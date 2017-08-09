Cinedigm: A Unique, Steeply Discounted Technology Play With Surprisingly High Growth Potential

Its deal with Bison Capital will create a one-on-a-kind Sino-U.S. entertainment company, giving it access to both the largest (North America) and the fastest-growing (China) marketplaces.

At a glance, alpha seekers might be turned off by Cinedigm's (NASDAQ: CIDM) obscene debt load. Adherents to the teachings of Ohlson or Altman likely discount it as not worth further consideration; CIDM’s O-score of 95.67% and Z-score of -2.38 scream "bankruptcy within the next two years." Admittedly, the company's debt ratios are awful. Those who dig deeper, however, may discover a unique technology play at a steep discount with surprisingly high growth potential.



The Backstory

At its inception in 2000, Cinedigm played a pioneering role in transitioning movie theaters from traditional film prints to digital distribution. After deploying over 12,500 screens, it became a leading servicer of digital cinema assets worldwide.



In 2013, with the (oft-criticized) acquisition of Gaiam, CIDM became the largest aggregator and distributor of independent content in North America. It now boasts a library of over 52,000 films and TV episodes released across all distribution platforms, as well as valuable relationships with over 60,000 physical stores and digital retailers, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), and iTunes (NASDAQ:AAPL).

In 2014, Cinedigm initiated a paradigm shift and began creating OTT (over-the-top, direct-to-consumer) channels. Attentive investors have had three years now to observe this new strategy evolve. Analysis of its trajectory reveals Cinedigm as an exciting and potentially lucrative prospect. We will continue its story in a moment, but first a few notes about the company's legacy business.



It May Be Dying, But It’s Not Dead

Its legacy business, while not the subject of this article, is not worth nothing. An investor could derive a value for the company based exclusively on its aforementioned new direction and find its current market capitalization - around $20 million - an absolute bargain.



The thorough investor, however, should access valuation reports on Cinedigm's legacy business and current assets, produced by Sabra Capital Partners and Merriman Capital (the latter estimating the value of CIDM's projector equipment at more than $50 million). (Note: Both firms have members on the CIDM board - 10-K, p56.) For further reference, explore the chart below detailing the company's PP&E.

Add the Worth of Relationships and Content

I mentioned earlier that the company's Gaiam acquisition is often criticized for its steep valuation. Wherever you stand on that issue, you cannot deny it left Cinedigm in a unique position in this rapidly growing industry: one of the largest content rights libraries with some of the industry's most recognizable brands (e.g., Discovery, Hallmark, NFL Films, Marvel Animation, WWE, and National Geographic) and with an invaluable relationship network (e.g., Amazon and Wal-Mart).



There is value there. How much? Perhaps not the $50 million it paid, but do you really think it's worth less than $20 million (CIDM’s current market cap)?



In summary, you have the legacy business (which does generate cash flow and is helping pay down debt), the projector equipment, an enormous content library, and a comprehensive distribution network with strong industry-wide relationships, collectively valued at a mere $20 million.



All that, and we haven’t considered the company's new OTT focus.



Dramatically Improved Operational Efficiencies and Debt Reduction

Before we venture down that exciting path, we should examine some of the recent accomplishments of the Cinedigm management team. Perhaps due to its shift in paradigm, management has expertly improved operating efficiencies. For example, it reduced the company's direct operating expenses by 20% YOY.

Even more significant, the company's SG&A expenses fell by almost 30%. Note the 40+% reduction in corporate expenses.

Management has proven its determination and ability to impactfully improve operational efficiency.



Additionally, with regard to the company’s most notable flaw, it has dramatically reduced debt. Consider this reduction of CIDM’s non-recourse debt over the last five years:



Currently, its recourse debt is about this same size, but the company just entered into a deal with Bison Capital (more on that in a second), which, assuming shareholder approval, will markedly reduce that figure.



Now, our summary looks like this:

The legacy business

The projector equipment

One of the largest content libraries

A comprehensive distribution network with strong industry-wide relationships

An operationally efficient and debt-conscious management team

Back to The Story

Seeing the rapid changes taking place in the industry, management shifted its vision in 2014, creating Docurama, the company's first OTT channel.



Docurama's virtual library was instantly stocked with over 1,200 high-quality documentaries. The best part of that move? A super-low start-up cost. It already had all those films and episodes collecting digital dust on its virtual shelves, not to mention existing distribution relationships.



