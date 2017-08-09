Silver Spring Networks' (SSNI) CEO Mike Bell on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE:SSNI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017, 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark McKechnie – Investor Relations

Mike Bell – President and Chief Executive Officer

Catriona Fallon – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Noah Kaye – Oppenheimer

Pavel Molchanov – Raymond James

Joseph Osha – JMP Securities

Carter Driscoll – FBR Capital Markets

Scott Searle – The Benchmark Company

Cindy Motz – Williams Capital Group

Sophie Karp – Guggenheim Securities

David Katter – Robert W. Baird

Mark McKechnie

Thank you. Welcome to our second quarter 2017 earnings call. With me on the call today are Mike Bell, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Catriona Fallon, our Chief Financial Officer.

After the call, we will post to our website at ir.ssni.com our prepared remarks, our presentation slides and an audio replay of this call.

Our comments today include forward-looking statements regarding future growth, future investments, future events and the future financial performance of the company, including our outlook for the third quarter and full year 2017. Actual events and results may differ materially from our expectations. We refer you to our SEC filings for discussion of risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. We make these statements as of August 8, 2017, and disclaim any duty to update them.

Throughout this call, we will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Unless otherwise stated, financial measures discussed will be non-GAAP. Our earnings release, which is posted on our website, provides a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage investors to consider all measures before making an investment decision. All comparisons made in the course of this call are against the same period in the prior year unless otherwise stated.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Bell

Thanks Mark, and good afternoon everyone.

We had a great quarter. We delivered solid billings, managed our operating expenses, and generated positive cash flow from operations. We continue to win new business, with several new awards announced today, and we remain committed to enabling the Internet of Important Things, by securely and reliably connecting the things that matter.

For the second quarter: We delivered approximately 670,000 endpoints, expanding our footprint to more than 26.7 million homes & businesses. We grew billings by approximately 10%, to $78.7 million. This was above the guided range, driven by solid execution and delivering projects ahead of schedule.

We generated approximately $3 million in cash flow from operations, with strong profitability on billings and disciplined cost control. We ended the quarter with nearly $118 million in net cash with no debt. Our team remains focused on ramping our newer smart grid deployments, expanding the Gen5 platform, and further developing Silver Spring’s state-of-the-art solutions.

Let me provide an update on a few of our newer deployments. We are making great progress with Con Edison, one of our top customers for the quarter, towards their plan to connect more than 5 million electric and gas meters to a system-wide IPv6 IoT network canopy, as part of New York State’s broader Reforming the Energy Vision initiative.

Con Edison’s network deployment is on track, with installations of our Gen5 platform progressing in several of the major boroughs. We are excited to report that Con Edison has successfully turned on its first metering connections in Staten Island.

AEP’s Ohio smart grid program, for nearly 900,000 homes and businesses, is also progressing on schedule. We have set up the back office, started deliveries of our Gen5 networking product, and expect to turn on the first meters in the third quarter.

Our Americas team is actively supporting other ongoing projects including: CPS Energy in San Antonio; the Distribution Automation projects with Baltimore Gas and Electric and CPFL of Brazil; upcoming street light projects with Oklahoma Gas & Electric and the City of Chicago; and early stage planning for future deployments with Pacific Power and Entergy. In the Middle-East, we have completed the initial installations of our Gen5 network canopy for DEWA in Dubai, and are working with them towards final acceptance.

Today we are pleased to announce the first electric meter integration of our network interface cards with Honeywell Elster. DEWA is a key reference customer for Silver Spring Networks, a great example of a state-of-the-art IoT and grid modernization project for the region. And in Asia Pacific, we continue to support numerous projects, including the island-wide IoT deployment with Singapore Power.

To summarize, we are building momentum on the back of our major awards in 2016. Our successful deployments with leading utilities and major cities around the globe are generating recognition in the industry, and serve as valuable references to help us win new business.

We have two new awards to announce today, one in the U.S. and one overseas. First, I am thrilled to announce that Pepco Holdings Inc., or PHI, part of the Exelon Corporation, is extending the reliability of its grid modernization investment by deploying Distribution Automation capabilities from Silver Spring Networks across its service territory.

