Zafgen's (ZFGN) CEO Tom Hughes on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Laura Perry – Investor Relations-Argot Partners

Tom Hughes – President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Kim – Chief Medical Officer

Patty Allen – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Phil Nadeau – Cowen and Company

Laura Perry

Welcome and thank you for joining us for Zafgen's conference call to discuss second quarter 2017 financial results and clinical progress. Today you'll hear from Dr. Tom Hughes, Zafgen's President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Dennis Kim, Chief Medical Officer; and Patty Allen, Chief Financial Officer. After management's prepared comments, we will be available to take your questions.

Before we begin, on Slide 3, the estimates and other forward-looking statements included in this call represent the Company's view as of today, August 8, 2017.

Let me now turn the call over to Dr. Tom Hughes. Tom?

Tom Hughes

Thank you, Laura, and thank you everyone for joining us to discuss our second quarter 2017 financial results and clinical achievements. As you can see on Slide 5, the past few months have been exciting for us here at Zafgen. As a product of medicinal chemistry program that we have run over eight years and then formed by insights derived from our efforts to understand the mechanism of action and mechanism of safety of MetAP2 inhibitors. We advanced ZGN-1061, which will refer to as 1061 into the clinic last year.

In the past few months, we've had the opportunity to share positive Phase 1 clinical trial results as well as new preclinical data demonstrating the 1061 appears to have the differentiated safety and pharmacokinetic profile that we had hoped it would. The completion of Phase 1 marks a critical milestone in our 1061 program. As Dennis will explain more thoroughly in a few moments, the clinical data corroborated preclinical findings and reinforced our confidence in 1061’s improved safety and tolerability showing no evidence of prothrombotic effects.

1061 also met our prospectively defined criteria for the pharmacokinetic profile demonstrating as rapid exposure, target engagement and clearance. At the same time, we saw encouraging efficacy signals across multiple data points. 1061 showed weight loss consistent with our expectations, a loss of approximately one pound per week, which is well in line with the weight reduction that our clinical experts have told us is ideal.

In addition, 1061 impacted a variety of metabolic measures consistent with what we expect for MetAP2 inhibitor. Our Phase 1 data provide the first use of 1061’s potential therapeutic impact on these metabolic endpoints. Based on these clinical data, new clinical data and the knowledge gained through our prior experience. We believe the 1061 presents the unique and compelling opportunity, particularly for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Accordingly, we're advancing 1061 into a Phase 2 clinical trial to study its effect on glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes. We expect to announce the initiation of the clinical trial in the coming weeks.

As you can see on the Slide 6, we've also made progress on our broader pipeline. Leveraging what we've learned regarding the physical, chemical properties in pharmacokinetic behavior of MetAP2 inhibitors that impact thrombotic risk. And with new insights, we've developed regarding the mechanism of action of MetAP2 inhibition. We are moving forward to advance two new classes of inhibitors for the treatment of severe forms of obesity and for liver diseases such as NASH and alcoholic liver disease.

We look forward to updating you in the coming months, once we choose specific compounds for advancement in two IND-enabling studies. We're also learning a great deal about the MetAP2 pathway and the opportunities this fascinating biological node, supports for drug discovery, it's an exciting time with the company.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Dennis, who will recap our Phase 1 outcome including full clinical results and new preclinical data presented in two late-breaking abstracts at the American Diabetes Association meeting in June, who will also provide an overview of the Phase 2 clinical design. Dennis?

Dennis Kim

Thank you, Tom. In May, we shared with you the top line data from our Phase 1 clinical trial of 1061. And in June, we detailed a full result of that trial in our poster presentation at ADA, which included new efficacy data related to secondary endpoints. Before I view these results, let me remind you about the clinical trial design and study demographics as shown on Slide 8.

This trial was primarily designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of 1061. It consisted of two parts, a single ascending dose or SAD Phase in healthy volunteers and a multiple ascending dose or MAD Phase in overweight or obese patients. In both Phases, patients are randomized 3:1 to 1061 versus placebo. The SAD Phase evaluates fixed-dose regimen ranging from 0.2 milligram to 4.8 milligram. We enrolled 39 participants with 28 receiving 1061 and 11 given placebo. 90% of these participants were male with an average BMI of 26 kilogram per square meter. We recruited overweight or obese patients for the MAD Phase 2 trial, hoping to see some weight loss and efficacy signals over a relatively short time period.

In addition to evaluating safety, the MAD Phase consisted of three dosing cohorts, 0.2, 0.6, 1.8 milligram. We evaluated twice-weekly subcutaneous dosing of 1061 over four weeks of treatment for a total of eight injections each.

