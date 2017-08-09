Alder's (ALDR) CEO Randy Schatzman on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

David Walsey - VP, Corporate Communications

Randy Schatzman - President and CEO

Elisabeth Sandoval - CMO

Larry Benedict - EVP and PAO

Roger Cady - Vice President of Neurology.

Mark Litton - Chief Business Officer and Treasurer.

Analysts

Sarah Weber - Piper Jaffray

Danielle Brill - Needham and Company

Ben Burnett - Leerink Partners

Matthew Luchini - BMO Capital Markets

Vamil Divan - Credit Suisse

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

David Walsey

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today.

Just after the market closed today, we filed our Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release, both of which are also available at www.alderbio.com.

Today in our call, Randy Schatzman PhD., President and CEO will provide an update on the company and our lead commercial candidate, eptinezumab. Elisabeth Sandoval, Chief Commercial Officer will provide an overview on the current migraine treatment landscape and how we see eptinezumab playing a transformative role. Larry Benedict, Executive Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer will review the financial results. And then we'll open up the call for your questions. Mark Litton, Chief Business Officer and Dr. Roger Cady, VP of Neurology are also with us today to help answer your questions.

With that, let me pass the call to Randy.

Randy Schatzman

Thank you, David, and welcome, everyone to our second quarter 2017 update call.

In addition to discussing our recent progress in financials, we want to offer some bigger picture perspectives on the migraine landscape. How Alder fits in and based on eptinezumab’s emerging clinical profile, while we are confident it will be a compelling player in the emerging market for CGRP-directed therapeutics. We will also be sharing additional insights into our eptinezumab subcutaneous lifecycle planning.

We value the direct feedback we have solicited from shareholders and recognize the given the level of activity in the space there are some questions about our approach. Our goal is to address as many of those questions as possible during the call today.

As noted in Slide 3, we’ve made a deliberate decision to launch eptinezumab first as an infusion therapy. Given that Alder is the only company targeting CGRP, the infusion mode of administration. We believe this gives us a distinct commercial advantage. This is a significant market opportunity that Alder can uniquely own and one which we will further define throughout the presentation today.

Furthermore, eptinezumab is differentiated by three key clinical characteristics. Its rapid speed to maximum clinical benefit, its effectiveness and its persistence, all following a single administration. And finally, we are well-funded following the recently completed offering with a clear path to approval agreed with the FDA and we continue to be on track for our BLA submission for eptinezumab in the second half of 2018.

We believe we are well-positioned to transform the treatment of migraine and meaningfully improve patients’ lives, in so doing, we believe that success with our strategy will help drive long-term value for our shareholders.

Let’s turn to Slide 4. Before discussing the opportunity for eptinezumab, it’s worth spending a few minutes to define the disease and the currently available treatment options. Migraine is a debilitating neurological disease affecting millions of patients. In fact it’s the sixth most debilitating disease in the world. On the left-hand side of the slide you will see some of the most compelling facts about the impact of migraine.

There are approximately 13 million migraine prevention candidates in the United States comprised of patients that suffer from migraine for four or more days per month. Five million of those 13 million are considered severe migraine sufferers which we define as suffering from 8 or more migraine days a month with significant impact on their quality of life. These 5 million severe migraine patients are Alder’s target population. Given the current treatment paradigm, we are confident in eptinezumab’s commercial potential to reach these patients and the physicians who treat them.

Importantly, the most severe patients disproportionately have the greatest disability and the most significant healthcare cost impact.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Elisabeth, to provide an overview of the current treatment landscape, and why we are confident about eptinezumab’s prospects. Elisabeth?

Elisabeth Sandoval

Thank you, Randy.

Turning now to Slide 5, current preventative treatments are challenged by safety, efficacy and tolerability limitations. Treatment in the cases worth effective can take weeks to months to treat meaningful clinical benefit and most patients discontinue therapies within six months to one-year due to lack of efficacy and/or side effects.

For patients suffering from frequent episodic migraine, there are currently no approved treatment procedures on the market. Today, Botox is the only approved procedure for chronic migraine prevention. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the Botox procedure, it involves 31 injections across the forehead shoulders and back of the neck.

