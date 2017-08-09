AmTrust Financial Services' (AFSI) CEO Barry Zyskind on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017, 17:30 ET

I would now like to turn the conference over to Hilly Gross, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Hilly Gross

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you, everyone, for taking the time out to join us for this AmTrust Financial Services Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. With us this afternoon are Mr. Barry Zyskind, Chairman, President and CEO of AmTrust; and Mr. Adam Karkowsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AmTrust; as well as Mr. Zachary Wolf, deputy Chief Financial Officer of AmTrust and, as always, it is a pleasure to acknowledge the presence of Ms. Chaya Cooperberg, Chief Communications Officer; as well as other members of our leadership who are here with us today.

Permit me to note that there is a presentation which we will reference during today's call and it is available in the Investor Relations section of our website, amtrustfinancial.com, that's amtrustfinancial.com. So before we begin, I will read the customary safe harbor statement which we'll also refer to as well, Slide 2 of the aforementioned presentation.

So the comments on today's call may include certain forward-looking statements which will include plans and objectives of the management for future operations, including those related to future growth of the company's business activity or future availability of funds. Since these assumptions are based on current expectations and involve assumptions that are difficult, if not impossible to predict, since many of these assumptions are, in fact, beyond our control, so there can be no assurance that actual developments will be consistent with these assumptions.

Actual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including those factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The projections and statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except of course, as they may be required by law.

Finally, in the prepared remarks and responses to questions in today's presentation, our management may refer to financial measures that are not derived from generally accepted accounting principles or as they are commonly referred to, GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to those directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the press release we issued earlier this afternoon which of course is available on our website.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Barry Zyskind, AmTrust's Chief Executive Officer. Barry?

Barry Zyskind

Thank you, Hilly. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us. The second quarter was a transformative quarter for AmTrust. We took initiatives to increase certainty and confidence in AmTrust for the long term. I believe our actions underscore our deep commitment to create long term shareholder value and to be a strong partner for all of our stakeholders.

In particular, we enhanced our balance sheet and capital base by raising $300 million of equity through a private placement. The capital provides support to our existing base of business as well as the opportunities we have for a further organic growth. Our family made this investment because we have confidence in the company's future. We view this ownership position in AmTrust as a highly attractive long term opportunity, given the company's exceptional business platform and market position. We continue to be well capitalized to grow and write business.

In the quarter, we sold 86% of our National General equity position, 10.6 million shares for more than $211 million and a pretax gain of $68.4 million. This share sale both simplifies our balance sheet and reduces asset concentration in our investment portfolio. It is one of our priorities to build a portfolio with a composition and returns in line with the best in our sector.

On June 30, we entered into a reinsurance agreement to improve our earnings outlook and financial stability by significantly mitigating reserve risk going forward. The agreement provides up to $400 million of coverage for net adverse loss reserve development as of March 31, 2017, reserve position. This action is part of our commitment to manage our business conservatively and was in the long term interest of our great company and our supportive shareholders. Our Board of Directors and our management team are unified in this commitment and it is supported by Adam Karkowsky, our new EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Adam led our strategic development and M&A group since 2011 and did an outstanding job in that role. He was instrumental in the strategic growth of the company, both domestically and internationally and he has a deep understanding of our organization. Adam will discuss this further in his comments, but our priorities for the finance organization are the remediation of our material weaknesses and having a financial reporting function aligned to meet the demands of our size and scale.

We're also committed to enhancing our disclosure and delivering a meaningful view into our performance and potential. On behalf of the entire board of our organization, I would like to thank Ron Pipoly, who Adam succeeded as CFO, for his many contributions and hard work as CFO over the past 12 years. Ron is supporting us on the transition. We look forward to benefiting from Ron's experience and capabilities.

While we're on the topic of our leadership team, I also want to welcome a new member. Dan Hickey, who joined us last month as Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Business Development. Dan has had a long and admirable career in the insurance industry, most recently at PartnerRe, where he led the standard lines business. At AmTrust, he will be responsible for business development, key partner relationships and organic business opportunities across our global business platform.