The trial enrolled 29 patients with 22 randomized 1061 and seven randomized to placebo. 76% of patients were male with an average BMI of 33 kilograms per square meter. It is important to note that in our MAD phase, study patients were domiciled for the majority of this treatment period to enable closer safety monitoring. As part of the study design, patients were not permitted to exercise. They followed an in-patient hospital meal regimen and undergoing very frequent D-value testing during the clinical trial.

Turning to the safety data on Slide 9, 1061 was shown to be safe and tolerated with no serious adverse events or SAEs and no severe adverse events AEs. There were no AEs leading to early withdrawal from the clinical trial. Importantly no prothrombotic effect was observed with 1061, we saw no adverse trends in coagulation related measures and on average these remain within the normal range.

There are no treatment emergent venous thromboembolisms VTEs, no clinically meaningful D-dimer elevations indicative of thrombosis and no elevations in mean D-dimer levels observed in the dosing groups compared to baseline or placebo. And there were no treatment emergent thromboembolism AEs reported. Specifically, we had no deep vein thrombosis or DVT and no pulmonary embolism or PE in the clinical trial.

Finally, we saw no clinically significant changes in other coagulation laboratory parameters and other key biomarkers of interest, including von Willebrand factor, soluble thrombomodulin and plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 or PAI-1. In addition, there were no meaningful changes observed among general safety laboratory measures vital signs, or electrocardiograms, a totality of the data significantly reinforced our confidence in the improved safety profile of 1061.

Turning to the pharmacokinetics on Slide 10. 1061 was rapidly observed metabolized and cleared following administration with a much shorter half life in beloranib, minimizing an exposure to the compound while driving the target engagement and metabolic effects.

Plasma levels of 1061 increased linearly with dose with rapid absorption and similarly rapid clearance over time and maximum concentrations occurring within 30 minute dosing. Of note, these data met our prospectively defined criteria for the designed PK profile based on the safety driven relationship with drug exposure and thrombosis risk.

This PK profile is one of the essential factors that we believe contributes to the overall safety differentiation of the molecule. Let’s turn our attention now to the efficacy results beginning on Slide 11. On average, the 1061 treated patients experienced steady and progressive weight loss of approximately one pound per week despites the impatient time element of the study versus little change in the placebo group. We are encouraged by the trend and expect incremental beneficial effects on glucose control in patients with type 2 diabetes as a consequence of this rate of weight loss.

Body weight loss achieved with 1061 dissipated quickly during the post-treatment follow-up period supporting a drug effect. We also saw trends for improvement across number of other secondary endpoints. As you can see on Slide 12, 1061 produced improvements in both waist circumference and resulted in a trend for reduced food intake relative to placebo.

The study also demonstrated trends for reductions in LDL-cholesterol, and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein or hsCRP. Notably, there were greater reductions in mean LDL-cholesterol and hsCRP in 1061-treated subjects with abnormally elevated LDL or hsCRP at baseline. Additionally, the clinical trial showed a trend for reductions in leptin and increases in adiponectin levels with 1061 compared to placebo, reflective of favorable changes in adipose function and signaling.

In addition to the poster on our Phase 1 clinical results, at the ADA meeting, we also presented a second poster highlighting preclinical data reporting 1061’s potential impact glycemic control, body weight, and other metabolic endpoints. Findings were consistent with beloranib, our first-generation MetAP2 inhibitor but with a greatly improved safety profile.

As you can see on Slide 13, 1061 demonstrated improvements in glycemia, we also observed improvements in insulin sensitivity, body weight, body fat, lipid and cardiometabolic biomarkers in animal models of obesity and diabetes.

Turning to Slide 14, we also presented in vitro and in vivo data demonstrated the impact of 1061 versus beloranib on multiple thrombotic markers. 1061 displayed minimal impact on endothelial cells compared to beloranib and on several thrombotic markers including thrombomodulin and PAI-1, in vitro as well as the thrombin time and D-dimer in vivo as shown on this slide.

1061 has improved safety margin for morbidity and coagulopathy for the greater than 200 full margin for 1061 compared to a 4 full margin for clinical improvement dose of beloranib. 1061 was also shown to be rapidly metabolized and clear following administration with a much shorter half life in beloranib, minimizing exposure to the compound while driving desired metabolic effects.

Slide 15, summarizes a key takeaway from the data observed to-date. We are very encouraged by these data which highlights 1061’s potential to treat type 2 diabetes in humans with an optimized safety profile. We achieved our desired pharmacokinetic and target engagement profiles with encouraging efficacy signals supportive of drug effect.

The overall safety and tolerability profile has been clear so far. A totality of the thrombosis data supported of the data candidates differentiation and increases our confidence at the safety profile, as we advance in to the longer and larger clinical trials. In summary, we have a strong Phase 1 data package that supports advancement into the Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with type 2 diabetes.

