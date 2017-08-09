Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

The portfolio continues to be very concentrated with the top five positions accounting for ~43% of the 13F holdings.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Kahn Brothers’ US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Kahn Brothers’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 8/8/2017. Please visit our Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2017.

This quarter, Kahn Brothers’ US long portfolio increased ~13% from $581M to $656M. The number of holdings decreased from 35 to 34. The larger positions (more than 0.5% of the portfolio each) remained steady at 20. The largest individual stock position is Citigroup (NYSE:C) which has been in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in 1999. It accounts for 10.47% of the US long portfolio. Largest five positions are Citigroup Inc., New York Times (NYSE:NYT), Merck Inc. (NYSE:MRK), BP plc (NYSE:BP), and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). Together, they account for 43.19% of the US long portfolio.

Irving Kahn was a disciple of Benjamin Graham and is the author of "Benjamin Graham The Father of Financial Analysis." He was by far the oldest protégé (died 2/26/2015 at age 109) and was one of the closest followers of the original teachings of Benjamin Graham.

Stake Increases:

Assured Guaranty (AGO): AGO is a ~5% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $36 and $42.50 and doubled this quarter at prices between $37 and $42. The stock is now at $44.23. The aggressive build-up indicates a clear bullish bias.

VOXX International (VOXX): VOXX has been in the portfolio since 2001 when the company was named Audiovox. The current position stands at 2.89% of the US long portfolio. Recent activity follows: Q1 2014 saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between $12 and $17. The next five quarters saw an about turn: a combined ~25% reduction at prices between $7 and $13. There was an almost one-third increase this quarter at prices between $4.65 and $8.90. The stock is now at $7.15.

Note: Kahn Brothers controls ~10.5% of the business through the ownership of 2.3M shares of VOXX.

IDT Corporation (IDT): IDT is a small ~1% portfolio position that saw a roughly one-third stake increase this quarter at prices between $12.50 and $17.50. The stock is now at $15.09. It is a very long-term position that has returned many-fold over the years.

BP plc: BP stake was first purchased in 2010. The position remained minutely small for the next two years. The bulk of the current 7.39% (top-five) of the US long portfolio stake was built in 2013 at prices between $40 and $53. The stock currently trades well below the low-end of that range at $36.54. Last two years have seen a combined ~53% stake increase at prices between $29 and $41. For investors attempting to follow Kahn Brothers, BP is a good option to consider for further research.

GlaxoSmithKline plc: GSK is a large (top five) ~7% of the portfolio position. It was a very small 0.41% of the portfolio stake as of Q3 2015. That original position was increased by roughly eighteen times over the next six quarters at prices between $37.50 and $45. The stock is currently at $40.15. For investors attempting to follow Kahn Brothers, GSK is a good option to consider for further research.

MBIA Inc. (MBI): MBI has been in the portfolio since 2007. The majority of the current 6.45% position was purchased during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 at low prices. Q1 2014 saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $11 and $15 but the following quarters saw a combined ~24% decrease at prices between $8 and $13. The pattern reversed in Q2 2015: a ~75% increase at prices between $5 and $9.81 and that was followed by another ~30% increase in the following quarter at prices between $5.50 and $7.70. The stock currently trades at $9.67. Last three quarters have also seen minor increases.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP): The 2.41% of the US long portfolio NTP stake saw a ~10% reduction in Q2 2016 at prices between $5.28 and $6.14. That was followed by another ~40% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $7.15 and $9.50. The original position was a ~2% stake established in 2001. The last major buying was in Q3 2015: ~24% increase at prices between $4.25 and $6.38. The stock currently trades at $9.85. There was marginal trimming last quarter while this quarter saw a very minor increase.

Note: Kahn Brothers controls ~5.4% of the business through their ownership of 1.98M shares of NTP.

Stake Decreases:

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): HOLX is a very long-term position. In 1999, the position size was at 1M shares and by 2003 the stake had increased to ~1.8M shares and accounted for around 6% of the US long portfolio. Since then, the position has been substantially reduced (after accounting for three 2-for-1 stock splits in 2005, 2008, and 2009). Recent activity follows: Last quarter saw a ~22% selling at prices between $39 and $43 and that was followed by a ~13% trimming this quarter at prices between $42 and $46.50. The current position is still fairly large at 5.53% of the US long portfolio. The stock is now at $38.96 and has appreciated around 35 times during the holding period.

Straight Path Comm. (STRP): The spin-off from IDT was a very small 1.32% portfolio stake as of last quarter. A bidding war between Verizon Communications (VZ) and AT&T (T) resulted in a ~400% return for STRP during the quarter. Verizon ultimately agreed on an acquisition price of $184 per share (all-stock) compared to ~$36 quoted at the end of Q1. Despite Kahn Brothers selling ~20% of their position during the quarter, the stake is still at 4.74% of the portfolio due to the huge price gain.