Beyond the pain and discomfort associated with the procedure, Botox is administered every 12 weeks and takes two treatments 12 weeks apart for a total of six months before being able to determine how well it’s working. It’s not surprising then that since launching in 2010, we’ve estimated that 500,000 patients are expected to have discontinued Botox treatment by 2019, the majority due to lack of efficacy.

And you can see there is a high unmet need for new effective and well-tolerated treatment options for migraine prevention. This is why we are so excited about the paradigm shift eptinezumab represents with its differentiated delivery and unique clinical characteristics. So, where do these severe migraine patients go for treatment? As Randy touched on, our decision to launch first with infusion therapy was deliberate and strategic. We made the decision to pursue this route of administration in part to meet the needs of a segment of physicians who prefer the high touch intervention treatment approach in managing their patients.

If you turn to Slide 6, you’ll see we estimate that there are approximately 9,000 neurologists and non-neurologists, who specialize in migraine management within the U.S. We believe these practitioners recognize that the CGRP-directed treatment space represents the next evolution of the treatment paradigm whether it’s through infusions or subcutaneous injections.

Critical for Alder is a fact that approximately 3,000 of these migraine specialists are already utilizing procedures including infusions to manage their patients care. As such we consider them interventionalist, these physicians also manage the highest volume of severe frequent episodic and chronic migraine suffers and routinely prescribe infusion procedures for these patients. In fact, our market research shows that when these physicians are treating severe migraine patients, they prefer using procedures and administering Botox in their practices, in addition to prescribing oral therapies.

The others 6,000 physicians are treating fewer severe patients. Today, they primarily prescribe oral medications and tomorrow are also likely to be biased towards the subcutaneous route with CGRP-directed therapy because these patients are less severe they can be treated with therapies perceived to be more convenient.

This is a market that’s only to be built and as you know there are three companies developing anti-CGRP therapies focused exclusively on the subcutaneous dosing route. These were important considerations when we decided to focus initially on infusion or confident that being the only infusion product on the market represents a compelling commercial advantage and moves eptinezumab into unique space, where that approach is already well-established.

The point on Slide 7 is simple, as I stated earlier, infusion is already a well-established treatment paradigm for migraine. We’ve learned that these interventionalists’ physicians prefer infusion as an enabled physician oversight and promotes patient inherence. As you can see on the left-hand side of the slide, the large majority of these physicians have previously prescribed infusion therapies to treat migraine and already have in-house infusion capabilities.

And in fact, roughly 87% of patients who have received infusion treatment reported that it was a positive experience. These high touch physicians have patients that value, patient physician interaction. A significant number are interested in growing their migraine practice and are early adopters of new therapy. Our research shows that 85% are anxiously waiting new therapies and 73% are familiar with CGRP-directed therapies and development. We expect this group to be early adopters of eptinezumab.

Now let’s turn to Slide 8, as we previously discussed, we believe eptinezumab has a highly competitive delivery and well-differentiated clinical profile. From a procedure perspective, the infusion route of administration means a 100% of the doses available immediately to inhibit CGRP biology. This can’t be achieved by the subcutaneous route of administration. We’re excited about the significant benefits we can deliver to patients with just one 30 minute in office infusion procedure every three months.

This mode of administration also overcomes the patient adherence challenges with self-administered therapies. Importantly, there is already pre-existing infrastructure to support infusion administration, managing drug supply and reimbursements of which eptinezumab can take advantage. Taken together we see multiple inherent advantages associated with our infusion procedure, which are reinforced by eptinezumab’s clinically validated characteristics to-date.

This brings me to eptinezumab product advantage, perhaps the most remarkable benefit of eptinezumab is directly associated with its infusion dosing route. For patients the maximum clinical benefit was immediately attained on day 1 following administration. Meaningful migraine prevention defined by 75% response rate attained through one month and sustained through three months following a single dose of eptinezumab and further improved through six months following a second dose.

Further, on average one-in-five patients had a 100% response in any given month providing them with extended periods of migraine-free relief. For safety and tolerability profile with similar to placebo and consistent with all of our other clinical studies with eptinezumab.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Randy to briefly review aspects of our recently reported PROMISE 1 topline data, which support these advantages. Randy?

Randy Schatzman

Thank you, Elisabeth.

Slide 9 through 11 shows the topline data, we presented following our PROMISE 1 study. I won’t go over them in detail, but I want to highlight a few key points.