We are happy to announce today that we plan to initiate the Phase 2 clinical trial, ZAF-1061-201 before the end of the third quarter in Australia and New Zealand. We are pleased to have clear the regulatory process in these countries and are currently bring sites online and expect to dose the first patient in the coming weeks.

As illustrated in Slide 16, this clinical trial will be a three month assessment enrolling approximately 120 patients with type 2 diabetes across approximately 22 to 25 study sites. Patients will be randomized 3:1 and will be assigned to either one of three 1061 dosing arms. 0.05, 0.3 and 0.9 mg or placebo, all of which will be supplement [ph] administered by subcutaneous injection in three days.

Turning now to Slide 17, primary objective of the clinical trial are to assess glycemic control, as well as safety and tolerability, including coagulation related measures. We will also assess the effect of 1061 including secondary endpoints such as body weight, waist circumference and hip circumference, fasting glucose and insulin, beta-cell function and insulin sensitivity, cardiometabolic, inflammatory, and other biomarkers relevant to obesity and type 2 diabetes.

We expect to report interim data on the Phase 2 clinical trial in the first half of 2018. We will give a better sense of timing once the clinical trial is underway. And we see how quickly enrollment is going. The interim analysis will include all patients who have completed the 12 weeks of dosing in the clinical trial at a certain [indiscernible].

We plan to report top level results for these patients including the primary endpoint of impact on glycemic control and on certain secondary endpoints including body weight and safety data. We are very pleased to be getting this important clinical trial underway and look forward to reporting more progress over the coming months.

With that, I will turn the call over to Patty for the review of the financials.

Patty Allen

Thank you, Dennis and good afternoon everyone. I hope you have had a chance to review our press release which details our second quarter 2017 financial results. Slide 19, provides a snapshot of our financials. We reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2017 of $13.3 million or $0.49 per share compared to a net loss of $15 million or $0.55 per share for the second quarter of 2016.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $10.5 million compared to $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2016. The slight increase in R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the prior year period was primarily due to increased preclinical, manufacturing and clinical trial costs related to 1061, partially offset by a decrease in our beloranib program as well as a decrease in personnel-related costs and consulting costs, as we shifted focus to 1061 in July 2016.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $3 million, compared to $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the prior year period was primarily due to a decrease in professional fees and non-cash stock-based compensation.

For the second quarter of 2017, there was also a decrease in personnel-related costs as compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of the reduction in workforce during the third quarter of 2016.

We ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $106 million. In terms of guidance based upon our current outlook, we now expect to end 2017 with greater than $70 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. We expect to have interim data from the Phase 2 clinical trial for 1061 in the first half of 2018 but continue to manage our expenses as carefully as possible. We expect our cash runway to extend through the end of 2018.

In summary, we have a healthy balance sheet and an efficient clinical development plan that will take us through key value creating milestones for 1061 and our early stage programs with our current resources.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Tom.

Tom Hughes

Thanks, Patty. Our interest in developing 1061 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes is driven in part by the breadth of data we've generated related to improvements in glycemic control and body weight reduction that we saw with beloranib in our Phase 2b clinical trial which is detailed on Slide 21.

In this study, we saw both a double-digit weight loss and a 2% reduction of A1c in just six months time. These results were astonishing and would have made beloranib an extremely effective diabetes agent. We hope to capture these same best-in-field benefits with 1061. In 1061, we have a candidate with tremendous potential benefits through patients with type 2 diabetes.

As you can see on Slide 22, type 2 diabetes is a well established market place with $35 billion in annual prescription drug sales in the U.S. over 80% of the patient population receiving treatment, a perceived need for new therapies and a very good drug reimbursement and access process.

We have actively exploring – we've been actively exploring electronic medical record and claims data to understand which sub-populations of patients might best be profiled in Phase 2 clinical trials for evidence of clinical benefit. We look forward to updating you on the evolution of our Phase 2 program. Drilling into the treatment path for type 2 diabetes on Slide 23, there's a substantial need for better therapies for patients who are close to progressing to insulin and who are failing to benefit adequately from insulin treatment.

Aside from the cumbersome treatment regimen with multiple daily injections and fingersticks insulin can cause weight gain, hypoglycemia and increases in cardiovascular disease risk. 1061 has the opportunity to provide an alternative to insulin for patients who failed other medications. Supporting this and following our presentations at ADA in June, it’s not surprising that we received very positive reactions from our advisors and our colleagues at companies working in the type 2 diabetes and metabolic diseases field.

We're extremely pleased with all that we've accomplished so far this year among our highest priorities for the remainder of 2017 is initiating the Phase 2 clinical trial of 1061 in type 2 diabetes in Australia and New Zealand. As Dennis mentioned, we expect to begin enrolling patients in that clinical trial in the coming weeks and will issue a press release when the first patient has been dosed.

