And finally, Grier has kept our rating agencies abreast of this strategic transition that we continue to enjoy investment grade rating.

Turning to Page 6. I quickly comment that, we've looked at a lot to say no, which I think is a sign of our focus and discipline. And our quote is “right deal at the right time”, and I believe that's the case. I strongly believe you'll see more to come, fair amount in the pipeline and the message here is stay tuned.

On Page 7 talking about the investment grade commitment and how it's so important to our business. We now know based upon early results of Service Finance that that investment grade rating or investment grade counterpart status is actually drove two additional vendor programs we will speak about in a second.

So we know it to be extremely important to the growth of this company. If I turn you to the fifth bullet on Page 7. As we transition the company is simply can't go cold turkey and have no on balance sheet assets as you build the asset management side. So you do have a balancing process as we go through it. So think of us retaining on balance sheet assets as we build our managed asset funding side.

Turning to Page 8, the pre-closing activities for Service Finance are well advanced. We have the slide is actually old, as of moments ago we have three state, regulatory approvals remaining. Thanks to all the hard work of our partners. We are exceeding expectations or they are exceeding expectations on origins and EBITDA.

We now have 14 FDIC insured institutions in the banking group. And as I mentioned previous slide, the investment grade rating has resulted in more additional wins particularly in the solar and the Windows slide. I do want to take a second and acknowledge our partners in Bocca, and single out Mark and Ian and Eric and Steve and the rest of the team, we're very proud to have U.S. partners and we consider you to be industry leaders.

Turning to Page 9, looking at originations, over the last three months, you see the originations have come above our original estimates that we shared with you when we announced this transaction. Obviously EBITDA will be up and we're not prepared at this point to change our projections, other than to say that things have gone much better than we had thought, again kudos to our partners at Service Finance.

Page 10, is a slide you saw earlier just a reproduction. We announce a transaction I would reference you back at the earlier slide, we can look at May, June, July and if that continues obviously our forecasts will be higher than we put out to the marketplace upon announcement.

On Page 11 and David will speak to this in a moment. We're happy to announce the sale of 65% of our rail portfolio, a little less than book, 90% of book, frees up of $400 million of equity, which is available to grow both our on balance sheet and our asset managed business.

People say well what remains in the 130, didn't sell. Well, I tell you, it’s strong long-term after-tax cash flows, investment grade ratings. So they mention this important to us as stewards of capital book debt and equity that we retain on balance sheet assets. These are well thought of by debt and by rating agencies.

We've also taken opportunity to derisk the portfolio and have it be more freight going forward, which is well-positioned to recovery and more importantly we think it's right size, we believe that having 10% of our equity in this asset category is an appropriate allocation of capital for ECN.

With that, Jim I’ll pass it on to you.

Jim Nikopoulos

Thank you very much Steve. Slide 13, provides a summary of our Q2 consolidated operating highlights. Pretax adjusted operating income return on average earning assets was 2% for consolidated operations. And after tax adjusted EPS was $0.04. Book value per share of $4.70 excludes preferred shares and was actually $4.78 on a constant currency basis.

Turning the Slide 14, originations were $165 million in the quarter in line with our expectations. I will speak to the strong originations in the C&V vertical shortly and David McKerroll will discuss the rail originations. We ended the quarter with over $4 billion of average rain assets between are continuing and discontinuing businesses.

On Slide 15, you can see the Q2 results for our Commercial & Vendor Finance business, which we are extremely pleased with. Originations were up 27% year-to-date 2017 versus the same period in 2016 driven by strong organic growth, $245 million in the first half of 2017 versus $193 million in the first half of 2016. This includes strong and originations under our existing vendor programs. Financial yield revenue increased to 7.4% from 6.9% in the prior quarter.

Our NIM expansion enhancements continued with improve net interest margin yield 4.8% in Q2, versus 4% in the prior quarter and pretax ROAA increased to 3.7% from 2.9% last quarter. We had consistent portfolio performance with stable delinquencies, 27 basis points of finance receivables in the second quarter and net charge-offs below industry average 45 basis points of average earning assets in the second quarter.

Total finance assets of $1.047 billion represents an increase of $95 million over the previous quarter on strong originations and vendor relationships. Overall, we are extremely pleased with the performance of the Commercial & Vendor business in the second quarter.

I will now turn the call over to David McKerroll, President Rail & Aviation Finance.

