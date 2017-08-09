Xerox Presents 'Old Tech' Value

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is often overlooked when investors think of technology companies. The tech sector is full of high growth names like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN); so "old tech" names that don't still command significant media attention that giants like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) garner tend to be afterthoughts. Even when most people look for a stable company with a solid yield they are likely to scour other sectors like telecommunications or consumer packaged goods. The fact of the matter is Xerox fits the bill for both of these descriptions (technology and strong dividend payments). XRX generated 79% of its second-quarter 2017 revenue from post-sale services, thus disconnecting much of its revenue stream from sales volatility and boasts a yield of approximately 3%. According to Wall Street Journal estimates, Xerox is trading at 9.73x 2017 earnings and 9.1x 2018 earnings at the time of writing.

It appears as if the market has (partially) forgotten about Xerox. This observation is somewhat understandable given that the technology sector is generally dominated by much flashier players with high growth figures. If you're not buying the assertion that XRX is flying under the radar, simply ask yourself when's the last time you saw a breaking news headline on WSJ, CNBC, or Seeking Alpha that mentioned the printer company of yesteryear? The answer may even predate Seeking Alpha itself. Any underappreciated stock presents a potential opportunity for investors, but is Xerox a worthwhile investment?

Strategic Changes

On December 31st, Xerox completed its spin-off of Conduent, which now trades under NYSE:CNDT, allowing it to narrow its focus and provide consistent returns to shareholders. As is the case with many spin-offs, XRX had a list of strategic initiatives that it unveiled to investors including the following:

Expanding operating margin to 12.5% to 14.5% in the near term due to a pledge of $1.5 billion in productivity gains

Retirement of debt, partially financed by a $1.8 billion cash transfer from Conduent at the time of breakup

Funding of pension obligations

As of June 30th, the company has delivered on its promises; all following figures are derived from Xerox's Q2 2017 Earnings Report. Second-quarter operating margin was 13.3%, a 40-basis point improvement year-over-year, with the expectation of a full-year 2017 operating margin between 12.5% and 13.5%. Of the $1.5 billion in savings targeted by the company, $600 million of it is expected to be realized in 2017 and is progressing well, leading CFO Bill Osburn to this comment on the Q2 Earnings Conference Call: "The last key measurement is strategic transformation. We're very pleased with our results to-date, and we are on track to deliver our target $600 million of gross savings in 2017."

Xerox currently has $5 billion in gross debt, after retiring $1.3 billion in the first quarter; the company generated $322 million in free cash flow in Q2 alone. With regard to pension funding, Xerox has contributed only $46 million in the first half of 2017 of the planned $350 million for the full year. However, the back-loaded nature of these payments was planned for.

Current Situation

In the second paragraph I described Xerox as being "(partially) forgotten" by the market because although it isn't making the front page of many websites, its share price has seen solid appreciation over the last six months:

XRX data by YCharts

A big chunk of this appreciation came after the Q2 earnings report as some investors realized the value in Xerox shares. I would argue, however, that there is still considerable upside to be had (along with a nice dividend to serve as an extra reward for shareholders). According to the Wall Street Journal, of the eleven analysts covering the stock, eight have assigned a "buy" or "overweight" rating to Xerox shares. The average price target of these analysts is $36.11, representing a further 11.1% return from current levels. If Xerox were to rise to that price target, shares would still be trading at only 10.1x FY2018 earnings.

Conclusion

Xerox is not the sexiest name out there, especially not in the technology sector, but that does not mean it is a bad investment. On the contrary, as a certain Peter Lynch would agree, "boring" companies sometimes offer great value that many investors miss out on. Xerox most likely will not and should not command a massive price to earnings ratio but the 9.7x it is trading at right now is far too low, especially with the market reaching all-time new highs at an incredible pace. Along with the cushion of a 3% yield, shares of Xerox Corporation are undervalued at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.