In addition to our work in the clinic, we're also working on refining our manufacturing to provide both drug supply for a longer term study and are making steady progress to identify additional MetAP2 inhibitors tailored for use in specific high need populations. We look forward to updating you in the future on these additional activities as well.

With that, let's now open the call for questions. Operator?

Phil Nadeau

Good afternoon, congratulations on the progress and thanks for taking my question. First question is on the doses for the Phase 2, it does seem like there is a good amount of overlap between the doses, there will be study in Phase 2 in the ones that we are studying in Phase 1, even though it seem like in Phase 1, you were kind of in the plateau, the dose response – can you talk a bit more about how you chose the Phase 2 doses?

Tom Hughes

Dennis, do you want to take that?

Dennis Kim

Sure. Yes, you’re right, Phil, there is some overlap and that’s partly because all three doses in Phase 1 appear to be efficacious based on weight loss results that we saw. Again with the caveat that the study design of patients being domiciled for [indiscernible] the trial period was confounder. We wanted to overlap the doses somewhat but also go to a lower dose and what we have tested in Phase 1 because again the dose response appear to be relatively flat so that’s why the reason for the 0.05 dosing on the lower end.

We know from target engagement study that we conducted in Phase 1 that we are right there with respect to what target engagement we would have expected and what type of comparable target engagement, we would have seen with the lower end of experience. So I think our perspective is that we are in right target range with the 0.3 milligram to 0.9 milligram of the drug, we wanted to introduce a minimally effective or have some non-effective dose of 0.05 so that it can inform together with the Phase 1 study results that inform the correct dose or two to take into Phase 2b after the study is done. So that’s my perspective but Tom, you may have additional inputs on this.

Tom Hughes

No, I think you covered it well, I mean the way I would just summarize it is we want to make sure we are expanding doses that range from what should be a lower and minimally effective or non-effective dose up to levels that are basically saturating the system with respect to the efficacious range. And I think we are there with the doses we've arrived at and it provides a reasonable spread of doses as well in terms of the spacing of them.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. That makes a lot of sense. And then second question on the design in the Phase 2, can you talk a bit more about the cardiovascular risk profile, you seek in the patients in the trial, there’s some parameters on Slide 16 but what are the other things like LDL prior MI or prior to cardiovascular events or those people included, excluded are not mentioned in the protocol though?

Tom Hughes

Yes, Dennis?

Dennis Kim

Yes, we won't necessarily have a limitation as to what type of LDL these patients can have or other cardiovascular risk factors except of course patients should be on in reasonable control when coming to the study such as the blood pressure can be totally out of control otherwise they are poor candidate of course participating trial. They should be being cared for by their primary care physicians to get their blood pressure under control. So these are pretty routine parameters that most studies would use, with respect to cardiovascular disease patients for the most part should not have significant cardiovascular disease. So for example, they’ve had a MI in the last year or two that’s probably a poor candidate for Phase 2 whereas someone like that could be a better candidate for Phase 3 trial.

So for the most part we are trying to enroll, a fairly homogenous group of patients again this being a Phase 2a study where a statistical chunk who learned about the safety of the compound. So we are trying to take a relative clean type 2 diabetes population for enrollment purposes.

Phil Nadeau

Okay. And then just last question on manufacturing, can you remind us what exactly you need to refine about the manufacturing process for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 drug supply?

Tom Hughes

Yes, so there are really just a couple of elements there I mean as you may recall, we conducted the Phase 1 study with 1061 in a site that allow us to do at that location to do basically GMP [ph] drug product manufacturing it was real-time, in-time manufacture the drug for injections.

So we needed to transition to essentially a wild drug form that could be shift and provided for larger and longer studies. And so we’ve completed that effort, in other words we are able to make the other drug as a sterile for injection drug project with only problem that’s available.

The next major sort of step for the product if you will is to – to really ramp up our ability to manufacture particularly one of the starting material is a natural product and moving to Phase 2 and Phase 3 and getting ready for the commercialization we need to sort of move toward fully scalable, ton scale type manufacturing of the natural product which is called fumagillin, so that material is not available today apart from our own manufacturing efforts and that’s underway its going very well and we don’t anticipate there will be an issue. So it just part of our one of our work streams, it is a source of expense for us that we just want to make sure we are mentioning that things are under control and moving quite well.

Phil Nadeau

That’s very helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.

Tom Hughes

Sure. Thank you.

Tom Hughes

Okay.

Tom Hughes

Great. Well, thank you, operator. So in closing, we just like to say we were optimistic about the continued clinical development of 1061. We believe it offers a novel opportunity to address unmet medical need of patients who face the challenges of type 2 diabetes. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress with 1061 and the rest of our emerging portfolio. It's an exciting time here at Zafgen and we wish you a good evening.

