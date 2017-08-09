Financial Engines' (FNGN) Lawrence Raffone on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Raymond Sims - EVP and CFO

Lawrence Raffone - President and CEO

Analysts

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Rajiv Bhatia - Raymond James

Brian Hogan - William Blair

Raymond Sims

Good afternoon, and thank you all for being on today's call.

Before we get started, I need to remind everyone that part of today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding our operating metrics, our business strategy, initiatives and investments, anticipated expenses and tax rate, growth opportunities, regulatory matters, business and industry trends, our competitive position, rollout and adoption of our new products and services, the impact of adoption on our product and services and financial outlook for 2017.

These statements are based on what we expect as of this conference call as well as current market and industry conditions, financial and otherwise, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes that might arise after this call.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or plans, and therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on them. We refer all of you to our SEC filings for more detailed discussions of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial conditions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements.

I also want to inform our listeners that we will make some reference to non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. You will find supplemental data in our press release, which reconciles our non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Larry Raffone, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Lawrence Raffone

Thanks, Ray. Good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased you can join us. On today's call, I'm going to provide updates on our Q2 performance and progress with key initiatives; and Ray Sims, our CFO, will review our Q2 2017 financial results and our outlook for 2017.

But first, let's look at our numbers for the second quarter. We are half way through the year and I am pleased with the solid financial and operating results that continued in to the second quarter of 2017, revenue increased 12% to $118.5 million in Q2 compared to $106.2 million a year ago.

Net income increased 42% to $12.8 million in Q2 compared to $9 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share increased 43% to $0.20 in Q2 compared to $0.14 a year ago. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.32 in Q2 compared to $0.28 a year ago and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $37.4 million in Q2 compared to $33.4 million a year ago.

Our earnings release has table that reconcile our GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share.

In addition to our financial performance we report quarterly and some important operating metrics including assets under management, assets under contract, total clients and enrollment rates. Please refer to our SEC filings, for definitions of these operating metrics.

As of June 30, total assets under management reached a $151.8 billion, a 21% increase from a $125.3 billion in the second quarter of 2016. This includes defined contribution AUM of $140.4 billion and IRA and taxable AUM of $11.4 billion. Assets under contract increased by 15% to $1.143 trillion from $992 billion a year ago. Total clients utilizing professional management services grew to a 1,020,000 and the average asset enrollment rate across all employer plans was 12.3%.

Now have a closer look at the quarter. We continue to expand the number of retirement plans sponsors we serve, at the end of the second quarter we had 731 plan sponsors, the professional management was available, representing over 7.9 million plan participants. As of June 30, 2017 based on the reconstituted list of the Fortune 500 Companies released in early June Financial Engine had been hired by a 150 of the Fortune 500 Companies to help their employees.

In Q2 our AUM increased by $7.7 billion from new clients using professional management and the ongoing contributions from both clients and employers into the 401(k) plan and other accounts. Similar to Q1, the retail channel continue to be strong in Q2 2017 with high asset inflows which we believe is from consumer confidence in the markets, marketing and increasing brand awareness.

Also now with our nationwide network of advisers where appropriate, individuals calling our national Advisor center with more complex needs or questions can be referred to their local financial and advisor office to have a face-to-face review of their situation. Overall, the growth of AUM was due to the typically strong seasonal variation that we generally see in Q2 and Q3 from a higher volume of campaigns, increasing contributions from existing clients and ongoing enrollment. We continue to focus our efforts on converting assets under contract in the workplace into assets under management by improving campaigns and communications as well as expanding the services we offer to attract new clients.

For Q2, 2017, our overall asset enrollment increased to 12.3% up from 11.6% a year ago. Over the last year, we've been investing heavily in training, the investment advisor representatives to build core competencies to better identify and address client needs. We believe we are seeing the benefit of these improvements in both our AUM growth and client retention stats.

Advisors are providing more value to individuals when they call the National Advisor center or visit a local office. The conversation can range from a demo of our free services to discussions on rolling in assets from 401(k) plan. In an environment where other advisors are promoting a rollover discussions to move people out of their 401(k) plans to more expensive IRAs, we believe we are unique because we will recommend rolling assets into your current plan to take full advantage of the low cost funds available in the 401(k).

Our business model is not relying on IRA rollovers and our advisors will always act in the best interest of our client when giving advice. We believe this is a key Financial Engines' differentiator.

Also our phone advisors can refer callers to branch advisors where appropriate to address more complex need in person with an advisor. We find that clients appreciate the flexibility work with advisors on their terms where they prefer to meet in person virtually or by the phone.

