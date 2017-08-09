I wrote the rap review when I was in high school so I can't help it, rapping and REITs are just part of my DNA.

If Snoop Dog was writing this article, he would likely title this one, “Lexington Realty Has Lost Some Sizzle Fo' Shizzle”.

LXP has lost some of the sizzle and the earnings results yesterday suggests that Mr. Market has lost his appetite.

From time to time I get messages from readers arguing that I never sell anything.

That’s “fake news”, I occasionally hit the sell button – although it’s rare – and today I’m going to tell you about a recent decision to sell a REIT and how the trade has played out since the downgrade.

To be clear, I’m not a market timer and because REITs own real estate, my investment strategy is geared to the mindset of a real estate landlord. In other words, when I buy shares in REITs I am buying the company for the compounding power and to generate favorable risk-adjusted returns - I frame my decisions around the principles of “investing for the long-haul”.

Back in April 2017 I decided to pivot from Lexington Realty (LXP) and focus on more predictable dividend growers. I summed up that article as follows,

“LXP is forecasted to grow modestly, but the extreme office exposure and tight payout ratio suggests it may have lost some of its sizzle.”

I added that “I am cashing in most of my shares in LXP and redeploying capital into Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT). While LXP's divided is safe, I believe GPT, STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), and W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) enjoy better growth potential and opportunity for outsize total returns.”

Let’s see how these REITs have performed since my article (on April 17, 2017):

As you can see, LXP has und-performed and so has STOR. In case you missed it, I recently did a Cheddar interview at the NYSE in which I discussed STOR.

It’s clear that LXP has lost some of the sizzle and the earnings results yesterday suggests that Mr. Market has lost his appetite.

As I said, it’s rare that I sell a REIT, and it was a difficult decision for me to part ways (I still own a small % in LXP). However, I simply made the decision to invest capital in REITs that promise more than a good yield, but also sound dividend growth. If Snoop Dog was writing this article, he would likely title this one, “Lexington Realty Has Lost Some Sizzle Fo' Shizzle”

Note: “Fo’ Shizzle" means For Sure.

Photo Credit

A Unique Player In The Net Lease REIT Space

LXP was founded in 1973 and went public in 1993 (24 years ago). While the majority of the company's properties are free-standing buildings, a few of the buildings (3.8% of ABR) are multi-tenant. It owns a diversified portfolio of 188 properties across 43.7 million square feet in 40 U.S. states.

Up until 2008 (the Great Recession), LXP was considered a "diversified" REIT that invested in a variety of property sectors (office, industrial, retail, etc.), and after the financial crisis (that included a dividend cut), it decided to commence a transformation into a more defensive Net Lease REIT.

While LXP is considered a "Net Lease" REIT, the company actually owns a diverse number of buildings, ranging from office (49.8%) and industrial (42.5%) to multi-tenant (3.8%) - almost all of the properties are "net-leased".

Over the last several years, LXP has evolved from a more defensive business model by reducing exposure in retail and multi-tenant. Here's a snapshot of the company's revenue sources in 2014-YTD (Industrial exposure has increased from 25.4% to 41.2%):

In addition, the company has transformed into a more traditional net lease REIT by acquiring longer-term leased buildings with strong tenants. More than half of its top 10 tenants are investment-grade rated. As you can see, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is one of the largest tenants, with 2 buildings that generate around 3.5% of LXP's revenues.

LXP is also diversified geographically, as illustrated below:

In addition, the REIT is diversified across industries:

As you can see below, LXP has a high percentage of exposure in the free-standing office sector (data as of Q1-17):

Note: It's important to consider LXP's office exposure when comparing the valuation metrics at the end of this article. There is more risk in owning office buildings, as the buildings require more capex when a tenant vacates. I will utilize AFFO metrics to get a better picture of cash available before distributions.

Lexington's Lease Transformation

LXP's weighted average lease term at the end of the quarter was 9.0 years.