Turning to our financial performance in the quarter. We delivered a strong topline with gross written premium of $2.2 billion, up more than 6% from the same quarter last year. This reflects our disciplined sales execution and high policy retention levels. In our Small Commercial Business segment, we have a record number of policies in force and are retaining over 90% of our accounts. Submission and quota buying ratios are higher throughout this segment.

As we have always said, our appetite is for the smaller risks where we can get price adequacy. When we get to this stage of the competitive market cycle, the large risks are the most vulnerable and that is why we tend to focus on the small accounts and we focus on the low hazard classes of business.

Our average workers' comp policy size was 3% lower in the quarter due to us focusing more on smaller risks. In commercial auto, rates were up over 24% in the quarter, not surprising, given the industry's rising frequency and severity experiences. We're getting the rate we need on the policies for writing commercial auto in all of our major markets like New York, New Jersey, California and Florida.

Turning to the operating earnings in the quarter. There are lots of puts and takes and Adam will take you through the variances. We delivered operating earnings of $0.40 per diluted share and delivered an operating ROE of 11.4% in the quarter. Our adjusted combined ratio in the quarter which gives effect to the adverse development cover, was 95.9% compared to the reported 101.2%. The adjusted loss ratio was 68.9% which gives effect to the ADC compared to the 74.2%. We remain focused on maintaining underwriting and pricing rigor in our target markets and managing the business as efficiently as possible.

We will continue to create shareholder value through operational excellence and by building on our strength. To us, that means, leading with technology and innovation; staying highly selective in our risk categories and closely managing our exposures; maintaining underwriting discipline and prioritizing underwriting profitability; running an outstanding claims management process; leading with high renewal retention rates; also, to continue identifying opportunities to unlock value we have created, such as in our service and fee business. We continue to explore our options here, including the potential sale of a stake in parts of this highly valuable business.

All of these strengths have transformed AmTrust for an entrepreneurial warranty product start-up company in 1998 into a Fortune 500 company today.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Adam.

Adam Karkowsky

Thank you, Barry and good afternoon, everyone. It's great to be joining this call for the first time as CFO. I deeply appreciate the trust that Barry and the Board of Directors have placed in me and I intend to reward that trust. I have been in the role now for 2 months and I'll take this opportunity to briefly share my priorities for the balance of the year.

First though, I'll review the financial impact of the actions we undertook in this quarter and the key variances in the period-over-period results. I will reference the slide presentation that can be accessed via our Investor Relations website or through the webcast.

I'll start on Slide 6 with further background on the sale of the majority of our shares in National General. The sale generated a pretax gain in the quarter of $68.4 million which we excluded from operating earnings, given the onetime non-operational nature of the gain. When we announced the share sale on June 9, we expected the gain to be slightly higher around $76 million, but that estimate didn't include a $7 million step-up in the bases related to the cumulative income from National General's 50% portion of the life settlement contracts which we earned indirectly through our ownership of the Nat Gen shares.

Reducing our stake in Nat Gen simplifies our balance sheet. We replaced a highly concentrated investment in the related party with assets that are typical investments in our portfolio, subject to the same investment guidelines and disclosure. One of our goals for AmTrust from a finance standpoint is to simplify our business and reduce complexity and this transaction supports that goal.

Turning to Slide 7. Our adverse development reinsurance agreement with Premia became effective on June 30 and covers all occurrences through April 1, 2017. To summarize the transaction, we transferred $625 million in net reserves to Premia and the agreement covers loss reserves development of up to $1.025 billion, including $400 million in excess of the Q1 2017 of stated reserves.

The cost of the agreement is the upfront $50 million of consideration in excess of the transfer reserves and the foregone investment income on the $625 million plus the $50 million or $675 million. We also accrued an expense liability of approximately $9 million, the present value of a $1 million annual administration monitoring fee for up to 30 years.

The present value of the fee is about $2 million lower than we expected due to a change in the weighted average cost of capital estimate to be consistent with the calculation we used in other areas of our business. So the total pretax expense in the quarter related to the ADC was approximately $59 million.

In the quarter, we identified adverse prior year development of about $73 million and I'll provide some more color on this shortly when I review our income statement variances. The loss of $73 million was ceded to the adverse development cover and is offset for accounting purposes by the expense of $59 million that we pay in the quarter. The balance of the $14 million was recorded as a deferred gain which will be earned into income as a reduction to loss reserves over the estimated claims settlement period.