On Slide 9, you will see data demonstrating the full clinical benefit with eptinezumab was attained Day 1 post infusion. Specifically on the day after infusion the odds of experiencing a migraine are decreased by 50 plus percent, this means physicians can provide patients immediate relief from the debilitating symptoms of migraine within 24 hours after the first administration.

We’ve seen this in our phase 2b trial in chronic migraine patients as well. Therefore, we’re seeing it across the spectrum of migraine patients. Given the current treatment paradigm, we believe this represents a significant advancement in migraine management and will allow physicians to quickly determine whether the course of treatment patient. This is unlike alternative treatments or physicians may to wait three months or even six months to determine their effectiveness.

On Slide 10, what I really want to highlight is that we’re setting a new bar for effectiveness by providing a 75% reduction in migraine, which is more meaningful to patients than the current standard of 50%.

And then, finally on Slide 11, on average one-in-five of our patients experience complete freedom from migraine that being a 100% response. In other words they experience no migraines in any given month across months one through six, providing significant periods of freedom from migraine allows patients to return to their normal lives resuming careers and family life.

Let’s now turn to Slide 12. Here we’ve tried to outline why we believe eptinezumab’s value proposition is so compelling. Let’s look at the facts.

We’re focusing on addressing a large patient population of 5 million severe migraine suffers whose treatment needs are unmet. There is focus group of approximately 3,000 migraine specialty physicians that are interventionalists, they prefer to manage their patients with high touch procedures and have the highest volume of these severe migraine patients.

Additionally, a significant portion of these migraine physicians and their patients are already primed and ready for an infusion therapy and are distinct from the group of physicians and patients who may prefer self-administered therapies such as subcutaneous CGRP-directed therapies. As the first and only company to launch with an infusion therapy, we will have a significant advantage and a distinct market, which Alder can own and which we believe is a $1.5 billion to $2 billion market opportunity based on our proprietary market research.

We recognize that our questions about infusion and how this approach translates into value for Alder when three other competitors have chosen a subcutaneous route of administration. We have been studying this treatment’s phase for a long time and to us the data and the facts are clear.

Let me take a minute to outline how things played out in another disease class that may help underscore why we are so excited about our prospects and how both infusion and subcutaneous routes of administration are important treatment options for patients and physicians. Literally we have seen this movie before.

On slide 13, we’ve outlined how both infusion and subcutaneous approach co-existed successfully with treatments for MS, when Tysabri an infusion treatment initially launched in 2012. It was into a space that had four other subcutaneous competitors already established. Subsequently, between 2012 and 2016, the Tysabri increased its share by 10% even as other subcutaneous products where still entering the market.

During the same timeframe three of the four original competitors all lost between 5% and 7% over the market, although the value of the MS treatment market overall continue to increase. What this demonstrates is that having co-existing subcutaneous and infusion modes of administration options for treatment and physicians are momentarium enhances their ability to customize an optimal treatment paradigm as dictated by an individual patients medical needs.

As I hope Elisabeth and I have made clear so far, we believe strongly in the significant and immediate benefits of eptinezumab via infusion and we are confident that it’s the right place for us in the near term.

As detailed on Slide 14, we have a clear path to Alder’s first ever biologic license applications that we have agreed with the FDA. In addition to PROMISE 1, you’ll outlined on the slide the two additional studies that will comprise the BLA submission planned for the second half of 2018.

PROMISE 2 our second pivotal trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of eptinezumab administered via infusion once every three months for six months in approximately 1,050 patients with chronic migraine. Both the primary endpoint and the key secondary endpoint are the same as in PROMISE 1. We remain on track to report results in the first half of 2018.

The third Phase 3 trial is an open label trial evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of eptinezumab administered via infusion once every three months for one year in approximately 120 patients, the study is on track to be complete in the first half of 2018.

As we’ve outlined on Slide 15, we are primarily focused on ensuring a successful filing, our infusions BLA submission for eptinezumab. We also recognize the importance of and remain committed to having a subcutaneous mode for administering eptinezumab as part of our lifecycle planning. It is an important market expansion opportunity broadening treatment options for patients and physicians alike and we believe that once patients and physicians experience eptinezumab’s clinical value and differentiated characteristics they will find such an option for eptinezumab compelling.

