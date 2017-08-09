Rosetta Stone's (RST) CEO John Hass on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017, 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Frank Milano - Investor Relations

John Hass - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Tom Pierno - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chris Howe - Barrington Research

Bruce Goldfarb - Lake Street Capital

Jim Roumell - Roumell Asset Management

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Rosetta Stone second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. An interactive question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Frank Milano, Investor Relations for Rosetta Stone. Thank you. You may begin.

Frank Milano

Good afternoon and welcome to the Rosetta Stone second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I am joined today by our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, John Hass and our Chief Financial Officer, Tom Pierno. John and Tom will discuss the operations and financial results for the quarter and we will open the call to questions after our prepared remarks.

The earnings release went out after the market closed and is available on our website at www.rosettastone.com. In addition, we have posted the slide presentation that accompanies today's call to our website which you should find helpful as we discuss the company's results and our outlook for 2017.

In keeping with the safe harbor statement on slide two, I will remind everyone that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by non-historical statements and often include words such as believes, expects, estimates or other similar words, as well as future looking words such as will, should or may. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements related to our business strategy, financial guidance or projections related to the business and other plans, objectives and related estimates and assumptions.

A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances. In addition, forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our present expectations or projections.

We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. You are encouraged to read our cautionary statements, risks and uncertainties more fully described in the company's filings with the SEC, including those described under the section entitled Risk Factors in the company's most recent periodic filings.

Today's presentation and discussion also contain references to non-GAAP financial measures. The full definition, GAAP comparisons and the reconciliation of those measures are available in this presentation or in our press release, which is posted on our website at www.rosettastone.com. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to those used by other companies and we encourage you to review and understand all of our financial reporting before making any investment decision.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John Hass

Thank you, Frank. The second quarter was a period of continuing improvement as our efforts to reduce expenses, invest in new and enhanced learning products and improve sales and marketing across the company led to further progress towards sustainable annual profitability and future growth. Revenues year-over-year were flat for the second consecutive quarter and earnings improved as we complete two years of substantial restructuring and start to realize the benefits of focusing on our best products and our best marketplaces with a more efficient infrastructure supporting our businesses.

I was especially pleased that we achieved these results even as we accelerated the transition of our consumer language business to a true subscription model that defers revenue recognition and what is still our largest segment. Our enterprise and education language business had a good quarter producing sales of $18.6 million. This was roughly equivalent to sales in the second quarter of 2015, but was accomplished with approximately 35% fewer direct sales people helping to lead to a 48% improvement in the contribution margin of our E&E business between those two periods.

While I would have liked the E&E to grow over the last two years, the priority was to improve profitability, even if that meant sacrificing some sales in the near term and set that business up for future growth. We were helped by the continued penetration of Catalyst, our new E&E language product into our client base. In the second quarter, we are seeing good Catalyst penetration in North American corporate sales, following our launch there towards the end of 2016, as well as in Northern and Central Europe, even in advance of planned increases in the number of available onboarding languages and learner management systems integration and other improvements to customers in these geography.

We are investing in our language business to make it easier and less expensive to provide customized language learning content for new languages to customize content for client's specific needs in our current languages, especially English. An example of our capability in this area is a contract we signed in the second quarter for the preservation of a Native American language for which we received an initial payment in the low single digit millions of dollars. We believe an improved ability to deliver content that is personalized, effective, engaging and relevant will lead to larger deals with better retention rates.

In the second quarter, our consumer language business continued to accelerate its conversion to a true subscription sales model. In our direct-to-consumer business, which was approximately three-fourths of consumer unit sales, unit subscription volume as a percentage of total volume was 66%, up from 26% in the second quarter of last year and 58% in the first quarter of this year. At the end of the second quarter, we had 375,000 subscribers, an increase of 38% from the same period last year and up 6% from the end of the first quarter, despite the continued reduction of sales and marketing spend, which was 29% lower than in the second quarter last year.

Our transition is being helped by the app marketplaces, for example our iOS app that has a nearly five-star rating in the App Store. As we make the transition to subscription in consumer, we are focused on improving the expected lifetime value or LTV of our subscription sales relative to their cost of acquisitions or CAC and have begun making investments to improve our retention marketing capabilities. While the absolute LTV to CAC of each subscription type is important, we manage to the highest value for the total portfolio.