After giving effect to the prior year development ceded to the adverse development cover, our current quarter loss ratio was 68.9% versus the reported loss ratio of 74.2%. We believe we paid an appropriate price to mitigate future reserve risk. This agreement is an example of the more conservative approach we're adopting in many areas of our business and it demonstrates that we're 100% focused and committed to long term success. We believe our earnings outlook and financial stability are significantly improved by mitigating reserve risk going forward.

Now I'll turn to our summary of our financial results on Slide 8. I'll go through the key income statement variances on a consolidated basis and then we'll review our performance in more detail by segment. Gross written premium increased by about $127 million or more than 6% for the year - for the quarter to $2.2 billion. This growth reflects disciplined sales execution and a high policy retention levels as well as the impact from several acquisitions.

Recent key strategic acquisitions such as Republic, Nationale Borg, ANV and AmeriHealth which we closed in the first quarter of this year, contributed about $185 million to gross written premiums for the quarter. Our growth was partially offset by the termination of some programs in the specialty program segment which we have previously discussed. Also, our reported results were significantly affected by the negative impact of foreign currency translation of our European operating results.

In a typical quarter, about 20% to 25% of our business is written in foreign currencies which can result in FX swings over a given quarter when we translate our results into U.S. dollars for consolidation and reporting purposes. In the second quarter, the impact of FX swung against us as the British pound and euro increased in value relative to the U.S. dollar, creating a noncash negative impact of about $59 million.

Net earned premium increased 16.8% to $1.4 billion. Earned premium growth resulted from higher gross written premium and from the impact of unearned premiums related to the ANV acquisition which contributed to earned premium for the quarter. Service and fee income was up 35.5% in the quarter to more than $168 million. This growth resulted from acquisitions as well as higher service and fee revenue from related parties as a result of National General's revenue growth and increased reinsurance brokerage commission related to our meeting in [indiscernible].

Net investment income in the second quarter was $49.2 million, flat as compared to $50.7 million in a year-ago period, but a decline from investment income of $63.3 million in the first quarter of this year. The decline on a sequential basis relates to a change in the valuation of investments in real estate joint ventures based on updated information provided by the managing partner during the quarter. Excluding the loss, investment income would have been $68.5 million, up 35.1% compared to Q2 of 2016. Our current cash yield average is over 6% on an annual basis on these investments and we continue to receive cash distribution from these investments.

Loss and loss adjustment expense was $1 billion versus $800 million in Q2 of last year. As already mentioned, the loss ratio in the current period reflects average prior year development of 5.3 points or $73.1 million, all of which is ceded to the adverse development cover policy. The development was primarily in the specialty program and small commercial segment. Of the 5.3% of PYD, 1.8 points were in specialty program, 2.8 points were in Small Commercial Business and 70 basis points were in specialty risk and extended warranty.

In specialty program, we continue to see development on monoline commercial auto and general liability programs which we have already put into run-off as well as in certain workers' comp programs. However, these workers' comp programs continue to perform well, largely in line with our broader workers' comp book of business and even with the increase, remain a very profitable book of business.

In the Small Commercial Business segment, the observed trends suggest some larger than expected workers' comp loss emergence in accident years 2013 to 2016. Despite the negative development, our data indicates that our workers' comp both continues to perform very well for us on an absolute basis, driven by our disciplined risk selection. The inception-to-date loss ratio is approximately 60.4%.

Commercial auto in our Small Commercial Business segment also developed adversely commensurate with industry trends and driven more by severity than frequency. We responded by adjusting our ultimate estimates upward. Our loss fix for 2017 reflect an added level of conservatism, given the current environment and reflects our sensitivity to the loss trends that led to the PYD. Our IBNR net represents 54.6% of our total net reserves compared to 51% in quarter 2 of 2016.

In the specialty risk and extended warranty segment, there was modest prior year development of 70 basis points from our property business in our Lloyd's operation.