LXP’s industrial revenue now makes up approximately 4.25% of the overall portfolio, the company continues to concentrate on managing down its shorter-term leases and expects its weighted average lease term to grow moving forward as longer lease build-to-suit properties are completed and new purchases come into the portfolio.

At the end of Q2-17 LXP’s portfolio was 98.1% leased, a 190-basis-point increase compared to Q1-17 and both second quarter property sales and new investments coming online helped to increase the weighted average lease term from 8.8 years to 9 years.



Significant lease renewals in Q2-17 included the 15-year office lease renewal with Arrow Electronics in Centennial, Colorado and the four-year office lease renewal with a government property, as well as a five-year industrial lease renewal with Clearwater Paper Corporation in Shelby, NC (extends their lease out to 2036).

With only limited lease expirations left to address this year, LXP’s remaining negotiations are with New Cingular and LXP has begun negotiations with the tenant in the 640,000-square foot industrial facility in Statesville, North Carolina.

LXP’ vacant square footage to lease or sell represents approximately 1.9% of the overall portfolio at quarter-end and LXP is making progress whittling down this segment of the portfolio.

LXP’s lease expirations remain well staggered, with about 76% of revenue from leases with built-in escalations (66.1% have annual rent increases).

LXP’s lease revenue is much more predictable than it was prior to the last recession. The company has transformed its portfolio by reducing multi-tenant exposure and focusing on longer-term "bond-like" leases. This should provide it with much more predictable sources of income (39.2% of tenant revenue is investment grade rated):

Note: As noted, LXP has over 50% of the portfolio leased to office tenants. The percentage of investment grade-rated tenants is 37%. There is more risk in owning office buildings, as the buildings require more capex when a tenant vacates.

Lexington's Balance Sheet Transformation

At the end of Q2-17 LXP had $129 million of cash on the balance sheet, including cash classified as restricted. The company utilized cash in the second quarter to fund new acquisitions and anticipates that it will continue to do so as needed for the current investment commitments and new investments.

LXP had approximately $1.8 billion of consolidated debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter at a weighted average interest rate of 3.8%. All of the current debt is fixed with the exception of $129.1 million of trust preferred securities, which converted on May 1 to an attractive rate of three-month LIBOR plus 170 basis points.

LXP’s fixed charge coverage at the end of Q2-17 was approximately 2.6x and leverage for the quarter was 5.4x, net debt to adjusted EBITDA compared to 4.9x at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Recycling Winding Down

LXP’s multi-year disposition program will be substantially completed over the remainder of 2017, with a relatively modest amount left to sell in 2018. The addition of new assets over this time period will continue to improve the quality of the portfolio. Here’s a snapshot of disposition activity:



Leverage ticked up in Q2-17 primarily due to the timing of dispositions and acquisitions as the company used cash on the balance sheet to fund new acquisitions.

LXP retired $20 million of secured debt during the second quarter. As of June 30, 2017, there was approximately $44 million of non-recourse balloon mortgage payments with an average rate of 6.1% coming due in the remainder of 2017, of which $22 million represents mortgages currently in maturity default.

Subsequent to quarter-end, LXP satisfied $21.7 million of non-recourse secured mortgages, which was scheduled to mature in Q4-17.

The unencumbered asset base was approximately $3.2 billion, representing approximately 72% of NOI as of June 30, 2017 and continues to give LXP significant financial flexibility. At the end of Q2-17 there were no borrowings outstanding on LXP’s $400 million revolving credit facility, with the exception of a $4.6 million letter of credit to secure an obligation to purchase a new industrial forward commitment.

Subsequent to quarter-end, LXP drew $70 million on its line to complete the Georgia-Pacific acquisition. The company paid approximately $5.6 million in lease costs and tenant improvements during the quarter and expects TIs and leasing costs could be up to $17 million in the second half of 2017 depending on the leasing and re-leasing volume.