We welcome participant engagement with any level of our services advisors or online resources because we want individuals to get the help they need and be in the service that is the best fit for them and ultimately we believe engagement that translates to trust. In Q2, our AUM decreased by $1.6 billion due to voluntary cancellations in the quarter. This represents 1.1% of our average daily AUM. We are pleased with our year-to-date voluntary cancellation rate, the market stability we saw in Q2 helped with client retention and we generally see less cancellations in quarters following a light new AUM quarter as we typically see in Q1.

In regards to involuntary cancellations, our AUM decreased about $3.3 billion in the quarter. In Q2, involuntary cancellations were slightly elevated because one large sub-advised plan sponsor converted their record keeper. But because this sponsor impassively enrolled their participants into the manage accounts program to had unusually high asset enrollments.

Individuals leaving their 401(k) plans generally represent about two-thirds of our total involuntary cancellations and improving the individual segment of involuntary cancellations will be important to growing our AUM. The individual component of involuntary cancellations reflects a broader trend in the financial services industry where more 401(k) assets are leaving plans and coming in.

To help reduce involuntary cancellations, it is important for us to build the Financial Engines brand and develop relationships through our communications programs and our onsite events with the 9.7 million workplace participants we serve. We want to be the advisor of choice and top of mind when our participants are making important financial decisions and we need to be sure that participants understand that our services are portable, if they are changing jobs or retiring.

Now let me talk a bit about the expanded full suite of services. Key to our long-term success is to provide a broader suite of services financial wellness programs and an overall better user experience. The new offering includes enhancements to our existing services of online advise and 401(k) professional management plus the addition of the new tier personal advisor which provides a more comprehensive product offer and access to a dedicated advisor. Historically, Financial Engines has been known for retirement advise. We are rapidly moving beyond that and positioning Financial Engines as an advisor for all your financial needs.

Helping our clients with the broader set of financial goals is the right thing to do. We'd be under serving our clients, if we only help them with their retirement needs. Our financial provides a full complicated and untwined and the decisions we make have broader impact. For example, savings for college today may setback your retirement cost for tomorrow. One of our corporate values is always do the right thing and we believe we have responsibility to evolve as a company to support our clients more holistically.

As I said, is the right thing to do for the people we serve. And we believe planned sponsors are making a shift to help their employees beyond retirement as well. We are seeing increased momentum and the adoption of personal advisor and addition to the five plans live the personal advisor, four more plans including two of the Fortune 500 had signed agreements or commitments to offer our full suite of services.

In total plan signed or committed represent over 400,000 participants in over $84 billion in retirement assets alone. The Ford Motor Company and Southern California prominent a medical group whom represent quite different industries and employee demographics are two of the new companies that will be offering a new full suite of services to their plan participants.

We have also begun to include personal advisor and new sales where a planned sponsor has significant overlap to existing advisor locations. Let's face it, the financial services industry has not done the best job of serving people at modest means, and unfortunately these are the people who need financial help the most. High net worth individuals have plenty of access to advise, but the typical American has been underserved by the industry. And the flood of messages to consumers from financial institutions can be overwhelming and confusing this trust is prevalent.

Pressure to hand over control of your harder and savings in intimating, all the choices the decisions, uncertainty can test people's confidence and their own ability to make smart decisions about their money which often leads to inertia. Financial Engines is doing things differently, we want to provide help to everyone not just to wealthy. We speak to people in a language that is clear and easy to understand. And at the end of day we succeed we make their lives easier provide a sense of security and ground our clients in a plan to help them to the ups and downs of the financial markets. We are transparent and always put the anxious of our clients first.

We believe there are number of reasons we are getting commitments from plan sponsors. First, plans sponsors are also recognizing that they need to help employees beyond retirements and are taking important steps to make comprehensive financial advice available to their participants in the workplace. Retirement saving shortfalls and financial stress our workforce management issues for many plan sponsors and we are a logical solution provider.

Second, one of the most important reasons we are hired by planned sponsors is because they want an advice provider who is independent in true [ph] your product comfortably [ph]. And third, in many cases we already embedded in our corporate benefits program as a trusted advise provider and there is a natural extension for Financial Engines to move from 401(k) advise to a more holistic advise provider, they trust an introduction by the employer, we have an easier entry for deeper conversations with participants and other advisors or competitors.

Well I don't plan to provide updates on new commitments to offer personal advisor every quarter, I did want to share with you the interesting activity and advanced discussions we had with the industry leaders over the past quarter. It's exciting for us to see these leaders embraced the new full suite offering, but this excitement is of course tempered by the reality of the slow pace of the complicated highly regulated ecosystem we operate within.