David McKerroll

Thanks Jim. I will begin with the rail vertical on Slide 17. In order to right size the rail business, ECN Capital has signed definitive agreements to sell approximately 1.5 billion of railcar assets to ITE and Napier Park. The ITE transaction actually closed last Friday, in August 4 and the Napier transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

We remain committed to the railcar leasing market and our strategic plan going forward involves maintaining a core rail business to provide stable cash flows, tax yield to other businesses and an anchor to the balance sheet to underpin our investment grade ratings.

The sale has also allowed us to derisk the portfolio and right size the business for our equity base. Going forward, we expect modest growth than anticipated portfolio size of about $1 billion by 2019. We will continue to complete opportunistic originations and dispositions to optimize the portfolio over the coming quarters.

Turning to Slide 18. We continue to see an improvement in the railcar leasing industry fundamentals. Railcar load volume is improving year-to-date for shipments across most commodity groups higher than last year. Our train velocity continues to decline, which is a good thing for rail leasing and deliveries of new cars modern.

All these are positive factors for lease rates and utilization. However, due to the excess capacity in the railcar market, the pace of rebalancing of supply and demand for railcars is expected to be slow over the coming quarters. Both the rail portfolio sales, we are well positioned to benefit from improved market going forward as shown on Slide 19.

We derisk the portfolio by reducing our petroleum exposure and increasing our ratings in freight cars. Also the key portfolio metrics including average age or remaining lease term are substantially unchanged and the portfolio will continue to benefit from strong diversification.

Slide 20 provides the summary of the rail verticals financial results during the quarter. We continue to be disciplined in operating our business and originations were $44 million in Q2. There were no syndications during the quarter and portfolio yield is slightly higher in the second quarter compared to Q1 after adjusting for syndications. Overall, the rail business continues to perform well and is supported by our strategic alliance with Trinity industries.

Turning to aviation on Slide 21. There were no originations during the quarter consistent with Q1. The wind down of the general aviation business remains on target to reduce the portfolio to $700 million by the end of 2017. And also as previously – our previously announced sale of our Commercial Aviation Advisory and Management business to Acasta Enterprises Inc. closed during the quarter.

I will now turn it over to Grier.

Grier Colter

Thanks Dave. So looking at our consolidated financial results and starting with the balance sheet on Page 23. Total assets declined by approximately $1.8 billion versus prior quarter and reflecting the proceeds received from PNC in connection with the sale of our U.S. C&V business. These proceeds were used to repay debt and accordingly our tangible leverage ratio has improved from 2.17 to 1 at March 31 to 1.17 to 1 demonstrating the continued strength of our balance sheet and our capacity to grow.

Turning to Page 24. On the income statement which is presented on a continuing operations basis. Interest income and rental revenue net of interest expense improved due to lower leverage driving reduced interest cost. Syndication income was down $2.1 million versus prior quarter consistent with our strategy to maximize portfolio value. Adjusted operating expenses were down approximately $1.3 million versus prior quarter due to lower non-recurring expenses such as M&A costs. Overall, adjusted operating income before tax was in line with Q1.

Turning to Page 25, on per share performance, which is shown on a consolidated basis, return on average equity declined as a result of lower leverage in the quarter, the decline in earnings per share reflects the sale of our U.S. C&V business at the end of the first quarter on a consolidated basis however, on a continuing basis of consistent $0.04 per share.

And with, I will turn the call back to John.

John Wimsatt

Thanks Grier. Thank you, operator. We are ready to open it up for questions.

Nick Stogdill

Hi, good afternoon. Just on the railcar transaction, is the $400 million of equity capital that's expected to be released net of any transaction costs or is there anything on there over or above that amount?

Grier Colter

Hi, Nick, it’s Grier. The $400 million does not include transaction costs and there's still some of pieces are moving around, but we expect those to be modest.

Nick Stogdill

I mean any idea of size or I guess just a pretty small number is what you are saying?

Steven Hudson

Look I mean there's some foreign exchange and here there's OCI, it’s still little early. I mean I think it's something that we're not going to comment on now, but I will say a little bit modest.

Nick Stogdill

Okay. And then just when we look at the Acasta, the sell to Acasta on the Aviation business, can you just walk us through those numbers, it was a sale of $30 million, but it looks like there's $12 million of integration costs and the gain was only 2.5, is that right or there's a lot of moving numbers there.

