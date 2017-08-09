RSP Permian (RSPP) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 08, 2017 2:00 pm ET

Executives

Alyssa Stephens - RSP Permian, Inc.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Steve Taylor

Analysts

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Drew E. Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Michael A. Glick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Asit Sen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Kashy Harrison - Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

John Marshall White - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Jeffrey Robertson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Chris S. Stevens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Operator

Welcome to the RSP Permian Second Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and your participation implies consent to such recording. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Alyssa Stephens, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Alyssa Stephens - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you. We appreciate you joining us today as we discuss RSP Permian's second quarter 2017 financial and operating results. On the call today, we have Steve Gray, Chief Executive Officer; Scott McNeill, Chief Financial Officer; Zane Arrott, Chief Operating Officer; and other members of RSP's management team.

Yesterday, after the markets closed, we issued our second quarter 2017 earnings release and filed our Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, we posted a new presentation to our website, which we will reference during the call. The presentation is located at www.rsppermian.com and can be viewed by clicking on the Latest Presentation link on the bottom of our homepage.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that our comments may include forward-looking statements. It should be noted that a variety of factors could cause RSP's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of these risks, we encourage you to read our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can refer to our earnings release for important disclosures regarding such measures and their reconciliations. You can obtain a copy of our earnings release in the News Releases section under the Investor Relations tab of our website.

And with that, I'll hand the call over to Steve. Steve?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Good afternoon and thank you for joining our call today. Before I hand the call over to Scott and Zane for a more detailed review of our financial and operating results, I'd like to touch on some key corporate updates. Slide 4 in our presentation highlights our strong results this quarter, which generally met or exceeded our expectations with the notable exception of crude prices. As you recall, we closed the second half of our Silver Hill Delaware Basin acquisition in March of this year, so this quarter's financial and operational results now reflect the full impact of those assets. Our production growth of 20% over Q1 reflects organic growth from our Midland Basin assets, as well as the full contribution of acquisition volumes in the Delaware Basin. We've now drilled and completed several wells since taking over operations from Silver Hill and in the aggregate our recent wells are performing at or above the type curves we used for our acquisition evaluation.

In the Midland Basin, we have an increasing number of sections across our position nearing full development from three to four stacked zones and the wells continue to show strong highly consistent results, confirming that our completion techniques and spacing patterns are working together to deliver outstanding wells.

On the cost side, LOE for the second quarter, before gathering and transportation, came in at $4.72 per Boe, a 13% decrease from the first quarter. We noted in our last earnings call that with full integration of Silver Hill, we expected higher LOE per Boe in Q2. We're pleased to report that LOE actually decreased compared to the first quarter as a result of continued operational improvements in the Midland Basin and our efforts on the operational and infrastructure fronts in the Delaware.

Cash G&A also trended down on a unit basis as volumes increased and EBITDAX was up 9% over the first quarter of this year, despite a low average oil price. Notably, over the past four quarters, we've generated positive net income with average realized oil prices, less than $50 per barrel over that time period, underscoring our ability to deliver profitable growth in a lower oil price environment.

Slide 5 shows we've been adding to the Lone Wolf (4:17) Delaware Basin Salt Water Disposal System we acquired at the beginning of this year. At the time of the acquisition, we had four salt our water disposal wells in service with a capacity of 40,000 barrels of water per day. With the eight wells planned for completion this month, we will have tripled our total capacity to approximately 120,000 barrels of water per day.

We've also expanded the water gathering system and have over 100 miles of water lines, and virtually all of our produced water now piped to RSP-owned disposal wells. On the water sourcing side, we are finalizing a long-term water purchase agreement and are building a water distribution system that will service our Delaware Basin assets. The water source is close to our properties and capable of supporting our multi-decade growth plans. We anticipate that we will have the water delivery system in place during the first half of 2018, and once it is operational, we should see a meaningful reduction to our overall water costs.

Slide 6 highlights the progress Targa has made following its recent acquisition of Outrigger. Targa has addressed the limitations in the gas gathering system that previously hampered our growth, and today we are able to produce at nearly full capacity on the majority of our wells. Targa is also constructing a 250 million a day processing plant, in addition to their existing 60 million a day plant, and once it is complete, the plants and RSP will be connected to Targa's broader Delaware Basin system, and we will have our Delaware Basin processing needs addressed for the foreseeable future.

Targa has been a valuable partner for RSP and we appreciate their rapid response to our concerns and thank them for their hard work to-date.

Slide 7 details our continued success on the acquisitions' front. We recently paid $228 million to acquire 6,000 net acres of leasehold, 4,500 net royalty acres and approximately 500 Boe per day of net production in the Delaware Basin. In recent months, we communicated that while generally out of the market for larger scale acquisitions, we'll continue to add bolt-on acquisitions at attractive prices that are accretive to our asset base.

The working and mineral interest we acquired overlap or are adjacent to RSP's existing acreage footprint. These privately negotiated acquisitions came at very attractive valuations and lowered the average cost basis of our position in the basin. Importantly, these assets offer additional working and revenue interest in the wells we've already scheduled to drill without adding any additional operational strength on our organization, and more significantly, we'll convert approximately 14 sections from a minority to a majority working interest position and in some cases allow us to drill longer lateral wells.

Strategically, the increased working interest in our properties will give us better control of the timing of the development and provides us with better positioning for future trades. The acquired mineral interest represent net revenue increases in many sections within our existing acreage position, boosting the returns on each well drilled. We financed these acquisitions with our revolver, which currently has $1.1 billion borrowing base. We anticipate that our fall redetermination will result in a 20% to 30% increase in our borrowing base, providing us with continued ample liquidity.

In conjunction with the closing of these acquisitions, we have increased our hedge positions for the remainder of 2017 and 2018 as detailed on slide 8.

We recently elected to moderate our completion phase and reduced the number of wells we planned to complete during the second half of the year. While we don't expect this to change our production or CapEx guidance range for this year, it will enable us to minimize our near-term outspend and capitalize on lower expected well costs early next year.

As many of you are aware, one of the brightest spots for the Permian Basin is the development of regional sand mines that will begin to come online later this year and early next year. Many of these new mines are very close in proximity to our Delaware acreage position. We've looked at a significant amount of technical data on this regional sand and concluded it is of sufficient quality for what we need.

We've been closely following the rapidly changing landscape and are currently reviewing a number of proposals that will secure our sand needs at a meaningful discount to our current sand cost. By our estimates, utilizing regional mines could cut our sand cost in half, so, on a typical Delaware Basin, where we could see a cost savings of over $600,000 per well. While there may be slightly more transportation costs to get this regionally sourced sand to our Midland Basin wells as compared to our Delaware Basis wells, we estimate a significant cost savings in the Midland Basin as well. As we look into the second half of this year and beyond, our focus remains on capital efficiency, protecting our balance sheet and corporate level returns.