Also reflecting in our loss ratio in the quarter were cat losses of $24.8 million or 1.8 points of loss ratio, primarily related to widespread wind and hail events we're exposed to, through the personal lines business of Republic which we acquired last year. The Republic cat losses in the second quarter were consistent with what we experienced in the first quarter of this year. We plan to reduce volatility related to this business by entering into a quota share agreement with unrelated third-party reinsurers in this quarter.

Our overall expense ratio was 27% compared with 24.9% a year ago, with the increase primarily resulting from a change in business mix, driven by higher direct acquisition costs related to Republic, Nationale Borg and ANV, along with higher professional service fees resulting from our remediation plan and our continued effort to order a fully automated best-in-class finance platform. Our unadjusted combined ratio was 101.2% but was 95.9% after giving effect to the adverse development cover.

Turning now to Slide 9 for other key variances on the income statement. As mentioned earlier, there was a foreign currency loss of nearly $59 million in the quarter versus $29 million in the year-ago period. The effective tax rate was a benefit of 32.8% compared to an expense of 14.6% in the second quarter of 2016. The effective tax rate decreased in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to second quarter of 2016.

Operating earnings were $72.9 million or $0.40 per share in the quarter, reflecting all of the above-mentioned variances and resulting in an operating ROE of 11.4%.

I'll now highlight our financial results by segment, starting on Slide 10. Overall, the Small Commercial Business segment accounted for 46% of the net earned premium in the quarter. Specialty risk and extended warranty was 39% and specialty program was 15%. The Small Commercial Business and our specialty risk and extended warranty segments drove the increase in net earned premium, up about 10.3% and 51%, respectively, offsetting the strategic decline in specialty program, with contributions primarily from premium acquired from ANV and AmeriHealth. In Small Commercial Business, I'll note on this slide that the other category growth of about $60 million represents higher contributions from some earned premium related to Republic and to ancillary lines included in our package business.

On Slide 11, you can see more detail on the Small Commercial segment performance in the quarter. The reported loss ratio was 73.9% or 67.7% after giving effect to the adverse development cover. The expense ratio was up marginally to 26.9%, primarily as a result of higher direct acquisition costs from the Republic business which is included for the entire second quarter in 2017 compared to a portion of the second quarter in 2016 before we closed our acquisition. The increase also relates to a greater proportion of commercial package business being produced.

On Slide 12, looking at the specialty risk and extended warranty performance. The increase of $144 million in gross written premium in our specialty risk and extended warranty segment was attributable to our acquisitions of ANV and Nationale Borg. The reported loss ratio was 68.8% or 67% after giving effect to the adverse development cover. The expense ratio was 26%, up from 22%, primarily due to increases in direct higher acquisition costs from our acquisitions of Nationale Borg and ANV and increased writings in our Lloyd's platform.

Turning to specialty program on Slide 13. The reported loss ratio was 89% or 77.3% after adjusting for the adverse development cover. The PYD was driven primarily by certain general liability programs and we have terminated the programs responsible for the adverse loss reserve development. The expense ratio was 29.9% compared to 26.1% in the prior quarter due to termination of programs with lower acquisition costs as compared to the current business written in the segment and a lower premium base to absorb fixed expense.

On Slide 14, a few balance sheet items. Total capitalization at June 30, 2017, was $4.9 billion compared with $4.5 billion at December 31, 2016. Our debt-to-capital declined to 26.2%. Total assets as of June 30, were approximately $25.3 billion and included cash and invested assets of $9.9 billion. Invested assets have increased more than $700 million or 8% since December 31, 2016.

A summary of our investment portfolio is on Slide 15. Our portfolio remains conservatively managed with 95% of assets investment-grade. Average yield for the quarter was 3.1% and average duration was about 4.66 years, marginally lower than the level at March 31. We continue to focus on generating improved returns and have been increasing the floating rate portion of the portfolio.

As I mentioned at the start of my comments, I want to take the opportunity to share my near term priorities as CFO. I have outlined several on Slide 16. First and foremost, we're focused on remediating the material weaknesses that we identified in our 10-K. With a strong finance team in place, with many new experienced members on board, we're making solid progress and each day, we're in a better position with regards to our Sarbanes-Oxley internal control environment.

We're implementing an integrated strategy, of course, our global finance operations to deliver a simplification of structure, centralization, global automation, enhanced disclosure and communication and a rigorous financial control paradigm.

We're committed to more detailed financial disclosure and reporting to deliver more insight into our business composition and performance. We're working hard to ensure that our finance and accounting expertise better matches the size and scale of our operation. I am very proud of our team's efforts and I'm grateful for their support during the period of transition. I look forward to updating you on our progress.

Thank you and I'll now turn the call back over to Barry.

Hilly Gross

Okay. Thank you, Barry. Thank you, Ron. Both Barry and Ron...

Adam Karkowsky

Adam.

Hilly Gross

I'm sorry - Adam, old habits. We're - agreed to answer - in fact, we're anxious to answer any questions that you and the listening audience may have. To facilitate your access to us, I'm going to momentarily turn us back to control central, who will outline the procedure. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Randy Binner from FBR.

Randolph Binner

I have a couple. I guess, the first would be reference on Page 7 of your slide deck. And I - in the quarter, the reported combined ratio's higher than the ADC would reflect. And I guess, I'm trying to understand how that combined ratio and then the effect on net income and book value before adjusting for operating income will be reflected in future quarters. And so the question is in the future, if there's adverse prior year development, would it - would the - would net income on a GAAP basis be shielded from that? Or would it follow the course of this deferred gain and then be showed to us as an operating adjustment?

Adam Karkowsky

For the foreseeable future, it will follow the course of the deferred gain - sorry, this is Adam. And then it would only ever end up in net income to the extent that there's payment under the policy which we don't expect. So we feel it will be in deferred gain.

Randolph Binner

So I'm sorry, as the deferred gain goes to where?

Adam Karkowsky

The deferred - it will be in our deferred gain, as you said and then it will only start coming through the GAAP financials as the policy pays out.

Randolph Binner

And your expectation of that is usually that it won't?

Adam Karkowsky

Yes.

Randolph Binner

Okay. So if we think about how book value...

Adam Karkowsky

We're ceding some premium to it. So we would expect it to happen at some point but not for a long period of time.

Randolph Binner

Yes. And I guess from a modeling perspective, to the extent that...

Barry Zyskind

This is Barry. Just to - so basically if you cede - whatever you cede into it above what you paid for the premium is going to get ceded into it. On a statutory base, you get credit right away. On a GAAP basis, you deferred and against amortized as - over the - how we pay the claims. And when we pay the claims, then we get the credit for it then you start earning it back. From an operating standpoint, we plan on from day 1, taking that as operating. So you'll see the benefit of it right away from an operating earnings standpoint.

Randolph Binner

So your operating adjustment is, in this case, meant to approximate the statutory credit you get for it?

Barry Zyskind

Right. And ultimate credit that we're going to get, we're going to payback for it.

Randolph Binner

Okay. I'm going to ask one more. I'm sure the other folks have some others. But on the schedule - Page 9 of your schedule, I just - there's 2 questions I have on the tax benefit in the quarter. One, I guess, in all of this, I didn't quite get the why of why there was such a large tax benefit in the quarter. And I think probably more importantly for those of us who try to get to a core EPS number, I'm just - I just want to make sure that or I ask if you have adjusted out that tax benefit in all of the various adjustments that get back to core.

Adam Karkowsky

So the size of the benefit results from the line above the benefit which is the GAAP loss before provision for income tax. So that's what that was driving that number. We don't - we didn't remove it from our calculation of core - from our core calculation.

Randolph Binner

So the $0.40 has the benefit of the tax benefit - $0.40 is the benefit - is tax benefit?

Adam Karkowsky

Yes.

Randolph Binner

Yes. I guess, the reason I ask is because that loss, the $60.1 million has several items in it that get adjusted back out.

Barry Zyskind

Right.

Adam Karkowsky

I think that's consistent with how we've always done it, Randy.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Schmitt from William Blair.

Jeffrey Schmitt

Quick question on the Small Commercial, the loss ratio, I'm not positive if you'd mentioned this, but it would - 74% versus 67% last quarter or the second quarter of last year. How much of that was related to development with this ADC? Or what drove the increase there?

Adam Karkowsky

So the Small Commercial Business, excluding prior year development, the segment loss ratio would have been 67.73%. So I guess that's the delta.

Jeffrey Schmitt

Got it, okay. And then the service and fee income, just looking at the jump there, how much of that was related to the acquisition of PDP?

Adam Karkowsky

A pretty good amount of it. The expense in that line is driven by higher depreciation and amortization cost and an increase in salaries and expenses related to some of these acquisitions. And there were some higher marketing, administrative and professional - sorry, some of the revenue rather was related to - both the revenue and expense lines related to the acquisition.

Barry Zyskind

How much of it was PDP, you got it?

Adam Karkowsky

I think about $6 million was related to PDP for the quarter.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Meyer Shields from KBW.

Meyer Shields

A couple of questions as to delving things that Adam mentioned. One, you talked a little bit about, I guess, modest had risk development in small commercial workers' compensation. Does that require you to adjust your pricing for that product line?

Barry Zyskind

I think it's something that - so that comments, this is Barry. Actually even when you put the adverse development into it, the segment is still very profitable. So example, some of the development we saw was in California comp where we had some of it booked in the mid-50s with the development for the prior years of '13 to '16, you're still getting to around 58%. So it's clearly - actually where the market is now, the current year we're probably booking at above 60%, somewhere in the low 60s just where pricing is because of the natural where the market is growing. So I'd say - but definitely are looking at the trends, if there's adverse development and that flows into the marketing and to the pricing of the product.

Meyer Shields

Okay, that makes sense. Also, Adam you mentioned some quota share plans. I couldn't tell if that was on Republic or that was the entire...

Adam Karkowsky

That's just for the Republic. Yes, just for the Republic personal lines business. So I take the volatility out of the cat.

Meyer Shields

So all personal lines or just property?

Adam Karkowsky

Just for the personal lines. It would be personal lines quota share on a personal lines business, both on the homeowners and on the personal lines auto. It's something that it came part of the Republic acquisition. It's something that as a regional player, they have relationships that sold, they sell a lot of package business to the personal lines business. But just our historically, we did not have a lot of cat business and we don't like the volatility. So we're in the process. Where negotiating a - putting in a quota share for that business, where we'll take the volatility out and based on the - if the traditional loss ratios as well, we'll have nice returns but if there's cat, we'll see most of it away. And give up some of the actual income on it but it takes away the volatility.

Meyer Shields

Yes, no for sure makes sense given the weather we've had so far and then finally, I don't think plus plans have been - special programs to reduce the expense rate given the premium declines?

Barry Zyskind

Yes. So I think there's two things on program. One is, as we mentioned, some of the calls before, we have new management in there, Chris Foy who came to one of our acquisitions but has been in the program business for a long time. So it's really a combination. One is we're looking to - we shed some of the programs that have been non-profitable. We're focusing on the programs that we've done very well and were profitable and we're looking to potentially reengineer the business a little bit. And maybe in the future some of the programs will be more of a combination of a front fee reinsurance business similar to some of the competitors out there. And that's how we think of it as part of the cycle we should run the program business.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Mark Hughes from SunTrust.

Mark Hughes

I don't know if you touched on this earlier but in the expense ratio, is there any additional cost around the audit, except for professional fees that you would suggest are nonrecurring? And what would sort of a normalized run rate be on that expense ratio consolidated?

Adam Karkowsky

I think what we talked about last quarter was that the expense ratio would be elevated relatively due to professional fees and audit fees for the rest of the year and I still think we're seeing results consistent with that. I think we've come down incrementally from where we were last quarter. And I think we'll continue to come down incrementally and - but you should expect an elevated expense ratio as a result of what we're trying to accomplish in terms of remediation - remediating material weaknesses and automating our system.

Barry Zyskind

So I think the $27 million number that we have now is probably a good number. You'll see that - it's also a lot of it has to do with the business mix. As Adam mentioned in his presentation, some of the mix of the Lloyd's business is very high and Republic and some of the surety business. So combination of that and some elevated professional. Over time, you'll see the professional come down like I mentioned on last call, but I think for right now, I think that $27 million number is probably a good number right now.

Mark Hughes

And then the - I missed the loss ratio in the specialty risk and extended warranty, excluding the prior year development. What was that ratio?

Adam Karkowsky

67.04%.

Mark Hughes

And in the program, it was 77.3%, is that right?

Adam Karkowsky

Yes.

Barry Zyskind

Yes.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Ken Billingsley from Compass Point.

Kenneth Billingsley

Two questions I wanted to ask. One on just following up on the Republic, the cat losses and the quota share agreement. Are you looking at like 100% quota share on just the personal lines? Or are you still planning on retaining some of that? And then I would like to know, what would the loss ratio look - what is the lost ratio for just the personal lines business look like for the quarter?

Barry Zyskind

Okay. The first one, I think we're probably going to be somewhere between, I would say, 50% to 75% on a quota share, so we will retain some risk, anywhere between 25% to 50%. And I can't tell you right now what the loss ratio is. We'll get back to you on that, just on the personal lines but because of the cat, it was a high loss ratio.

Kenneth Billingsley

So it's not about - you're not going to be getting rid of the volatility, you're just going to reduce the volatility from that segment...

Barry Zyskind

So remember, Ken, we buy - we have a cat protection above $20 million per event which for a company our size and the balance sheet is actually revied very low. And historically, we just didn't want to have the volatility. When we added personal lines, suddenly you get a lot of these cat events that don't hit the $20 million, so I think the combination - and this is something that's not ceded into the Maiden treaty. So if we get a $18 million or $19 million or a few cat events, we're suddenly getting volatility we didn't see, so we think a quota share between 50% and 75% plus we still have our cat protection that comes in around $20 million is - will - the combination will have a much smaller effect going forward.

Kenneth Billingsley

The other question I just had was on the investment portfolio side with the - looks like it was a real estate joint venture. It was about $90 million impact to the quarter. Is that correct?

Adam Karkowsky

That's correct, yes.

Kenneth Billingsley

Can you just give me a little bit of color just on that?

Adam Karkowsky

Yes, we have some real estate joint venture investments. We're a limited partner in those investments. We receive some updated information in the quarter due to an audit completion and we updated our - some noncash depreciation and amortization items as a result and you're seeing that result come through our investment income line.

Barry Zyskind

So going forward, on a forward basis, we don't expect to have this type of number. I think we think on a quarterly basis somewhere around $2 million in a quarter which will be more than offset by the cash that we get from the investments. So it's still a very profitable, but this is something that we got a report from the manager and we had to book it in the quarter.

Kenneth Billingsley

And can you talk about what specifically changed - I mean, I listened to the other call a little bit earlier today and just was trying to understand the color of what - I didn't think I quite understood the answer of what changes - changed and what was provided to you from the audit standpoint. And does it change your cash flow expectations, but the value of the property is less? So I'm just trying to understand that part.

Adam Karkowsky

Well, what changed were some noncash items, as I mentioned, depreciation and amortization. And what drove the change was we got an audit report in the middle of the quarter. And so I don't - you don't think that as any indication of the overall fair market value of the property. I think we feel comfortable with our investment. As Barry mentioned and as I mentioned in my comments, we're generating cash return on that today and we would expect that to continue.

Operator

Your next question comes from Meyer Shields, KBW.

Meyer Shields

I'm just wondering if you have any expectation - sorry, an expectation of when you're going to have a final call from other [indiscernible] A.M. Best.

Adam Karkowsky

I'm sorry? Can you ask the question again?

Meyer Shields

Yes, sorry. Do you have a schedule or time line for a - I guess, a final decision on the ratings outlook from A.M. Best?

Barry Zyskind

I mean, right now, our ratings are A and we have the negative that we got when we announced a material weakness. We're working towards remedying that and we're hopeful that if we could remedy it in the right time which Adam's working strongly with the team, our goal is to get back to a stable A stable.

Meyer Shields

Okay. But no expectations to when that will happen?

Barry Zyskind

It's really us making sure we get those material weaknesses remedied so I think go a long way in getting that happening. So our goal is to hopefully get that done by year-end and we're working diligently on it and Adam and the team are working very strong on it.

Operator

Your next question comes from Randy Binner from FBR.