Grier Colter

Yes, so I think the key here really – so if you look at the original transaction is [80.75] a share, that’s about $27 million. And then some of the big items in there are a reserve that we took really which is just to be conservative in terms of what the price is. And if you look at the – even how the Acasta shares have traded subsequent to quarter end, we've used up some of that reserves. So it was really just to be conservative and not have to get into a position where we had to write-down these assets.

And then there's some other costs within there. I guess there is a book value. These assets have some asset value on our books and really that's the other big chunk. And I think maybe that the other final piece that I might say is there's bonuses that are relating to the individuals in the business are above $5 million. So I think that makes up probably most of it.

Nick Stogdill

Okay, thank you. And then just one last one, somewhere in the release you mentioned 3 billion of available liquidity for organic and acquisitive growth. How much of that is cash on hand or versus funding from your bank lines. And then when we think about acquisitions, I guess we should be expecting a bit of a change in the composition from something like Service Finance which is all off balance sheet and we're going to getting a different mix with more on balance sheet as well going forward is that accurate?

Grier Colter

Yes, I think that's accurate. I mean you're asking about cash on hand that basically when we harvest these businesses, for example with U.S. C&V you know that cash when we bring it up, we wouldn't want to just sit in accounts, we would use the pit on the line and bring down the leverage of the businesses. And that's why when you look at the results for the second quarter you see the lower leverage. So it's not excess cash on hand, but we’ll use that to you delever the balance sheet. As we reinvest this capital, the leverage will go up – go back up as we invest in these business. And obviously, be highly dependent on what these businesses are whether their balance sheet businesses or flow businesses.

Nick Stogdill

Okay.

Steven Hudson

Nick, it’s Steve Hudson. Just want to go back on Acasta for sec, cap is the midst of building a very substantive Aircraft leasing management company. We want to supportive of that. Our view is to mid to long-term. You could have had a much larger release of value through the statement, but it’s over view, it’s sort of under construction if you will. So it will be more to release in the further. I also want to confirm that the rental taxations bonus was paid to anyone in senior management. On the Acasta transaction those are bounces due to the team in Connecticut that we're due for stuff they have done.

Vincent Caintic

Thanks, good evening, guys. Just thinking about the rail sale and congratulations on getting that done and derisking. How quickly can you deploy the 400 in capital that’s freed up and what sort of things are you thinking about deploying it for – I know you also have – your leverage ratio is late and getting later and just kind of thinking of what opportunities are there maybe the timeframes around that? Thanks.

Steven Hudson

Hi, Vincent. I think we are certainly very liquid. But we are very consistent in our disciplined focus. I think Service Finance was a strong indicator of where we’re going. I think the growth of Service Finance is bigger than we thought. We now know there are opportunities for company’s that look like Service Finance that originate and manage on behalf of FDIC insured banks that we are in the process on. So it's not a very satisfactory answer that kind of stay tuned.

We will be active this year. We’ll definitely reporting back to you on other opportunities that we've landed. We will then – is that foreshadow we will be active I think on our NCIB be here shortly. But that's in the constraint of what's prudent need to be our lending facility and more importantly what's prudent in terms of our investor grade rating.

Vincent Caintic

Okay, great. And then in terms of the normal course this year a bit, is there any sense for what you think should be the right capital structure of the Company going forward after acquisitions and so forth?

Steven Hudson

On the part that's on balance sheet Vincent, depending upon the asset quality. You could argue that home improvement stuff could have a higher leverage ratio, but I think it's safe to say on balance sheet continue with 4:1. As a Mark and our balance sheet obviously has no leverage. So you can make some assumptions on mix going forward.

Vincent Caintic

Okay, got it. And the process…?

Steven Hudson

You probably could run with higher leverage, but not in the short-term as we transition the business.

Vincent Caintic

Okay, got it and then separately on the Service Finance, the metrics you gave certainly are promising. Is there any sense or way that you could give us what the EPS impact would have been had it been consolidated, just trying to think in terms of they guidance you gave?

Steven Hudson

Yes, we're not compared to give it today, Vince but obviously be a little bit higher than what we currently provide with the marketplace. It's kind of staying to we got to closing which is close at hand, we're focused on getting it closed. I would say that John's note here about dealers being up more than we planned.

