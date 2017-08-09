Disney: Earnings And BAMTech Analysis

Tuesday evening, after the market bell marked the end of the trading day at Wall Street, the Walt Disney Company (DIS) released its earnings. It had GAAP EPS of $1.51, a decrease YoY of 5%. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the settlement of a litigation, the EPS was $1.58 (-1.25% YoY), beating consensus by 3 cents or 1.9%.

The revenue came in at $14.24B, a small YoY decrease of 0.3%, but a miss by $180M (1.26%). While the EPS beat was not bad, the shares went down quite a lot post-market (4% at the moment of writing). That was not just because of the earnings, but also because of the reason why the revenue dropped and on the news that Disney has bought a majority stake in BAMtech and has withdrawn its content from Netflix (NFLX).

What to make of this? We will analyze the earnings, look at the BAMtech acquisition, the consequences for Disney's earnings in the next few years and the stock price.

The earnings

If you look at the numbers, the earnings Disney announced were essentially flat YoY. Excluding a one-time litigation cost the EPS were off 1.25%, which I call flat, and the revenue was flat as well. Why is there no growth anymore in the House of Mouse?

The answer for the stagnation in growth has been named over and over again: ESPN. The sports network loses more and more subscribers, which means less and less revenue for Disney. While the revenues just slightly went down with 3%, the operating earnings cratered by 22%. Just to make sure everyone can follow: the revenue is all the money you get, the operating income is all the money you get minus the working costs. So when the revenue only decreases by 3% and the operating income by 22%, it means that the business has become much more expensive to operate. The revenue decrease is simple to explain: less subscribers, partially, but not completely, compensated by affiliate revenue growth, which means the merchandising for which Disney has contracts with other companies. The operating income loss was because the airing of NBA games became more expensive. It was a contractual obligation, but a very unwelcome one.

The loss of subscribers for ESPN is nothing new, it has been the same refrain for several quarters now. But in the previous quarters, it was always compensated by the growing revenue and earnings of the other three pillars of the Disney empire: Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment and Consumer Products & Interactive Media.

Parks and Resorts' performance was outstanding again: revenue went up by 12% and operating income even more, by 18%. Mickey is firing on all cylinders there. But the Studio Entertainment segment was down this year: While the revenues only fell by 5%, the operating income fell by 16%. It was a though comp YoY versus a record 2016: Last year, there was Captain America: Civil War, The Jungle Book, Finding Dory and Alice Through the Looking Glass; this year Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Cars 3. That is four smash hits versus three. Not too hard to tell then why the revenue was down. The fact that the operating income was down more could be the result of several factors: higher wages for actors, more marketing or simply more expensive movies.



For Consumer Products & Interactive Media there was a revenue decrease of 5%, but an operating income increase of 12%. The higher operating income came from increases from the merchandise licensing and games businesses. The increase was mainly because of lower general and administrative costs. Higher operating income at the games business was because of lower costs for product development. So nothing here to be excited about.

The BAMtech initiative

Disney also announced that it had acquired a majority ownership in BAMTech. It has bought an extra 42% for $1.58B, which brings its total stake to 75%. For those who don't know BAMtech: it is a company that has a direct-to-consumer technology. It was set up by the Major League Baseball. Disney had already bought a 33% stake in 2016. Then it had already been negotiated that Disney could buy a majority stake.

While the first investment in BAMtech was to launch an ESPN-branded multi-sport video streaming service, now Disney goes even further. The ESPN sports streaming will already begin in early 2018, but one year later, in 2019, Disney will also start up a Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service.



In the announcement, Bob Iger, Disney's CEO and chairman said:

The media landscape is increasingly defined by direct relationships between content creators and consumers, and our control of BAMTech’s full array of innovative technology will give us the power to forge those connections, along with the flexibility to quickly adapt to shifts in the market.

The ESPN sport service will offer a huge number of sport broadcasts. Iger talks about

... approximately 10,000 live regional, national, and international games and events a year, including Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Grand Slam tennis, and college sports. Individual sport packages will also be available for purchase, including MLB.TV, NHL.TV and MLS Live.

And Disney plans to go mobile with this:

The new service will be accessed through an enhanced version of the current ESPN app. In addition to the multi-sport service, the ESPN app will include the news, highlights, and scores that fans enjoy today. Consumers who are pay TV subscribers will also be able to access the ESPN television networks in the same app on an authenticated basis. For many sports fans, this app will become the premier digital destination for all their sports content.

Next to the sports, there is the original Disney content which will be brought directly to the consumer. The new Disney movies of 2019 will be first in the theaters, but soon after that they will be broadcasted on the subscription channel. Just to show you how powerful the Disney content is: in 2019 there are already three almost-certain smash hits scheduled: Toy Story 4, the sequel to Frozen and The Lion King in the live-action version. Disney will also invest heavily in original shows, series and movies. There is also the Disney Channel Disney XD and Disney Junior content and of course there will be a huge library of Disney's classical movies. It is only logical that Disney ends it relation with Netflix in 2019.



A good move or not?

Of course it is a difficult question if this is a good move or not. Looking into the future is always has an element of reading the tea leaves. But pro or con, no one can deny that this is a bold move from Disney. A move which will define Disney's future.

I am on the pro side, because something had to be done and this was the best alternative. The ESPN subscriber loss was unstoppable and it would be a drag on the financial results quarter after quarter after quarter. Now, this acquisition and the investments it will need will push down earnings as well, but at least it provides an alternative. It is undeniable that streaming content is the future and television as we know it is on its way out. As Iger said: the trend is to go from content maker directly to the consumer. Look at Netflix, look at Amazon's (AMZN) Prime. And therefore I think it is a good move that Disney takes full control on how it will put itself into that competitive market.

But it is a risky move. Will enough people be willing to pay for another subscription service? That will depend on the subscription fees and on how the channels are put in the market. I think live sports is a strong and resilient market and especially direct streaming of regional sports could be a rewarding market. And a lot of people love the Disney movies or want the children's shows for their kids. The necessary valuable content is there, the success will depend on the execution and marketing of the channels and subscriptions.

What are the consequences for the Disney stockholders?

It is only normal that Disney's stock price falls. The BAMTech transaction itself is expected to have negative impact on Disney’s earnings for two years. But that is not all. The company will have to invest heavily in content and marketing. And will the cable licenses stay as profitable as they are now? Probably not. So I think there will be heavy pressure on Disney's earnings and therefore its stock price.

I wouldn't be surprised if Disney's stock price goes to the 90s or even the 80s and stays there for a while. So for investors that would want to sell in the next few years or who can't stand a stagnating stock price for a few years, there can be pain. For me, as a younger investor, this might create an opportunity to accumulate shares. In my own portfolio, my cost base is $92, in the Pink Portfolio for our daughter it is $98. I wouldn't be surprised if we are able to lower our cost base in the next few years. But I invest for the very long term, at least 20 years. And I think that in the end, content will be king, so I am not that worried about Disney. Let's see how this plays out. A lot will depend on how the ESPN subscription channel is picked up next year. If the public is enthusiastic about it and it can start with higher than expected subscription numbers, the stock will go up. Disney will get the Netflix treatment: subscribers will mean everything.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.