PHI has been a great customer, with a successful AMI deployment to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C. PHI now plans to leverage its smart grid network with a Distribution Automation deployment of intelligent grid devices, by using the same secure and reliable communications capabilities provided by its existing Silver Spring’s IPv6 platform.

Next, we are making good progress in our Starfish Platform-as-a-Service smart city deployment in London, with an award for 28,000 additional smart street lights. This includes the City of London, which hosts the densely packed Square Mile global financial hub, and the London borough of Barking and Dagenham. This new award expands upon our previously-announced deployment in the City of Westminster, through our reseller agreement with urbancontrol, the newest company within the DW Windsor Group, and demonstrates further success with our indirect channel.

We are also excited to announce that we have agreed to work with ESB Telecoms Limited, to develop a national Starfish IoT network across Ireland. ESB Telecoms Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ireland’s leading energy utility, ESB, which supplies electricity to approximately 2.3 million homes and businesses nationally.

ESB Telecoms Limited operates a national open-access wholesale telecommunications network throughout Ireland, with international fiber connectivity to the UK. ESB Telecoms Limited also owns and manages more than 400 telecommunications towers and sites nationwide.

Silver Spring Networks and ESB Telecoms have agreed to work together to deploy a secure and reliable IoT network, based on Silver Spring’s Starfish standards-based mesh technology. The two companies intend to offer a Platform-as-a-Service, with service-level agreements to potential municipal, commercial or industrial customers to connect IoT and smart city applications and devices.

Once deployed, Silver Spring’s IoT platform will be a perfect complement to add last mile IoT connectivity to ESB Telecoms Limited’s nationwide telecoms assets. We look forward to commencing work with ESB Telecoms Limited, and the developer community, to offer innovative IoT solutions to Ireland.

This adds to several other positive developments since our last report. In June, we announced a smart city award to connect up to 110,000 street lights across Jamaica. This is our first street light deal with an international utility, and will leverage the canopy they deployed for the AMI pilot, which now covers 50,000 homes and businesses.

We also announced a new AMI award from Grant County Public Utility District, a public power corporation that generates and sells electricity to approximately 47,000 homes and businesses across more than 2,700 square miles in the Pacific Northwest.

And finally, the City of Chicago and our reseller partner, Ameresco, have finalized the contract to connect more than 250,000 street lights, for what is believed to be the largest city-led wireless smart street lighting project in the U.S.

Looking forward, our deal pipeline remains quite strong. We are competing on a wide range of projects here in the U.S. and internationally. We believe, we are well-positioned to win numerous later stage RFPs and pilots, and are optimistic about receiving more awards in the coming quarters.

We continue to make progress in our efforts to drive our technology deeper into the smart utility, smart city and broader industrial IoT markets. I am happy to report we are seeing positive initial traction with the expanded developer program and the enhanced tools we introduced last quarter.

We are excited about the use cases that leverage AMI networks for a wide range of new potential applications enabled by the battery-powered Milli, and our IoT Edge Router. Some of the more promising opportunities include water AMI, environmental and infrastructure sensors, distributed energy management, and security applications.

We expect to deploy some of these and other new applications in the coming quarters. We are also seeing increased interest from players in a number of new industrial verticals, who are evaluating the integration of Silver Spring’s IoT platform with their own business solutions.

In closing, I remain confident in Silver Spring’s position as the network and data platform provider for the Internet of Important Things. Looking forward, we are focused on several key growth initiatives. First, we continue to invest in our platform. Second, we have increased our efforts to drive our IoT technology deeper into our core smart utility and smart city markets.

Third, we are expanding our efforts to leverage our leadership position with U.S. smart utilities into the much larger international opportunity; and Finally, we are mobilizing to drive our platform into new industrial verticals with our Starfish solution.

Let me now turn it over to Catriona who will provide details on our second quarter results and outlook.

Catriona Fallon

Thanks, Mike. The teams fired on all cylinders in the second quarter, and I’m happy to say we’re back on track for a solid 2017. Not only did we deliver on some of the services milestones from Q1, but we were able to meet increased customer demand and deliver products ahead of schedule. Our billings performance was better than we expected; operating expense controls were executed on schedule; and cash flow from operations was solid.