We are taking steps to generally balance our capital spending with our anticipated cash flow in sub-$50 oil prices. And we'll moderate our capital spending as needed in order to reduce our leverage over time. However even at $40 to $45 oil, we anticipate that we will be able to generate double-digit production growth by largely spending within cash flow. As we've done in the past, we will remain flexible to adjust our spending plans to prevailing market conditions.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Scott. Scott?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you, Steve. Turning to slide 11. Slide 11 summarizes our drilling and completion activity for the second quarter as well as our expectations for the remainder of the year. During the quarter, we ran four rigs in the Midland Basin with one full-time completion crew. In the Delaware Basin, we ran 2.5 rigs on average with our third rig arriving mid-May and employed our completion crew nearly full time.

On our operated properties, we drilled 22 and completed 18 horizontal wells during the second quarter. We expect an uptick in completion activity in the second half of this year, as compared to the first half and estimate reaching a total of 80 to 85 operated completions for the full year 2017. As previously noted, this represents seven to eight less completions at the midpoint than our original guidance range. We estimate ending the year with a slightly higher than normal drilled but uncompleted well count at year end. At our anticipated completion phase in 2018, we will likely work down this backlog by the end of next year.

Slide 12 summarizes our financial results for the second quarter of 2017 with production growth of more than 20% over the first quarter of 2017 and cash cost down 10% over the same time period, we grew EBITDAX by approximately 9% to $135.5 million, despite 11% lower realized prices. As Steve mentioned, Q2 is our first quarter to reflect the full contribution of the Silver Hill assets and we're pleased with the early progress we've made on lowering cost. We expect to see a continued reduction in Q3 and Q4 LOE from lower water handling expenses in the Delaware Basin, as well as other operational efficiencies.

Much of this quarter's reduction in operating expenses was driven by lower Midland Basin lifting costs, reflecting our growing production base and our progress towards full scale resource manufacturing on our contiguous acreage position.

Turing to slide 13, this slide provides a snapshot of our capitalization and liquidity position at the end of the quarter. Under our $1.1 billion borrowing base, we had an elected commitment amount of $900 million and $58 million was outstanding as of 6/30. Subsequent to quarter end, we paid approximately $200 million to close the Delaware Basin acquisitions we just detailed, which we funded with our revolver.

On slide 14, we reiterate our full year 2017 production, unit cost and CapEx guidance ranges. We are currently running seven rigs and two completion crews and expect to hold this level through the balance of the year at current commodity prices. We have revised our guidance on growth operated horizontal completions to 80 to 85 versus our original plan for the 85 to 95 reflecting our desire to limit our outspend and capture well cost savings expected in early 2018 and slightly adjusted our non-CapEx range.

In closing, there has been a lot of discussion of E&P companies that are focused on growth at all cost and management team is being compensated by generating absolute growth in production reserves. We run our business with a focus on return to shareholders. As such, the only growth metric considered in management's incentive compensation plan is growth in production per debt-adjusted share which has been shown to be one of the highest correlated metrics to relative share price outperformance.

And on slide 15, we've benchmarked ourselves versus our peer group on this measure. Our track record shows us ranking number one or two since the second quarter of 2014, the first full quarter RSP was public and when the last IPO of our peer group companies, represented here, occurred.

Now, I'll turn it over to Zane for an operations update. Zane?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks, Scott. Slide 17 summarizes our Midland Basin position characterized by 46,500 highly contiguous net acres in the core of the play, decades of drilling inventory and prolific resource potential across eight stacked hydrocarbon zones. We have 200 million Boe of proven reserves and 1 billion Boe to 1.6 billion Boe of total resource potential based on a range from base to upside case well spacing. 80% of our total resource potential falls in our most derisk zones, the Middle and Lower Spraberry and the Wolfcamp A and B.

Slide 18 highlights our near-term development focus in the Midland Basin on our platinum inventory, drilling targets that can achieve in excess of a 50% return at $50 oil. In 2018, over 60% of our drilling will consist of platinum locations with the balance representing drilling to hold leases, establish operatorship, et cetera.

Further, we'll work to optimize our capital efficiency by focusing activity where we have high net revenue interest areas such as our Glass Ranch properties in Martin County, which have an average net revenue interest of 80%, as well as areas where we've previously built out production corridors, minimizing incremental infrastructure spend. We estimate the average rate of return for our 2018 drilling program is 50% at $50 oil.

Slide 19 summarizes Q2 well results in the basin, which continue to outperform with their consistency and flatter than expected decline profiles. The map on the right of this slide shows excellent results spanning our footprint. Not only are 30-day rates improving, but average cumulative production at 180 days or more is improving which gives us confidence, we are enhancing rates of return and net present value with our latest drilling and completion techniques.

Notably, the Mask 1004 and 1005 wells have produced 274 MBoe and 351 MBoe, respectively, over their first 279 days. And Midland Country Club wells completed this quarter represent our first wells drilled on that lease and produced an average 30-day IP over 1,200 Boe per day. The Calverley 22 27 wells represent some of our best wells today with 30-day IPs as high as 1,597 Boe per day or 209 Boe per day with 1,000-foot of lateral. We also recently completed a 7,000-foot Middle Spraberry well in our Spanish Trail area, which established an average 10-day IP of 1,167 Boe per day, while still cleaning up. Equally, as encouraging as our well results this quarter, was the results of our microseismic test on a set of wells completed with our current frac design.

You can see on slide 20, that we have succeeded in containing rock stimulation to an approximate 600-foot radius of the wellbore. Shown in contrast to a prior test we ran on an earlier vintage completion design, the results are dramatic and gave us high confidence in our well spacing assumptions.

Switching gears to our Delaware Basin properties, slide 21 provides a current snapshot of our position. As a result of recent acquisitions and trades and incorporating the impact of converting many locations from short to long laterals, our net location count has increased to over 2,400 and importantly, we estimate total net resource potential of over 1.8 billion Boe at base case well spacing, 70% of which falls in our most derisk zones.

Slide 22 summarizes our base case well spacing and inventory assumptions by zone. And as in Midland Basin, we expect to focus our capital spending on platinum inventory with 65% of 2018 drilling activity deployed on targets expected to generate in excess of a 50% rate of return at $50 oil. So, we estimate the average rate of return for our 2018 drilling program is 65% at $50 oil.

Slide 23 highlights our well results for the quarter, as well as an update on previously drilled wells that have more extended production data. Similar to the Midland Basin, while 30-day IP rates are improving as we optimize competition designs and produce on less restrictive choke settings.

The most encouraging takeaway for us is longer-term production profiles that are very flat. A prime example of this is our Rudd Draw 26-21 01H Wolfcamp XY well which has produced 300 MBoe in 189 days and has been producing 1,500 barrels of oil per day for about six weeks only recently setting peak IP30. This well was RSP's first operated completion in the basin and represents a company record.

In addition, our first RSP drilled and completed well, the Crockett Reese State B 2403H established a 30-day IP rate of 1,706 Boe per day and produced 147 MBoe in 115 days. And the Ludeman K 2105H, a short lateral well, achieved a 30-day IP rate of 1,905 Boe per day or 401 Boe per day per 1000 feet of lateral.