This means that even if certain offering, for example shorter subscription length offerings have lower relative initial cash realization, they improve the overall portfolio by extending our subscriber base and providing a base of future renewals that longer initial term subscription products generally do not. As we transition from perpetual sales of multiyear subscriptions to a portfolio with a meaningful share from shorter term subscriptions, cash flow is temporarily reduced but the future cash flow and predictability of our consumer business is improved. We believe with confident that we are managing this transition well. In the second quarter, approximately 42% of DTC unit sales were from subscriptions with durations of one year or less, up from only 5% of unit sales in the same quarter last year. In addition, our overall estimated LTV to CAC in consumers' DTC business improved to 1.8 times from 1.5 times in the second quarter last year.

Even as we make progress in transitioning our direct business to a subscription, we are preparing for the conversion of our retail business to subscription sales from CD box sales. Our retail business year-to-date represents approximately 25% of total consumer language segment unit sales. Shifting this channel to subscription creates some risk, but it is critical to stay in at the forefront with our retail partners in evolving learner needs while reducing ongoing cost. We will keep you posted on our progress over the next few quarters.

Finally on the partner front. We have now largely completed the development work for our initial co-branded product release with Univision to serve the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. We look forward to launching this offering a little later this year in helping to meet the critical needs of this very large learning base with an excellent partner. At Lexia, we saw an increase of 22% at the end of Q2 with an annual recurring revenue to $39.2 million from $32.2 million the end of the second quarter last year.

Within the quarter, we saw a large number of pending customer contracts shift from June to expected renewal in the third quarter. It is common for the invoicing the K-12 licenses to move from the second quarter, the end of the school fiscal year, to being renewed in the third quarter, the beginning of the school's next fiscal year. However, the number of renewals that moves from the second to third quarter of this year was uncharacteristically large on both a percentage and absolute basis.

As retention rates in Lexia's direct business have exceeded 90% this year, renewal rates have been even higher. We expect to see and are already seeing these renewals come in during the third quarter. To give you a sense, Lexia sales in the month of July this year were approximately 30% higher than the month of July last year, even though July last year included a low single digit million dollar order which we expect will grow when that's formally review until later this quarter. In fact, this July was the largest month in Lexia's history and with larger than the entire second quarter in part because the deals that were still pending at the end of Q2 began to be realized.

I note this as I believe it helps understand Lexia's Q2 sales performance. Normally across our business, the first month of any quarter is not necessarily indicative of how the quarter will turn out. But Lexia's strong July gives us confidence that they are on track. The shift to renewal bookings in Q2 and Q3 along with the absence this year of an approximately $1 million multiyear deal that was invoiced in the second quarter last year and is not available for renewal again until 2018 resulted in a quarterly year-over-year decline in bookings. We do not expect the training shift affect overall bookings for the year and we believe Lexia's full-year 2017 bookings will be within our original forecast range of 20% to 25% year-over-year growth.

With that, let me turn it over to Tom to take you through the financial results and guidance for the year in more detail.

Tom Pierno

Thank you John and good afternoon everyone. I will begin with a review of the Q2 highlights. Please turn to slide three.

Total revenue was flat year-over-year with approximately $46 million. This was our second consecutive quarter of relatively flat topline results. Operating expenses in total were down $9.6 million or 20% year-over-year, which included pretax charges of $2.9 million for impairment in Q2 last year and restructuring charges in both periods. In note 13 of the Form 10-Q we provide a table that associates total restructuring with the related line items on the income statement. There you will see that nearly all of the $0.2 million in restructuring expense this quarter was including operating expense and $2 million of the total $2.5 million restructuring expenses incurred in the second quarter last year were included in operating expenses with remaining $500,000 in cost of goods sold. Excluding restructuring and impairment charges in both periods, operating expenses were down $4.8 million or 11% year-over-year.

The net loss this quarter totaled $1.1 million or $0.05 per diluted share versus a loss in the year ago period of $9 million or $0.41 per diluted share. Note that the current quarter benefited from $5.2 million in lower pretax charges for impairment and restructuring plus the absence of $3.6 million consumer segment revenue reduction in the prior year quarter which I will discuss shortly and we ended the quarter with $26.4 million in cash and zero debt.

Turning to slide four, I will review revenue by segment. Lexia revenue was a record high $10.1 million in the second quarter representing growth of 30% year-over-year while bookings declined 9% to $8.6 million due to timing, as John discussed. As a reminder, Lexia's revenue includes the impact of purchase accounting on acquired deferred revenue. Adjusting for this impact, Lexia's pro forma revenue would have been $10.9 million in Q2 2017, compared to $9.2 million in the same quarter a year ago.