In Q2, we delivered GAAP revenue of $261.6 million, exceeding our quarterly expectations due to the final customer acceptance from Baltimore Gas and Electric. This strengthened our balance sheet, and reduced our total deferred revenue to approximately $220 million.

Billings were up approximately 10% year-over-year, and 16% quarter-on-quarter, to $78.7 million, driven by good execution on our new and ongoing customer deployments. We are pleased with the quarter-over-quarter improvement in the profitability of our billings.

Total cost of billings was approximately $43.4 million, or 55.2% of billings, approximately 3% percentage points better than Q1. The sequential improvement was driven by increased endpoint deliveries, a lower mix of third-party hardware appliances, and improved profitability in our services businesses.

Non-GAAP operating expense was $31.8 million, down $3.2 million from last quarter. This was in line with our outlook, with a partial-quarter impact from the restructuring program which we began executing in May. In Q2, we recorded a restructuring charge of $1.2 million, which was included in our GAAP results.

Product billings, including hardware and software, were $49.6 million, up approximately 8% year-over-year and up 16% quarter-over-quarter. We delivered approximately 670,000 network endpoints in the quarter. This expanded our footprint to a total of 26.7 million electric network endpoints delivered, up 9% from Q2 of last year.

Product cost of billings was $26.4 million, or 53.1% of product billings. Profitability declined by approximately 1% percentage point year-over-year with an increased network equipment offset by a lower endpoint deliveries.

Professional services billings were $13.1 million, up 21% year-over-year and up 39% quarter-over-quarter. Professional services cost of billings was $8.1 million, or 62.3%, a 10-point quarter-over-quarter improvement driven by the increased scale from the higher billings.

Managed services and SaaS billings were $16.1 million, up approximately 8% year-over-year, and up 1% quarter-over-quarter. Managed services and SaaS cost of billings were $9 million, or 55.8% of billings. Advanced Meter Infrastructure billings were $65.8 million, up approximately 10% year-over-year, and up 23% quarter-over-quarter. New Solution billings were $12.9 million, up 9% year-over-year, and down 10% quarter-over-quarter.

From a geographic perspective, international billings were $10 million, down 9% year-over-year and flat quarter-over-quarter. When we look at the pipeline and the projects in the second half of 2017 and beyond, we see good traction in our APAC and EMEA regions and expect to have more wins there over time.

We had a GAAP tax benefit of approximately $300,000 in the quarter. Other income was approximately zero dollars for the quarter. Basic and fully-diluted share count was approximately 53.3 million and 54.2 million shares respectively.

Net cash was $117.8 million at the end of the period, up approximately $4.8 million from Q2 of 2016 and up approximately $1.2 million from last quarter. Cash flow from operations was approximately $3.0 million in the second quarter. Capital expenditures were approximately $700,000, and depreciation and amortization expense was approximately $2.2 million.

Looking forward, we feel very good about the pipeline of deployments and new customers in the back half of 2017 and beyond. As always, our supply chain team is working diligently to ensure we have sufficient component supplies to support our strengthening demand.

Let me provide an update on our gas products, and the supplier factory fire which we discussed on last quarter’s call. Our logistics team has found several options to try to mitigate the issue with better production schedules from our primary supplier, and by also securing new sources of supply. We do not expect an impact to our Q3 deliveries, but we do see some potential constraints in meeting all of the demand for gas products in the forecast for Q4.

Now on to the outlook. For the third quarter of 2017, we expect GAAP revenue of approximately $45 million to $50 million. Billings of approximately $74 million to $79 million. Cost of billings of approximately 58% to 59% of billings. Non-GAAP operating expense of approximately $32 million. This does reflect a full quarter of benefits from our restructuring effort, but it is partly offset by incremental spend on accounting and finance initiatives.

GAAP tax and other expense are expected to be approximately $500,000. And we expect a basic and fully-diluted share count of approximately 53 million and 54 million shares, respectively. For the full-year 2017, we are raising our GAAP revenue outlook to approximately $395 million to $410 million, due to the earlier and larger than expected customer acceptance in Q2.

