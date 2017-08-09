Hold Or Sell Nestle?

The market is pricing in changes to Nestle. My expectations are a watered down version of what 3G did to Kraft Heinz.

To look at Nestle's future, you have to look at Kraft's past and present.

Nestle has had a run up, is it worth selling or holding onto?

I purchased Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) on Jan 26, 2016 @ $71.62 and doubled my position on November 11th 2016 @ $69.85. You can read about my bull case here and here. The stock is currently $85.56, outperforming the market and I'm up 21% ex-dividends on this low beta company.

So is it time to sell to realize the quick profit?

I'm hesitant to sell Nestle, this is the kind of stock you never want to sell. You own it, collect dividends and sleep well at night. Most of my DGI stocks are U.S. based, the diversification is nice. At the same time, never say never.

Why did the stock go up?

Besides being a rock solid company, with yield, that "pays you to wait", the stock has recently been in focus as activist investor Dan Loeb purchased a stake.

To better understand Nestle we need to understand Kraft Heinz (KHC). Kraft Heinz was purchased by Brazilian Private Equity firm 3G Capital and has undergone a drastic transformation. These cuts have exposed what's possible for the rest of the food and beverage industry. An excellent article by Fortune explains some of the changes at Kraft. This is an excellent article that goes beyond draconian cost cuts like zero based budgeting. Sometimes managements look at P&L and "know" cost cuts should be made, but they can't pull the trigger due to "culture", history and sentimental value. It's like the New England Patriots getting rid of an aging but formerly great superstar that isn't living up to current contract demands. 3G has no problem being the "heartless" bad guy and ripping the band aide off. Here are some highlights from the article:

- Carefully examining all business costs through zero based budgeting.

- Running a meritocracy to promote achievers and disposing of under performing employees (including management).

- Firing 11/12 top execs at Heinz and 10 top execs at Kraft. We investors love to piss and moan about crappy CEOs, boards that are asleep at the wheel, and painful but necessary changes, 3G puts their money where their mouth is.

- Closing an under performing plant that prior management should have closed a long time ago, but that was hung onto due to storied history.

- Unstocking company refrigerators with (free) Kraft snacks.

- Getting rid of corporate jets, everyone including the CEO must fly coach.

- Employees having to sometimes double up in hotel rooms when on business trips.



- Downgrading corporate HQ from a "campus" to one quarter of the space.



- Given 3G's reputation, some states, cities, labor unions offering tax breaks and concessions where they didn't previously exist and weren't on the table. These preemptive strikes show that the market realizes 3G means business as they are getting special deals based on reputation alone. The 3G way has value and has unlocked value that might not even be easy to find.

3G enacts changes to make sure these companies are run by managers who act like "it's their money", "their business" and that when they have the corporate credit card it's not some mega corp's money. You enact the cuts, and tend to attract "fanatics". Fanatics + other fanatics develops into a dominant culture that can't be matched.

Others large food and beverage companies are enacting their own cuts, but they aren't as deep and won't be as successful as 3G. There is no doubt in my mind that 3G is the best in the world at cost cuts. That's one way to run a business. Cut costs, focus on the core business and raise profitability. It's great for shareholders but NOT FUN for employees.

As a capitalist, cutting fat & waste is the right move to make. Nobody likes cuts but efficiency, productivity, and creative destruction lead to progress. Why have 2 people doing a job that 1 person can do? Would we be better off if 75% of us were farmers?

Besides cutting costs, the other way to grow a business is through organic growth of core brands and bolt on acquisitions to those core brands. 3G slashes non-core products/items so that management can focus on expanding the greatest value adds.

New CEO



3G isn't the only company doing this. The market saw what happened to Kraft Heinz and all the food and beverage companies followed suit, even Nestle. What better time to enact change than with a new CEO? Dan Loeb most likely saw a bloated Euro company, with a change at the top and wanted to push for some changes of his own as an activist shareholder.

In April, new Nestle CEO talked about how he didn't want to go to the degree Kraft went.

“Many companies are focusing on radical cost-cutting to deliver higher profits in the short-term,” Schneider said Thursday in his first appearance at Nestle’s annual shareholder meeting in Lausanne. “This approach is not sustainable.”

Cost cutting can only get you so far. You cut down to the bone, you increase profitability, with smaller and pissed off work force then what? Great if you are a PE firm, you make the operation look lean and then you repackage it and sell it to investors at a higher price but can you regrow the top line?

Loeb saw the management change at Nestle and laid out a plan not too dissimilar to what happened at Kraft. Some highlights:

- New CEO with an impressive track record.

- Improving productivity. Cut costs further than the CHF 1.8 billion already planned, improve margins to be more in line with the competition. The chart below shows consensus operation margin estimates for Nestle vs some top food companies.

Look at Nestle EBITDA margins compared to Kraft.





- Re-do the current portfolio. Divest non-core assets (2,000 brands), re-invest in core.

- Sell L'Oreal. (Keep in mind the market is at an all-time high, if you ever want to sell why not now?)

- Increase leverage, buy back stock and raise debt (like Pepsi (PEP) has done).

The market rallied when it found out Loeb was going to push for change.

So what happens?

Will Nestle bring along Kraft style cuts? Probably not, especially given the CEO's comments. However, a new CEO can probably be more influenced than trying to teach an old dog new tricks. It's tough to say what the future company will look like. Maybe he employs some of the suggestions, possibly selling L'Oreal, increasing leverage, and cutting costs further than were planned (but not as much as Kraft).

Kraft and Nestle both have 30 trailing PE's, only Kraft has gone through the cuts and Nestle has yet to go through the gauntlet. Can Nestle be chopped up and re-created in more attractive fashion? Absolutely but neither Kraft or Nestle (nor the competition) are cheap. The biggest value point is they are safe, stable and pay dividends. You own them because you'd rather buy them than overpriced fixed income. You get paid to wait.

If anything I'd still argue that Nestle is overvalued. If I wasn't long I wouldn't buy today. With that said Nestle is one of those hold forever type stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSRGY, KHC, PEP.

