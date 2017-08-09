Achillion Pharmaceuticals' (ACHN) CEO Milind Deshpande on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017 04:05 PM ET

Executives

Glenn Schulman - Head of IR

Milind Deshpande - President & CEO

David Apelian - EVP & Chief Medical Officer

Mary Kay Fenton - EVP & CFO

Joseph Truitt - EVP, Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer

Peter Browett - Professor of hematology, University of Auckland

Analysts

Katherine Xu - William Blair

Madhu Kumar - Chardan

Glenn Schulman

Thanks Amanda and good morning everyone or good afternoon everyone. Thanks for joining us today as we provide an update and review of our second quarter 2017 financial results as well as an interim look at the ongoing Complement Factor D Inhibitor Program and the ongoing phase 2 trial with ACH-4471 for patients with untreated PNH. If you have received the copy of this afternoon's press release or would like to be added to our distribution list please feel free to call or email me in the office at 203-752-5510 after today's call or at gschulman@achillion.com. The press release is also accessible from our website at www.achillion.com .

Joining me on the call today from Achillion are Dr. Milind Deshpande, our President and CEO. Dr. David Apelian, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. Mary Kay Fenton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Joseph Truitt, Executive Vice President Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer. We are also very pleased today to welcome our principle investigator from our ongoing phase 2 study with 4471 for PNH. Dr. Peter Browett, Professor of hematology at the University of Auckland and the investigator so we are very pleased to have him join us today as we will do this interim look.

Before we begin however, I would like to remind and caution everyone that comments made during the conference call by management will contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. And involves risks and uncertainties regarding among other things the operations, prospects, strategies, plans and future results of Achillion. I encourage you all to review the company's past and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including without limitation the company's Form 10(NYSE:K) and 10(NYSE:Q) which identifies specific important risk factors that may cause actual results or events to materially differ from those described in the forward looking statement.

Furthermore the content of today's conference call contains time sensitive information and that only as of the date of the live broadcast today August 8, 2017 and Achillion undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the day of this conference call except as required by law.

As for the agenda for this afternoon call first we’re going to have a brief introduction from Dr. Deshpande followed by a review of the clinical data seen today in the ongoing phase two trial with ACH-4471 for PNH that will be reviewed by Dr. Apelian and Dr. Browett. Dr. Deshpande will then provide an update on the breadth of the Achillion faculty platform at our next gen faculty inhibitors that are being advanced. Ms. Fenton will then briefly review our quarterly financial results and forecast for the remainder of the year and after all that we will open it up for your Q&A.

We do ask that during the Q&A portion you limit yourself to one question after which feel free to jump back into the queue. Also for those individuals on the webcast feel free to email me your questions and we will do our best to address them during the time we have this evening.

So with all that I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Deshpande, President of Achillion.

Milind Deshpande

Thank you Glenn and good afternoon everyone. Thanks for taking the time to join us today as we report our second quarter 2017 financial results and also provide an interim update from our ongoing study in PNH with ACH-4471. We now have data for four PNH patients who have been treated with ACH-4471 and during this call we will provide an interim update for the treatment response that we have seen with ACH-4471.

The key objectives and development strategy for the early clinical program are summarized in the accompanying slide. As the first in class oral factor D inhibitor went to the clinic it was important for us to achieve the power in four things. First proof of mechanism. Demonstrate proof of mechanism with inhibition of factor D in patients. We believe that inhibition of factor D is a highly innovative and differentiated approach for treatment of PNH, C3G and other compliment alternative pathway related diseases.

In PNH patients we have treated oral dosing of 4471, prevented the position of C3 fragments on PNH RBC. This is an important and differentiating aspect of factor D inhibition as compared to C5 inhibition as may result in improved management of extravascular hemolysis in PNH patients. As David will discuss this pharmacological differentiation has potential implication for improved efficacy. We are seeing that oral administration of 4471 has resulted in rapid and significant reduction in plasma concentration of complement protein Bb. Bb is a byproduct of the cleavage of factor B which is [indiscernible] factor D. By inhibiting factor D production of Bb is restricted indicating successful target engagement. Thus the lack of C3 fragment deposition observed on PNH [indiscernible] and reduction in plasma concentration of Bb in patients we have treated demonstrates that we have achieved proof of mechanism.

Second thing that we wanted to achieve in this study is proof of concept and demonstrate clinical efficacy in patents. In our first dose finding study in PNH patients oral dosing of 4471 as a single agent resulted in reduction in LDH, increase in hemoglobin, increase in objective, fatigue score or the FACIT score and increase in PNH RBC clone size. Along with reduction in LDH the impact of 4471 on hemoglobin and improvement in fatigue is striking. Dr. Apelian and Browett will describe how patients are responding to 4471 therapy but suffice to say that improvements in key biomarkers after 4471 dosing demonstrate proof of concept.

The third important aspect was to elucidate PK/PD, while the ongoing trial, we explained one of our goals of understanding the PK/PD relationship or simply plasma concentration of 4471 necessary for therapeutic effect.

Moving forward understanding the PK/PD helps us in targeting the plasma exposure best suited for PNH and C3G. And finally and most importantly we wanted to observe adequate safety and tolerability. With four operations dosed in the PNH trail two of them have not been dosed longer than four months we have observed a generally safe and well tolerated drug profile with no clinically meaningful elevations in liver enzyme or other safety signals across all dose groups. All of those dosage study have a good tolerability profile supportive of long term therapies.

Next slide please. Our demonstration of proof of mechanism, proof of concept, PK/PD and absence of safety signals observed today take us to the next level in our strategy. We believe this early clinical study in PNH serves as a gateway to unlock the broader potential of ACH-4471. With promising interim results from the ongoing dose finding study we are expanding the development program for 4471. There are two studies for PNH. First is an expansion of the ongoing monotherapy study and the second study is planned for PNH patients who have suboptimal response to eculizumab. C3G is an ultra rare renal disease with no treatment option to address the pathophysiology of the disease. Upstream this regulation of the alternative pathways leads to C3G and hence we believe that factor D inhibition has the potential to address the root cause of the disease. IC-MPGN is also an ultra rare renal disease with similar pathophysiology to C3G. The understanding of PK/PD and safety for 4471 provides the foundation for development of 4471 for both C3G and IC-MPGN.

The first study in C3G that will also include patients with IC-MPGN is anticipated to be initiated later this quarter. In parallel we are also planning to initiate a second study in C3G that entails six month dosing with an extension study for long term dosing. In collaboration with the Imperial College of London we are supporting a natural history study for C3G and IC-MPGN with target enrollment of approximately 400 patients. The natural history study will provide critical information regarding disease progression in health and development of the therapy for this disease.

Next slide please. For the first oral factor D therapeutic, the data we are sharing with you today are compelling, confirmative of the novel mechanism of action and proof of concept. The safety and efficacy data observed today support continued development of ACH-4471. These data are in small number of patients and in early clinical development and we realize that we have to generate additional clinical data in order to bring this promising therapy to patients.

With that overview I will now like to turn over the call to Dr. David Apelian, Achillion’s CMO and Dr. Peter Browett, Principal Investigator for the 4471 PNH program. David.

David Apelian

Thank you Milind and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate you all taking the time to join us in reviewing the emerging results from our ongoing phase two trial of ACH-4471 for treating PNH patients. We are also very appreciative of time that Dr. Browett has given us this afternoon and of course we want to extend our thanks to patients who are taking part in our clinical trial. Peter Browett is Professor of hematology at the University of Auckland, New Zealand. Peter is a graduate with the University of Otago Medical School and after post graduate clinical and laboratory hematology training in Auckland, he was a welcome HRC research fellow in the department of hematology Royal Free Hospital School of Medicine in London. Thanks again Peter for joining us to provide your treaters perspective on patients treated in this trial with ACH-4471.

We have an ongoing phase two program in New Zealand which is comprised of two distinct clinical protocols. The first trial is a three month monotherapy trial with ACH-4471 in patients who are not eculizumab. Patients in the three month study were permitted to advance past the first 28 days stage and then to a second 56 day stage based on the principle investigator’s assessment of clinical benefits and safety.

A second longer term protocol is long term extension study for patients who complete the three months study and continue to demonstrate evidence of clinical benefit and good tolerability. These patients continue to receive monotherapy of 4471. During each of these studies intra-patient dose escalation was performed based on the assessment of LDH, Anemia response and a tolerability profile for each patient. Currently patients A and B have completed the three month study and have entered into the extension study. Patient C completed part one of dosing and with due consent during part two for personal reasons. The treatment discontinuation was not related to safety. Patient D has just commenced dosing of the three month study and has received 9 days of dosing with ACH-4471.

Please note that patient A, C and D are patients with classical PNH or patient B has PNH with Aplastic anemia. I will describe the disease characteristics and review the treatment data for the classical PNH patients first followed by a review of patients C.

First of all, the four patients have been treated represent a broad spectrum of severity of PNH with regard to their base point level of anemia as well as bone marrow function. I'll present their cases individually to highlight their disease characteristics, treatment duration in response to therapy.