Remember, that we do see a lag time between when a plan sponsor client commence to offer the services until the rollout of the campaign and ultimately for new clients that translate into new AUM and revenue. We expect to see the benefit of these recent commitments in the second half of 2018 and beyond.

Also during the quarter as part of ever to provide more value, Financial Engines introduced two new online financial planning tools to its plan sponsor base, that are designed to improve participant's overall financial wellness. This quarter we launched a retirement healthcare planner for most new retirees, healthcare expense is a critical and costly decision. The Financial Engines' retirement healthcare expense planner, helps users to estimate what they might need to pay for Medicare and other healthcare expenses and retirement using industry leading data provided by Health Q [ph] Services and a personalized inputs from the participant.

In addition to the healthcare planner, we have introduced the Financial Engines' called the savings planner, which help users to better estimate how much savings they will require to send their children to college. Healthcare and college planning are challenges that keep people up at night and we believe this is important to help people navigate these tough issues. We believe these individuals anchored in a plan of better set up for success.

In closing let me say that the benefits from our investments in our infrastructure and expanding our products offering are beginning to run through the machinery of the business we are positioning Financial Engines in the industry as a new leader of Financial Services firm.

Our total addressable market is large and expanding and we believe there is a significant market opportunity in front of us. Ultimately, we measure our progress by growth in AUM and how that translates into our financials. I am pleased with the acceleration in our AUM growth over last few quarters especially with IRA and taxable asset. We continue to be strategic about spending and I've been able to expand adjusted EBITDA and operating margins in 2017 during this investment period.

Given our expanding product and distribution capabilities, we are developing marketing and sales strategies that maybe implemented to give us additional flexibility to enhance our market leadership position in the workplace, maintain absolute AUM dollar growth and focus on the long gain. We are optimistic on the long-term prospects of the full suite of services, however we are seeing a longer ramp up period because it's more complicated service that is rolling to the market and frankly, we are introducing something new and distinctive into the workplace.

With encouraging leading indicators including the performance of our refresh campaigns and our ongoing enrollment efforts, improvements in client retentions and the positive reaction to our expanded offering, we believe we have exciting opportunities that can drive our long-term growth in 2018 and beyond.

Now I'd like turn the call over to our CFO Ray Sims, to discuss our financial results in more detail, Ray?

Raymond Sims

Thanks Larry. Let's take a look at our numbers for the second quarter. Total revenue increased 12% to $118.5 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $106.2 million in the prior year period driven primarily by growth in professional management revenue. Professional management revenue increased 15% to $110.6 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $96.1 million in the prior period second quarter driven by growth in AUM which reached $151.8 billion at the end of the second quarter compared to $125.3 billion at the end of the prior year second quarter.

The increase in AUM was driven primarily by new assets from new and existing clients and market performance partially offset by cancellations and withdrawals. The increase in professional management revenue was also driven by Franchise acquisitions in 2016 as we now receive all of the advisory fees rather than a royalty percentage.

In addition, there was a slight decrease in average fees due to factors that have varying impact and applicability from period-to-period including fee reductions based upon individual account balances or achieving planned enrollment thresholds contract modifications the timing of promotional and communication techniques and the net effective sponsor conversions between advisory and sub-advisory status.

Platform and other revenue decreased by 23% to $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared with $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2016. This decrease was due primarily to a contract change which eliminated account servicing fees as of January 1, 2017 as well as the elimination of franchise royalty revenue as we acquired all franchises as of October 2016.

Expenses increased by $7.3 million or 8% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016. This increase was due primarily the increases in employee compensation costs, driven by headcount growth and wage increases and fees paid to plan providers for data connectivity to plan and plan participant data. Cost of revenue increased 14% to $53.3 million for the quarter compared to $46.5 million for the prior year second quarter due primarily the increased data connectivity fees related to growth in professional management revenue and employee compensation expense.

As a percentage of revenue, cost of revenue increased to 45% in the second quarter of 2017 from 44% in the second quarter of 2016. Research and development expense increased to $11.1 million for the quarter, up 24% from $9 million in the prior year's second quarter. As a percentage of revenue R&D remain constant at 9% in the second quarter of 2016 and 2017.

Sales and marketing expense decreased to $21.2 million for the quarter down 2% from $21.7 million in the prior year quarter due primarily to an increase in the amounts received for support of marketing and client acquisition efforts partially offset by an increase in advertising expenses and also decreased due to a reduction in consulting expenses. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses decreased to 18% in the second quarter of 2017 from 20% in the second quarter of 2016.

General and administrative expense decreased to $8.6 million for the quarter down 13% from $9.8 million in the prior year second quarter due mainly to a decrease in consulting and professional services expenses as greater acquisition related expenses were incurred in the second quarter of 2016. As a percentage of revenue general and administrative expense decreased to 7% in the current period from 9% in the second quarter of 2016.