E&E language revenue declined slightly year-over-year due to the change in our go-to-market strategy announced in March 2016 where we exited a number of markets on a direct basis. Revenue from the retained direct marketplaces decreased 4% or $0.6 million year-over-year, while revenue from the exited marketplaces declined 35% or $0.8 million year-over-year.

Revenue in North America K-12 business was up 5% year-over-year in the second quarter while bookings declined $800,000 or 9% due to the absence of the prior year $1.3 million of multiyear renewal that we talked about in Q2 last year. Absent that deal, year-over-year K-12 bookings would have increased $0.5 million or 6%.

GAAP reporting of consumer segment revenue declined $2 million or 10% year-over-year. Included in second quarter 2017 revenue was the adverse revenue and earnings impact of $7,000 accrued to recognize planned return of inventory related to the change from a terms to consignment relationship with one of our larger retail partners that we had previously discussed. Consumer revenue is being temporarily negatively effected by shift in sales from perpetual products including CD box and digital downloads where we recognize revenue upon sale to subscription sales where revenue recognition is deferred over the subscription term. Perpetual products were 43% of unit sales in the second quarter, down from 75% in the same quarter last year. As we transition retail to subscription, perpetual sales would fall even further. Note also that prior year consumer revenue was lowered by the $3.6 million accrual related to the change in the suggested retail value of the in-channel inventory with our terms retail partners. Both the $3.6 million pretax revenue reduction for the consumer segment change in the suggested retail value in the year ago period and the $7,000 revenue reduction this quarter for consumer retail turn to consignment fell to the bottomline.

Slide five reflects second quarter sales metrics. Annual recurring revenue or ARR for the literacy and E&E language segments totaled $97.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 7% compared to $90.9 million in the same quarter last year. Lexia's Q2 ARR was up 22% year-over-year to $39.2 million and their renewal rate was 85% on a trailing 12-month basis with over 100% when calculated on the basis of second quarter sales. E&E language ARR slightly declined 1% year-over-year to $58.4 million primarily related to the exited geographies and the trailing 12 month renewal rate increased 300 basis points to 78%.

As John mentioned, the number of consumer subscriptions increased 38% year-over-year to 375,000 in the second quarter this year as we continue to migrate towards a 100% SaaS based business model. The increase in consumer subscribers was driven by the sale of subscriptions with duration of less than one year. While we expect these shorter term subscriptions will continue to grow, we expect total subscriber growth would begin to narrow as a large number of legacy two and three year duration subscriptions expire.

Turning to slide six, let me review the literacy segment contribution margin. The definition of segment contribution was revised in Q1 and there are differences primarily around product R&D expense between the full cost allocations in the literacy segment as compared to the two individual language segments. The segment information in the Form 10-Q has further details on these differences. Even as we increased our investment in Lexia's expense base to drive its long-term growth, literacy segment contribution increased $1.6 million or 15% of segment revenue in the second quarter of 2017, up from $0.4 million or 6% of segment revenue in the year ago period.

This growth was influenced by the effect of purchase accounting on acquired deferred revenue. The margin improvement related to this effect will diminish over time. Before the impact of purchase accounting, Lexia segment contribution margin grew to 19% in Q2 2017 from 12% in Q2 2016. Lexia's direct expenses increased 17% year-over-year resulting from the investments we are making to expand and improve our literacy product portfolio and increase the size of the direct sales force and associated sales support personnel at Lexia.

We expect Lexia's revenue will increase compared to the second half of 2016 while segment contribution dollars and the segment contribution percentage are anticipated to decline due to the growth in sales and marketing and implementation expenses that are recognized in the period to support the higher number of customers while the revenue from those customers is deferred over the contract life, as well as higher R&D expenses.

On slide seven, we shows that segment contribution data for E&E language segment, the consumer language segment and the combined language segments. Language R&D expense has shared service cost that was not allocated to either language segment, but is included in combined language. It is the combined language view that is comparable to the Lexia segment contribution.