The efficacy measures are focused on LDH, hemoglobin, fatigue as measured by the FACIT Fatigue Scale and PNH RBC count size. An increase in the PNH clone size is an indication that PNH RBC are being collected from hemolysis or red blood cell destruction. The data generated to-date highlight the role of factor of the in addition and represented differentiated and innovative approach.

With some treatment durations now beyond four months, we can report that across all the dose of study we have observed the good tolerability profile supportive of long term therapy. With no cases of clinically significant liver enzyme elevations or drug related infections during treatment with ACH-4471.

Please turn to slide 8 for our review of this first station data from the trial. Patient A, is a classical PNH patient, meaning that this patient has no evidence of bone marrow failure. He's a 36-year-old male diagnosed with dermal thrombosis and hemolytic anemia developed in 2011. He leads a healthy vigorous lifestyle.

He was anemic at base point with a hemoglobin of a 11.7 grams with no transfusion requirements and a baseline LDH of 1848 units. This patient was initially dosed at 100 mg TID and exhibited an improving magnitude of LDH correction with increasing doses to 150, 175 and 200 mg TID as shown by the medium LDH for each of the lower doses in the figure.

Culminating in a reduction to 1.1 times the approval is normal at the top dose evaluated of 200 mg TID for which we have included the entire LDH profile with all sample size and values shown. This patient also exhibit a substantial increase of hemoglobin up 2.4 grams to 14.1 grams product leader which is wallowed in the normal range.

There was also an increase in teenage come sized from a 11% to 43%, Indicating the PNH cells are being well protected from hemolysis. This patient also demonstrated improvements and the objective fatigue score or FACIT score of 17 points at the end of the three months. Consistent with his spontaneous noble reports of improved wellbeing.

Consistent with the mechanism of actual 4471, we did not observe C3 fragment of position on teenage blood cells. Likely you need the protection from extravascular hemolysis. Patient A has been on the 200 milligram TID dose for 40 days and continues his treatment.

Peter, I'd invite you now to share your clinical impressions of this patient.

Peter Browett

Thank you, David. So, I think the data speaks very clearly for itself here. But the impressive thing for this patient was even before we sat to see improvement in the laboratory parameters, just his clinical improvements and improvement in energy levels and general wellbeing. And I think that which gave us encouragement that this was big sort of treatment.

And so, he's had significant improvement in his quality of life and his fatigue and the in following and from there we'd say in the reduction in the LDH and the improvements of his hemoglobin. The treatment has been very well tolerated. This is a young act of manage, in fact we made him well so he's become a little too it not it's -- it's pain, a really very encouraging results of this patient.

Milind Deshpande

Thanks peter, that's very helpful. Appreciate the feedback. Please in the specific that on slide 9, Is an active 34 male who's diagnosed with PNH in 2008 when he notices increased fatigue and delays from participation at sports. His baseline hemoglobin on entry into the three month study was a 11.7 grams and his baseline LDH was 1272 units.

This patient was initially dosed at 150 mg TID and exhibited it improving magnitude of LDH correction with a decrease in doses to 175 mg and 200 mg TID. During part two of the three month study and after 14 days on 200 mg TID, the patient acknowledged noncompliance with the regimen and voluntarily withdrew from trial participation.

This withdraw was not associated with any adverse events associated with the treatment. All day time points for the LDH and hemoglobin are shown here for the 175 TID period for this patient when he was in good compliance with the regimen. Now, the age corrected from a treatment baseline value of 1272 to 389 and it's made there, which is 1.6 times we upheld normal. And a final value at 828 or 459 which is 1.8 times affirmative normal.

Hemoglobin improved 0.9 grams from the treatment baseline, increasing from a 11.7 grams to 12.6 grams. It was also an increase of PNG clone size from 24% to 43% demonstrating protection of PNH cells of hemolysis. This patient also demonstrated improvements in the FACIT Fatigue Score of 13 points after 28 days of dose.

Despite the short time of the 200 milligram regiment and the patient self-report for compliance during that period, his last hemoglobin value captured in the study was 12.8g/dL, which is a 1.1 gram improvement from baseline. Also I've note is the fact that while the patient experienced rebound of LDH it will confirm this dose during this treatment period.

The rebound was of modern magnitude transient and did not result in a destabilizing hemolysis event.

Peter, can you share comments on this patients with regards to his response to therapy and also the reason for his voluntary withdrawal from study?

Peter Browett

Yes. So, I was just pointing that this patient elected to come off study both his Phase 2 clinical trial, that’s the rise of all of the patients. And just to emphasize that he kind of he didn’t come off because of any toxicity or side effects around the treatment and that he was responding. This man before he was diagnosed was a professional sports person played rugby.