Full year 2017 billings are expected to be roughly flat to up 5% for the year. Cost of billings is expected to be in the high 50’s as a percentage of billings. We expect non-GAAP operating expense towards the higher-end of the $127 million to $130 million range provided on last quarter’s call, due to the incremental spend on accounting and finance initiatives.

GAAP tax and other expense is expected to be approximately $1 million. Basic and fully-diluted share count is expected to be approximately 53 million and 55 million shares, respectively, and net capital expenditures is expected to be approximately $5 million to $8 million.

In closing, with my first full quarter as CFO behind me, I am pleased with the team’s execution. We have improved efficiency across the company, and have begun to better-align our expense structure with a view of improved profitability going forward.

We remain committed to leveraging our leadership position in the U.S. smart utility and smart city space into the larger international opportunity; and we will continue to manage a disciplined investment approach to support and drive our technology deeper into core markets and into the broader IoT opportunity, while staying within our expense envelope.

Thank you and I will now turn the call over to Mark.

Mark McKechnie

Thanks, Catriona. Operator, we will take our first question.

Thank you. Now we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is coming from Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.

Noah Kaye

Good afternoon. Thanks so much for taking my question and congratulations on the strong quarter, and certainly the strong execution.

Catriona Fallon

Great. Thanks.

Noah Kaye

Mike, maybe we could start with the ESB Telecoms announcement. Can you help us better understand, what exactly it has been agreed to thus far in terms of frameworks for commercializing this on any early indication of demand for the service? Is the canopy that is going to be rolled out to serve last mile infrastructure, will that be predicated on feeling demand from different municipals or C&I customers? How best, I guess, is what I’m saying to think about the size of this opportunity and the timing?

Mike Bell

Yes. I mean, so we think the top opportunity is huge and we’ve been saying for a long time that standards-based networks are the way to go and the proprietary stuff people are trying to rollout will eventually kind of go the way of the dodo. It’s a great validation for us that other than just not saying that this is the right way to go. ESBT certainly has its well-known, well-established company in Ireland.

We think the demand is very large. Where we – we all be waiting to do some of demand before we begin the rollout. The nice thing about our technology is the cost to rollout something like this is a fraction of a fraction of what cellular people would have to spend to provide similar actually to provide less service. So for us we’ve agreed with ESB Telecoms to begin rolling out the network almost immediately. And we’ll talk more in future calls about the demand in the business model.

But for now, the really big deal for us is, it does validate that a standards-based network is the way to go. And certainly, ESB, ESBT like we do see as an enormous opportunity for this, because with our network technology you can literally connect just about anything. So it’s not just about utilities, it’s not just about our traditional lines of business like lighting, but it really is the larger IoT opportunity that we’ve been talking about.

Noah Kaye

Excellent. Maybe a question on the pipeline, no energy authority receive the approval for monthly half of it awards – half of its service territory from the CPUC. So that’s positive, I don’t think that was mentioned. But you talked about having increase confidence in growth of the pipeline, converting into projects, in particular in EMEA and Asia pacific. Wondering, if you could give us a little bit more color on how to think about the magnitudes of potential opportunities and potential applications – are those all AMI type products or there other categories of projects we should be thinking about.

Mike Bell

Well. I think a couple of things to look at. Again, yes, we’re pretty optimistic about the opportunities we’re seeing around the world. As well as inside the U.S., where we still think we have some pretty great prospects here. But the nice thing is we are seeing as we – as with our deal with deployment, our network is up and running. And we’re seeing traction there rather what we are seeing – for us it’s not only traditional electric AMI. But we’re participating in water pilots as well and our Milli product that we’ve been talking about in the past couple calls gives us really not just competitive. But we think leading product to go into that water space and gas space in a bigger way. So it’s both a reinforcement of traditionally – of traditional electric AMIs as well as gas and water. And on top of that, as you saw with Jamaica we’re getting street lights as well. So really it’s our traditional electric business really in addition to – the additional businesses we see – the additional opportunity we’re seeing in lights and gas and water.

Noah Kaye

I appreciate that. Thanks for the color.

Mike Bell

Sure.

Mark McKechnie

Thanks.

Our next question come from Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James. Please proceed with the question.