When we presented our PROMISE 1 result in June we opted to focus on the 300 milligram and 100 milligram dose levels that achieves statistical significance in accordance with our statistical analysis plan as required for approval of eptinezumab infusion. The 30 milligram dose level was not tested for that statistical plan.

In addition, we previously communicated that we would look to PROMISE 1 data in frequent episodic migraine patients to provide additional insights into our subcutaneous development plan. In that context, we have examined all dose levels independent of the statistical analysis plan.

As you can see on Slide 16, all three dose levels tested demonstrate significant reduction in migraines versus placebo at the primary endpoint as well as key secondaries. As such all are under consideration as potential pathways forward for subcutaneous route of administration. This analysis further suggest that all three would have potential to be clinically competitive versus the other subcutaneous products under development.

The next steps in our planning are to enhance our understanding of dosing through further analysis of the data from PROMISE 1 dialogue with our physician thought leader advisors regarding our findings and dialogue with the FDA on our planning. We’re committed to developing a subcutaneous line extension to our infusion formulation within 24 to 30 months post approval for eptinezumab infusion.

We will continue to update our program and progress as we move forward. Before I turn the call over to Larry, I want to highlight on Slide 17, that we are pleased with the outcome of our recently completed $161.5 million public offering. The offering strengthens Alder’s balance sheet and combined with taking steps to maximize our cash runway which Larry will describe further ensures we maintain the financial flexibility to manage upcoming advancement needs including the continued funding of the eptinezumab development program through late 2018 early 2019.

This includes our read and data from the PROMISE 2 chronic migraine study, completion of the full eptinezumab pivotal program, the BLA submission for eptinezumab establishment of the commercial drug supply chain and finally to advance the subcue mode of administration.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Larry.

Larry Benedict

Thanks Randy. During the second quarter of 2017 we continue to apply our financial resources primarily to advancing our eptinezumab program, while also taking steps to maximize our cash runway. These steps included a critical review of our planned operating activities and related cash requirements over the next year. As a result of this review, we reprioritize certain activities to reduce and/or delay our spend and thus decreased our forecast of cash requirements.

We ended the quarter with $224.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments compared to $289.6 million as of March 31, 2017. As Randy noted, we estimate that our quarter-end cash together with the $161.5 million in net proceeds, we received from our successful public offering in July will be sufficient to meet our updated projected operating requirements through late 2018 early 2019 and enable us to achieve the plan BLA submission for eptinezumab and other key eptinezumab activities.

Our period-over-period operating results are detailed in this afternoon’s press release and 10-Q filed with the SEC. But hitting the highlights for the second quarter, R&D expenses were $65.3 million, G&A expenses were $9.5 million and our net loss was $74.6 million or $1.48 per share. These represent increases over the same period last year and reflect our commitment to impressively advance the eptinezumab program and position the company for commercialization.

Our second quarter results also reflect lower operating expenses and net loss when compared to the first quarter of 2017. Going forward we will continue to incur meaningful expenditures for the eptinezumab program as we advance towards our BLA submission and commercialization, but we are highly focused on managing our financial resources to ensure they are efficiently deployed.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back over to Randy.

Randy Schatzman

Thank you, Larry.

Before we move on to the question-and-answer portion of the call, I’d like to thank everyone who contributes to our success, including our employees, our families and the many migraine patients and medical professionals who have been involved in our eptinezumab development program. I’d also like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support.

If there are three things to take away from our conversation today, it’s that one, we expect eptinezumab infusion to be highly valued by a target group of roughly 3,000 migraine specialty to treat the largest volume of severe migraine patients. Two, eptinezumab is the only anti-CGRP delivered by infusion which is a distinct segment of the markets that Alder can own and has the clinical attributes of being fast with rapid speed to maximum clinical benefit, effective and persistent. And finally, taken together we’re well positioned to capture the $1.5 billion to $2 billion infusion market opportunity which is distinct from the subcutaneous segment of the market and we have the funding to events towards this objective.

We believe our future is brighter than ever and we look forward to updating you on our continued progress in the coming quarters. Thanks for your time today. With that, we’ll now open the call for your questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Charles Duncan from Piper Jaffray. Sir your line is open.