I think the difficulty is he just was struggling with a lot of the additional work around the trial in terms of the collection of the FACIT scores, the diaries, and just that was interfering. He's got a young family, he works full-time and it was just difficult for him. Even now he was improving on the trial, he just was struggling with the other things around the trial.

So, was nothing to do, there was no toxicity or any concerns there. In terms of his response, again he was a patient who have previously been fed well and early sports person and improved the symptomatology quite quickly on going on to the drug. And you can see that his hemolysis all parameters were also falling. So, I anticipate that he would have had if he'd stayed on treatment would have had an ongoing sort of response.

Milind Deshpande

Phase 2, that feedback and we often forget how much commitment it takes from patients that participating these trials, so it was really we appreciate the dedication of our patients in these long term trial.

In follow-up, could you comment on the relatively stable nature of the rebound that he experienced during the non-compliance with the regimen that he absorbed the 200mg portion of the trial.

Peter Browett

So, that’s quite encouraging. Because one of the problems as you're implying is that if you come off or stop this track you might have that rebound increase in complement activation and have all resource and effect, the change is so there's no significant change in his hemoglobin and it is the transient rise in his LDH.

So, that's very encouraging in terms of inhibition of the alternative pathway with effect to the inhabitance. That’s very encouraging.

Milind Deshpande

Great. Thanks, Peter.

This is on the patient D, on slide 10. Patient deals a 54 year-old male diagnose in 2012 with PNH. Prior to enrollment he experienced period hemolytic episodes evidenced by hemoglobinuria. He also has a medical history of hyper colesterolemia. He's not transitioned or transitioned, has no evidence of prior thrombotic episodes.

Medications include daily lot of aspirin, folic acid and herbal remedies which he takes during episodes of hemolysis. His baseline hemoglobin is 12 grams and LDH of 899 units. This subject has received nine days of dosing with 4471 at 150mg TID. The response to therapy is this starting dose and at this early stage is promising as indicated by the reduction in LDH to a value of 504 units which is approximately two times be affirmed normal.

And we look forward to titrating the dose further for this patient going forward. Its early days for the patient Peter but any comments about this final classical PNH patients whom are covered?

It's hard to make any comments those you've already made. It think it's again he's someone who this is a physically active man. He runs a contract in business driving diggers and heavy machinery. So, significantly inhabited with the fatigue. But again, at that very early review who has listened to America improved and very encouraging to see they the drop in this LDH.

So, I look forward to seeing his ongoing results and patient.

Great. Thanks, Peter. Moving to slide 11, patient B, is a teenage patient with moderate severity class for convenient, diagnose in 2008. The teenage subsequently diagnosed in 2016. The was treated with ANC pharmacological or prednisone is likely forged, I think in 2012. His baseline marrow function is as follows.

Platelets range 30,000 to 60,000, ANC 0.7 to 1.2000 and requires every three to four weeks to keep his hemoglobin with 8 grams. So, this is a PNH patient with a fairly high transition requirement and represents a higher severity of disease the patient is currently enrolled in the Achillion program.

We believe it's important to include this type of patient in our proof-of-concept trial to better understand the impact of our back to the inhibition in patients with impaired bone marrow functional reserve.

Slide 12 illustrates how it is a PNH and Aplastic Anemia can quote this in a subset of PNH patients. Both are associated with elevated risk of thrombosis coming to these on fatigue. And approximately 25% of PNH patients will exhibit this overlap.

The response to treatment in this patient is shown on slide 13. Patient C with initial dose that 100mg TID and exhibited an improving magnitude of median LDH correction with increasing doses to 150mg, 175mg and 200mg TID, combinating a reduction to 1.8 times affirmative normal and the top dose evaluated of 200mgs TID after 14 days of dosing.

Patient B experience periodic improvements in hemoglobin level but was not able to sustain these gains sufficiently to avoid transfusion on approximately a monthly frequency. This was likely a consequence of the reduced bone marrow functional capacity of this Aplastic patient and the fact that he had only been on the top dose of 200mgs for a relatively short period of time.

With longer therapy of 200mgs TID, we will be better able to asses this transmission requirements in the long term expense in the study. There was an increase in PNH clone size with 20% to 36% demonstrating protection of PNH cell. This patient also had an increase in FACIT Fatigue Score of nine points after three months from 22 baseline to 31, demonstrating an improvement in fatigue consistent with his spontaneous report for feeling better and less tired.