This business is all about really for four steps in the waterfalls, dealers be get submission, submissions be get approvals, approvals be get funding. So when your dealers were up significantly then it pushes all the waterfall higher. But I stay tune will provide between now and third quarter will provide some additional update on – when the closing will updates you on the EBITDA and EPS.

Vincent Caintic

Great, thanks so much. We appreciated.

Geoffrey Kwan

Hi, good afternoon. Going back to Slide 8, on the Service Finance, I just want to get clarity. When you made the referenced to more vendor wins, and the solar and Window relationships. Can you remind me like what was disclosed back then when you made the acquisition? I'm just trying to figure out in addition to that roughly you talk about 150 like what incremental has been added in terms of potential for originations?

Steven Hudson

Yes, we don't give specific names to what's happened is that there were a couple large vendors who were waiting for Service Finance, investor grade counter party as you know the funding model doesn't require on balance sheet that, but if you put yourself in the role of the CFO, one of these manufacturer networks that they want to see is that a company that has sustainability and durability and the investment grade rating provide that to these vendors. So we've been going back with Mark and his team and revisiting those we're happy to announce that we had one on solar and one on Windows. That said the growth you're seeing now is the growth driven by – added more dealers under existing programs. Solar and Windows will come down the road and we will have more to guide in Q3.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. And then kind of the pro forma with the rail and I think you were referencing the 3 billion is the color the dry powder that’s you can whether or not debt or equity for additional acquisitions. Is that the right number to be thinking about that?

Steven Hudson

That that’s the modest leveraged, I think the equity we have on handing cash, put some modest leverage against and you get $3 billion of assets. If we were following on balance sheet model, obviously we’ve indicating our growth will be more on the asset management side. But it gives an indication of size originations that we can undertake.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay and when you say modestly that that 4:1 you were talking of before and beforehand?

Steven Hudson

Correct, maybe three.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay.

Steven Hudson

Somewhere between 2.5 to 3, the key going forward here is that the Service Finance model is hugely accretive to us because of it doesn't need capital. However, to mitigate against origination, we always going to keep backup lines, so you could fund that business in the event that there is some sort of capital market disruption. I don't see a capital market disruption occurring, but you always want to have enough liquidity to fund that – in the marketplace. Again we don't see a return to the credit.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. If I can sneak in one last question. You got the Service Finance, hopefully will get the closing announcement shortly. I understand you got right now and the way you are thinking about the repositioning of the business, I think last time you seem to suggest I guess is maybe another one to two deals would be kind of a deal to use that, the way to still think about it?

Steven Hudson

That's correct. Yes, that’s the way to think of it.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Tom MacKinnon

Yes. Thanks very much. Good afternoon. Steve you had to prioritize what we should be looking at going forward in terms of three buckets and one thing flow business, another being capital repatriation and another one being balance sheet business. How would you prioritize?

Steven Hudson

Yes. I think, we are obviously – I think we’ve done the good shot with the flow business is obviously a high priority for us. We've got our – to say we've got our hand wet with Service Finance is probably – because Service Finance is the big barking dog, but there's more Service Finance out there like follow along. So that's the top priority for John and for Matt to continue to pursue those. I think modest cap return is important to us in the short-term, but under the umbrella of maintaining investment grade ratings, but our stock is a hell of a deal right, trading at $3.90 with a book at $4.70 or $4.75, it's a pretty attractive investment. But again, the prudence dictates here, so and then finally, you had a third priority which was…

Tom MacKinnon

On balance sheet business.

Steven Hudson

Yes. And I think the guidance there is that the investment, the two rating agencies to provide investment grade credit to us, do like some on balance sheet assets as we transition to asset management. So there is an expectation of maintaining NIM as you build EBITDA, so it's Grier job to balance that. So that remaining rail portfolio, which I think is in position for recovery and as good as maybe better than what we sold is an important goal for asset. That said, rail will have a very modest growth target going forward because we can invest capital into the flow businesses and have a far more attractive return.

Tom MacKinnon

So when you talk about the excess liquidity here with leverage of 2.5 and 3, I mean if you look at this business model couple years down the road, as you said as you translate an asset management business, I mean there's just more and more capacity here available for capital repatriation. How do you balance that? And your balance sheet business shrink there.