Pavel Molchanov

Thanks for taking the question. The cash flow or the cash balance continues to expand $118 million, as you talk about. Same question as I asked three months ago, which is it’s been 2.5 years since you guys bought Detectent. The fact that you have not been active in M&A. Is that a function of lack of kind of interested in building up your – perhaps, spread of services, software capabilities or is it that done everything is simply too expensive?

Mike Bell

Well. I mean, it depends how you look at it. I guess, when you say is we are always looking for more tuck-ins, we think Detectent has been great, we think street light business has been great. I look at it, maybe not just that these lots of stuffs are too expensive. It is the technology that’s out there people have unrealistic expectations of what there worse. If something was expensive, but we thought it was worth the price because it could give us some sort of new opportunity or new capability it might be interesting. But frankly we do a lot of work in this area, we look at many, many, many opportunities on weekly basis, and what I will say is that, I personally don’t see anything very compelling out there right now.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay, understood. When I look at your Q3 guide in kind of back into Q4 at perhaps $80 plus million in Q4, if we annualize that you get to $320 million, $330 million. Is that a sustainable kind of base heading into 2018 and why you’re not giving overall 2018 guidance. But that Q4 run rate is there an elevated number or is that a reasonable basis going forward?

Catriona Fallon

Hey, Pavel, it’s Catriona. Let me just take that. So yes, I summarize our billings visibility for the back half is better than in fact better than it was at this point last year. We’re still expecting billing to be flat at 5% for this year. And you can good backlog of contracted projects and good visibility for the ongoing projects that we’re executing on CPS, ComEd and several our newer programs that have been kicking off ComEd, AEP Ohio, PG&E on the DA. So I think, we’re very well positioned for both the back half of this year and we do expect growth into 2018.

We have a very strong backlog that sets us up for really good billings for the next three to four years. And I’d say, what I see in the pipeline is a good set of deals including some significant deal for late 2017 and into 2018. Our international focus, I think also gets us into another kind of avenue of growth. This quarter international was a little bit down, but the back half of this year is when we expect some of the deal such as DEWA to start rolling and in terms of billings. So we think the back half will be a better couple of quarter in terms of international.

So in terms of where we’re investing, we’ll continue to have a managed approach and disciplined approach to how we invest and where we rollout our growth initiatives, continue expect to dive deeper into smart utilities and smart cities and also as Michael was talking about new verticals and Milli in water.

Pavel Molchanov

Great. I appreciate it.

Thanks. Our next question today is coming from Joseph Osha from JMP Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Joseph Osha

Hello, there my compliments in the quarter as well. First question, just wondering if you have any thoughts in the context of those billings comments about how we might think about operating cash flow and whether you’ve established any sort of targets there, that you’d like to share?

Catriona Fallon

Yes. A couple things to think about in terms of cash flow. I mean, one we did kind of – we brought in our CapEx guidance, I think at the beginning of year, we thought – we might invest between $5 million and $10 million, we narrow that down to $5 million to $8 million. I think we made a lot of investments last year, and we can probably be a little bit more stringent on our CapEx investment this year. So that might give us a little bit more leeway. Also in terms of operating cash flow, the guidance that we’ve provided does show a little bit of variation between the margins in Q3 versus Q4. It’s largely based on the mix of what we’re delivering in the quarter.

So in Q3, we expect to have a dip in endpoints, so when we expect a rebound in endpoints in Q4, so you saw the nice profitability and billings this quarter, because we had over 30% growth in endpoints quarter-on-quarter. So we don’t expect that kind of growth into next quarter, but we do expect a nice rebound into Q4. And also in Q3, not a ton of software coming in. So it’s kind of easier, if you think about this in kind of first half and second half and based on the mix and what we can deliver over that time period.

Joseph Osha

Okay. Thanks, and just perhaps as a follow-up. Is there any kind of a longer-term thinking about say a target relationship between operating and free cash flow and earnings for example, is there some sort of place operationally you’d like to get to? Thanks.