Patient B has been on the top 200mg TID regimen now for 33 days and continues to be dosed with the ACH-4471. Peter, would you like to share your impressions about the differences we might expect to see in an Aplastic patient in general as well as the response that we have seen in this particular patient?

Peter Browett

So, just to point out, this patient is different from the other three who have hemolysis and the symptoms from hemolysis remain, so the issue. This patient initially had Aplastic Anemia or it is a total bone marrow failure syndrome. At that time there was no evidence of the PNH clone and it was treated and had a partial while response immunosuppressive therapy.

But it's well-recognized in the literature that a PNH clone may merge with from the recovery from the Aplastic Anemia. So, when he presented last year with increasing anemia, was found to have hemolysis and have a substantial PNH close. But we have to appreciate this person has impaired bone marrow reserve compared to the other patients. So, where's the other patient arrive or to generate a very good red blood cell response to the hemolysis and compensate.

He's unable to do this. So, we expect that will be a longer time on treatment before we say a reduction is transfusion requirement. However, this patient amongst all this was the first patient we treated and he was symptomatically improved in terms of he was able to tolerate his larger hemoglobin much better once he came onto the treatment and gets what that's a reflection of the switching off the hemolysis and the blocking out this impede nitrous oxide catabolism.

So, had significant issues with abdominal pain, had a number of that missions to hospital with abdominal pain, again part of while recognized in PNH and thought to be a consequence of impaired not self-site catabolism from the hemolysis. And that is completely result, he's now of for all oil NOG's here.

So, well now he's so transfutioned depend on symptomatically. He has significantly improved and this hemolysis parameters in terms of the LDH are improved. So, and his again you can see that's a quite a significant improvement in his FACIT score. His general well-being is has substantially improved. Again, this is an act of man, he has a professional sports manager and sports coach.

So, this has allowed him to take on more rare productivity. So, nothing quite an impressive response. Either now we still require regular red cell transfusions.

Milind Deshpande

Thank you, peter. Thank you for your impressions on these patients in our trial. And we appreciate the Truitt's perspective that he've been able to provide to us for this session.

We'll turn to slide 14. We can say big profitability with the 200mg TID dose.

David Apelian

The close to see what sort of milligrams TID has resulted in reductions now the H. increased in looking the board and I discussed by Dr. Browett, self-reports of improved wellbeing for PNH patients. We did not observe simply packing that position on treatment by close way commentary indicating that we may be effecting extravascular as well as intravascular analysis in these patients.

The increases in clone size observe indicate that the PNH RBC clones are likely being protected by ACH-4471 therapy. That's with the ongoing trial we haven’t seen one of our critical goas of understanding the TKPD-44471, the first factor the inhibitor for PNH.

In summary, these favorable trends in markers of clinical efficacy and the absence of liver enzyme elevations or treatment associates infection support the promise of 4471 development for the treatment of PNH and other compliment disease such as C3G, and that can't be the end.

As Milind mentions, this supporting data takes us to to the next level on our strategy for expanding the 4471 clinical program and PNH. And advancing ACH 4471 for treatment of C3G and IC-MPGN. We have shard emerging data from the PNH program with regulatory agencies around the globe, including FDA, EMA and then HRA. In order to expand our clinical programs in the U.S. and Europe, we currently plan two studies in PNH each would go on running.

We plan to continue to enroll additional patients in the ongoing study and expect to enroll four to eight additional PNH patients who are currently not on eculizumab. We also plan to an initiate a second trial on PNH patients. Our sub-optimal respond to eculizumab by advancing our switching strategy in either two stages. Either in two stages within a single trail, add-on and switch or a separate add-on and switch trials.

In addition, we plan for two studies in rare kidney diseases. One 14-day treatment study in C3G and IC-MPGN which is sort of begin dosing later this quarter. A longer term six months study of C3G plans to begin later this year. Together with the PNH studies, we believe these C3G studies will meaningfully advance our clinical development program in both the near and longer term.

I'll now pass the presentation back to Milind.

Milind Deshpande

Thank you, David and thank you Dr. Browett for your perspective on patient response as to 4471 treatment.

Part to initiation of this study in teenage patients. We had outlined five markets of efficacy or LDH, hemoglobin, C3 fragment deposition, 40, PNH RBC clone size. I believe that we can check all the five markets of efficacy in the response to 4471 treatment.

I would like to point out the market that refers to the unique mechanism of action for 4471 which is the C3 fragment deposition. And in PNH patients, what we are clearly seeing is that treatment of ACH-4471 does not lead to fragment deposition on PNH erythrocytes.