Sarah Weber

This is Sarah on for Charles. Thanks for taking the question. So, first one what type of incremental results should we look forward from the PROMISE 1 trial at International Headache. And then are you planning to provide any update from longer-term follow-up in PROMISE 1 or the open label study during the second half of this year?

Randy Schatzman

That’s a great question, thank you for that Sarah. We are anticipating sharing some additional results from PROMISE 1 at IHC which is upcoming in the first week of September in Vancouver, BC and we think that will be of interest for investors and obviously investigators for the studies as well. But maybe I can ask our physician who is sitting here Roger Cady who is involved with these studies to highlight a little bit more about some of the discussion we planned to have at IHC.

Roger Cady

While we really have a robust discussion plan, we will be holding an advisory meeting with many of the key opinion leaders, we have posters that will be displayed and we have some oral presentations that will be made all highlighting both the old six study or frequent episodic migraine study as well as the chronic migraine study. So we’re expecting a very robust presentation at that meeting.

Randy Schatzman

And to emphasize Roger’s point Sarah, I think there, what people will be able to see is some additional analysis from the PROMISE 1 itself and an update as you know that’s a study that continues to be ongoing that’s a one year study in total that commenting on your question about the one year safety, we’re probably likely to see the topline data from that alongside of the PROMISE 2 study when we discuss that data.

Sarah Weber

Okay, great. To say a way it’s all about mid 2018?

Randy Schatzman

It will be in the first half of 2018 as we continue to guide.

Sarah Weber

Great, thank you so much.

Randy Schatzman

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Danielle Brill from Needham and Company.

Danielle Brill

In terms of nice market research, I was wondering if you could comment on what additional commercial prep you’re working on and now that you have positive Phase 3 data in hand what kind of feedback you’re getting from your interactions with payers and KLOs?

Randy Schatzman

Boy that’s a great question Danielle. So, one of the things that we have been doing with data in hand is interacting very heavily with the physician community to both educate them on what we see at the benefits from eptinezumab. But in addition, here are their thoughts on how they are thinking about this and how it will fit into their clinical practices and help them build those. Maybe what I can do is kick this over to Elisabeth for some added color on those discussions.

Elisabeth Sandoval

Thank you. Thank you, Randy, and thank you, Danielle for your question.

With regards to payers yes we’ve completed the Phase 3 for the frequent episodic, but we’ll also, we’re also looking forward to the Phase 3 trials in which from PROMISE 2 in chronic patients. So with that said, we’re in early payer discussions and strategy, but one other things that we’re very excited about is we know payers are looking for value. So, going back to some of the compelling features of eptinezumab, we believe that the Day 1 maximum benefit supported by the infusion delivery will be particular interest to payers. From a payer perspective this means from one dose physicians and patients can quickly determine whether the course of treatment is effective for a patient and this is in contrast to other options that could take three to six months to assess for clinical benefit.

Now turning over to your questions regarding physicians, we also have had tremendously positive feedback and response from physicians as it relates to our clinical profile, that was really reinforced by the PROMISE 1 data its consistent with previous studies of eptinezumab. And I think just to kind of put it in a nutshell is part of the summary that Randy just went through as well, the feedback we’ve gotten from then in the reinforcement is that they are excited that eptinezumab is going to be the only anti-CGRP delivered by infusion that will address a distinct segment of the market that really Alder can own. And in particular that focused on the unique clinical attributes are being fast that Day 1 maximum benefit which is extremely unique and specific to eptinezumab, as well as the rapid speed to maximum clinical benefit effectiveness and persistence.

Danielle Brill

Great. Thank you.

Randy Schatzman

Thank you, Danielle.

Our next question will be from Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jim Birchenough

Hi guys a few questions. Just wondering in the Phase 2 experience the thing that, one of the things that jumped off the page was the migraine reduction at four weeks which really stood out from the competitors, is that something we should expect at the upcoming meeting?

Randy Schatzman

Yes, you’ll see more details on the, more detailed package of information if you will from the PROMISE 1 study, you will see the full spectrum of data of essentially Day 1 as we’ve shown it all the way through week 24.

Jim Birchenough

And Randy, do you have a sense of the 3,000 interventionist what proportion of the 5 million patients with spear migraine are treated by dose interventionist and qualitatively when Botox got approved was there a shift towards those interventionists that might be a precursor to what you might expect with your approval?

