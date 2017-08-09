Netflix Vs. Disney

In bombshell news, Disney (DIS) announced that it is pulling its content from streaming service Netflix (NFLX) and launching its own services for streaming multiple sports under the ESPN brand in early 2018 and for streaming direct-to-consumer content under the Disney brand in 2019.

This has far-reaching implications for the streaming landscape and was a move that most didn't expect for at least a couple more years. Let's start with the impact on Disney.

ESPN has been struggling to remain relevant with so many people cord cutting and watching live sports through different media channels, and the business has become a drag on Disney's success in other areas such as Marvel, Star Wars, and its theme parks. The company's solution is here: a streaming service. Disney intends for the service to air 10,000 live sporting events per year including MLB, MLS, NHL, tennis, college sports, and others. I think this is a painful step, but one that has been necessary for quite a while now. Layoffs and contracting growth have plagued ESPN for years now and streaming content, moving away from cable, was a move I think Disney should have made earlier. It's hard to gauge how popular a subscription-based ESPN-branded streaming service will perform revenue wise and how it will compare to cable revenues, but considering how sharply consumers are shifting from cable to streaming services, switching ESPN to streaming is the right move in my opinion.

Regarding the Disney-branded streaming service, this is a game changer. Disney expects the service to launch in 2019 and for it to house all Disney and Pixar content that goes to the big screen and onto cable networks, while also being the destination for original movies and TV shows created based on the company's vast content library. It cannot be understated how massive a move this is, both for Disney and what it means for the cable industry. This is a domino that will land hard and likely cause other content creators and cultivators to launch streaming services that haven't already done so. I think Disney, with its vast catalog of beloved and popular characters, stories, and universes is setting itself up for significant success in this area. In fact, I think the streaming service for Disney content will become much larger than the peak of its cable business. Original movies and TV shows add substantially to the attractiveness of the value proposition Disney will be offering to subscribers, making for a successful business venture.



This is an important step for Disney and one that I think is the correct one. Time will tell how successful these streaming services ultimately become, but the model the company had been using to this point was rapidly becoming obsolete.

Netflix is also a big player in this move. The company will no longer be able to boast Disney's rich catalog of content, which was a valuable pull for subscribers and might negatively impact churn for the coming quarters. Beyond this small scope, I think Disney's move is likely a harbinger of things to come in the industry, namely that other content creators will launch their own streaming services for their content as well. This will tighten the supply of available for media for Netflix to pick up and offer to subscribers and will increase the costs of acquiring content that is available (why sell to a competing service for anything less than a premium price?)

I think Netflix might feel some short-term pain from Disney's move, but it will not have a long-term impact. Netflix, with its heavy investment in original content, has been preparing for this moment for the last few years. I have long held that original content will be the key selling point for any streaming service as the space becomes more crowded and that if Netflix were to rely on other entities for content it would ultimately be crushed by the competition. Disney is just the latest domino to fall, but Netflix is well-positioned to continue to thrive in this expanding market landscape.

In sum, I think that Disney is making the right moves and investments here, which will provide major benefits in the future, and that Netflix will be able to easily weather this bump in the road and the ones on the horizon as well. For investors in DIS and NFLX, keep watch of all developments in the video streaming industry and consider the effects of they will have on the landscape as a whole. This move by Disney is a seismic shift and we'll see what kind of aftershocks result.