Income from operations as a percentage of revenue increased to 17% for the second quarter of 2017 from 14% in the prior year second quarter. Our effective tax rate decreased to 37% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 38% in the prior year quarter. Net income increased 42% to $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to net income of $9 million in the second quarter of 2016. Diluted earnings per share increased 43% to $0.20 per share in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $0.14 per share a year ago.

As many of you know, we look at non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our financial performance and it is one of the metrics we use to determine employee cash incentive compensation. Adjusted EBITDA reflects the elements of profitability that can most directly be impacted by employees.

Our management believes that this metric motivates executives to focus on profitable growth. Our management team believes that these non-GAAP performance measures provide useful information about our operating results and so appropriate to enhance the overall understanding and evaluation of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. These adjustments to the GAAP results are made with the intent to providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of our underlying operating results trend and performance.

Our earnings release has table, that reconcile our GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased to $37.4 million up 12% from $33.4 million in the second quarter of 2016. We incurred approximately $700,000 of acquisition related expenses in the second quarter of 2017, these expenses were added back to net income in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income. The related tax effect adjustments was calculated using an estimated statutory tax rate of 38.2%.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $0.32 per share for the second quarter of 2017 compared with $0.28 per share in the second quarter of 2016. Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition related expenses as well as their related tax effects are being added back to GAAP net income to compute non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share.

As of June 30, 2017 we had total cash and cash equivalents of $169.9 million compared to $101.2 million as of June 30, 2016. We expect to finish 2017 with the cash and cash equivalent balance in the range of $230 million to $240 million everything else being equal. On July 25, 2017 Financial Engines' Board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of the company's common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on October 4, 2017 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 20, 2017.

Now on to our outlook for 2017. Based on the closing level of financial markets on July 31, 2017, and under typical market conditions we estimate 2017 revenue to be in the range of $480 million to $487 million. 2017 GAAP net income to be in the range of $56 million to $58 million and 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $158 million to $162 million.

We remain positive on our long-term revenue and profitability growth as well as our strong cash generation. We remain committed to achieve non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of 33% which represent about 100 plus basis points expansion year-over-year. In Q2, there were 64.8 million fully diluted weighted shares outstanding.

Our earnings release has a table that reconciles our GAAP net income to our outlook for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. We encourage investors to utilize the percentage breakdown of our aggregate portfolios provided now in our earnings release to estimate market sensitivities as international equity and bond market performance may deviate substantially from the S&P 500's performance. The recommendation indices of the Russell 3000 for domestic equities the MSCI EAFE Index for international equities and the Barclays Capital U.S. aggregate bond index for bonds.

With that operator we would like to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the Question-and-Answer Session. [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Brian Hogan with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Brian Hogan

Good afternoon.

Lawrence Raffone

Hey Brian.

Brian Hogan

First question, given the strength of the markets, I would have guess that your guidance would have been raised a little bit. I guess can you go through the swing factors, and I know you mentioned one of your clients maybe deconverted [ph] or left I mean and then one another question kind a comment on that. But what's the factors in the change in the guidance?

Raymond Sims

Hey Brian, it's Ray Sims. So the couple of things are going on, probably the most disappointing was the market took a deep on June 30, actually the 29 and the 30 the last two days of the quarter and we price and build as of the close of the 30th. So that was probably close to a $1 million of revenue. We also said we would if the market went up we would take the opportunity to invest in some of the future growth and we did that. So at this point in time we just held the guidance constant at last quarter's level.

Lawrence Raffone

Hey, Brian this is Larry. So I mean that was a little bit unfortunate with the timing of the market, it was a couple of the little things, but in general we said we were going to grow in the low teens and one of the things I want to do is take this opportunity if the market gives us a little bit.

There is also a lot of other positive stuff going on here in terms of how we can invest in our personal advisor program some of our campaigns and kind of balance short term performance versus things that have very high ROIs and we think putting some assets and resources against now to help accelerate some of our new services and as well as basically build the nice bridge and put play kind of a long game here. So that's kind of what we balance. And to your point we did we have taken a little bit of what market gave us and we're putting it back into the business.

Raymond Sims

Yeah I'll add one more thing to that and that is that we did have a shift towards sub-advised from direct, as of the end of the Q2 52% of our AUM is sub-advised, 55% of our AUC is sub-advised and 63% of the participants are sub-advised. That's a bigger proportion in sub-advised which has a different revenue reporting structure than direct does.

Brian Hogan

Right. Okay that leads to the next question the revenue yield. I look like a deep, is that there a shift that you're seeing is under the shift and the sub-advised?