The E&E language segment contribution margin increased $7.1 million or 43% of segment revenue, up from $6.9 million or 39% of segment revenue in the year ago period. This improved performance reflects a 4% reduction year-over-year in direct sales and marketing expenses, primarily due to the March 2016 restructuring, which we have largely lapped as of Q2 2017. In addition, in the second half of the year, we intend to make investments in our resellers to expand our geographical reach and marketing to grow our new business. These incremental investments are the results of successes we are seeing in the first half of the year with our new Catalyst product and in reseller geographies. The return in these investments we will realize in 2018 and beyond. As a result of these factors, we expect second half in the language segment contribution margin dollars and the segment contribution percentage will decline compared to the second half of 2016.

Consumer segment contribution margin was $6.1 million or 33% of segment revenue which was up $2.2 million year-over-year compared to $3.9 million or 19% of segment revenue in the year ago period. The improvement was due to both the absence of the $3.6 million revenue reduction in Q2 2016 associated with the change to our suggested retail value and a $3.8 million or 29% year-over-year reduction in consumer segment sales and marketing expenses. For the prior year $3.6 million revenue reduction that I discussed, we continue to see Q2 2016 segment margin was 32%. Contribution is also being temporarily negatively effected by the transition to subscription which I discussed earlier. We expect the second half consumer segment contribution margin percent will remain essentially flat versus the same period last year on lower contribution dollars.

The combined language segment contribution was $8.7 million or 25% in Q2 2017, which was up from $5.9 million or 16% in Q2 2016, an increase of $2.8 million, driven by the absence of the $3.6 million reduction in revenue in Q2 2016 I previously discussed. We expect the second half combined language segment contribution percentage to decline modestly largely reflecting lower consumer revenue as well as additional consumer expenses from an estimated $2.3 million non-cash write-off of CD box inventory at our retail partners as they transition to the new SaaS box product that we expect to record in the second half of this year.

The chart on slide eight depicts sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses which in total declined $6.6 million or 15% year-over-year in the second quarter, even with our increasing investments at Lexia. Note that these expense categories include restructuring expense of $0.2 million in Q2 2017 and $2 million in Q2 2016. Before restructuring, in both periods, expenses were down $4.8 million or 11% year-over-year. All three operating expense categories were lower year-over-year led by sales and marketing expense and G&A expense.

Turning to the balance sheet on slide nine. Deferred revenue of $134.5 million was up sequentially at June 30, 2017 and increased $2.1 million or 2% versus the end of Q2 last year. Included in deferred revenue is $11.3 million of the $11.5 million of total cash received in the first half of 2017 from the licensing deal with SourceNext which was reclassified to deferred revenue in Q2 upon the completion of the sale of our Japanese entity to SourceNext. The vast majority of this is long term and will be amortized over 20 years. Of the June 2017 total, $98.6 million or approximately 73% was short term and they will be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. Note that approximately 80% of our deferred revenue before SourceNext is prime.

We ended the second quarter with zero debt and $26.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, which was down $3.3 million to where we ended the second quarter last year and down $13.3 million sequentially from March 31, 2017. The total cash uses in the second quarters of 2017 and 2016, was essentially flat at $13.3 million. The second quarter of 2017 included higher incentive compensation payments related to fiscal year 2016 performance of $3.1 million compared to the year ago period, which were partially offset by the receipt of $2.5 million from SourceNext. Before SourceNext and the prior year consumer suggested retail value adjustment of $3.6 million, total bookings declined $6.3 million in Q2 2017 versus last year, while before the $2.9 million difference impairment in Q2 2016 operating expenses declined $6.6 million between the same periods.

Our cash has historically been seasonal so that we have traditionally been a net user of cash in the first half of the year with our low point being around the end of Q2 and the beginning of Q3 and becoming a net generator of cash towards the end of Q3 and Q4. We expect this historical pattern to continue and become more pronounced as the third quarter becomes our peak bookings quarter for Lexia and the U.S. K-12 language businesses and as t consumer becomes smaller relative to the overall mix of business.

The non-GAAP highlights of the business can be found in the charts on slide 10 and a reconciliation of the GAAP metrics to the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix on slide 17.

Starting with the free cash flow chart on the right of slide 10, net cash used by operating activities was $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2017, flattish compared to $9.9 million used in same quarter last year. Driven by the same factors I just discussed around our change in overall cash in Q2 compared to last year. Capital expenditures, which primarily relates to capitalized labor on product and II projects, totaled $3.1 million, flat in the second quarter compared to the same quarter last year as increases at Lexia were offset by reductions in the language segments. Lexia accounted for recently 75% of our capital expenditures in Q2 2017, up from approximately 55% in the same prior year period. Free cash flow was negative $13.5 million in the second quarter, again flattish versus negative $13.2 million in the year ago period.

