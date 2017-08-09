EnerCare: Will Its Momentum Continue?

Investment Thesis

Investors of EnerCare (OTCPK:CSUWF) (TSX:ECI) have enjoyed quite a run since its share dipped to a three month low on May 18, 2017 following a somewhat disappointing Q1 report. Since then, EnerCare’s share price has appreciated by 15.4% from C$18.17 to nearly C$21 in early August. Following the release of its Q2 report on August 8, its share price has declined by 1.1% to C$20.69. Many wondered whether EnerCare’s momentum to trend higher has ended. Here, we will take a closer look at the company’s Q2 earnings release.

Stock Chart of EnerCare (Source: finance.yahoo.com)

EnerCare Home Services: More Rental Additions, Less Attritions

In its past quarter, the company continued to focus on growing its rental portfolio by increasing originations and reducing attrition. EnerCare Home Services received 8,900 rental units additions in Q2 2017, an increase of 3% compared to the same period from last year.

Source: Q2 2017 MD&A

As the chart below shows, EnerCare’s attrition count continues to decrease. Its unit attrition number halved from the high of 14,000 units in Q2 2013 to about 7,300 units in Q2 2017. This impressive improvement is a result of its continued consumer education campaign and the positive impact of Bill 59.

Source: Q2 2017 MD&A

Overall, EnerCare Home Services has increased its net rental units in each of the past 8 quarters. With a 4% average monthly rental increase, the company enjoys very good revenue growth.

Source: Q2 2017 Presentation Slide

Service Experts: Continue to roll out its rental program

In its Service Experts division that the company acquired last year through acquisition, the company continued to roll out its rental program as recurring revenues will generate much higher profit than a one-time sale of its heating unit. As the chart below shows, Service Experts rented 564 units in the past quarter. Its HVAC and water heater units also increased by 11% from 18,138 units to 20,197 units.

Source: Q2 2017 MD&A

Selected Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

EnerCare’s total revenue of C$342 million represents an increase of 40% or by C$98 million. The increase was primarily driven by the acquisition of Service Experts. Revenue increase in EnerCare Home Services was primarily due to rental rate increases, asset mix changes and growth in rental HVAC units. Sub-metering segment saw its revenue decreased to C$31.7 million primarily as a result of lower flow through commodity charges partly offset by increases in Billable units. Its sub-metering EBITDA actually increased by 10% driven by higher Billable units (20% increase).

Source: Q2 2017 MD&A

The company’s EBITDA increased by 15% to C$78.9 million. The EBITDA already included a one-time C$6.165 million write-up of software maintenance expenses related to an enterprise resource planning [ERP]. If this is not included, its EBITDA would have grown by 24%.

In terms of the company’s payout ratio in Q2 2017, it was lower than Q2 2016 due to higher operating cash flow primarily from the full quarter impact of the SE Transaction and related seasonality associated with Service Experts combined with higher taxes owed during the quarter of 2016.

Valuation and Trend

EnerCare’s focus on rental units in its Service Experts segment is likely to result in long-term EBITDA growth. There is a lot of growth potential as its rental business only consists in a small fraction of the revenue. However, its near-term EBITDA may be constrained due to lower revenue and higher initial costs.

Currently, EnerCare offers a dividend yield of 4.64% based on its stock price today. Given its long-term growth trajectory, it is likely the company will continue to raise its dividend in the future.

EnerCare has an EV of C$3.2 billion. With an estimated EBITDA of C$295 million, the company’s EV/EBITDA ratio is 10.8X. Comparing with other companies in similar or related field that has an average multiple of 9.6x, EnerCare is on the high side. However, its dividend of 4.65% is higher than the average of 3.4% of other comparable companies.

Investor Takeaway

In its recent quarterly earnings report, EnerCare has executed well. With growth potential from its rental units, the company is poised to continue to grow in the future. However, its revenue and earnings may exhibit weaknesses in the subsequent quarter as rental units will result in lower sales and higher initial cost. Since its stock price has appreciated by over 15% in the past 3-months, any near-term weaknesses in EBITDA and revenue growth may cause some disruption to its stock prices. Investors will need to be focus.