Raymond Sims

Yeah it's the mix that occurred during the quarter that tends to be a little bit less revenue intensive on sub-advised because we only get the net fees and then we don't deduct the data connectivity for cost to good sold.

Brian Hogan

Right. And then for the outlook on yield and obviously you have the ramp of the new product and I think you mentioned that's going to take a little bit longer the rollout than maybe anticipated like would you expect the revenue yield to be steady from here and then obviously as you start to rollout the new products to more sponsor clients that you see some uptick in the revenue yield is that where we should be think of it?

Raymond Sims

We are pretty pleased with the directions we're headed in for the rest of the this year and as you know, Q4 is typically a very strong quarter for us both in terms of assets and revenues as well as it typically almost always has the highest EBITDA margin of any of the quarters, so it's consistent with the 100 basis points improvement that we talked about for 2017 over 2016.

Brian Hogan

Alright. And then on the new product have you locked in a new price, I think maybe talked about the ballpark of 80 basis points previously but have you marked in one?

Lawrence Raffone

Yeah actually let me spend a few minutes talking about the personal advisor, we're pretty excited about the progress on it. When you think about our ecosystem and deploying new services, the first thing you got to get right if you get these big companies comfortable so there is big sponsor signing up. And so right now we're seeing many leading companies from different industries adopting this service. So we feel like we've hold the sponsor story and now we're moving to scale.

And you remember in the last call I said the second half of this year we're going to be moving kind of from pilot to more of a full scale rollout. We need to really scale the marketing to these participants now that we've got the sponsor story down type. And we're going to be pretty thoughtful about how we manage our pipeline. And so I don't want to imply that this is going to slower than what we wanted to do.

The point here is that we now have $84 billion in retirement assets and $400,000 in plan participants. We want to kill it with those guys, right we want to over delivery in the early days because we know from history here, that if we can do a really, really good job, but these employees really love it that we deliver for this big companies , I think we will start to trickle down.

And so, that's what we are, we know it's the right thing to do to help clients with all parts of their financial, not just the retirement piece. I'm really pleased one of the hypothesis here was big companies will allow us to go beyond retirement and we're starting to really see that.

We have six of the nine companies that we have fortune 500 companies. These are a different industry leaders, they are highly rated plans, they are all on a top 15% of the peer group in terms of lowest fees, participation rates. We also now have multiple record keepers live, we have five plans live. We've announced the Ford Motor company and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, those are two big plans. We're pretty excited about it. And I think this does really illustrate different industries, different employees and then quite frankly different really average balances.

One of the average balance is for one of those companies is employees to have $560,000 and 401 (k) alone and the other more mainstream American is got a 123,000. So, it's appearing to different industries, it's appearing to different demographics. As now we start to settle in on price, I think what we're talking about it is a 40 to 60 basis points premium over what we're charging for the 401(k) and its 46 point -- above and it's simply for the outside assets, right. So you've got the 401(k) and we're talking about other 40 to 60 basis points on top of that. And the plans do vary in size.

The other thing is the economics are quite different, right. So, on the outside assets we keep almost all of those fees. So, small sample size, it's early days obviously different balances, different size of clients, the amount of marketing, access will influence some of the pricing, but I think that's what we're gravitating right now.

I don't want to give -- I wanted to give lot more color on this call because it's been a bit and that's where a lot of our focus has been and we got a really good inflection point right now. And as we already said that the majority of this because there is going to be stage rollout at $84 billion in total assets will be rolling this out over next couple of quarters. And the benefit from this new service we'll see second half of 2018.

Brian Hogan

Alright. And then last one, then I’ll jump back in the queue. Ray is to what is, you just couldn’t get enough of this…

Raymond Sims

I can’t still hear.

Brian Hogan

Can you comment on the CFO search?

Lawrence Raffone

It’s a unfair question for Ray, how would if I take that one. Here is what I said, we're pleased that we are in the process is been a rigorous exercise, and as you know there is kind of several eyes to that and continues across in these matters. I think you should expect to hear from us very soon, we will leave at that.

Brian Hogan

Got it. Thank you.

Lawrence Raffone

Okay. Thanks Brian.

Operator

Our next question comes from Peter Heckmann with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Peter Heckmann

Good afternoon everyone. I had a few follow-ups. Larry do you think within a couple of quarters you might be able to release some cohort data on some of the pilots in terms of conversion rates, mix of the asset data, I know you have a very small simplified and also these pilots will be up and running for about a year. Do you think by year-end we can get to additional data?