As discussed by Peter and David, the efficacy of 4471 observed today is also promising. As we continue to advance 4471 using the current formulation, we are also developing an extended release formulation for this drug. The objective of the extended release formulation is to optimize plasma trough exposures and reduce the dosing frequency to once or twice a day oral dosing.

ACH-4471 is highly permeable and has good absorption throughout the GI tract. These properties of 4471 make it a good candidate for extended release using off-the-shelf formulation approaches. A human bioavailability study for the extended release formulation is planned for fourth quarter of this year.

Aside from 4471, we are also advancing next generation factor doing a bitter stronger platform to create additional strategic options. Chemical modifications using structural biology has led to multiple next generation inhibitors with enhanced potency and pharmacokinetic properties.

On this slide, we list four additional compounds that are behind ACH-4471 and the potency as well as the improved pharmacokinetic characteristics are displayed on the graph next to the table. ACH-5228 is currently in GLP studies with the goal up initiating clinical studies in fourth quarter of 2017.

In addition to the overall faculty program, we have been discussing so far. It is also important to know an ongoing faculty efforts in geographic actor fee and that's far or macular degeneration. By leveraging us after the platform, we have synthesized multiple compounds that were optimized to have the attributers necessary for ocular administration.

Our goal for addressing geographic actor fee is to advance a compound and formulation that could potentially enable our dosing frequency of every three months of longer for the management of geographic atrophy. Our market research as well as extensive conversations with POLs have indicated that treatment duration that can extend out to three months or longer can be game changing for his particular disease.

Actually we’re evaluating four distinct compounds from our library as well as distinct delivery methods and formulations with the ultimate goal of selecting one or more compounds and delivery technologies by year end in order to begin R&D enabled studies during 2018. With that overview of ACH-4471 as well as the broader platform for our factor D inhibitors, I will now turn the call over to Ms. Fenton, our Chief Financial Officer for brief review of our quarterly financial results.

Mary Kay Fenton

Thank you Milind and good afternoon everyone. I will direct you to slide 20 just to remind everyone about the status of our several programs. The red program depicted on the slide being those against which we are spending our resources. As you noted our release and are now filed quarterly report, Achillion reported a second quarter loss of $22.5 million compared to a second quarter loss in the prior year of $18.5 million. Research and development expenses comprised 18.3 of that loss increased from the prior year second quarter of 14.2 million and net increase is primarily attributable to increased clinical expenditures related to ACH-4471 as you heard David describe earlier, as well as increased manufacturing cost associated with ACH-5228 our next generation factor D inhibitor and increase expenditure in our ophthalmology program.

General and administrative costs remain relatively flat 5.4 million compared to the prior year 5.2 million. Similarly for the six months period ended June 30, we reported a net loss of 42.7 million compared to a loss of 36.6 million in the comparable period year ago. R&D expenses increased from 27.4 million last year to 33.7 million in the first half this year. Again the result of increased clinical and manufacturing expenditures for ACH-4471 and ACH-5228, our next generation factor D inhibitor. G&A cost for the first half totaled 11 million versus 10.6 million in the similar period last year.

We expect going forward that R&D expense in the second half will increase somewhat in line with our annual guidance provided at the end of 2016 with the annual R&D expected to be in the range of 75 million to 78 million and annual G&A in the range of 22 million to 24 million. Cash and cash equivalent on June 30 totaled 369.9 million and as you can appreciate we are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet and plan to continue to invest responsibly on the complement factor D platform in line with previous guidance.

Depicted on slide 21 is a snapshot of certain of our balance sheet metrics provided for your reference. Turing to slide 22, I will summarize the broad possibility that the proof of concept data with ACH-4471 now affords us. With our robust balance sheet combined with the potential significant milestones and royalties from our worldwide HCV collaboration with Janssen, Achillion is in strong position to fully leverage its discovery engine and advance the broad array of Factor D inhibitors in the clinic including executing the several clinical studies you see depicted on this slide in critical and med needs such as PNH C3G and IC-MPGN. Milind.

Milind Deshpande

Thank you Mary Kay. It was truly a pleasure to share with you the progress that we have achieved with our Factor D inhibitor portfolio. What we presented today is grounded in rigorous science and driven by a singular focus to make a difference for patients. Our scientists in collaboration with complement and disease area experts have published in high quality pure review journals and presented at medical conferences, seminal advances in complement biology.

The elucidated role of Factor D in deposition of C3G and PNH retro sites. We have fast potential risk of infection with inhibition of Factor D and in collaboration with infectious disease experts demonstrates that vaccination may provide better protection against meningococcal disease in patients treated with a Factor D inhibitor compared to C5 inhibitors. We have a broad platform of Factor D inhibitors with strong intellectual property position. We have generated 20 high resolution X-ray structures of our inhibitors bound to factor D and understand at an atomic level how our inhibitor interact with its target.