Note: Straight Path’s spectrum holdings considered very valuable to carriers (5G plans) were the main reason for the bidding war.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE): PFE is a ~3% of the US long portfolio position. This was a very small stake first purchased in 2000. Most of the current position was purchased in 2007 at prices between $23 and $28. In Q1 2014, the stake was increased by ~11% at prices between $29.50 and $32.75. The seven quarters thru Q1 2016 had seen a one-third reduction at prices between $28 and $36. The last five quarters have also seen a ~60% selling at prices between $30 and $37. The stock currently trades at $33.28. The consistent selling pattern indicates a clear bearish bias.

Citigroup Inc.: C is Kahn’s largest position. It is a very long-term holding and was a small position in Kahn Brothers’ first 13F filing in 1999. The stake was adjusted over the following years although by 2006 the position still accounted for less than 0.1% of the US long portfolio. The stake was increased after the financial crisis at a cost basis in the 30s. Recent activity follows: the five quarters from Q3 2014 to Q3 2015 saw an overall stake reduction of ~20% at prices between $47 and $59. The last seven quarters have only seen minor activity. The stock currently trades at $68.88 and it stands at 10.47% of the US long portfolio.

The New York Times Company: NYT is a top-three 9.27% of the US long portfolio position. The nine quarters thru Q2 2016 had seen a combined ~21% reduction at prices between $11.50 and $16.50. The stock currently trades at $19. Last four quarters have also seen minor trimming. The position was first purchased in 2006 and the bulk of the current stake was built in 2011 and 2012 at prices between $5.75 and $10.75.

Note: The stock is on an upswing and has returned ~43% YTD.

Merck Inc.: MRK is the third-largest position at 9.12% of the 13F portfolio. It was a very small stake first purchased in 2000. The position has fluctuated over the years but the bulk of the current stake was purchased in 2009 at prices between $24 and $38. The position has since been sold down by roughly 40% over the last eight years through minor trimming almost every quarter. The stock currently trades at ~$62.32.

BlackBerry Ltd. (BBRY): BBRY was a very small ~0.5% of the US long portfolio position established in Q3 2013 at prices between $8 and $10.84. Q2 2014 saw a 270% stake increase at prices between $7.15 and $10.12. The five quarters thru Q1 2016 saw the position more than doubled at prices between $6 and $11. There was another ~40% increase in Q2 2016 at prices between $6.29 and $8.09. The position is currently at ~7% of the US long portfolio and the stock is at $9.03. Last two quarters had seen minor increases while this quarter saw marginal trimming.

Seaboard Corporation (SEB): SEB is another very long-term position that was reduced significantly over the last sixteen years. The position size was ~29K shares in 1999 and accounted for around ~2% of the US long portfolio. The tremendous share price appreciation in the interim has resulted in the current stake accounting for ~5% of the US long portfolio even though the position-size was reduced by more than two-thirds to ~8.3K shares: the stock is a twenty-bagger during this period. The last major buying was in Q1 2014 when there was a 28% stake increase at prices between $2450 and $2795. The five quarters thru Q3 2015 had seen a combined ~24% reduction at prices between $2380 and $4640. Last year also saw a ~11% trimming. The stock currently trades at ~$4350. There was a ~5% further trimming over the last two quarters.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB): NYCB is a ~4% of the US long portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position that was first purchased in 2000. The stake was built up to a large ~10% position (over 1.4M shares) by 2003 and in 2004 the position was doubled. Since then, the stake had been kept largely steady although adjustments occurred every year. 2015 saw a ~18% overall reduction at prices between $15.50 and $19 while last year saw another ~20% reduction at prices between $13.79 and $17.18. The stock currently trades at $12.67. There was ~12% further selling over the last two quarters at prices between $12.50 and $14.

Sterling Bancorp (STL): STL is a 3.26% of the US long portfolio position. The six quarters through Q1 2016 had seen a ~25% reduction at prices between $12.50 and $17.75. The stock currently trades at $22.60. The original stake is a very long-term position that was established in 2004 (Provident Bancorp at the time). There was a ~9% selling last quarter at prices between $22.50 and $25.70 and that was followed by marginal trimming this quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN): PTEN is a 2.84% of the US long portfolio position first purchased in 2009. Most of the current stake was purchased in 2010 and 2012 at prices between $13 and $22. The position was reduced by ~55% between Q1 and Q3 2014 at prices between $23 and $38. Q4 2014 saw an about-turn as the stake was increased by just over 40% at prices between $14.25 and $32.50. The activity has been very minor since. The stock currently trades at $17.79.

Trinity Place Holdings (TPHS) and IDW (previously CTM) Media (OTCQX:IDWM): These two very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes saw marginal selling this quarter. The original IDW position is from the spin-off of CTM Media from IDT Corporation in 2009.

Note: Other very small positions (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) in the portfolio include AT&T (T), Astoria Financial (AF), Bank of America (BAC), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Chevron (CVX), Comcast (CMCSA), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE), IBM Corporation (IBM), Monsanto (MON), Navient (NAVI), Novartis (NVS), Old Republic (ORI), and Zedge Inc. (ZDGE). GNE and ZDGE are spin-offs of IDT.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Kahn’s US stock holdings in Q2 2017:

