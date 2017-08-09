Qualcomm Wins The First Round In Apple ITC Complaint

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 8, 2017.

US International Trade Commission votes to act upon Qualcomm complaint

Source: Qualcomm

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) announced on Tuesday that it would open an investigation into Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in response to Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) complaint. Qualcomm had filed the complaint on July 6, alleging that Apple is unlawfully importing iPhones that infringe six of its patents, described in the graphic above.

The decision by the ITC doesn't guarantee that Qualcomm will get what it wants: an import ban on iPhone 7 models that use the Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) LTE modem, as well as a ban on sales of the devices within the US. But it's an important first step, and it indicates that lobbying by the Computer & Communications Industry Association in support of Apple has had little effect.

The ITC was careful to state that in launching the investigation, "the USITC has not yet made any decision on the merits of the case." AppleInsider's article on the decision stated:

The investigation is tentatively set to close within 45 days, and a decision will come down "at the earliest practicable time," the ITC said in a statement.

Actually, that's not exactly what the ITC said. What it actually said was:

Within 45 days after institution of the investigation, the USITC will set a target date for completing the investigation.

A quick perusal of recent cases before the ITC indicates that it tends to take about a year to work through the investigation process and hearings. An administrative law judge is assigned to a case and hears arguments from both sides before making a decision. Even if the judge decides that "remedial action" needs to be taken, this can still be overturned on policy grounds by the US Trade Representative.

Apple may have miscalculated

Apple's suit against Qualcomm has focused mainly on the role of standard essential patents (SEPs) that Qualcomm holds and which are applicable to LTE modems, whether made by Qualcomm or another company, such as Intel. Apple has claimed that Qualcomm licenses the patents for an exorbitant "tax" based on the selling price of the device, such as an iPhone or LTE-equipped iPad.

Apple has claimed that basing royalties on the selling price of the device, when there are only a few Qualcomm or other supplier LTE chips in the phone, is fundamentally wrong, anticompetitive, and preserves Qualcomm's "monopoly" on LTE modems.

The problem with Apple's claims is that they were made in ignorance of the specific terms of the licensing contracts that its contract manufacturers signed with Qualcomm. In fact, Apple has complained that it has been legally prevented from seeing the contracts. All the company knew was how much the contractors were being required to pay.

This is where Apple blundered. What Qualcomm has been doing is not merely licensing SEPs, but rather a broad portfolio of literally thousands of patents, both standard essential and not. It offered the portfolio for a negotiated percentage of the contractors' (not Apple's) selling price.

In various competition measures that have been taken by the China National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), Qualcomm has been criticized for its practice of "bundling" a large portfolio of patents for a fixed royalty rate. However, neither organization banned the practice outright.

They didn't because the practice is fairly common. When Apple settled its patent dispute with Nokia, it also licensed (for an undisclosed amount) a bundle of Nokia patents.

Qualcomm has maintained, correctly I believe, that the licensing contracts it has with the Apple contractors are perfectly valid and enforceable. The company's point is that the royalties it receives per iPhone are not based on a few SEPs but on the value of the broad patent portfolio that it licensed to the contractors.

Apple may not be happy about what its contract manufacturers agreed to with Qualcomm, but that doesn't make the licenses "illegal" as Apple has declared. In fixating on the role of the SEPs, Apple appears to have lost lock on other non-standard essential patents that were included in the portfolio.

For the non-SEPs, Qualcomm can license those for any price or terms it sees fit without restriction. Undoubtedly, the six patents mentioned in the company's press release were drawn from that larger portfolio.

So the case that Qualcomm has to lay out before the ITC is relatively straightforward. It had valid, enforceable licensing contracts in place with the contract manufacturers which covered the six patents mentioned above, as well as many others. The contract manufacturers, by not paying the stipulated fees, are in breach of their contracts. The subject Apple devices that are being imported are therefore illegally infringing Qualcomm's patents.

Qualcomm will likely also complain, although perhaps not to the ITC, about the way that Apple has orchestrated the breach of contracts by agreeing to indemnify the contract manufacturers for any and all legal costs.

The return of "vigilantism"

I'm reminded of a criticism of Apple's defense in its e-book price fixing case. The company had claimed that its conspiracy with the major book publishers to fix prices was justified in order to break the supposed "monopoly" of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). And we've heard Apple throw this term around just as loosely with Qualcomm. Yet, Judge Denise Cote, as well as subsequent appeals rulings, made it very clear that the company's legal theory amounted to "vigilantism". Apple was not entitled to break the law in order to correct the perceived wrongdoing of another company.

That wrongdoing was more perceived than real. Even now, Apple seems not to understand the attitude of the US legal system towards monopoly. Apple has hurled the term "monopolist" at Amazon and Qualcomm alike as an epithet. But there is nothing inherently illegal about monopoly under US law.

In fact, our system deliberately creates monopolies through the granting of patents. Even under the Sherman Anti-trust Act, monopolies are not inherently illegal, unless they engage in certain types of proscribed conduct, such as the conduct that Apple was found guilty of: price fixing.

Apple and Qualcomm are part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and are recommended buys. And yes, I really wish they would settle their differences.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.