It is the scientific grounding that has produced ACH-4471 and other factor D inhibitor that we are developing for treatment of PNH, C3G, IC-MPGN and MD. We are committed to providing life changing therapies to patients and believe that 4471 may provide significant benefit to C3G patients. C3G is a ultra rare disease for which there are no approved treatments therefore there is significant unmet medical needs since half of the patients progress to end stage renal disease. Our efforts to incorporate patient experience and regulatory views in our development program we partnered with the National Kidney Foundation and we are the lead sponsor for a patient focused drug development meeting for C3G that was held last week on August 4th.

The PFDD meeting provided an opportunity to learn from the patients and their caregivers how they cope with this devastating disease and its impact on their lives. The experiences experiences they shared, the experiences shared by them reminded us in no second thoughts that they are the real heroes and highlighted the unmet need and the urgency to develop transformative therapies. The PFDD meeting solidified our result to advanced 4471 and the efficacy and safety observed today to 4471 provides a strong foundation to pursue that goal. We are also working with Imperial College London on a natural history study in C3G and anticipated participation of 400 patients globally to better understand the disease and patients needs.

It is critically important for us to incorporate patient needs and regulatory views early in our development of 4471. Based on the interim results shared with you today I am excited about the possibility that we can ultimately provide life changing therapies for PNH and other renal disease like C3G, IC-MPGN.

Before I open it up for Q&A I would like to thank all the healthy volunteers and patients for participating in our studies, to our scientific collaborators and [KOLs] who have helped us learn more about complement mediated disease. And finally to Dr. Peter Browett for conducting the ongoing study in PNH and for his participation today. Operator you may open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys thanks for taking the question. This is Dayton dialing in for Joe. Great data, congrats on that. I was just curious on the PNH data that you disclosed today specifically I was wondering what are the determinants to initiating a patient on 100 milligrams as opposed to 150 and also I guess kind of looking at the data in more retrospective fashion would you consider greater than 200 milligrams TID based on the safety and efficacy profile? Thank you.

Milind Deshpande

Yes, thanks. Great question and I will hand it over to David for comment on the dose selection between 100 milligrams and 150 milligrams three times a day as well as David if you can comment on additional doses that we may explore.

David Apelian

Sure. So the difference is that when we initiated the trail we had used 100 milligrams TID dose as a starting dose and with the emerging data we were able to review those data and increase the starting dose to 150 as the protocol of all so that was based on our emergent data set and increased confidence in the tolerability and safety that we are observing. And then in terms of the 200 milligram dose it's our top dose. We are not formally capped with that dose and we do have the potential to increase the dose further so that’s something that we will decide with the emerging data as we continue to evaluate the study.

Unidentified Analyst

Would you also consider a BID kind of a dosing? I know you talked about the standard release for once or twice daily but your phase 1B MAD data you were going after BID before you switch to TID?

Milind Deshpande

So we will continue our ongoing clinical studies with the three times a day formulation, we have developed significant understanding of the PK/PD relationship and so far we have seen really good data safety tolerability with the three times a day dosing. As I mentioned earlier in parallel we have efforts ongoing to develop an extended release formulation with the intent of once a day dosing or twice a day dosing. And we are optimistic that we will be able to develop the extended release formulation based on the characteristics of 4471 that I descried earlier. It has high tolerability and good absorption characteristics throughout the GI track making it highly amenable for an extended release formulation.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, I will hop back in the queue. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi this is John on for Lisa. Congrats on a day and thanks for the questions. I just wanted to check with the three classical PNH patients are these kind of typical LDH levels you’re seeing at baseline there is a lot of variability there. And I was also wondering how long your expectation be to have stay on treatment to see an effect you said it might take longer but do you have any idea of how long that might be? Thank you.

Milind Deshpande

Go ahead David.

David Apelian

Sure. So the LDH levels are seeing a baseline are fairly representative of what you see in teenage patients. There is some variation on what patients, different level patients will have so that wasn’t surprising to us. And when you think about patient be with features and at the time of testing in the 200 milligrams regimen he had only received two weeks of dosing at that point. So we expect that we would need to be treating longer at the top dose to see effect from transfusion just for the perspective is transfusion frequency prior to the study was about every three weeks so we haven't really even got into that range of dose duration to really start saying whether we have a real effect on that. So we will follow the extension protocol which allows for extended dosing from months and definitely if the patient tolerates better and continues to exhibit having some benefit.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you. Congrats again.