Turning to slide 24, we've summarized recent offset operator activity on the East side of our Delaware Basin acreage position. Results in the Wolfcamp A and B have been very strong and significantly exceed our acquisition type curves for the area. We expect to initiate drilling in the area next year once we've received and analyzed our 3D seismic shoot covering the area.

In addition to heavy industry focus on the Wolfcamp A, we've had numerous strong results in other horizons on and immediately offset our position as summarized on slide 25. We look forward to adding to these results with completions in the 2nd Bone Spring, 3rd Bone Spring and a Wolfcamp B in the second half of this year.

Moving on to slide 26, this quarter marked RSP's first 2nd Bone Spring completion. The well reached a 24IP (sic) [IP24] (21:52) rate of 915 Boe per day, and will establish peak 30-day rate, once it's been placed on ESP. The 2nd Bone Spring is an analog to the Lower Spraberry in the Midland Basin, and mimics its flat production profile that benefits from higher pressure and the ability to flow naturally for several months before applying artificial lift.

From our point of view, perhaps the most important takeaway so far is that this well establishes a lower 2nd Bone Spring's landing zone, achieving a similar early production profile to a current producer in the upper 2nd Bone Spring's landing zone. That well, the Ludeman 505H, has produced 147 MBoe in less than 10 months.

As previously mentioned and detailed on page 27, we are currently acquiring 3D seismic data, covering the Southeastern portion of our Delaware position and expect to have that in hand in October. In addition, we are shooting microseismic at the Brunson D 3 well pad on the Western side of our position. We'll vary our completion techniques across stages of these wells as we build a dataset and work towards optimum frac design in the Delaware Basin.

Finally, slide 28 summarizes well performance improvement since our acquisition of the properties. Performance of 2017 wells drilled today is tracking significantly higher than 2015 and 2016 vintage wells.

In addition, even earlier vintage wells are performing ahead of expectations as evidenced by 10%-plus outperformance of our initial PDP production estimates at the time of our acquisition. We expect to continue to improve on these results, but are pleased with early progress and look forward to sharing more results in the coming months.

With that, I'll turn the call over to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Mike Kelly with Seaport Global. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Good afternoon.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Good afternoon, Mike.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

It's encouraging to hear that you now have full capacity on the Targa system. And, Steve, was just wondering if we'd expect to see kind of any tangible evidence of that as you move into Q3 and be able to bring wells online generally at higher rates or should we expect to see just Delaware volumes pick up a little bit? Thanks.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yes, Mike. We've pretty much got everything opened up and I think we may have one or two wells that are slightly constrained, but I would think that from this point forward, you're not going to see a huge change or a step change as we complete the new wells in the second half of the year, Targa will be continuing to update their field gathering and compression. And more importantly, as we look to our forecasted volumes for next year, one of our concerns was they have a 60 million a day plant there and that it was going to need to be upgraded. But, in our operations meetings with (25:38) they've shown us that instead of upgrading or expanding that plant, they've already started construction on that 250 million a day plant (25:47).

So probably the most important thing for us is that by second quarter or early summer next year, they will have those two plants tied together and have it all tied into their systems. So as we go forward, we should be in good shape. So, yes, there's really only one well which is completely shut in right now, Mike, and that's that well over on the East side of our acreage. And although they (26:11), there are a few wells where we had a little bit of sour gas.

And so, we're waiting on aiming upgrade for their plant and I think they're also looking at a completely separate gathering system that'll go back to their Sand Hills plant – Sand Hills plant East of us, it's already equipped for sour gas and so they're actually looking at options of upgrading the local plant at the sour service or just laying additional lines back over at Sand Hills. So that one well's probably what 400 barrels a day, 300 barrels to 400 barrels a day and about 600 Mcf or 800 Mcf of gas that's been shut in for couple of months and it's going to be shut in until they get it connected probably and maybe at the end of the third quarter or the fourth quarter.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Yes, great. Appreciate that color. And then switching gears a little bit, just a high level and strategic question for you, Steve. And I appreciate you guys focus on debt-adjusted growth on the production side and as you look to manage toward that going forward, just curious of what you view as kind of the optimum approach to that, say for kind of a $50-ish world looking at your returna, 65% and 50% IRRs on either side of the basin there. I think it would tell you the model to really kind of, maybe step on the accelerator, but just we'd love to hear your thoughts there. Thank you.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Sure, Mike. Yes, we look at our returns and we like the returns on the wells at $45 and above, they all have returns that are probably the envy of a lot of other companies, but we also have to be mindful of our debt and our leverage. And I think what really governs us right now is, we just made a nice accretive acquisition and drew a little bit on our revolver. And so, we look at our leverage now and while it's not bad, it's a little bit higher than probably what our long-term goal is.

And so, over the next year or two years, what I think you'll see us do is growth to the extent that we can't grow, given the kind of commodity prices that we have at the time, but at the same time, we will probably like to see our leverage gradually trend (28:33) back down a little bit. So, we may be 2.5 times or a little over 2.5 times levered next quarter with this acquisition that we just did, but I think when we run our models, anything between $45 to $55 oil, we want to grow the company, but we also want to see that leverage going back down a little bit. So, I think, our goal will be to accelerate as much as we can and be mindful of our leverage and hopefully (29:00) the next year or two years.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question's coming from the line of Dan McSpirit with BMO. Please go ahead with your question.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Thank you, folks. Good afternoon. Regarding the sand proposals under review, what do those proposals involve? Meaning, is it as simple as sourcing sand (29:23) a long-term contract or does it involve something more, say, in the form of vertical integration, and on the same subject, how many completions say in 2018 once the deal is inked would be pumped with this sand?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, there's two options that we've looked at. One of them is self sourcing the sand, which means we (29:45) contract with the sand miners and then we solve the equation for the logistics or how to get the sand from the mine to the location. And then the other option we've looked that is, working through the pressure pumping companies like Halliburton, who we have a long-term relationship with and just work through their logistics team and let them provide the sand.

And, so, we're analyzing both options right now and looking at multiple proposals. But at the end of the day, it looks like there are going to be a number of mines, that are going to come on the market out there, and I think importantly, when you look at – no matter, which one of those options we go with and compare it to what we're doing today, the cost savings is very material.

So, we can see our sand costs literally dropping to half once we get into that mode, and we'll have to make a decision on which way we're going to go on that over the next – course of the next couple of months, probably, but we expect most of those mines to come online sometime around the 1st of next year. So, I would think that gradually, the vast majority of the sand that we'll be pumping up, it will be locally sourced sand. And I don't know, in – hopefully, by the first (31:04) in the next year.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, we're pumping our first job right now with regional sand.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. Okay. Great. Appreciate it. And as a follow-up or, as a second question here, you talked about the company's first Delaware wells outperforming the acquisition assumptions. What about the cost side of things, both current costs and say going forward?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

So, this is Zane. We saw cost go up in the Delaware almost 20% primarily due to pressure pumping and that's well cost, and so that was a little more than we had anticipated. It was about the type of increase that we expected on the Midland side of the basin primarily due to pressure pumping also.