Steven Hudson

Yes. It's a good question Tom. Obviously, our commitment, I believe we are executing on our commitment we made back in 2016 is that we will right size the capital base when we get through the acquisitive process, so call that an early 2018 deliverable to you. I think it's fair to say that once we get Service Finance on board, we start to see the innings that I could twist Grier arm to modestly increase or recommend our board to modestly increase dividends. But let's get it fully built out Tom, and then we’ll decide how much capital we need, in the interim nothing wrong with doing some NCIB.

Tom MacKinnon

Sure. And the pace of the decline in the aviation assets seem to be not as big as I would have thought quarter-over-quarter. Was there anything in particular in the quarter or are we still sort of on track for somewhere in the area and I don't know what it's like about $600 million at the end of this year and then less than that at the end of…

David McKerroll

It’s Dave McKerroll. What we have been saying is we would be at $700 million by the end of this year and we run on pace to do that. Is not entirely even because where certain deals get paid off different times and then certain sales happen in certain time. So from what we have in the pipeline, we feel very comfortable with $700 million at the end of the year.

Tom MacKinnon

And then at the end of next year or does it somewhere around $400 million?

David McKerroll

Yes, well I know we gave forecast on that a while ago that will reassess at the end of the year.

Steven Hudson

Tom, I know we’ve got a forecast, Grier can get back to you at close of the call, but we're tracking to truck – tracking the runoff, again I just come back to having a minimum level of on balance sheet assets as we build our business. Having a very predictable runoff here is important for the rating agencies. If we didn't have that investment grade rating, we wouldn't have had that solar and we wouldn't have that window when they wouldn't see Service Finance volumes up.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. Thanks very much.

Jaeme Gloyn

Hi, thanks, good afternoon, guys. First question just want to have a quick follow-up, the common around the Acasta and reserved against the current share price decline, that's fully reserve this gain it factors in the price decline to today's closing price or I guess at the end of the quarter or how much buffer do you have on that share price?

Grier Colter

Yes, so if you look at the decline I think it's trading 6.50 close today. So we took an $8 million – yes, if you look at that decline so that’s basically $6.8 million right, the difference between 8.75 per share and the 6.50 a share, $6.8 million and then we've got there's a piece of the deal where we get a dollar effect. So if you look at that $8 million reserve we've used about half, it’s $3.8 million.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Great. And then on the vending partners, the 150 that are being added today, this is where we're looking at as like general contractors, I guess, if not like there has been a new national vendor partners, which is the Lennox that’s been added. Is that correct?

Steven Hudson

That's right. Jaeme, we are driving deeper into the dealer pool at Lennox and others surrounding the 150 dealers a month under existing programs. Now that solar and window win that we just had, we will add more dealers, but likely in early 2018. But what you're seeing a further penetration into the existing dealer network base. And if I can come back to Acasta first a second Jaeme, this stock trades by employment rate. So I think your number 6.57, 8, 5, I think we've got a healthy reserve on it. But again, we're here for the mid-terms. We think there's lots of value to be created here with the Stellwagen team.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And just getting into the rail assets, it looks sound or it sounds like these assets are going to be on the balance sheet for the foreseeable future and growing from the 8.75 today to about $1 billion. What are the return on these assets to look like? Are they better or they worse? What kind of assets are we looking at here in terms of financial metrics? And I guess why are we still holding Tank car assets as opposed to just selling all of those which is where most of the risk would have been?

Grier Colter

I think what we did is we sold a cross section of the portfolio that was well diversified, but it was heavy tank and that’s we want to do. Part of our retained assets are done under an ABS, which was single A rated, but it was well diversified than it had tank and freight. So that's basically where a lot of our tank cars in the ABS that we retained.

Steven Hudson

And I think Jaeme it's important that those tank cars – I'm glad you brought it up, carry things like vegetable oil and other things right. So you have general purpose tanks. David is prudently taking down the petroleum tank exposure to levels we are happy with. But I think you want to maintain a diversified portfolio. It's important to the returns, it’s important to do long-term funding in the book and we don't have it. We haven’t materially impacted our returns in the business and I think under David’s leadership here by having more freight, this market is beginning to turn, you can’t say it’s turned, but beginning to turn and freight car lease rates will be the first to tick up, so I think we're well-positioned.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. So what you just said there about the, I guess the returns on this portfolio, should we expect something in this pretax ROAA of 2.4% to 2.6% as we saw in Q1 and Q2? Or the remaining portfolio looks slightly lower return business and then can you sort of explain how we get to that?