Randy Schatzman

That’s a great question Jim, I’m going to hand this over to Elisabeth, because its background is actually with marketing of Botox and those physicians, I’ll let her comment.

Elisabeth Sandoval

Yes, thank you. So with regards to the roll that these physicians will play in terms of the shift to Botox, I’m going to hurricane back to these 3,000 physicians that we’ve described as already choosing to use procedures as part of their treatment algorithm and practice, in their treatment practices. And so, we would anticipate that eptinezumab would as we’ve described in our presentation will play a key role in those hands and in those practices. And I apologize, the first part of your question I missed I was writing the second part.

Jim Birchenough

Yes, just trying to understand how many you think of the 5 million severe migraine sufferers go through those interventionists, say I get the qualitative point that its, they see a higher volume, but do you have a sense of what proportion of the overall market goes through the interventionists?

Elisabeth Sandoval

Yes actually it will, so with our from our market research, we’d estimated that there is anywhere from 30% to 40% of those patients are managed through those practices.

Jim Birchenough

And then just maybe a final question on the subcue line extension and certainly appreciate the lot from guidance, but I guess this, I look at the PROMISE 1 data as a guide, what kind of dosing flexibility you have, it seems like you could go a 100 milligrams monthly, to go 300 milligrams Q3 monthly, you could go 450 milligrams Q3 monthly you stayed within the constraints of whatever as example get subcue. So, I guess I’m trying to figure out what, else do we need to give more detail on the near-term plan for the subcue?

Randy Schatzman

So, I think that’s an important question Jim. And I think the point that I’d like to make for you and the other listeners today is, we believe the road to success with subcue is via the infusion. First and foremost its getting physicians and patients understanding all the benefits that the infusion can bring to the table in terms of the rapid onset the efficacy and the persistence. As you heard we’re really excited about the data that we’ve seen in PROMISE 1 which really says that all of the 300, the 100 and the 30 are candidates for pathways forward. So to emphasize the point, I think what’s important here is as the take home is, that we’ve got a lot of flexibility in terms of how we might turn each of those doses and move them forward in a subcue type of proposal. I think the important take home that I got when I saw the data was is that to some extent and on itches us from the confines of the 300 and the constraints if you will, because we could probably use the lower doses going forward maybe with more frequent dosing.

Jim Birchenough

Great, well thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the progress.

Randy Schatzman

I appreciate it. Thanks.

Our next question is from Jessica Fye from JPMorgan. Your line is open now.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [indiscernible] on the call for Jessica. Thank you for taking our questions. While you highlighted all those are being considered for the self-injection formulation, when shall we expect to hear more on this formulation strategy?

Randy Schatzman

Yes, I think that, obviously that as you heard the infusion strategy is driving the subcue strategy. We’re intrigued and excited about what we are seeing with that PROMISE 1 data and to be honest we’ll report back when we have a more complete story and we’re ready to tell that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from Paul Matteis from Leerink. Your line is open sir.

Ben Burnett

Hey, this is Ben Burnett. Thanks very much for taking my questions. I apologize if I missed it, but I wanted to ask about also the follow on subcutaneous program, do you guys plan on doing a small Phase 2 before advancing to pivotal studies? And then second question is since given the PROMISE 2 is ongoing and then that you will be ramping up this follow-on program. Are you guys providing any guidance on maybe R&D runway for the back-half of the year?

Randy Schatzman

Yes. So okay, so let me hang on here, I want to make a quick note. I appreciate that Ben. So, I think for us the activity that’s going on in-house right now first and foremost is obviously pushing the IV forward infusion and ensuring the success with that. We’re spending time with the PROMISE 1 data to understand which of the doses we might take forward as the subcue proposal. But as you say what we’ve showed on one of our slide this is that we’re committing about $50 million to that effort over the next 24 months. So, I think for the - the back-end of this year, what we’re looking at is a quarter-on-quarter spend of about $60 million to $65 million going forward that’s on average that probably vary a little bit depending on the activities that are ongoing in the particular quarters.

Ben Burnett

Okay. Thanks very much.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital. Sir, your line is open.