Things got a little tied out there, but what we've done is started moving into pad drilling. We look at our water sourcing, we're going to be drilling in our sand sourcing that we're going to be drilling, and we should be getting back down fairly close to the numbers, if not right at the numbers that we saw at the end of 2016.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Thank you. Have a great day.

Operator

Our next question is coming from the line of Scott Hanold with RBC. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. Good afternoon. A little bit on your water handling and in logistics, could you give us a little bit of color on where those disposal wells are putting away the water? Is that a formation within your producing areas? And have you guys encountered any challenges related to that? And if you can make a comment relative to both the Delaware and the Midland?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Okay. Overall in the Midland side – I'll start with the Midland Basin first, so overall in the Midland Basin side, you have to remember that our properties are located on the peripheral edges of the old true Spraberry field. So we had very little production, vertical well production in that area, in fact, there was a very few wells before 2010. And therefore there was very little drainage and virtually no water injection over there.

We've been mindful since the very beginning of starting this horizontal project that all of our new disposal wells, company-owned disposal wells as well as a joint venture that we are in with another operator and some individuals out there that they would all be deep Ellenberger wells in order that we would avoid pressuring up the shallower zones. So that's what we've done on the Midland Basin side. So we are moving – we try to focus on the Ellenberger over there and we don't have any issues. We've had none. We are a three-string design company.

Over on the Delaware side, there has been so little historical production in that area, you are just not seeing an issue over there. And the Bell Canyon, Cherry Canyon takes the water very easily, very high rate disposal wells and that's what we do over there in the Delaware and we have no issues. Those are primarily four-string design casing wells anyway from the beginning, because of other issues.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. Understood. And with respect to some of the water handling and infrastructure build that you all are doing, big picture, as you look forward to the next year or two years, does this become sizeable enough where it could be a monetization candidate and maybe you guys thought about like the EBITDA contribution to this in a sale opportunity?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hey, Scott. This is Scott McNeill. We've been approached by several different people in that regard and I think over time, as we build our own infrastructure and control it, it's really important to us. I think we do look at that value and at some point in time, if it makes some type of compelling sense for the company, then we'd obviously study it. But right now, it's to our advantage to keep control over those assets, to be able to build them the way that we want, be able to operate in the way that we want and not have any external influences on it. But I can't say that sometime into the future that we won't take a look at that option if it makes sense for the company.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay, got it. Thanks. Appreciate the answers.

Operator

Our next question is coming from the line of Charles Meade with Johnson Rice. Please go ahead with your question.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good afternoon, Steve, to you and Scott and Zane and the rest of the team there.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hey, Charles.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

I wanted to ask my first question on the – I guess, the CapEx and the completion guidance changes for this year to see if we could pull the pieces apart a little bit. It looks to me like with the outside operated percentage going down that some of those completions may be outside operated. But, is that the case or – and the wells that you have that you're operating that may be moved into next year, is that the drilling and the completion, or is it just the completion part of it?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hey, Charles. This is Scott. Okay. So first of all, the completions that we're going to defer into next year are going to be operated completions, and what we're really going to say is on the completion part of it is Zane was and Steve was talking about the opportunities to reduce well costs as it relates to sand and some other efficiencies, and hopefully we're going to be able to take advantage of those in the first part of next year. And on the operated – for the non-operated CapEx, that actually went up a little bit. It's really hard for us to get exact clarity from other operators on what their plans are.

We do talk to them from time to time and try to get a good understanding. But I think, we were a little bit above our guidance range in the first half of this year as it related to non-op CapEx, and we don't see that any of the offset operators, particularly in the Delaware, are slowing down at all. And so we just went ahead and bumped that range up a little bit, and that kind of constitutes some of the incremental CapEx or not change in the CapEx range on the operated portion of it, the overall portion of our CapEx, because we've got some additional capital that we'll spend on the non-op part of it if that makes sense.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Got you, Scott. Thank you for that explanation. And then, if I could ask my second question on the operations side, this 2nd Bone Spring's landing zone in the Delaware. Can you talk about, where that sits on the derisking spectrum, if that makes sense to think about it that way? And also possibly, this seems like there have been a number of times you guys have proven up two landing zones in an existing formation. Can you give us a sense of what the next formation which might be a candidate for a similar development?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

This is Zane. Yes, that lower landing target was something we identified early on, and other people had not attempted it yet. So, this was our first well into it, so that says, derisk as it is, but as far as the geologic properties, the reservoir properties are the very contiguous across the holdings there. Of course, if you look at the Midland side of the basin, we found two landing zones, if not three actually, in the Lower Spraberry, which is equivalent to the 2nd Bone Springs, and it's only 500-feet thick, and the 2nd Bone Springs here is the 1,000 feet thick. So, I would be hard for us to say that we are only going to end up with two landing zones. We could easily end up with an additional landing zone or two in the 2nd Bone Springs. So, we're just starting out on that exploration project.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

And as far as the first well goes, I mean it flowed for a few weeks and we just got it pumping out the other day...

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yes. I mean, we will want to get an ESP in that well sooner, but it just had too much pressure, they couldn't kill it, so.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good problem to (39:40) have. Thanks for that color, guys.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Good.

Operator

The next question is coming from the line of Drew Venker with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with your question.

Drew E. Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi, good afternoon, everyone.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hi, Drew.

Drew E. Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

I was hoping you could speak a little bit more about the spending philosophy going forward. Guess I heard the comments about trying to target close to cash flow spending at $40 to $50 oil, but can you give us a little more granularity on that, is that within 10% or 20% cash flow or is that you're thinking about in that specific of terms?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hi, Drew. This is Scott. I would hate to get too specific on that. It's impossible for us to plan it out exactly as you know costs move, commodity prices move, you set out plans, you sign rig contracts, you enter into hedging agreement. So it's virtually impossible for us to dial it in within a percentage or two.

I think the point is more that we're going to look towards our balance sheet as the governor on how we're going to spend our capital, make sure that we don't get ourselves in a position where we have to make some kind of knee-jerk financing that we don't want to do because we get overleveraged. And so I think that we don't mind outspending cash flow, we've done that historically and we believe that we're building tremendous value, so we don't have any issues doing that. I think just as we look towards planning, we're going to try to bring in our capital spending pretty close to our cash flow expectations, similar to what Steve was sort of talking about on the first question and it just really with us this quarter bringing in a couple of nice acquisitions and pulling down on our revolver, we want to make sure that we have adequate liquidity to run our business.

Drew E. Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. That makes sense, Scott. So, in terms of next year, if we look at the strip today, does that current seven rig pace kind of match up with that plan to spend close to cash flow?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, I'll tell you what, we're going to come out when we report fourth quarter in January, we'll come out with the plan on next year and be ready to comment on it. But if today was January, then we would probably come out with something that would be similar to that.

Drew E. Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And then I guess as a follow-up to Zane on the earlier comments about well cost inflation in the Delaware, I'm sorry if I missed that, but did you talk about where do you expect the Midland Basin well cost to go in the first half of next year and kind of where they are today?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, they are about 13% higher today than they were at the beginning of the fourth quarter 2016, but we expect and we're already seeing those costs come down and with the new sand, regional sand, we expect the cost to be almost right on top of 4Q 2016.

Drew E. Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. So, it's a combination of better service pricing and pad drilling (42:42)?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

All of the above; sand, sand deal, water deal, pad drilling, service cost, stabilizing are going down.

Drew E. Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Our next question is coming from the line of Michael Glick with JPMorgan. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael A. Glick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yes. I'll ask the now standard GOR question, given how much attention is attracted over the past week. So, Steve and Zane, you guys have obviously been involved in many horizontal wells in Midland Basin. Have you seen anything that surprised you on the GOR front? I mean just from the data we pulled your per well oil cuts appear among the highest in the basin over time, but just looking for your perspective there?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yes. Thanks, Mike. Yes, I have been listening with great interest, as well as probably every other petroleum engineer in the State of Texas over the last week or two, all the conversation about GOR. And so, I have listened to the (43:41) call yesterday, I thought those guys did a really good job of explaining it and I've read several reports that have been put out by, I think, you're banking a couple of others, that I thought were well done.

So the only thing that I would add to that is to just kind of give you my perspective on it. I read – analysts talk about oil percent, and to kind of put that in engineer speak, we always talk about gas oil ratio. So, on a gas oil ratio, on an undersaturated, solution gas drive reservoir with kind of a light oil like we produce. I remember back to the text books that I've bought in 1980, and they said exactly the same thing that they say today, that when you start out above the bubble point, you're going to produce an initial GOR, and that initial GOR is going to be your solution gas GOR. And then with time, as you get below bubble point, and gas is released in the reservoir, your GOR is going to increase, and it's going to increase steadily over time to some point and then it kind of tends to flatten out.

And so, as all this conversion has been going on, I went back and I looked at a few different data points, and one of the things that I thought was interesting was that if you look at the new wells we report, you see 75% to 80% oil production, and if you go look at our reserve report that we published at the end of the last year, our proved reserves are about 68% to 70% oil. So what you would infer from that is that over time, our oil percent gradually goes down which is exactly what it should do.

And then the other point I would point out that I thought was really interesting as I went back and pulled out, I think the month before we went public in December of 2012, we went – 2013, I'm sorry, we had a Analyst Day and in that Analyst Day, we had a dozen analysts or so there and we laid out in great detail all of the type curves we were going to use for all the different reservoirs that we were drilling in the Midland Basin. And I went and looked yesterday and every one of them showed an initial oil percent of, call it, 78% to 80% and an ultimate recovery oil percent of about 68% to 70%.

So, what we said a month before we went public and what Netherland Sewell said in January when they did our reserve report, nothing had changed. And so, I found it fascinating that all these conversations going on. And I understand that in some reservoirs, you can have a gas condensate, retrograde condensate reservoir, volatile oil reservoir where you do have a rapid drop in oil production effort double point as reached, but that is not the kind of reservoir that we're producing where we are.

Now, there are some parts of the basin that are gassier and more of a condensate reservoir like the far Western edge of the Delaware Basin, well perhaps that could happen, but we don't have any properties in that area. And two last comments that I'd like to make is we don't have properties in that reservoir – in that particular part of the basin or other parts of the basin that are very gassy. Not by coincidence, but by designs, whenever we – over the years, we've had multiple opportunities to look at properties in those areas and we've chosen to focus on the oilier parts of the basin and we will continue to focus on the oilier parts of the basin.

And then the last point I'd like to make is I thought all of this conversation that's been going on has been very good and there's one thing that hasn't been mentioned that I would like to mention, and that is, that sometimes just the physical operations in the field can affect your gas oil ratio. What you guys look at, what analysts look at, is this, the produced and sold gas and sold oil, because what you care about is revenue, right? So, the gas and oil that you see is not what we produce, it's what we sell.

So, let me give you an example of what happened to RSP in the last six months. And maybe this should be a hypothetical, maybe I shouldn't say RSP. But let's just hypothetically say that in the first quarter of this year, you had cold weather and you had a problem selling your crude oil because of (48:09) vapor pressure, and the only way you could condition that oil and sell it was to heat it and get all the (48:14) out of it, so that it would be pipeline quality.

So, what you would do in that situation is you would turn up the burners on your heater treaters and you would heat the oil in those tanks, so that you could sell it. When you're doing that, you're burning gas, the release fuel. Okay, so let's say that in the next quarter, the weather is warmer, you don't have that problem anymore, and so you can turn the burners back down on those heater treaters, and you sell all that gas instead of burning it. Well, then by definition, your oil percent would go down because you sold more gas.

So, I question why you would penalize a company for selling a lower oil percentage because they were able to sell gas that they have been venting or flaring. And I can show you other operational examples where that happened too, so a 1% or 2% change in someone's crude oil percentage could simply be an operational issue with the gas plant or something going on in the field. And I just wanted to put that out here because that's something that we'd seen over and over. We've seen oil cuts go up and down a little but because of operational issues, a gas plant that's undersized and are flaring gas or just a change in completion cadence, where we drill more wells in a more gas prone area than we do in a less gas prone area. So I guess those are my thoughts after listening to all (49:42).

Michael A. Glick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Super helpful color. That's all I have. Thank you.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Grampp with Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead with your question.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Hey guys, I wanted to get a little bit more detail on this updated Delaware Basin inventory you guys put out and real helpful details there. But on the Midland side, you guys, kind of, gave some upside data cases (50:06) anywhere in the neighborhood maybe 30% to 60% upside to base case inventory. I know we're early days, still in the Delaware, but as it stands today, do you think, upside in the Delaware is, maybe, around those numbers? Could it be more given the thicker intervals that you guys have talked about before? We're just, kind of, curious to get your thoughts on, kind of, upside cases there?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. Jeff, this is Zane. When we first started looking in the Midland Basin, where we cut our teeth on this. We didn't see really more than five wells per zone and look at where we're at today and look at our new frac designs. So, given the thickness that we have in the Delaware, there is certainly upside over our base case. I mean, we already see upside over it from what other peer operators in the basin are saying that they are doing, and we know there's a lot of pilots going out there. We just got to get some experience under our feet, (51:12) at a later time.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Okay. Perfect. And just staying on that topic, when I'm kind of looking at, I think it's slide 22, you guys, kind of, have a western central spacing assumptions versus the east. Should we look at the east, I guess, specific to the Bone Spring and the XY, is that more of a conservatism and not having those in the inventory? Is that more economics or more geology related? And then I guess just generally, if we're looking at your math, is that, kind of, a good, good way to think about a demarcation line between the west central versus the east?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yes. Certainly that is geologic based, but it is somewhat conservative geology there. And that occurs right at the linker line, just in general.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

All right. Perfect. I'll let someone else hop on. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is coming from the line of Asit Sen with Bank of America. Please go ahead with your questions.