Turning to the left-hand chart on slide 10. Second quarter 2017 net loss totaled $1.1 million versus a net loss of $9 million in the year ago period primarily due to $5.2 million lower pretax restructuring and impairment charges and the absence of the $3.6 million adverse effect of the change in our suggested retail value according to Q2 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $3.9 million, a $3.8 million improvement compared to $0.1 million in the year ago period. As I discussed earlier, adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2017 included the impact of the $0.7 million returns while the prior year included the full impact $3.6 million change in suggested retail value.

With respect to full year 2017 guidance, we are maintaining guidance for total revenue, GAAP net loss, adjusted EBITDA and our year-end cash balance. While we continue to believe total consolidated revenue will be approximately $182 million to $185 million, our outlook for the mix among the three segments has changed slightly. Lexia revenue is now expected to be slightly below $43 million previously guided due to the shift in bookings later in the year while Lexia bookings growth is projected to be towards the low end of 205 to 25% we previously guided. We now expect E&E language revenue to approach $70 million.

Consumer revenue is now expected to be at the high end of our previously stated range of approximately $70 million to $72 million. The consumer revenue outlook now includes the one-time impact of approximately $2 million to move our terms retail partners to consignment and our current estimate of approximately $4 million in lower revenues year-over-year due to an increase in the unit mix of SaaS-based subscriptions in our DTC and retail channels.

We now expect the cash impact of these three nonrecurring items in consumer will be approximately $5 million versus the $9 million we had originally estimated at the start of the year with approximately $2 million of that settled in 2017 and the balance in 2018. The rollover of overall amounts is primarily due to lower inventory levels than previously estimated at our retail partners and higher net unit volume in DTC as a result of introducing the multi-durational offerings.

Finally, we now expect consumer subscriptions will increase to approximately 58% of the new units sold this year compared to 26% in 2016. For the full year 2017, we continue to expect the GAAP net loss to be between $13 million and $15 million and while the guidance range for positive adjusted EBITDA is unchanged at approximately $8 million to $10 million, we expect full-year results will be towards the low-end of that range. As a reminder, that represents a significant increase over 2016's $4.4 million adjusted EBITDA.

Our full year outlook for cash has not changed and we continue to expect to end the year with approximately $44 million in cash and no debt. This estimation continues to assume that we will have received all of the approximately $13 million of upfront payments from our long term licensing agreements with SourceNext, of which $11.5 million have been received as of June 30. We anticipate the remaining payment will be received in 2017. However, there is chance the timing may shift to 2018 as it relates to registering certain trademarks in Japan.

Finally, we expect capital expenditures to approach $14 million for the year, which is down from our previous guidance of $15 million.

That completes my portion of today's call. I will now pass it back to John.

John Hass

Thank you Tom. I was pleased with our progress in Q2 and look forward to more of the same during the rest of the year. In the second quarter, we also held our first Investor Day in three years and began the lay out the theme of investments that I expect to carry us forward next year and beyond as we return to profitable growth.

Finally, I am especially excited to announce that Matt Hulett will be joining Rosetta Stone in the newly created position of President, Language. Like Nick Gaehde, the President of Lexia, Matt will oversee all areas from product development to sales and marketing, driving our consumer and enterprise and education language businesses forward, accelerating product innovation and allocating investments across language businesses so their highest and best use have never been more important. Matt brings wide-ranging and relevant experience with a deep SaaS domain knowledge and fast growth in turnaround situations in consumer and enterprise businesses and in public and private companies.

He is a founding executive and the President of Expedia's corporate travel business. He helped turnaround AdXpose, a B2B business as Chairman and CEO, which had a successful acquisition by media measurement company, comScore. He was the Chief Revenue Officer at RealNetworks. He successfully revitalized ClickBank as its CEO and most recently Matt has been the Chief Product Officer of TINYpulse, a pioneering startup in the HR space. I have really enjoyed getting to know Matt and I am certain that his expertise, innovative spirit and passion working with the outstanding leaders in our language businesses are what we need to successfully drive Rosetta Stone forward.

With that, operator, would you please open the line for questions?

