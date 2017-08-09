ShotSpotter: 2nd Quarter Results Point To Upside

The company appears to be in the early innings of an exciting growth phase, but the valuation still is quite reasonable.

Paying down debt is a positive turn of events, but the reduced cash position could be a cause for concern at some point.

After reporting second quarter results yesterday, shares of ShotSpotter are basically resting where they were when I first proposed the stock as a ROTY candidate.

Key points to my original rationale for expecting significant upside in the next 12 months included the following:

They offer a unique service involving real-time gunshot alerts and detection, and considering recent events they appeared to be coming to capital markets at just the right time.

A constant stream of positive case studies appearing on news headlines has the potential to add a "hype element" to the story with increased optimism pushing shares higher.

At 4 to 6 times sales the valuation seemed very reasonable with a small but sufficient cash position and manageable quarterly losses.

Keep in mind that in the ROTY model account we had added to our position in ShotSpotter based on bullishness on the company's prospects. In the past couple weeks it had become our worst performing position (20%) and I was worrying that maybe we went in too deep prior to their first time reporting quarterly earnings as a public company. I had told readers to stick with a quarter position, but I went in aggressively for the ROTY model account.

A Solid Second Quarter

Quarterly revenues grew 48% to $5.8 million (up from $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2016). In fact, revenues accelerated as they increased 28% over the first quarter of 2017!

Gross margins rose to 54%, again increasing over the same period last year (38%) and the first quarter of the present year (41%). Management raised full year guidance, with the low end range of $21.5 million and a projected high end of $22.5 million. They've also stated that gross margins should continue rising to a goal of around 65% or so.

Operating expenses of $3.3 million increased by 12%, while net loss amounted to $4.3 million. The total cash position of $35.1 million will be reduced substantially in the near term, as the firm will pay back its outstanding loan balance of $13.5 million.

The new metric of "net new go-live square miles", which refers to square miles covered by deployments approved by customers net of square miles that ceased to be “live” during the quarter, is interesting but I believe it will only be useful going forward as we are able to compare the metric to past quarters. For the second quarter the firm added 44 net new “go-live” square miles.

CEO Ralph Clark pointed to a $1.4 billion market opportunity comprised of 1,600 domestic and international cities, with places such as college campuses and centers of transportation standing to benefit from the technology as well.

Final Thoughts

If full year earnings come in around $22 million, the stock is trading at a cheap 4.5 times sales or so. I believe management is sandbagging and could raise guidance again if momentum continues and their technology continues to see heavy adoption. Even if the potential addressable market were only half of the $1.4 billion figure cited, the stock still appears quite cheap taking into account expansion opportunities and how early in the growth cycle it is.

I wouldn't be surprised to see management wait until the stock runs up to $20 or so and tap capital markets in a secondary offering, selling another million shares or so to accelerate expansion efforts and extend the operating runway. In the near term look for increased analyst coverage as Wall Street starts paying closer attention to this growth story in its early innings.

For readers who are interested in the story, if shares don't jump too much tomorrow present levels are still an enticing entry point. Risks include a slowdown in sales and expansion, as well customers being turned off potentially by the price tag of the technology or "misfires" and malfunctions. I also believe dilution in the medium term is a possibility, as management might want to augment the cash position after paying doubt debt.

Another important risk is the low float nature of the stock, which coupled with a decent short position could lead to increased volatility. This could work in our favor if the stock sees a series of "parabolic spikes", but readers looking to purchase shares should use limit orders (as always and especially in this case). The stock could also be subject to manipulation by either momentum bulls or shorts, as is often the case with low float situations.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.