Catriona Fallon

So certainly, I would like to manage our OpEx. So that when we have upside in software and upside in endpoints and nice gross profit, I’d like that to translate down to the bottom line. So from that perspective, there’s things that we are managing to you saw that we’ve already executed on a restructuring, there’s still some room in our restructuring to execute through the first half of 2018. And I think that this company can be more profitable over the longer-term. So there’s a lot of stuffs we can take to get there. As well as when you look at the cost of product there are several things that we have line of sight to in terms of reducing cost of product, there since specific efforts we’re making on the Gen5. There’s also effort that we continue make on Gen4, so as we continue to make those costs down we expected have nice impact on gross profit.

Joseph Osha

Thank you very much.

Mark McKechnie

Thanks, Joe.

Operator

Carter Driscoll

Congratulations. You talk about the competitive landscape in GAAP maybe particular in water AMI, in particular given the recent Landis+Gyr?

Mike Bell

Yes. The competitive landscape, I just say things have certainly condensed down a bit with some of the consolidate bit rather with some of the things we see in the market. But at the end of the day, it’s the best product that wins. And for us, we having the developer kits, I think Milli solution really opens up water and gas opportunities that we wouldn’t necessarily had in the past. So we think that’s the market we could really well-poised to go jump into.

On top of that really nice thing for our existing customers is the fact that our network is multi-purpose means that if they have an existing AMI network going and adding water and gas is actually has a better return. Because the network is already up, they can share what’s already there our powered electric network endpoints provide a great way for those battery powered devices to get their messages out. The network, so frankly customers who already have our network deployed, it’s very easy to justify going into deploying this sort of thing.

We also have done some trials that, I don’t think I have the liberty to talk about exactly where. But we’ve done some water trials, where we were asked to hit some very aggressive battery life goals, a very long period time on a single AA cell. Our Milli product passed with flying colors and what we believe was one of the top of the pack. So for us this looks like a great opportunity to add to our already good opportunity that we still see in electric endpoints.

Carter Driscoll

All right. And then may just be the follow-up. You obviously PacifiCorp in energy tend to – I think really more 2018. Any update you can share there in terms of remaining regulatory hurdles as you get the kind of four big contracts rolling heading into 2018.

Catriona Fallon

I mean, I just say things are on track. We do have detailed account reviews and I’m pleased with the way the – our cities are managing the projects. Right now, it seems like a everything is on track. In Entergy specifically, I think we have two out of the five areas that have received regulatory approval. So we’re continuing to work on the rest and but otherwise it’s in good progress.

Mike Bell

Yes. I will also add to that. We’ve seen a really great development from my perspective where the state regulatory bodies are actually very supportive of what the efforts of the – that utilities are doing. Did they see the benefit, I mean not only, we always talk about the environmental benefit. But on top of that, there’s just a fundamental financial benefit for utilities who run these state-of-the-art systems like ours. So I think we’ve can’t do a point where most of the regulatory bodies really understand that they’re being helpful and fast tracking some of this stuff. And I think New York is really the poster trail for that.

Carter Driscoll

Thanks Mike. Thank you.

Mark McKechnie

Thanks, Carter.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Scott Searle from The Benchmark Company. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Searle

Hi, good afternoon, nice quarter. And just a couple of quick financial questions, just want to clarify, on the billings gross margin guidance, if you could just reiterate that again and did you mention any 10% customers during the quarter.

Catriona Fallon

Sure. Thank you. I’ll get to the 10% customers first. Yes, we did have three 10% customers in the quarter, [Audio Gap] which is approximately 18% of billings, ConEd was 14% of billings and CPS was 13% of billings in the quarter. And in terms of the gross margin – sorry the guidance, there is a good a slide in earnings deck. That will show you exactly the breakdown of the cost of billings guidance. So for billings on Q3, we were projecting cost of billings in the 58% to 59% range and for the full year, we set a high 50’s which is essentially 56% to 58%-ish is what we showed in the deck.

Scott Searle

Got you. Perfect. And just to clarify looking at a product endpoint ASPs looks like it was down a little bit sequentially. Anything read into that as mix issue more streetlights, or is there something else going on there?

Catriona Fallon

Just a little bit on the mix side.

Scott Searle

And if I could follow up on Ireland with ESB, is this is straight up traditional relationship where they are a customer or you partnering with them and sharing in the responsibility of – it sounds like building more of a network a little bit speculatively in the sense that building out, and then trying to bring on new onto the network. Is that correct? So are you partnering with them from a capital commitment standpoint or are they are customer?