John, let me just add, this is Tom, before we take any questions, I just want to correct the statement I made regarding Lexia's pro forma contribution margin percentage. I said it has improved 19%, it improved to 17% in Q2 2017 from 12% in Q2 2016.

And with that, operator, we present the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Alex Paris from Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Chris Howe

Good afternoon. This is Chris Howe, sitting in for Alex. Just thinking back to your Investor Day and the 2020 guidance or initial expectation that you have provided as long-term targets, has there been any adjustment or slight adjustment, one way or the other, to that guidance? Or should we still maintain that?

Tom Pierno

We should maintain that. No change.

Chris Howe

Okay. And I don't recall you touching on this, but the free cash flow expectations for 2017?

Tom Pierno

We have guided to that.

Chris Howe

Okay.

Tom Pierno

But we guided the total cash, the $44 million and we maintain that for the year.

John Hass

We certainly expect very strong cash flow generation over the back of the year. As Tom said, our business has become much more seasonally weighted to the K-12 side and period. In fact, our largest customer base this year in terms of new bookings and sales will be K-12 customers which are second and even much more so third quarter sales. And those bookings, the cash flow then comes in, in the third quarter as we move through the fourth quarter. And we also have the seasonality of the consumer business in the fourth quarter driving cash flow.

Chris Howe

Okay. Let's' see here, I have just one last question. Just broadly speaking, I know Univision, the partnership hasn't yet launched until later this year, but any color on what you are seeing in the markets in comparison to your internal forecast and if its perhaps accelerating faster than you even expected?

John Hass

Yes. We remain very excited about the opportunity. We could not have a better, more professional partner with greater reach into the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. There certainly has been a lot of discussion in the last few weeks around immigration and immigration reform potentially involving some form of English language requirement as one of the measures that you might receive points for that's common actually throughout the world. This is certainly not dependent on that. It will have to come to pass in some form that we believe and our partner believes that would be helpful and that because frankly we could provide greater service and be a greater need to our city learners that we like to serve through this partnership, but it certainly isn't predicated on that coming to pass because that's the only thing that's really changed in the environment since we announced this a quarter ago.

Chris Howe

I appreciate that. Thank you for the color. And good quarter.

John Hass

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question is from Bruce Goldfarb from Lake Street Capital. Please go ahead.

Bruce Goldfarb

Hi guys. Congratulations on a great quarter. Thanks for taking my call. I am filling in for Eric Martinuzzi. So he had a question about the consumer subscription model. And I know like this quarter was 66% SaaS. Are you guys expecting, I think I remember when I talked with you like towards the end of the year, you said it would be closer to 100%. Is that still something you are thinking about?

John Hass

Our goal and there are really two main stuff to do that. As we are fond of saying, we are a test and learn company and testing our way is to subscription with a lot more momentum this year than we had last year on the direct to consumer side, as we brought in the portfolio of subscription relations at initial price points that we offer and we begun to deemphasize CD boxes and naturally what would have been a bigger part digital downloads in our direct to consumer sales. And our goal is to, as quickly as possible move away from those two offerings and be 100% subscription. The last key thing will be the retail switch which I talked about in my remarks and Tom also alluded to which will be largely going through during the course of the balance of this year as we move existing retailers who historically have been selling CDs in boxes to essentially subscription in a box. Now we may need some things to mitigate that change. Obviously it's a pretty iconic box for consumers and we want to make sure that they understand that they are getting the same value from us that they always received. So you will see that start to rollout through the balance of the year and would expect that retail will be largely subscription base as we head towards the end of this year.

Bruce Goldfarb

Great. Thank you. And then in terms of Lexia, you are seeing really strong growth there. Are you seeing increase in productivity from there in your direct sales force there?

John Hass

I certainly expect to see more as we go through time. I think the one learning we have now done this for roughly a year-and-a-half is there is significant increases in productivity through time as salespeople understand the market, as they understand the product, as they understand the company and as they understand the implementation, the productivity of the sales force increases. We see that as we just look at cuts of the sales force by how long they have been with us. And we, by no means, have a direct sales force. It's really only been predominantly direct for about, as I said, a year-and-a-half now. By no means is that anywhere closer to where we expected to be in terms of ultimate productivity. We are pretty excited to see that continue to grow over time.

Bruce Goldfarb

And then one last question. In terms of the enterprise and education segment, are you seeing anything new in terms of changes in the competitive landscape or changes in preferred consumption model or price and packaging or anything like that?