Asit Sen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks. Good afternoon. I have got two quick ones. First, Zane on the increase in Delaware net location to 2004 and 2010, how much of that increase was due to acquisition or was it all due to the acquisition?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

The majority of course was due to acquisition. I mean, there was probably some reduction in that number, if you'd not had the acquisition because we're putting together drilling units with longer laterals. So, as you reduce – as you increase your lateral length, you're reducing the surface well count. But the majority would have been certainly the acquisition. We have not increased based on any spacing or anything like that.

Asit Sen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And that would imply roughly $0.5 million per net location acquisition cost. And secondly on rig count, I think last quarter you guys mentioned, the base plan, I think, was to exit 2017 with seven rigs, add two rigs per year in 2018, and 2019, I think that was based on $55 oil, how does that plan change in a $45 world?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, we haven't given out any further guidance, we're running seven rigs right now and in today's commodity prices, that feels good to us. Also mean to realize that with the addition of this working interest and net revenue interest in the Delaware, we will be spending more money per well drilled in that area. So, it already is somewhat like adding a rig. And we're also drilling faster, we just drilled a Second Bone Spring well, we drilled from spud to TD in 17 days, we were looking at 25 days on those wells.

Asit Sen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John Freeman with Raymond James. Please go ahead with questions.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Good afternoon, guys.

Steve Taylor

Good afternoon, John.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Yeah. Hi, just a follow-up, just on that last question on the seven rigs, the current plan now to exit, I know, Steve, last quarter you'd, sort of, said, kind of, your ideal plan. Obviously, the commodity environment was a little different with an even split of four rigs in both. And I am just trying to think about and maybe what Zane said about now with this acquisition and more dollars being spent per well, maybe this changes it, but theoretically if you've got the seven rigs, would it ever be an option to have one of those rigs switch back and forth between the two, or you'd always keep it put, and you just have to wait for the commodity price to get better before you think about adding the incremental rig? I'm not trying to front the 2018 plan, just, sort of, if I'm thinking about how that ideal scenario?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. John. This is Zane. We certainly can flop those rigs and we're really – as we get to Delaware prime for pad drilling and full development drilling, that is, if we stuck with seven rigs that's certainly something we'd look at. And what we're trying to do right now on the Midland side, and we want to do it in the Delaware side, is start pairing these rigs up on leases, so that you have two rigs setting in the lease and then you start getting more of this tank style completion done.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Perfect. I appreciate guys. That's my only one. I'll get out so somebody else can answer.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks, John.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Michael Hall with Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead with your questions.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thanks. Good morning – good afternoon I suppose. Yes, I was just curious on the inventory that you laid out for the Delaware Basin, how would you think about that in terms of kind of the development plan I know it's early, but would you expect that you'll be developing all these kind of concurrently or is it something where you'll basically rank them by return and some of the intervals won't be developed for quite a very long time, and if so, kind of, what are the front runners from your perspective today for maybe being equivalent to say the lower Spraberry Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B in the Midland Basin.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, Michael, this is Zane. I'll take that one. So, I can't answer that exact, right now we don't know we're about to run some microseismic on that Brunson #3 well pad to look how these formations interact with each other as you're fracking them. Some of this may need to be developed in unison, such as the XY sands and the 3rd Bone Springs. We are going to push our best zone to date really of that Lower Wolfcamp A and that XY those Wolfberry Sands and they are at the top of Wolfcamp. And so, those are always going to be primary targets, but we are going to be drilling some 3rd Bone springs and some 2nd Bone Spring. So, probably the A and some of the Bone Springs will be the primary target.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

We've got two landing targets in the Lower Wolfcamp A right now.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Got it. And you think each of those can support six wells per section, is that fair?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

It could be.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

I mean that what's Midland says.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

All right. Yeah. Okay. And then I guess my other question was on just the financing of the deal. I know you quitted on the resolver. I'm just kind of curious in the context of the commentary around keeping an eye on leverage metrics. Do you think about kind of the low case scenario for oil, you know, what sort of leverage are you comfortable with, and from a leverage ratio perspective, and does the recent acquisition fit on the balance sheet in that regard or are there some other, sort of, long-term financing needs that we should contemplate?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Michael, this is Scott. I think we're good with it pulling this on our revolver. Right now we are at $1.1 billion on the barrowing base. We think that's going to go up. So we're going to have plenty of liquidity and as Steve said we're going to be working this down quarter-over-quarter and we're going to bring it closer down to 2 times.

So, as far this acquisition goes, there is no near-term type of financing around it. If there was another transaction that we're to do and we needed to go to capital markets for it, we'd obviously take a look at potentially rolling this into that type of financing, but there is not anything that we feel uncomfortable with. And if you look at a low case scenario and you take a look at what our covenants are on our bank. I think we're at 4.25. Oil would have to get into the 30s all next year for us to hit a four times leverage ratio. And so, given that, we feel pretty good about where we are from a leverage perspective.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. I understand, you don't, I mean, you get long ways between now and four times, but is there kind of a level that you, not related to covenant, but just that you as a management team are comfortable with?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah, I think the market is telling us to run this business at a lower leverage metric than what we have historically, just given the volatility that we've had in oil. So, I think, we've said over the last couple of quarters that we're going to try to bring our leverage ratios down. And so, again, I don't want to be exact here and say it's three times or if it's four times, I think, right now, we're very comfortable where the leverage is and if it's for the right acquisition or the right deal, we'd take a look at potentially using our revolver on a short-term basis until we could get the capital structure the way we want it.

Yeah, we would take a look at that, but right now, at 2.5 times or maybe just a little bit higher, where we are at sub $50 oil, we're very comfortable with our balance sheet. We're very comfortable with our liquidity, the wells that we are drilling are very high rates of return. We see a $45 oil that each quarter will bringing our leverage down, every single quarter. So, I think, we're very comfortable where we are, and I wouldn't want to put out there an arbitrary target. I would tell you that we're keen on running the business closer to two times leverage, than we are four times leverage from a directional basis, and just kind of leave it with at that.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Cool. Makes sense, and it's helpful color, I appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question is coming from the line of Kashy Harrison with Simmons Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead with your questions.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray

Hi. Good afternoon everyone, and thanks for sliding me in at the end. See, Zane, could you give us an idea of just how many Midland Basin and Delaware Basin platinum locations you have in your inventory?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Lots. I don't think we have an exact count.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray

(61:55). That's okay.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

It would be significantly over 50% of our locations, significantly over 50% of our stated net locations.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray

Significantly over 75%?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

That's not what I said. I'm going to leave it to you.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray

Okay. And then, when you look at the individual IRRs in the Delaware Basin versus the Midland Basin, it looks like the Delaware Basin returns in 2018 are surpassing the Midland Basin returns. And so, could you just share some color on, thoughts on potentially shifting capital away from the Midland Basin to the Delaware Basin over the next several years, just some high level thoughts on that?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Kashy, this is Steve. We've started to do that, but that's kind of a work in process or work in progress. And we, as we get more wells drilled in the Delaware Basin and sort of delineate the different zones and the different areas, the answer to that question is always (63:06). Right now, we think that there are a couple of targets in the Delaware that are probably better than anything we had in Midland, so that would make us think that over time, we would maybe shift more of our capital to the Delaware Basin, but I think we'll be going out on a limb to say that today that we're going to shift more capital to the Delaware Basin. I think we need more data than as Zane said, he is going to do some microseismic work and we're still waiting on some 3D. And so I think, it's going to be a few more quarters where we can definitively say, yeah, we want to spend two thirds or three fourths of our capital in the Delaware. But I think for now, we're talking 50% to 60% of our capital is probably going to Delaware.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

And I would tell you – this is Zane. I would tell you one other thing. Our facilities guys and operations guys out there, even though we're catching up, we're still drinking through a fire hose. I mean, literally, I mean, so we don't want to push another rig over there sooner than what they're ready just for the efficiency sake.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons & Company International, Energy Specialists of Piper Jaffray

Got it. That's it from me and thanks for the time and also thanks for the education on the GOR.