Matthew Luchini

Hi, thanks for taking the question. So, I guess, again on the subcue formulation, on the PROMISE 1 call you alluded that you would be looking potentially at using outside technology to help with that type of formulation. And I was just curious to know if that something that’s more hypothetical or something that you are actually looking at, considering now the possibility of using the 30 milligram dose as well? And then, for the IV formulation, on the payer access side, I just be curious if you could share your thoughts around value based contracting in the market that’s something some of your competitors have spoken to you, and I would be curious to get your thoughts on that topic as well? Thanks.

Randy Schatzman

Yes. Thanks for that Matt. Those are great questions. So I think on the, the PROMISE 1 data call that we that, we were asked that question about would we consider using technology to maybe enhance our ability to move forward with subcue, as oppose to we stated that we would do that, just to make sure that, I have the record straight. But I think one of the reasons why we wanted to highlight this new analysis of the PROMISE 1 data showing that the 300, the 100 and even the 30 seem to result in significant outcomes for our patients was that, I think it really begins to get us thinking about these lower doses and where they would fit in, because likely we wouldn’t need a special technology to move those forward.

As I said earlier, in a sense it unhinges us, or unitches us from the 300 milligram dose level and the constraints that it might have in terms of how we would move it forward. So, we’re really excited about these new results and wanted to highlight those for everybody. In terms of the IV infusion and payer access, again maybe what I can do is toss this over to Elisabeth to shed a little bit of light in terms of some of the discussions that we’ve had.

Elisabeth Sandoval

Yes. Thank you, Randy. And thank you Matthew for your question. So, as I mentioned earlier, it’s early for us to begin to speaking about our, what our payer access strategy is going to look like and we are aware of dialogue from others that have discussed value based contracting. But with that said, as I described earlier, we’re confident with emerging profile of eptinezumab and in particular this Day 1 maximum dosing and the ability to understand from one dose whether the course of treatment is effective for patients and that is distinct to test eptinezumab relative to other preventative treatment options that are in development and that are approved that as we go further in defining our strategy and in our discussion that will have various very positive opportunities to be successful with our strategy.

Matthew Luchini

Okay. Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question is from Vamil Divan from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Vamil Divan

Great, thank you so much for taking my questions guys.

Randy Schatzman

Hey Vamil.

Vamil Divan

So, I appreciate all that, hi, how are you doing? I appreciate all the detail you provided in terms of the market research that’s very helpful. Couple of follow-up questions on that, so one, just curious what your research success about the impact of an oral, and what it, what you suppose to kind of make it to the market in terms of prophylactic use, just how think that might fit in here? And then for the interventionists, can you talk a little bit about the sort of financial intenders of infusion we got some extra physicians who totally agree that the high to patients frequently for the more high touch approach within the houses they could just give us a queue when they come in the office and not to do with the time, or man part given infusion. So, obviously just be a on to note they could be much better with the infusion, but is there any other incentives from a patient or physician perspective to go throughout the infusion over sub-administration if they come into the office?

Randy Schatzman

So thanks for that Vamil. When I comment initially on the, where we see the positioning of the orals. In particular, I think first and foremost, we see an important role for the world in the acute treatment space. There is a huge unmet need for patients who either or intolerant of triptans have cardiovascular complications and are not able to take the triptans and for those patients, an oral CGRP or an oral directed at a different biology, I think will be very, very important. I suspect within prevention space, one of the things that we will have to watch out for with the small molecules with CGRP is what chronic exposure to those molecules is and whether we see any of the safety issues that we’ve historically seen with those. But again to be honest there is probably a set of patients that are being treated in a more generalist type population of physicians, they would benefit from a small molecule. One of the reasons why we wanted to highlight the benefits of eptinezumab infusion and emphasize that market is distinctly different in terms of both the physicians that we treat those patients and the way they treat their patients and the need to have this immediate effect for those most severe patients is in a, very, very large market opportunity that we think will be unique for applying an infusion type of approach.

In terms of the role of incentives in those offices again maybe I can get Elisabeth to elaborate a little bit on some of the home works that we have done.

Elisabeth Sandoval

Thank you, Randy. So, as we described in our earlier prepared remarks, we really see the subcue and IV markets meeting distinctly different segments of the market. So when you speak to incentive that’s really more about meeting the very distinct different medical needs and the physicians are set up to manage these patients differently. So, we expect eptinezumab infusion to be highly valued by this target group of about 3,000 migraine specialist, because they already value procedures and that’s already a big part of their practice and the patients that come to see them are looking for that high touch approach in those practices. And they also keep the largest volume of these severe migraine patients.