Less than a year later, Cinedigm manifested its next adaptation of this new strategy via a partnership with Wizard World. Wizard World hosts Comic Con events, boasting more than 500,000 raving fans each year (plus a couple million more through social media and email). By partnering with a third party, it gained instant access to a loyal audience and created yet another upfront capital-reducing synergy.

Digging through its extensive library archive, it compiled over 2,500 hours and 3,300 titles relating to this genre. It brought this content and Wizard World's audience together by creating CONtv, monetizing existing titles in a new way to an easily accessed, highly dedicated fan base. It’s a high-margin (~40%) opportunity with relatively low upfront costs!



The robust content offering made CONtv the #7 or #8 OTT channel in terms of the amount of content on Day 1 (and that's behind big players like Netflix). It wasn’t long before bloggers began calling CONtv "Netflix for Nerds."



Cinedigm has embraced and mastered this highly profitable and repeatable niche, narrowcast OTT approach. It is uniquely situated to capitalize on further deals as it continues to segment its content and find strategic, well-connected partners.



Later in 2015, the company repeated this strategy with the Dove Foundation and its roughly 2,000,000 fans. Cinedigm already had 400 "Dove-rated" titles in its library. Today, it ranks as the largest library of faith-based and family-oriented content in the OTT marketplace. It has also begun linear channel expansions of the Dove Channel with Dove NOW and Dove KIDS. The company plans to similarly expand its other channels.



In the beginning of this year, Cinedigm partnered with the WHAM Network to create an OTT channel dedicated to everything esports and gaming.

Its first three channels (excluding the newly formed WHAM Network) boast approximately 3.34 million app downloads, 610,000 registered users, and 80,000 active subscribers.



The company has found a way to thrive despite Netflix's dominance. Rather than compete with the giant head on, Cinedigm directly targets niche markets. As the cliche suggests, “The riches are in the niches!” It’s far easier to find or create success starting in niche markets, as opposed to immediately and directly gunning for the big dogs (see W. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne's Blue Ocean Strategy). Cinedigm has found a way to easily apply this strategy across dozens of niches, employing its robust library and third-party partnerships.



On a CIDM earnings call, founder and CEO of the Dove Foundation Dick Rolfe joined the Q&A to say this:



... in the 25 years that I lead the Dove Foundation and all the deals I negotiated through Dove, I never found a partner more happy to deal with than Cinedigm. I found Cinedigm to be reputable, to be trustworthy, to be people of your word, to exceed your expectations, and I’ve just been delighted that Dove chose Cinedigm as an OTT partner to deal with. And this is not a paid political announcement!

If such praise for the Cinedigm team is to be believed, the company should have no trouble finding additional third parties with whom to partner.



Other Progress

Recently, Cinedigm made channels available on Google's Chromecast and Amazon's Fire TV. This represents a leap in accessibility, as Chromecast and Fire TV are the #2 and #3 connected-TV OTT platforms with 36.9 million and 35.8 million users respectively each month. Cinedigm also has a deal with #1, Roku, with its 38.9 million users.

The Most Recent Excitement

There is a lot going on with the aforementioned new Bison deal. A lot. If everything goes as planned, investors will be left with a new, deep-pocketed, well-connected majority shareholder, two new board members, dramatic reduction (~$50 million) and restructuring of recourse debt, a substantial cash infusion, and more (read the Seeking Alpha transcript).

I’d like to focus on the synergies that will be created via this deal, specifically as it relates to Cinedigm's current OTT strategy. Bison Capital is a major force in the media and entertainment industry in China. Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk encapsulated this massive opportunity in the conference call detailing the deal.

We plan to become the first true Sino-U.S. studio with the reciprocal ability to distribute content in OTT channels, both in North America, the largest entertainment territory in the world, and in China, the fastest-growing major entertainment territory in the world.

Entertainment companies struggle to break into the Chinese marketplace. True to Cinedigm's recent past, it found a way to capitalize on strong, existing relationships. Bison Capital gives it a more direct route than any other U.S. company has to this vast, rapidly growing audience.



Cinedigm is already making an arguably solid splash in the largest OTT marketplace (North America). Add Bison Capital's direct line to the fastest-growing OTT marketplace (China) to Cinedigm's growth arsenal, and you could discover opportunities inaccessible to most competitors.