Operator

Our next question is coming from the line of Derrick Whitfield with Stifel. Please proceed with your questions.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Hi. Good afternoon and thanks for taking my question as well. Steve, also a great response on gas to oil ratio. You're definitely supposed to drop the mic and walkout after that one. So two quick questions from me, building on Kashy's question just earlier, does the average rate of return in the Delaware assume relatively uniform development across the mineral acres – across your position, including the mineral acres?

Steve Taylor

Across the mineral acres, it's – now there is some variation. So, let me give little bit explanation there, just so it's (65:02) clear. If you look at it from a surface, there is about 2,300 surface acres that we bought minerals under, that had somewhere near a 25% royalty rate on those minerals. But to make everything apples to apples, we convert it to royalty acres which is one acre at 1/8th royalty. So it covers about 2,300 surface acres scattered across the southern portion of the holdings. There are sections also that we have minerals under now that we don't have a working interest in.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Got it. Very helpful.

Steve Taylor

Over time, we will be looking at swaps and some things with some operators that are down in that area.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Got it. Very helpful. And then one last question. So referencing page 23 or your PowerPoint, do you have a view on why the Ludeman K 2015H (sic) [2105H] (66:03) or well number 5 is significantly more productive than wells 2 or 3? Was it something with a design tweak or a landing zone that made that a better well?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

No. It's – so unlike the Midland. Midland Basin you can drill well, move over 5 miles and drill the exact same well, move another 5 miles drill the exact same well. You have a little more variation in the Delaware Basin. So every now and then you hit some wells, you generally drill great wells but every now and then you hit wells that are real boomers.

Steve Taylor

Yeah. I would second that. The one thing that I think very operator would agree is that the geology over in the Delaware is just a little bit more complex than it is in Midland Basin. So as we go through our acreage in delineated I think we're going to find more variable results or more variation in the results than we do in the Midland. The Midland Basin where we are – I've never seen anything like it, the results are so consistent, and we have very little difference in the results. Lower Spraberry well along with Johnson Ranch versus the Cal versus the Spanish Trail, there's just not a lot of variation.

I think in the Delaware, you can't quite say that, we're going to have some places that we have killer wells and then we're going to have other places, we're going to have very average wells, and I don't know that we know all the answers yet sometimes it's – some places make more oil (67:33)than others, sometimes some places are more (67:34) than – and then that's why we are shooting 3D over a large part of it. We're trying to get a good picture of what's going on and hopefully be able to high-grade the different areas and be able to target our capital to the higher return areas.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Got it. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Gail Nicholson with KLR. Please go ahead with your questions.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Good afternoon, everyone. The 17 days that you guys talked about for the drilling time for the 2nd Bone Spring well is that kind of leading edge pacesetter pace or is that kind of an average expectation that we should now utilize across the Delaware (68:13) for drilling time?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well I have no idea if it's a leading edge pacesetter well for us, it was just a great time being – the short amount of time that we've been out there doing it in the Delaware, and it is a shallower zone. So, it's certainly not a Wolfcamp well, and it's certainly not a Wolfcamp B well in the Delaware. So, for us it's a pace setter well in the 2nd Bone Spring and really that's all it is right now. But we do expect to in general be drilling faster times in all the horizons, especially as we move to pad drilling and especially as we get into a more repeatable operations program.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Okay, great. And then just looking at the delta in the 2nd Bone Spring well on page 23, the F – the Ludeman 505H had a lower IP 30% oil versus the 1408H and I'm just curious is that was the landing zone or if it was something else from just a geography or just Delaware being different and not as repeatable as the Midland?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, the Ludeman 505H, has been on production for 291 days. So it's a well that went through a lot of period of restriction and facilities. It's been shut in some. We looked at – so it's been through, it's history has been varied as opposed to the mirror on our 2nd Bone Spring well.

Gail Nicholson - KLR Group LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is comes from the line of John Nelson with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead with your questions.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Good afternoon, and thank you for taking my questions.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hi, John.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hi, John.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

I thought – it was interesting looking at where some of the acreage was acquired, it was a little bit more to the kind of East, which if I think back to when you made this overall acquisition, there were some investor concern on, rightfully or wrongfully. I was wondering, if you could just comment if there have been kind of recent well results, kind of further East, that make you feel more encouraged about that acreage, that maybe drove you to more consolidate in those areas?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

On page 24, there is a number of operators that are playing that far Eastern edge over there, and they're having some great success. And we don't see that the geology is that different, also if you look on page 23, wells 5 and wells 11. We pushed – the zones have been pushed further to the East, that well 11 is in XY well and is referred to C XY (71:07) well that we have today, that was the well that we're very excited about to see the logs and the productivity there.

And there are some operators that are up there to the northeast of, are drilling some great wells. And it also moved 14 sections into our favor of being the highest working interest owner and thus, having a great chance at operatorship.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Well any of the – I think you said the Wolfcamp B, 2nd Bone Spring and 3rd Bone Spring will be key tests in the back half of the year. Will any of those be more towards the Eastern edge of your acreage, or that not be until 2018 (71:51) you got out there?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

No, that's – you're going to be talking about 2018.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

John, keep in mind we're shooting seismic on that East side right now and so we're intentionally holding off drilling over there until we get the (72:02).

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

We're going to be drilling a well that's very – a pad very near that number 11, but it probably is not going to be completed until the next year.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

....or have production on it until next year.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Then as my second question, it's a little more bigger picture and I think I share in, in the frustration of seeing how some of the stocks reacted what seemed like non-stories, I guess, so that's what I heard kind of listen to you folks. But if I were to play devil's advocate, I guess what we've heard from some journalists this week is, maybe the arrival of some disappointments all at the same time are a signal that we're finally in that 9th inning of shale that everyone's been looking for. So, you've got your head under the hood here. As you all look out at the opportunity set in front of you, you kind of take a step back and see if, do you think the second derivative has started to turn, or is there still greater efficiencies to driving this business?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

This is Zane. So I'm certainly sharing that frustration and we are so early. And the good things that are going to come out of the Permian Basin. What has happened over the last week reminds me of the guy that walks into a diner. He's not a very pleasant individual and he orders apple pie with a scoop of ice cream and it comes out and he has two scoops of ice-cream on it and he is upset about it. So, that's pretty well my analogy about it.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

I like the analogy. I just hope you guys, wish you the best. Thanks, again.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of John White with ROTH Capital. Please go ahead with your question.