Randolph Binner

So in the fee-for-service business, it's a little unclear to me, your revs are a little bit higher than I thought, but the margin looks maybe a little bit tighter. Was there anything unusual with fee-for-service margins in the quarter? And can you share what the approximate EBITDA margin is in that business?

Adam Karkowsky

So I think you're seeing increases come in that line in asset management fees and the Nat Gen policy management system. We're seeing, as we said earlier, about $6 million, $7 million related to PDP. We've got some organic growth coming through our warranty administration businesses and our MGAs. And that's being offset by increased depreciation and amortization for the quarter, some additional marketing spend from some of the businesses we've entered into on the fee side and from direct opportunities in the specialty risk business. We're seeing little bit more higher salaries with some of the businesses we bought, particularly PDP. And then there's an additional amount for professional fees. So I would say that the margins are consistent with what we've always reported.

Barry Zyskind

Yes and I think there's just some other things in those lines and some of the professional fees as well. But I think going forward, one of the things we've heard from you Randy and other investors and I know Adam's working on it for future quarters, is to try to, as much as possible, to split out the fee business by itself and expenses associated with it, so it's something that's in - it's in the process of being up and hopefully, in the next few quarters, we could start presenting that so you can see the - clearly, see the margins.

Randolph Binner

Yes, that would be great. And then...

Barry Zyskind

And then I think one thing, Randy, in that line I think that Adam mentioned, it's important to note is some of our businesses now in our specialty risks and extended warranty and title business, there's a lot of direct marketing to build-out those businesses which we're having success and those direct marketing get expense right away. So you're seeing some elevated expenses that overall are in specific lines where we're building out some technology, some very neat applications and driving business but that marketing spend is coming through gets hit right away.

Randolph Binner

Yes, understood, it's controllable. And then just a couple of follow-ups. I apologize if I missed these but on the PYD adverse, was it just GL? Was there any commercial auto in there? And did you share what accident years it was? And also just IBNR figure you all shared, I wanted to follow up on.

Barry Zyskind

I think Adam said the IBNR figure was - Adam, would you say 54%?

Adam Karkowsky

It's 54% and it's up from 51% this time last year. We had no - really worker's comp in GL and for our PYD, we did not have auto adverse development.

Barry Zyskind

Actually, we had auto went the other way this quarter. So we had some takedown on some of the auto.

Adam Karkowsky

On programs.

Randolph Binner

And what was the GL on comp accident years that drove most of it?

Adam Karkowsky

'13 to '16, Randy.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matt Carletti from JMP.

Matthew Carletti

Just two quick numbers questions. Adam, you had mentioned that earned premiums are strong. I think unearned premiums from ANV and Nationale Borg you cited. Can you quantify that impact from those in the quarter so we can kind of strip out and see the underline?

Adam Karkowsky

I'll get back to you on that one. I don't have that broken out.

Matthew Carletti

Okay, that's fine. And then my other question was just on the life settlements line. Looks like there's a very small loss in the quarter and I know there's always volatility in that line. Just can you provide a little bit color on what was going on there and if we should, going forward, should kind of expectations be any different than kind of the range of outcomes we've had in recent history or things change from there?

Adam Karkowsky

I don't think you should expect anything different. As you know, Matt, that's something that is very hard to predict. It doesn't follow a typical path, it has to do with a lot of different factors and the mortality events. And I would say overall, the portfolio is performing very well. It's very much in line with our expectations. I think to date, the last time [indiscernible] I think we've had mortality events that came into, $230 million of claims that we've collected on all. So we have every single claim that happened has been collected on, but they happened over time, it's actuarial. Doesn't work quarter by quarter so some quarters have been huge income, some have gone the other way. But overall, it's stable and I think there's nothing that we're seeing that gives us any concern.

Operator

I'm showing no more further questions. I would now like to turn the conference back to you, Hillary - sorry, Hilly Gross.

Hilly Gross

Thank you, Chris. There being no further calls, on behalf of Adam Karkowsky and Barry Zyskind and all of us at AmTrust, we thank you for taking the time out of your schedules to join us for this, the Second Quarter AmTrust Earnings Conference Call. And we wish you all a pleasant evening. Thank you.

Barry Zyskind

Thank you.