Our Cinedigm Valuation Summary

Of course, there are no guarantees with investments like these, but this is as good an opportunity as I have seen in a long time. Let's update that summary:

The legacy business

The projector equipment

One of the largest content libraries

A comprehensive distribution network with strong industry-wide relationships

An operationally efficient and debt-conscious management team

A one-of-a-kind, repeatable, low-cost, high-margin, OTT start-up strategy

A three-year track record of implementation across four new channels

Impactful debt reduction (freeing up more of the legacy business margin)

A substantial cash infusion (allowing for more third-party channel deals)

A deep-pocketed majority shareholder with significant, industry-relevant Chinese connections

I believe a convincing argument could be made that many of these individual points by themselves could justify a value greater than CIDM's entire market cap. As of this writing, however, all of them together are valued at a mere $20 million.

What Could Go Wrong?

Shareholders still have to vote on the Bison Capital deal. It will also be subject to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), whose primary role is to review national security implications of foreign investments in U.S. companies. Neither of these hurdles is expected to be a problem.

If, however, the deal did not go through, the final three points of our above summary would go away. Without that cash infusion and the company's legacy business revenues being siphoned off to service the debt, its growth would be slower (not unlike the last three years).

Regardless of the outcome of the Bison deal, the company must continue to prove its channels can thrive. As pointed out in a Seeking Alpha article last year, management still has to prove it can create fresh content and maintain high rates of retention. McGurk noted that the breakeven point for most of the company's channels is "well below 100,000 subscribers." After three years and three channels (started in 2014 and two in 2015), it boasts more than 80,000 subscribers total. It is possible Cinedigm fails to grow and retain its subscriber base as expected. A failure of that kind across all its channels could be devastating for the company's future.

Although possible, this does not seem likely. As CFO Jeff Edell points out in the company's June 29 earnings call:

Our three over-the-top channels continue to grow nicely. As we ended the fiscal year at almost $2 million in gross revenues, which is over 6 times the revenues from the prior year with over 85,000 monthly active paying subscribers.

Note: The goal the company set in 2016 was $2 million in revenues from its OTT channels.

Keep in mind, if growth is not as expected with any one of its channels, unlike any other competitor in this space, it has a substantial library with which to work as it tests different narrowcast partnerships.

But What About Valuation?

As Cinedigm is one of the only public companies operating in this space, it's difficult to find a perfect comparison. Perhaps the best glimpse we have into the valuation comes from a company called Crunchyroll, a niche OTT channel built primarily around anime. In 2013, Peter Chernin's fund acquired a 60% stake in the company. No price was announced for this acquisition, but a person with knowledge of the deal said it valued the company around $100 million.



Launched in 2006, it took Crunchyroll seven years to reach 200,000 paying subscribers (its subscriber level in 2013). Cinedigm launched its first OTT channel in 2014. As noted above, Cinedigm has around 80,000 subscribers. Applying the "Chernin valuation" would leave us with ~$40 million (~2X its current market value). After evaluating yet another isolated part of this company, we once again find ourselves with a reasonable valuation assumption well above the entire company's current market capitalization.

Of course, not every channel may take off as rapidly as Crunchyroll has. But that is once again where Cinedigm's unique positioning creates an incredible opportunity. Specifically, due to the company's aforementioned strategy - utilizing its existing titles and strategically selecting third-party partners with massive loyal audiences - the cost of launching a channel is dramatically reduced. McGurk estimated that it cost $10-20 million less for Cinedigm to launch CONtv than it did to launch Crunchyroll.



If the company is able to successfully replicate its strategy, it is poised for significant growth - multiples above where it is today. Think about how many niches could be created from a 52,000+ title library. Consider how many third parties would be interested in receiving royalties from their very own channel.



If Cinedigm management continues on this trajectory and is able to launch a dozen or so of these channels over the next several years, building up to an average of a couple hundred thousand subscribers each, you wind up with a more than $1 billion "Chernin valuation."



I know, it sounds crazy. Let’s do some math: 200,000 average subscribers X 12 channels X $5/month X 12 months = $144 million/year. Consider the low start-up costs for each channel, as well as additional streams of income (i.e., advertising and merchandise). Crazy? Maybe. But not impossible or even unreasonable.



I'm not making a $1 billion valuation call here - there is far too much that could happen between now and then. I am, however, making an undervaluation call. The amazing opportunity that is Cinedigm keeps getting better.

