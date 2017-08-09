mREIT Preferred No Fluff Update - August 7, 2017

The cost of stability is 212bps (93bps lower than last week - sell-off in Rait), spread to risk-free is 580bps (13bps higher than last week).

Universe yields 8.06% (10bp higher than last week), optimal yields 7.92% (2bp higher than last week).

In times of pressure, the preferred stocks of mortgage REITs tend to hold in better than their equity counterparts. This became evident again in the last week as the equity of RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) sold off 14%, while the preferred "only" sold off 8%. Of course, it can work the other way, as we saw in Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO), where the equity rallied 8% and the preferred barely budged - but that is why folks buy the preferred stock - returns and income that is steadier than equity. Chances are, however, that you already know that if you are reading this.

I said no fluff, so on with the show. The universe:

The universe yields 8.06%, crossing the 8% mark for the first time in a while, making the sector more attractive. Like I mentioned earlier, however, much of the gain was driven by the sell-off in RAIT. Other than RAIT, the preferred stocks were generally tame.

The optimal list:

Graphically, the stripped price is depicted as follows:

And the stripped yield as follows:

The cost of stability - the yield given up in the preferred stock versus the equity - is 212 basis points, much lower than last week, again, influenced by RAIT:

This can be graphically shown as below:

Using the chart (and table) above, those mortgage REITs with the lowest stability cost could be considered attractive candidates for preferred investment.

The spread to risk-free (the stripped yield minus the 10-year Treasury yield) shows the risk premium of the preferred issues. The greater the risk premium, the greater the perceived risk.

Graphically shown as follows:

Price data for the prior week:

As I have stated earlier, the sell-off in RAIT has affected numerous statistics. Resource Capital Corp. and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) were the bigger winners this week in equity and preferred space.

The high and low distance are shown graphically below:

The following chart shows the distance between the high and low price over the past year - an indication of price volatility:

A brief overview of the equity of these preferred stock issuers:

As the table above (and chart below) shows, the returns within the mortgage REIT sector have been mixed over the last month but generally strong on a year-to-date, six-month and one-year basis (with the consistent exception of RAIT).

Data on the equity "cushion" of the preferred:

One of the more attractive issues from all of the above data is the MFA Financial $25 par senior unsecured issue, MFO. MFA has a strong equity cushion, a below-average spread to risk-free (5.52% vs. the average of 5.80%) and a below-average cost of stability (as an example of how the above data can be used to find securities that are attractive on multiple fronts).

Finally, a time series on both swaps (tighter) and mortgage rates (lower):

The consistent action in the coupons and swaps should be supportive of a stable book value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OAKS, MITT, NYMT, MTGE, LADR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the common stock of LADR and MTGE and the preferred of OAK (Series A), MITT (Series B) and NYMT (NYMTO).