John Hass

I would say, the change we have seen, which is to some extent, maybe this was the result of Catalyst is our ability to compete for larger deals than we have in the past. Historically, we talked about this in years past, an awful lot of what we sold was benefit type business or business where we might be a vendor among two vendors trying to meet a company's language learning needs, where the other language learning provider might be providing the English language platform, if you will and we were providing the other world languages because of our expertise and our ability to offer multiple languages. I think with Catalyst, our ability to win a greater share of wallet is going up. We have to continue to improve Catalyst, make it more applicable across more learning management systems, across more onboarding languages and so forth. But as we do that, we are seeing the acceptance of that product grow and I think you would see that in the fact that they are continuing market grew this year for the first in this quarter for the first time in some time, which we are happy to see and expect to continue to see. There can always be quarterly variations depending on large alerts deal here or there. But that's a trend that we expect to see in that business going forward.

Bruce Goldfarb

Great. Thank you very much. And thanks again for taking my call. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is form Jim Roumell from Roumell Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Jim Roumell

Thank you. John, I noticed that ex the uni markets that you purposely exited, revenue grew 4% year-over-year. And as I recall, that segment has been declining even after backing out, looking at apples-to-apples backing out the market you exited. Just staying on the E&E side, was that a fluke, in your mind? Was that a signal of a trend that E&E has found excluding and should be growing? You when you refer to your talking to larger clients, can you kind of box in what kind of clients you are talking about? We really hear around rumors that Amazon is taking a close look at Rosetta. Can you just describe a little bit about what's going on? Why there was E&E year-over-year growth of 4%?

John Hass

Sure. So you are right that that is not a business that has grown over the last couple of years. And frankly, we infused a lot of change into that business. We changed the product. We change the go-to-market strategy in a lot of cases. We exited a number of markets, as you pointed out. As I said in my prepared remarks, we reduced the sales force substantially, 35% or so. So no great surprise that the sales have not been robust. But when we all talked at the investor conference back in May, we said very clearly that we expect this business to grow. We really signaled that next year. I was very pleased to see growth in the continuing market this year. We again would expect to see that going forward through the rest of this year as well and into next year. Again, there can be some variations depending on certain larger deals happen to that. But that is the trend that we very much expect to going forward. In terms of, we continue to serve lots of clients, I think from relatively smaller companies that have language learning needs to very large multinational companies that have multi-national language learning needs and looking for an international implementation. I think what is beginning to change, again we are not there yet, but we are starting to see some of the fruits, is our ability to be more competitive in larger deals and especially on the English side, where with the introduction of Catalyst, we made a lot of that investment which focused on the English side, the English language learning side of the product as it should be, right. That is the majority of the market around the world and that is the growth market and where we will be increasingly focused. So yes, we would certainly expect better things from that business going forward.

Jim Roumell

Got it. Thank you. And then just one last question. In terms of Lexia pointing out, renewal was above 100%. I assume that's basically customers not just renewing but increasing their spend?

John Hass

Yes. So I think the numbers that I gave, were north of 90% for retention, which is basically unit base. So how many customers that could have renewed, did. And that was north of 90% in Q2, which is excellent performance for a capable product. And I said that renewals were even higher than that. So they moved up somewhere north of the low-90s, I didn't say exactly how much. And that's a dollar numbers. So that would be a same customer renewing and renewing for more than the license they paid the year before. They may have bought a number of licenses before moving to a whole school site license would be an example of that. And so renewal in our nomenclature is dollar based. So it was the dollars that we realized from the customer base that was with us last year and retention is unit based.

Jim Roumell

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

John Hass

Thank you operator. So in summary, I think we are right where we thought we would be at this point in the year and I am really excited about the second half. I think the progress we did was visible on the earnings and GAAP front as we record the expenses of a heavy selling season while at the same time we are deferring revenues. But from a cash flow generation perspective, in second half we expect to be very strong and I think you will see that clearly. I am also very excited to have two exceptional leaders in Nick and Matt to partner with and to work with the rest of the team to grow what I believe is an exceptional Lexia literacy business and a language business which are not yet begun to realize the potential that we believe that business has going forward. So my hope is that many of you will get to know Nick and Matt as we move forward in future calls and in future meetings and I am certainly looking forward to working with them and the rest of the team as we go through the rest of the year. And yes, with that I will conclude today's call and look forward to speaking to many of you in the days to come.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.