Lawrence Raffone

The thing is there is we have move from now pilot to full rollout, I would say in the next couple of quarters I do think you will be able to see this inherent terms of cohort data. We will be reporting more. Right now we are focused on rolling out this big group right here, because we are moving from pilots to full scale rollout. And once we have some pretty definitive data, I'm sure you are going to start to see this in our numbers that we will compile some cohort data, I am not exactly sure, what the timing will be.

Peter Heckmann

Okay. And then I know there is going to be some planned expense for the personal advisor service and institutional training, but at this point even though it's a little bit early, did you still feel that you can roll through maybe a 100 basis points or more of EBITDA margin expansion next year?

Raymond Sims

Next year, so this year we're definitely committed to it. Right now all the way we see it, it will depend on how much and how quickly and how many advisors and how much marketing, we are committed to expanding margins. We will be given outlook in the next quarter here, but we are definitely committed to expanding margins. I will say this, there is a lot of really positive indicators right here and there is a lot of things that we have looking a front side positive or alike.

My job is going to be tough in terms of balancing that short-term performance that margin expansion is still investing for the future. But this definitely our plan to expand margins we’re not back and away from the work. We are focused on the 100 basis points expansion for this year, as we start to see a rollout and see what kind of asset generation and resource required if there is anything I could see that we may change but for now we are committed to expanding margins.

Peter Heckmann

Great, that’s helpful. I’ll get back in the queue.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Surinder Thind with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Surinder Thind

Hi, good afternoon guys. I’d like to just start with question about fee related gain, I know we touched base on it earlier. You actually mentioned there is three contributing factors, based with the contract, there is some contract renegotiation activity in there, there is some maybe some promotional activity in there and then you have already talked about the sub-advisory mix, can you provide a little bit more color on the first two meeting on the contract renegotiations, just a quick clarification , was that against the single plan sponsor or was there something at the plan provider level there?

Lawrence Raffone

So, this is Larry, we are not implying any plan provider level, it’s just as we’re looking at things right now we see very good leading indicators and we want to get these services to market as quickly as possible. In many cases as we’re looking at these plan sponsors there are things that are valuable to us, right. And so locking up client over long period of time, getting access to advisories onsite to initiate amount of large events. And so we’re kind of [indiscernible] here is there maybe a possibility to do something from a pricing perspective that could accelerate and remember if we took a little off the price now, we have talking about a 40 to 60 basis points premium on the outside assets for the other service and so those are one of the things that we’re looking at.

Now there is two other components to kind of stay with that, the first thing on a fees, I think it has the biggest impact, is the structural kind of factors that have could affecting us. Some of these are very powerful for the business for structural factor is, our assets, our average client account is up 16% and so what happen is when the assets go up, particularly if that exceeds a 150,000 threshold or 250,000 threshold you get fee break point there, so good news our assets are up, bad news is that fees come down, that is chipping, that’s a positive for the business although has a little impact on your fee.

The second structural factor is although is roll up into a sponsor break point, I’ve said this before but we had now over 30 sponsors that have over 8 billion an assets are managing because the programs have been working, campaign has been working, market has been favorable. So, those two structural factors have the biggest impact on a slight degrade and then the others from there is we have these new campaigns, we have been trying a bit more on some what we called campaign promotion.

Look campaign promotion is got the new campaign and some of them we have tried three months free, six months free. So, what you’ll see, you have seen this now over the last kind of four quarters acceleration of our AUM growth but what we do is straight a little revenue for that, right, by offering a free period, so assets come in but the corresponding revenue takes a period to come. So, those kind of combinations of package structural pricing promotion little bit of taking advantage of the opportunities to maybe accelerate our new service to market that has a much higher fee for contractual change, that package has the slight kind of degrading on a fees.

Raymond Sims

Individually, those are pretty small and the shift which we’ve seen for a couple of quarters now from direct to sub-advise is a larger impact on the reported fees at the top line.

Surinder Thind

Understood, that’s actually really helpful. And then just a touch space on the involuntary cancelations, you guys called out, there have been kind of a unusual item in there and that there is a the larger sponsor that was in involved [indiscernible] involved.

Any core around the magnitude and that and then maybe just if also in addition to just if we kind a look back the last couple of years and then we kind of look at that the quarterly trend over the last four quarters, its just sequentially gone up at this point?

And anything that you can provide just color wise of how we should be thinking about this going forward?

Raymond Sims

Yeah sure. Let me start with the first part of your question. So we said as we had one sponsor that kind of made the quarter look bigger than it normally would be, sponsors actually reported was Kimberly Clark it's not a huge sponsor but what's different about them is they were passively enrolled. So the asset the AUM was higher than normal. And so what happened was they were with a sub-advised bundle deal and they change record keepers and we lost that account, absent that it would have been a pretty standard quarter.