David Apelian

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much. This is Jason on for Geoff. Thanks for taking the question and congrats on the progress. Could you speak to, with regards to the clinical trials and especially PNH what's it been like recruiting patients into the study? Has there been any challenges or hurdles towards that and what can we expect moving forward with kind of the timelines for complete enrollment? Thanks so much.

Milind Deshpande

I will hand over the question to David.

David Apelian

Sure. So as you can imagine with the rare disease with a therapy that's approved it does had some challenge in getting patients. We were successful in hitting our targets for this study and like to expand further and as I mentioned we have been engaged with several regulatory authorities to broaden our global footprint and expand our base to gather more patients for our study. So we are optimistic and confident that we can continue to enroll and meet our study needs.

Unidentified Analyst

Great thanks and just a quick follow-up. In terms of just positioning the drug do you think that the kind of the switched patients will be easier to recruit, is that where you primarily going to concentrate on the treatment naive patients? Thanks so much.

Milind Deshpande

So with respect to the patients who are receiving [indiscernible] having suboptimal response those are easier patients that you can imagine to identify they are being treated, they are at the major centers. They can be characterized fairly easily. So it is an easier patient to find and because the response to therapy is suboptimal we predict that there will be some motivations to engage in a switch strategy type protocol.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks so much for the color and again congratulations.

Milind Deshpande

Thank you.

Katherine Xu

Good afternoon and congratulations from me as well. Can you just put this magnitude of benefit into sort of some kind of comparison with Achillion both from a data perspective also from patient care perspective?

Milind Deshpande

So Katherine we have articulated the response that we are seeing with 4471 in classical PNH patients as well one PNH patient with Aplastic Anemia. We believe that these responses are very robust. We believe that they are comparative but I wouldn't want to do a head-to-head comparison because what we are looking at is a fairly small dataset we are very encouraged with the results that we are seeing and I think these results are very robust.

Katherine Xu

And with regard to the duration of response so when you look at your 200 milligram TID doses I guess right now it's just about, long is about 30 days or so. But do you think going forward you are going to maintain at that level or do you see potentiating of these facts?

Milind Deshpande

Regarding the duration for response again looking at the improvements in hemoglobin looking at the improvements and FACIT score, we believe that we are seeing a very rapid response for these parameters. Regarding the 200 milligram dose I and certain patients, we have data only for two weeks or so. So we will continue dosing these patients with the 200 milligram dose and monitor the response. But again, I think the responses that we have seen for improvements in hemoglobin as well as FACIT score within the first few weeks of treatment I think are fairly remarkable and pretty rapid.

Katherine Xu

Thank you.

Madhu Kumar

Thanks for taking my question. So just thinking about all the suppression what do you think is kind of the effective cut off from the LDH suppression in terms of PNH management. Looking at obviously Achillion have been out there and some of the follow on [indiscernible]. How are you guys thinking about LDH suppression it's really directed towards Dr. Browett, if that will be possible please?

Milind Deshpande

So I will ask David to comment and maybe after David’s comment we would invite Dr. Browett also to comment on his thoughts.

David Apelian

Sure Milind, I think our reactions to data is we are seeing dramatic improvements and fairly rapid improvements in LDH and we look at the whole patient. So our goal is to improve their anemia and improve their wellbeing. So when you look at the consolation of all these findings we’re very encouraged and so there is no magical LDH level that is going to tell you whether a patient is really benefiting or not. But we think these dramatic improvements are clearly in that range and I’ll pass it off to Peter to add his impressions as well.

Peter Browett

Thank you. And I mean that sort of that's coming. So, I mean it's not just the LDH, it's that's patients wellbeing is the hemoglobin. And I think obviously we're looking for cost normalization of that LDH. But I think and we're starting to see that if you look at patient eye, that there is similar to some of the earlier responses with the colors on there.

So, I think Joe, it's a combination of the LDH, their wellbeing endurable as the utmost responses. And I think we're starting to see that.

Madhu Kumar

Thanks, Peter. Okay great, thanks for taking my question.

Glenn Schulman

Alright. I guess there is no more questions in the queue. Yes, Dr. Deshpande.

Milind Deshpande

Thanks, Glenn. And I want to thank everyone who participated on the call and thanks again to Dr. Browett. As I said earlier, this is a really exciting day for us. Here we initiated our novel complement factor D program, going about five years and very pleased to share the first results for a novel mechanism of action for inhibition of the alternative pathway.

I think we are developing therapies as I said earlier, that has a potential to make a real difference in patient's life. And again, our focus is going to be on developing therapies for patients and stay grounded in the science that we do.

So, thanks again for your participation. Thank you.