Steven Hudson

I think you're going to see returns in line with what we’ve got in the past. That we haven't had to do a little bit of syndication income which we have not done for quarters because it's better to sell them syndicate, so little bit of that which is the constant pruning. So don't expect any big change to returns on the book. But I think having more freight and less tank, we will see an early recovery. But you can't stress enough, you can't sell all rail and maintain your investment grade rating. If you sell all rail and losing investment grade rating then you’ll have a bad outcome on your Service Finance investments, so they are all linked together.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And just last and following up on the rail and the petroleum exposure. I mean as a percentage basis of the total rail assets, we’re going down from 20% to maybe 16%, 17%. So although the dollar exposure is much lower, I mean on a percentage basis were roughly the same. I mean are we still looking at basically the same portfolio with the same risks and the valuation that we got on this at $96.08 or $0.98 after tax on the dollar. Is that reflective of the value of these assets going forward? And I guess is there any intention to sell to execute further sales?

Steven Hudson

Jaeme I can't stress enough that we're not selling more rail assets because you will imperially investment grade rating of the Company. So no more sale of rail, okay. With respect to the quality of the portfolio, I think there it's better because we have less tank and more freight and we're going growth modestly because it underpins the cash flows, but the reason for the modest growth at 4% or 5% going forward is because we can better use the capital and growing Service Finance and companies like it.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay, great. That's good for me. Thanks guys.

Paul Holden

Thank you. Good afternoon. Most of my questions have been answered, but you have one quick one on that, if there any update on the aircraft that you had previously leased to CHC in terms of any recovery through bankruptcy or the insurance company?

Grier Colter

Yes, we continue to with work those accounts and we took a reserve in the fourth quarter of last year and what we do every quarters comfortable with that and we think we’re more than comfortable with the reserve we have and then we continue to look at another number of avenues of recovery from Airbus.

Paul Holden

Okay.

Grier Colter

And from – and we got something the back from CHC and we continue to look revenues with the helicopters.

Paul Holden

Okay. So you had previously indicated that there might be a potential for recovery either in Q2 or Q3 related to the CHC bankruptcy proceedings and/or the insurance company is that still live them and possibly that could happen near-term?

Jim Nikopoulos

Jim Nikopoulos, thanks for the question. The bankruptcy claims process of the files has been settled. So we received a combination of some notes and some equity in CHC as a result of that. And we're still proceeding down the other three avenues that we discussed a couple quarters ago. So as updates occur we'll update you on the rest of those as in the future quarters.

Paul Holden

Okay, that’s great. That’s all I had. Thank you.

Jim Nikopoulos

Thank you.

Stephen Boland

Good afternoon. Just on the Aviation business, we did see a provision in the quarter about $1.8 million that’s kind of unusual. We’re seeing much of that before. Is that related to the portfolio or is that a separate item either or through an asset or through a counterparty that you putting that provision up?

Steven Hudson

That was for a separate transaction with a fixed wing and we've taken back an aircraft, which we’re selling and so we know approximately within the small loss and that's what the provision of this one.

Stephen Boland

Okay. And I don't want to – again pick on a cash flow a little bit, but for the size of the transaction, $30 million are – I think it was the number roughly the $8 million of transaction cost seems big for the size of the transaction, what's in that not the bonuses being paid the $5 million, but the other $8 million are I think it was - what's in that number that for the size of the transaction is pretty material?

Grier Colter

Yes, we’ll get you a list of number Steve. We’ve had a long-term lease that would be severed there was windup cost of the business will get is schedule.

Stephen Boland

Okay, that's great. Thanks very much.

Mario Mendonca

Good afternoon. Just along the lines of book value, Steve the $4.70 or $4.75 referred to is there anything in aviation or rail right now and I think people were asking with the question from different angles. I’ll ask a little more directly. Is there anything in those assets rail or aviation that you think the result in any meaningful hit the book value I would say the next 12 months?

Steven Hudson

It’s a fair question Mario. We did a really hard scrub on rail. We probably could have sold more freight and less tank and got [$0.100]. So I think we cleaned up book up on the sale at $0.98. On aviation I'm not aware, we've got a pretty hard that the only issue on the aviation was the CHC of the L2, 225 helicopters exposure, which will provide a four and we will pursue them for recovery.

Mario Mendonca

Although that…

Steven Hudson

And to your question Mario, there won’t be surprise is coming.