Mike Bell

We’re jointly putting this network up. And again, I just want to reiterate, because people who are use to telecoms space. It is expense to do this as very, very, very small. And frankly, we think that the demand – the other potential demand that we think is very big, given all the use cases issue. You can think of that could go on this network. So we will be partnering to put up and run this network with ESB Telecoms and we’re intended – we begin deployment very shortly.

Scott Searle

Got it. Did you put a Cap Ex number on that?

Mike Bell

I don’t think we’ve given it up.

Scott Searle

And just one last on that front, if I could. I know you’re slow but early about some color on it. But is there an addressable number of nodes that called it low hanging fruit within meters and street lights that would be within that network coverage area?

Mike Bell

We haven’t released much detail about that. As probably next quarter, after we’ll be releasing more information as we go on, really today, we’re just talking about the fact it’s really hard to get the canopy up and really justify what we’ve been saying about the benefit of open standards networks.

Scott Searle

Got it. And just last thing, if I could on the pipeline. It sounds like it continues to be pretty healthy. Are there any numbers that you would be willing to put around that in terms of nearer term RFP conclusion next 18 to 24 months in terms of what’s in that pipeline? Thank you.

Catriona Fallon

I’m sure, Mike would love to say our pipeline is very strong. But I have to say, our pipeline is very strong. We could give actual details behind our pipeline. But we do feel very good about the opportunity both in the U.S. and internationally and specifically, there are few RFPs that where currently actively involved in that are quite sizable and very nice to be working on. So good indications there, we’re optimistic that we can close deals and we’re going feeling good about the strength of the pipeline and our ability to win it.

Scott Searle

Just maybe if could characterize it. Is it at record levels?

Catriona Fallon

Now I wouldn’t go into details on the size of the pipeline – historically…

Mark McKechnie

Thanks, Scott. Kevin, we move on.

Certainly, our next question is coming from Cindy Motz from Williams Capital Group. Please proceed with your question.

Cindy Motz

Thank you for taking question and also congratulations on the quarter. I was just wondering though so your billings guidance by – I guess over 10% and you did – well on cost control and everything, but you’re still keeping the revenue guidance the same, even with the pipeline and everything, I know it – it’s lumpy cycle and takes a well. But just in terms of the gross margin of following up to, so you’re definitely expecting – why are you expecting such a follow-up next quarter. Again, why – I’m just trying to you’ve been doing well, so just trying to see why the billings and other guidance are usual look at, it’s not coming up more. Just more color there?

Catriona Fallon

Yes. I mean – so in terms of billings – $74 million to $79 million in billings and cost of billings for the full year, we haven’t really changed. So I think the way to think about it is – we’ve several large projects that we’re working on. And those projects still have the same total contract value with the same number of endpoints and the same amount of software et cetera. We do have the opportunity to sell DA and OO on top of it. And those are definitely, opportunities that we pursue. But the reason there might be fluctuations between Q3 and Q4.

It’s really just the timing of the deployment across some of these customers, so when customers rollout software that has a nice impact on our margins and when we get a big shipment or a big PO for endpoints that might also have a nice impact on our billings and on our margins. So just in terms of the timing show what we are expecting to rollout on these projects in the back half of the year. I expect that there’s endpoints that are going to be hitting and kind of the October timeframe rather than the September timeframe. So that gives me a little bit more confidence in the margins for Q4 versus Q3.

Cindy Motz

Okay. So it’s more software in the fourth quarter then, right? I mean, kind of that’s what you’re saying, margin…

Catriona Fallon

Well, the two things that impact our margins on the positive side are software and endpoint. And I’m expecting those to be stronger in Q4 than in Q3.

Cindy Motz

Okay. So it has nothing – so, and in terms of just a follow-up with the competitive landscape. So in general, you’re not seeing any one particular competitor like internationally or anything else that’s – when you see competitors, who do you the most? Like you see Landis+Gyr, you see Itron, Xylem, if you can give us any color there.

Mike Bell

Yes, I would say the competitive landscape has anything to do with what Catriona just mentioned. I won’t go into who we see, I’ll just say that the usual suspects. I mean, like you saw last year we continue to win a large number of the deals we go into, frankly because our technology is better. And when we have a chance to go in and explain why customers want something that’s more secure and more reliable, we tend to win.