And I think when that only be pretty clear about is that these things kind of come in flurries when we look at the rest of the year, we see these things start to slowdown. And we expect year-over-year the involuntary retention line as a percentage of AUM will be flat to last year if not a little bit better. Now here is where you start to see the change I've talked about this now a couple of quarters in a row. One of the structural issues with 401 (k) right now is more money is coming out and 401 (k) plans is going as the baby-boomers retire.

So what happens here is despite what you see is a little spot Kimberly Clark lives, the real issue that between two thirds and three quarters of that involuntary cancellations are rollovers that people retire. So structurally what we need to do and what you've seen as our voluntary cancellation rate has improved our involuntary cancellation has kind have been flat because we're up against the structural thing in a way we will solve for that long-term is to be able to retain those assets with our new personal advisor service which affords the rollover, because if we could fix one thing on a voluntary cancellations and I think was sponsors sometimes they change record keepers, sometimes they want a different model.

But the structural issue of rollover is why you start -- why you see that and kind of growing over the course of the quarter, we're actually -- we’re pretty excited about our new service as a way to address that more long-term.

We're really happy with our voluntary cancellations, that 1.1% of starting AUM or daily average AUM on the voluntary side is one of the lowest we've had in many quarters even years. So on the voluntary side our advisors are doing a great job, our new services are really resonating involuntary side as we've got a deal with the aging population and moving out of 401 (k) plan.

Surinder Thind

Got it. And then just to double check on the commentary around on the EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin growth. When I do the math I get modest margin expansions thus far this year, maybe about 10 basis points year-over-year which would for me that implies a pretty big ramp to get 200 basis points of year-over-year big ramp in the second half to get to that. Is that the fair way to think about it?

Raymond Sims

Yes, your math is correct. We get a very large portion of the adjusted EBITDA benefit in Q4 in the second half of the year which is Q3 and Q4 together do substantially better than the first half of the year dozen margins in part because the assets are greater and we spent the money on campaigns already. So that's why the -- although the outlook stayed at the same the margin also stayed the same. And we do expect the big pop particularly in Q4.

Lawrence Raffone

And I think as a strategy we try to spend the money earlier in the year to try to get the benefit of that as those investments later in the year as well. But if you go back and look at last year and even year before you see a very consistent trend of how this plays out does exactly what Ray says.

Surinder Thind

Got it that's very helpful. I'll get back in the queue. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is a follow up from Brian Hogan with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Brian Hogan

Yes. Do you fair here to share the amount of assets from Kimberley Clark that like left?

Raymond Sims

I don't think actually we can’t say to try to bring it. I don't think we can share that.

Lawrence Raffone

I'll double check anything back with the asset.

Brian Hogan

Alright. And then on the competitive front, are you see anything changes and I'm not necessarily seeing like double advisors I'm seeing it more like your direct peers like Fidelity and Morningstar went up?

Raymond Sims

Yeah I mean you know our marketplace is always been competitive, we expect it to remain competitive. And part of the reasons why it's one of the few segments of the financial services industry that's actually held its pricing, I mean advice is one of the few things people are still willing to pay for . And that does welcome competition, I will say there are no new players no new products or new offerings that are kind a changing the competitive dynamic. And not to say that we don't remain paranoid about it. We're not experiencing any usual client losses I mean we're not sitting idle either.

So I would just simply say that we got to continue to do what we're doing there is not a new market entry there isn't anybody that we're seeing, we could talk last time there has been a bit of a flat to consistency with the few of the record keepers considering how much change recordkeeping environments had. I talked about how empower as going to where we branding, and JP Morgan, if the partner together with [indiscernible] and he would has reasonably been sold, so it kind of right down, unless Wells Fargo has some issues at the corporate level. There is been a little bit of flight to Fidelity and Vanguard from the consolidation, but when we look at like the Fidelity, market share and record keeping as quite good and we -- our business within the Fidelity channel has more than double than last couple of year.

So, we don't really see anything, any new dynamic and what watch it, we don't see any level advisors in the market place. So, we're trying to kind of stick to our knitting, drive -- deliver as much value as possible continue to innovate. But it is a competitive market place as you like to ask the question. We do need to remain diligent.

Brian Hogan

Alright. You said multiple record keepers where alive with the UK or Germany and then you didn’t expect all of them eventually rolled up?

Lawrence Raffone

How about if I give you the number and then what supposed to so, multiples is five.

Brian Hogan

Okay.

Lawrence Raffone

That's a lot.

Raymond Sims

And now obviously the way our go-to-market strategy will be where we have the most alignment, where we can kind of drive, we're still making sure this is a positive experience and it will dictate from there but I'm pretty pleased with the number.