Mario Mendonca

Okay, and the $1.8 million in PCO this quarter, related to aviation and the number is really small, but it is now the second pickup in aviation in six months. Is there anything going on there that you would want to highlight that could be a problem going forward?

Steven Hudson

If you don't pay us back, Mario, we will seize your aircraft that we will remarket it. We seize the aircraft remarket – we probably got a upside, but that's not way the accounting works where you take a mark on it to take the conservative view on value then we market the asset. Hopefully, you'll see a recovery on it.

Mario Mendonca

Okay. And then finally, what's your outlook on Canadian C&V both from a fundamental perspective and anything you can do opportunistically?

Steven Hudson

So I think it’s under Jim watch, it’s improved. However, I would say that when we talked about this in 2016 that we said that we would monetize assets that do not meet our long-term ROE targets, I would say that C&V is currently not meeting those, so I think more to come on that file. I think there is a pace – which you can sell assets and reinvest. This team is certainly has been on that pace, but I think there's more to come on that C&V file for you.

Mario Mendonca

Okay. And the book value in that business is about $200 million is that right?

Steven Hudson

Correct.

Mario Mendonca

Thanks again.

Tom MacKinnon

Yes, thanks very much. I was just wondering what the impact would be on your tax rate as a result the selling off over two-thirds of your rail portfolio. Wasn’t there some tax shelter ability associated with that?

Steven Hudson

I think Tom, Grier will answer, but the one thing as you recall, we did the split. Refresh it up all the tax basis for assets we locked in with refreshed tax base.

Grier Colter

Over the medium term, I think we didn’t see the tax rates move around a little bit here in the – in this quarter you’ll this – first quarter quite a low tax rate, but over the longer term expect kind of 20% to 25%.

Tom MacKinnon

All right. Okay. Thank you.

Jaeme Gloyn

Thanks. I just want to share two quick, one on the Canadian C&V. Is that a timing still around the end of this year or do we expect to see that sort of push out into maybe 2018, just given the sale of rail and wanting to keep on balance sheet assets?

Steven Hudson

So your question was on NCIB?

Jaeme Gloyn

No, sorry Canadian C&V, obviously it sounds like you are still looking to monetize that asset. Just wanted to confirm whether that timing was still on track for the end of this year or whether it may push into 2018?

Steven Hudson

It's hard to predict processes with – I think we've been very disciplined sellers. We don't comment on processes, so to say that we did our review and we know what works long-term and we know what doesn't work long-term. C&V doesn't work long-term, so more to come.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right, and I'm not sure if you're able to comment on this, but as it relates to transaction expenses, the OpEx has been a little bit earlier just from M&A activity and you guys want to look in for deals. One is that expected to continue and then two are you able to provide any guidance on transaction relation cost with respect to the Service Finance acquisition?

Steven Hudson

So on the cost of transitioning a company, all our targets are self more to the U.S., so there is elevated cost as you pursue these targets and do extensive due diligence, so it will go up and down as you go through it. I think you'll return to historic levels, but it will take some time to complete the transition.

Grier Colter

Yes, on the operating expenses, I think we said last quarter that it's slightly elevated as a result of this kind of one-time non-recurring costs, and I think what I said last quarter was on a recurring basis seem to be between kind of $14 million to $15 million a quarter, so we're still a little bit elevated, but not to the same level of non-recurring cost we saw in the first quarter, is that help.

David McKerroll

And in terms of integration on Service Finances that this deal was not done for synergies or expense savings, so we have the legal costs the close the transaction which you'll see, but those are two external lawyers and advisors. The only cost that we've said in the transaction will be anywhere from a $4 million to $6 million investment in IT over a period of time, which we've loaded into the forecast for the business.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Nick Stogdill

I just a quick question on the $1.8 million provision on the aviation. If we look at the note six of the financials, the aviation portfolio and inventory is up by $25 million from last quarter. Does that what the provision relates to that increase in aviation assets held in inventory that are I guess for sale or?

Steven Hudson

Yes. We have repositioned the aircraft, we marked it market and we're disposing of it.

Nick Stogdill

Okay. So the $1.8 million is kind of on the $25 million, so a 7% or 8% provision on that.

Steven Hudson

We had some one who could not afford, they are very fancy, global and we took it back.

Nick Stogdill

Great, thank you.