And therefore we also see that this group will value, the delivery of eptinezumab is being the only anti-CGRP by infusion. So there is a difference there, when the physician comes to, when its physician treat the patient who is, who is going to be there for their IV infusion, they look just the time there and then therefore the benefit to the practice will be accordingly, because they will be treated in the office. Patients who are given a subcue treatment will be prescribed a prescription product and that will go through a pharmacy benefit which is a separate reimbursement pathway.

But, really we should be thinking about this in terms of meeting the individual needs of the patients and the different segments and there will be a segment of physicians and a segment of patients that will value a subcue route of administration. Importantly for us people leave the IV route of administration and that segment is highly valued and it’s a segment that Alder can own.

Vamil Divan

Okay, thanks. And if I can just sneak in one last follow-up, just anything you can say around the IP situation, or when you might get some added clarity on that?

Randy Schatzman

Yes. IP, we, I think our update is it, as always we’re confident in our freedom to operate. And with that, we’ll be able to achieve that in both the U.S. and in Europe. Our latest update which was in our press release was that we had filed our appeal to the opposition in Europe and that’s ongoing and we will continue to update people as these things move forward. But right now I think, honestly I think we’ve got that well covered and if not going to be an issue for us going forward.

Vamil Divan

Okay, thank you so much for taking the questions.

Thank you. We do have a follow-up question from Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Sir your line is open.

Jim Birchenough

Hi guys, just two follow-up questions one, I was wondering if you could comment on any partnership activities and any updates thoughts on partnering eptinezumab ex-U.S. or even globally? And then just going back to your market research, you did use the example of the MS space where you get a lot of infusion center physicians, can you maybe speak to the overlap between these interventional centers that treat migraine and treat MS is their potential synergy there with the MS category? Thanks.

Randy Schatzman

Maybe on your first question Jim, in terms of partnering what’s going on and how we are thinking about that, I’ll ask Mark Litton here to jump in.

Mark Litton

Thanks Jim. Yes, on the partnering front things are going well, just to remind everyone, our goal and partnering is really to bring value and additional capabilities to the eptinezumab program. As you mentioned, I mean one of those type arrangements could be rest of world arrangement in an area or a region that we do not plan to commercialize ourselves. But we continue to have numerous discussions with interested parties and we’ll keep you updated as things progress.

Randy Schatzman

Thanks Mark. And then to comment on your question about the overlap between MS and migraine centers, I think one of the, I’m going to let Roger jump in here in a second, but you know one of the things that we have found, early on here is that there are partnerships that bring together different specialist in the neurology space that practice in these different areas and they all live under the same roof in that sense. So, these capabilities are sitting right next to each other in many of these centers. Roger you want to emphasize that.

Roger Cady

Yes, and its great question, but what you really see is that they are sharing infusion services and they both required for some other patients and that will more true is migraine gets established in this market. And so, the service is already there. There is a core morbidity that exists between MS and migraine and so very often in the same practices maybe that by the same physicians, but the neurology community of that neurology practice is in fact that taking care of them. I think what you’re probably going to really see it that these physicians appreciate is that the highly impacted patients have this rapid onset which really translates into a rapid return of more normal function. And this will be greatly appreciated by the patients; we’re seeing with the 75% and 100% responses, long periods of time were people are able to return to normal. And so I think this will be sort after as an option for treatment going forward.

Jim Birchenough

Great, thanks guys.

Randy Schatzman

Thanks Jim.

Thank you. I’m not showing any further questions in the queue at this time. I now would like to turn the call back to Randy Schatzman for any final remarks.

Randy Schatzman

Thank you, operator. If there is anything that I’d like people to take home from today’s discussion is that Alder is focused on unique high value segment of the migraine market that we believe we can own and its value is anywhere from $1.5 billion to $2 billion for the eptinezumab infusion therapy. Alder is on track hitting its milestones, the Alder team is delivering. And today we have the cash runway to deliver the goods in terms of the discussions that we’ve had. And then finally, our IV success positions us well for success with the future subcue. And that’s what I like to leave you today. Thank you everyone.