John Marshall White - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Thanks for taking my call. Zane, did you say that completed-well costs have rose about 15% to 20% this year, but are now declining?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah, completed-well costs from the Midland side didn't rise that much, but on the Delaware side, it did. And with the new sand deals, more pad drilling on the Delaware side, new water deal (74:20) facing us, we expect to get those well costs back down to 14%, 16% levels. And certainly has stabilized – the well cost has, certainly, stabilized and we see them in some instances going back down a little bit.

John Marshall White - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Maybe a little decrease in pressure pumping in the Delaware?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, yes a little bit. And that depends on who you talk to and what company you are dealing with.

John Marshall White - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Now, okay. I understand. And Scott, did you say in your – part of your opening remarks that debt-adjusted production growth per share is the metric with the highest weighting in determining management compensation?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

No, I think it's the highest correlated to relative share outperformance. So if you go and you take a look at what really is influential, and when you kind of take a look back at oil and gas companies, it is not absolute growth, even though I know Wall Street loves growth. It really kind of comes back to are you growing on a debt-adjusted production per share basis. And I think it's a pretty clear indicator that if you go out and you take a look at financing an acquisition, and what your capital structure is going to look like. Over a longer period of time, you need to be really increasing it on a debt-adjusted growth per share. And so – because they have such a high correlation to shareholder outperformance, and keep in mind, RSP, we have a real high percentage ownership relatively speaking amongst management and the board of ownership in the company.

And so, we don't have to be the biggest oil and gas company, we're just fine being the size that we are, as long as we're adding value to shareholders. And so we put that in as one of the metrics that we take a look at and that's the only one that has a growth component in it. And the other ones are more efficiency type components of management compensation.

So take a look at G&A on an absolute and on a per barrel basis, now that (76:35) we take a look at mining (76:39) and development cost, we look at the amount of production that is added for – on a CapEx perspective, how much capital that we spent to actually generate production.

So those are the type of things that we felt like was important for us, if we're doing our job to add value to shareholders is make sure that our interests are aligned. And they're aligned because we all have the vast majority of our net-worths tied up into the stock. And so, we're going to be mindful of running it to generate shareholder value, and make sure that we don't get ourselves in position with too much leverage.

John Marshall White - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Thanks for the additional color on that, I appreciate it. You guys have spent a lot of time on the call today, and I think everyone appreciates that also. Congratulations on the Bone Springs results by the way.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next questions come from the line of Jeff Robertson with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Jeffrey Robertson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. Zane, it's a question on the Delaware Basin with the new TGS, 3D seismic survey going to get. Is that really going to be instrumental in being able to correlate landing zones to ultimately allow you to drill longer laterals? And are there certain parts or certain zones within your Delaware Basin acreage that lend themselves better for longer laterals than others?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, certainly the 3D it gives us a picture of any fault in (78:08) that we might want – not want to cross et cetera. It has been instrumental in the Midland side of the basin through a number of different techniques to tell us where the more brittle rock are, where more like kind rock is, so that we can stay in that and it gives you a better frac, your fracs go off easier.

So, it has a number of – it's a tool that we use in a number of different ways. Yes, in the end, it will allow us the confidence to drill longer laterals, I wouldn't say it's restricted to any given zone though.

Jeffrey Robertson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Then just a question on pads and the size pads you undertake, you change the type of pads and the amount of capital you tie-up on a pad for your cash flow in a $45-oil world versus what you would do if oil was solidly above $50?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

You know, the one thing that changes on that Jeff is that if you're in a $40-oil, and you have to cut rigs and you don't have as many rigs running, then it's harder to park a rig on one pad and leave it for four, five, six wells because you've got lease obligations and continuous development clauses (79:18) but in a little higher commodity price, where you're running more rigs that gives you the flexibility to be able to leave a rig on our location and drill a few more wells.

And from a reservoir management standpoint, it's nice to be able to (79:30) drill the whole unit up, when you complete it and nothing (79:36) most people are coming around to say and (79:37) that's the optimum way to complete it from a reservoir management standpoint.

But from a capital standpoint and the leasehold obligation standpoint that's difficult to do. And so, we're always experimenting, we're trying to get optimum best case. In Midland, we went exclusively the two-well pads a year or two ago and recently we've done more three and four-well pads. As we kind get the development plan put together in the Delaware, we'll probably do the same thing. We'll probably start out, you will see us drilling a lot of three-well pads, but there'll be situations where it'll make sense to go ahead and leave the rig there. And if we can, we will and do three or four-well pads. When you get beyond four wells, it gets difficult because you have capital tied up so long before you get the production on. And also just think about the amount of water it takes, and the size of the facility that it takes. So it just gets a little more difficult. So, I would say look for us to do three to four-well pads over next two or three years.

Jeffrey Robertson - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

You bet.

Operator

And our next questions come from the line of Chris Stevens with KeyBanc. Please go ahead with your questions.

Chris S. Stevens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hey, good afternoon, guys.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hi, Chris.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hi, Chris.

Chris S. Stevens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

With the recent reworking of the inventory and the acquisition in the Delaware Basin, do you know what the average lateral length of your program could be in 2018? And maybe you can comment on also what you think that could be in the Midland Basin?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, I believe in the Midland Basin, it's going to be in excess of 7,500 feet, so we have quite a few areas there that we have 10,000 foot laterals. Overall, on the Delaware side, it will not be – in 2018 it will not be that average length, I think it will be getting closer to 7,500 feet than what it was earlier. I think this year we were planning on somewhere around 6,300 feet average, I'd like to see that moving closer to 7,000-feet on average in 2018, and I think we'll get there.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Midland, it will be 8,000 feet to 8,500 feet.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah, in Midland it will be 8,000 feet to 8,500 feet.

Chris S. Stevens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay. And then in regards to your recent acquisition of the royalties out in the Delaware Basin, how much activity you're going to have on that acreage?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, overall, on the south-western portion there, that areas is an area that – we really like the well results there, and we picked up some minimal (82:17) interest, so you'll see us quite active in that area. Over on the East, when we get our 3D seismic in-hand and interpreted, you will see us drill some wells over there too.

Chris S. Stevens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Okay, great. Thanks a lot. Appreciate it.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. We've reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back to Steven Gray for closing comments.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you, operator, and thanks to everybody for dialing in and for your interest in RSP. And as always, I really want to just give a shot out to our guys out in the Midland operations offices and thank them for all their hard work that they've done. And the amount of work that we've done over in the Delaware Basin in the last few months, getting the infrastructure in places has been impressive and it's ongoing, and we know those guys are working hard, trying to stay in front of the rigs and we appreciate their efforts as well as everyone else here. So with that, we'll close the call. And thanks.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.