Brian Hogan

Do you expect all of them to rollout eventually?

Raymond Sims

I mean it's hard to say here is the thing and we know, when we launched managed accounts before, we launched with two and when sponsor really demanded to everybody lined up. So, right now I want to nail the ones that we have and what the market take it from there.

Lawrence Raffone

Remember, I think we said last quarter that all of our providers had agreed to allow us to use the new campaign we are using which is showing good results, but that took a while to get there particularly the sub advice providers generally waited to see how the direct providers we dealing with it. And then got on board so. We would hope so but it might take a while.

Brian Hogan

Alright. And then this is a maybe bigger picture strategic one, the thoughts on using the balance sheet or may increase leverage and maybe with that maybe thoughts on your dividend strategy, just bigger picture?

Raymond Sims

Yes, so, it's kind of unfair question for the CFO who we just said is close. Here is only thing about it right, so there is things we can do I mean our balance sheet keeps getting a bigger we are to earn enough a lot of cash, those things that we can do from capital structure situation. We also have completed liability to be one really good acquisition and ten we see a lot of deals. And so, we're starting generate more cash, our cash balances reloading, our integration is complete, we're starting to the thesis of can we get this personal advisor starting to hold. So, we are evaluating all those things, we do anticipate a new CFO immediately and we will deploy our assets in a way that we think we'll grow the business for most. But we will have strong point of view in the coming quarters on that.

Lawrence Raffone

I'll be watching, it was as much interest as you are.

Brian Hogan

Alright. And then any comment on the DOL rule not it's kind of I guess active but still be underweighted?

Raymond Sims

I mean the thing what it is -- here is what I would say by about it, we continue to advocate for the rule. We do believe the fiduciary principles are important concentrated advice especially for folks to modest means. Our model resonates the policy makers on both sides, it's pretty much on hold and that my opinion, retirement crises continues to get worse. So, we kind of feel like the idea that fiduciary is in the mainstream right now. We think we're going to get the benefit of that.

We actually hope competitors decide not to implement these rules because there is not quite but a differentiation but it's kind of anybodies call we've always been a fiduciary. We've actually able to introducing new service when the fiduciary became top on mind, but it's really a jump all the figure out what will happen with the SEC, what will happen with this rule for this rule. Our guess it will get water down and folks will make their own decisions on that, but we plan to always be a fiduciary and make sure everybody knows that.

Brian Hogan

Alright. Thank you for your time today.

Raymond Sims

Alright, thanks Brian.

Operator

And our next question comes from Rajiv Bhatia with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Rajiv Bhatia

Yes, can you talk about your expectations for the personal adviser in 2018 in terms of either like revenue or run rate?

Raymond Sims

Right now we're focused on executing on this group right now. I mean we did choose to share this number it's a big number 400,000 employees and 84 billion and as we sit here today. So we really are focused on narrowing that, because we know if we get this right, it will move rapidly through the through our system. And we will give an update periodically as where that goes, but I mean to me my expectations this is, I wanted to be as powerful as possible, but I also want to make sure we're doing a really great job that we hit the scale that we need that our service levels with there and the employees have the really positive experience.

So we get to thread that needle just right because we know we got something special here, in terms of how quick the ramp is and what our expectations are. Getting these big ones out the door right now and seeing what we learned and we'll take that we're going to need we need to some more months to decide what that will be.

Lawrence Raffone

As we give our first outlook for the following year in the third quarter release which is typically early November and that's a stretch. So it will probably get some anecdotal data in the first outlook for 2018 that the new CFO will give in November.

Raymond Sims

Yes, and we like the leading indicators.

Rajiv Bhatia

Got it and then just one follow up. You said that sub-advised AUM was 52%. I guess do you expected to stay there or do you see any shifts?

Raymond Sims

I mean it is hard to say it did it was in effect this past quarter, it depends on whether folks move or where the sales funnel goes. There is no structural thing that dictates more to sub-advised or more to direct. It is those facts where they are right now, it does have a little bit of a top-line revenue hit but actually flows through the balance sheet in a different way that has some positive effects as well. But there will be nothing that usually to structurally like it will continue to develop it will simply a function of what big clients we signed and who moves to our record keeper and what model the plan sponsor ones.

Lawrence Raffone

It's been frankly very difficult to predict it's fluctuated between 58-42 and 42-58 over the years. And so there is a little bit of movement to sub-advised that doesn't change the fundamental economics of the business. It has a modest effect on the reporting.

Rajiv Bhatia

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

And this concludes our question-and-answer session for today. This also concludes our conference for today. Thank you for attending today's presentation. And you may now disconnect.