Through Q2017 LXP has been a net acquirer with current acquisition and completed build-to-suit volume exceeding property disposition volume. LXP continues to be well-positioned to act on opportunities that may arise in the second half of the year. Investment activity remains focused on industrial purchases and build-to-suits with select opportunities in the office sector.

LXP expects higher-yielding investments to be originated in the build-to-suit market, including specialized industrial or office properties where the company can secure a 15 to 20-year lease commitment (with preference in the industrial sector). Will Elgin, CEO of LXP, explains in the recent earnings call,

“We continue to see opportunities in the industrial area and we believe that, longer-term, a higher percentage of industrial assets versus office assets will allow for improved earnings growth, lower capital expenditures and potential multiple expansion over time. Today, investment volume, including closed transactions and commitments, totals $475 million at estimated GAAP and cash cap rates of 7.7% and 6.7% respectively. We believe, with our strong balance sheet position, cash on hand, and active disposition program, we are well-positioned to fund our current commitments and act on new opportunities.”

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-17 LXP’s gross revenues were $96 million compared with gross revenues of $117 million for the same time period in 2016. The year-over-year change is attributable to 2016 and 2017 property sales, mainly the New York City land investments that were sold in 2016, a lease termination payment received in 2016, and lease expirations, which were offset by revenues generated from acquisitions and new leases.

Net income in Q2-17 was $0.02 per diluted common share or approximately $6 million compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.23 per diluted common share or $54 million for the same time period in 2016.

Impairment charges of $14 million were recognized during the quarter compared to $10 million of gains related to property sales. These impairment charges were primarily attributable to the Fishers, Indiana office property, which is currently being marketed for sale.

For the first half of the year, gains on sales totaled approximately $44 million compared to impairment charges $22 million.

In addition, during Q2-17, LXP took a $3.5 million impairment charge on a joint venture investment that owns the Gander Mountain retail property in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

LXP estimate its 2017 guidance for net income attributable to common shareholders in the expected range of $0.65 to $0.69 per fully diluted common share. This estimate is sensitive to the timing and composition of acquisitions and sales, among other factors.

Adjusted company FFO for the quarter was approximately $57 million or $0.23 per diluted common share compared to $79 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the same time period in 2016.

This decrease was primarily the result of the sale of the New York City land investments in 2016, which generated $0.04 per share adjusted company FFO in the second quarter of 2016, coupled with a reduction in recognized lease termination income, which generated an additional $0.04 per share of adjusted company FFO in the second quarter of 2016.

Also, certain items impacted adjusted company FFO in Q2-17: LXP incurred $900,000 in litigation expenses for a previously foreclosed upon property, $600,000 in net operating costs for the Des Moines, Iowa property (prior to its sale) and a $300,000 write-off of reimbursements for a delinquent retail tenant.

To put in bluntly, Lexington Realty Has Lost Some Sizzle Fo' Shizzle!

Still on the Sidelines Fo’ Sizzle

Now let’s look at LXP’s AFFO growth forecast (data: FAST Graphs):

As you can see, LXP has the worst AFFO growth forecasted for 2017; however, the 2018 and 2019 outlook are much better. Let’s take a look at the dividend yield:

The yield looks safe, but let’s take a look at the Payout Ratio (using AFFO):

LXP’s payout ratio is not dangerous, but I would like to see a better margin of safety, especially since the portfolio has a higher degree in office. This also suggests that LXP does not have much capacity for a dividend increase.

Now let’s look at the P/AFFO multiple:

Summing it Up: I believe my decision to unload shares in LXP was justified and the market has validated the call. That’s not to say that I’m a fortune teller and I have super natural powers, I am only suggesting that LXP was not going to rebound until it hit bottom.

Again, I’m not a market timer, so I’m not calling it “the bottom”…I am merely saying that Lexington has lost some Sizzle Fo' Shizzle. (Note: I wrote the rap review when I was in high school so I can't help it, rapping and REITs are just part of my DNA).

REITs mentioned: (GPT), (LPT), (MNR), (WPC), (OLP), (O), (NNN), (STOR), and (SRC).