And the other thing we’re seeing that’s kind of exciting for me personally is that finally we’re starting to see some lower cost meters come out of geographies that we haven’t seen in the past. So folks who have been really keeping the price up on what’s really antiquated, commodity technology, they’re going to lose that going forward we think because we’re starting to see some really competitive products coming out.

And prices that are much more reasonable, and the great thing about that, from our perspective, it means that it would be even more affordable for utilities, who haven’t deployed our technology to do it because they won’t be having to deal with an overprice meter as part of the deal. So we think that’s going to be great for us.

Cindy Motz

Great. Okay, thanks.

Mark McKechnie

Great. Thanks, Cindy. Next question please, Kevin.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Sophie Karp from Guggenheim Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Sophie Karp

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question. I was wondering, if you could give us some color on the recurring revenue potential that’s associated with the most recent contracts that you disclosed in the most recent bookings. And how does that compare with what you’ve seen historically and previously with the other projects? Thank you.

Catriona Fallon

So in terms of managed services, it’s a nice business for us because it does tend to grow with every endpoint that we add, so we’re pleased with that aspect of the business. And I’d say there’s no real change in terms of the amount of managed services that we’ve seen per endpoint. On a year-over-year basis, the total billings per endpoint is up and it’s roughly flat quarter-on-quarter. So I expect managed services to continue to be a good recurring business for us with good predictable revenue for us.

Sophie Karp

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from David Katter from Robert W. Baird. Please proceed with your question.

David Katter

Hi, guys. Thank you for taking the question. You touched on this a little bit, but after the releases today, I was wondering, if you could just give some color on your international opportunities. Are you more optimistic about the international opportunities today than say a year ago? And how should we think about the pipeline between the U.S. and international?

Mike Bell

Yes, I’ll start. I’d say, we’re – I’m much more optimistic today about the international opportunity. Mostly, I’d say because of the way that we now have gone after it in, I think, a much more intelligent way. We have – as I think we reported in the last call, we changed our sales structure to be geographic – just to be geo-based essential. So instead of trying to run everything out of the United States we now have heads of our geographies, who really are experts at doing business in those geographies. And really if you wanted to do business in most parts of the world, these swoop-in, have lunch, and swoop-out, kind of plan is not the best way to go about it. So we now have people in the right place, the right people whom have the right connections and the right understanding. So our ability to go after those opportunities I think is dramatically better.

On top of that, we’ve seen a number of great pieces come up over the course of the past year. I won’t go into which specific ones, because many of them were in the process of defending, right now as part of the RFP defense. But we’re optimistic that some of those opportunities are very sizable and could lead to other opportunities. So for us DEWA for instance, having that canopy it’s really a marquee win for us that showcases what we can do and we’re optimistic about that region and others going forward.

David Katter

Great, thank you. And maybe one more on – can you talk about the accelerate restructuring last quarter. I was wondering if you can update on that. Is it substantially completed? And does everything goes expected? How are you guys feelings about that now?

Catriona Fallon

Yes, sure. So if you saw our headcount numbers, were reduced from 704 to 646 in the quarter. And so we substantially completed what we had planned for this quarter. The other kind of remaining items largely focused around facilities. There’s certainly is some space that we can – thinking about that might give us some good savings. So we’re looking into that and of course facilities takes a little bit longer to execute. So we have – we do have about another $2 million or so left in the restructuring and we expect that to be complete by mid-2018.

And so far in the quarter we had about $1.5 million to $1.7 million in savings from the restructuring completed so far. So I do expect that those savings will have more of a run rate effect going forward.

And actually let me clarify something as well. I spoke that we have some financial services or kind of accounting investments that we’re making. So you will see those in Q3 and Q4 as well. So you won’t see the full impact of all the savings because of these additional investments that we have to make around 606 for accounting changes.

Mark McKechnie

Right now thanks everyone for joining the call. Feel free to call us back with any questions. We look forward to seeing you later in the quarter. Thank you.

Catriona Fallon

Thank you.

Thank you. That concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your line at this time, and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.

