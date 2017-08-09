Nvidia: Brace For Post-Earnings Impacts

Nvidia stock prices have increased by $4 for every $0.01 EPS surprise, by $1 for every $10 million guidance beat, and by $1.20 for every $10 million raise in guidance.

On the eve of Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) Q2 earnings announcement, which is arguably the epitome of the semi-earnings season, all financial forecasts need to be turned into share price movements.

In this article, I explicitly estimate the likely Nvidia stock prices in response to Q2 earnings call. I first present the historical evidence how NVDA has reacted to previous earnings announcements. Using this framework, I am able to estimate how Nvidia stock will react in the forthcoming Q2 announcement.

1. How Nvidia’s Stock Reacted to Previous Earnings Calls.

In general, amid the earnings reports, stock prices are reacting to (1) revenue surprise, (2) earnings surprise, (3) margin surprise, (4) changes in management guidance, and (5) analysts’ revisions on next-quarter estimates. In order to better estimate the actual price reactions, I need to identify the actual relationship between Nvidia stock price reactions and various facets of the earnings report.

The typical analysis is limited by using current analysts’ forecasts as the baseline expectation. It is only reasonable to assume that the market has raised that expectation along the way. To better measure the surprise, the new expectation incorporates the historical beat on the current Street estimates. The procedure I use is adding the average of the last 4-quarterly surprises to the current estimates only if those surprises were in the same direction. That is, if there were 4 beats or 4 misses in a row.

In light of an earnings announcement, stock prices only react to the “surprise” portion of the regular focus points, such as revenue, earnings, margins, and management guidance. Using the last 20 quarterly announcements, I estimated the average 5-day price movement after each earnings announcement, in reacting to each of the surprises simultaneously. For details of the estimation process, please ask specific questions in the comment section. The following is the statistically significant price reactions:

1. For every $0.10 EPS surprise, Nvidia's share price increased by $4.3.

2. For every $10 million management's revenue guidance beat, the share price increased by $0.87.

3. For every $10 million analyst revenue revision, the share price increased by $1.21.

4. For every $10 million increase in management guidance, the share price increased by $1.47.

There is no evidence that Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share prices react to revenue surprises, measured by Street estimates, or to gross margin surprises. This is not surprising since the same information has been already reflected by the four factors identified in Table 1.

(Source: Author's calculations)

2. Likely Q2 Scenarios

Based on the above framework, I will estimate the expected price reaction using estimates of potential surprises.

Q2 Street Estimates

In Table 3 below, Q2 estimates are provided from different sources. The good news is that there is no large disagreement. The Q2 EPS estimate is $0.69-$0.76 and revenue is $1.95-$2.0 billion, with Main Street’s (Bloomberg/Thomson Reuters) EPS $0.70 and revenue $1.96 billion. Goldman Sachs raised its fiscal 2018-2020 earnings estimates for Nvidia by 0.3-1.4 percent on the strength of higher-than-expected Nintendo Switch demand and strong performance from Nvidia’s Gaming and Automotive segments. Canaccord Genuity raises Nvidia’s price target from $155 to $180. Analyst Matthew Ramsay cites the firm’s growing bullish stance on GPU computing and notes that Nvidia has cemented its place in platform computing. Ramsay says Nvidia’s quick segmentation into the datacenter and automotive markets can offset the increasing GPU competition from Intel and AMD. RBC Capital reiterates a $175 price target on Nvidia and analyst Mitch Steves provides some data to back up 2H17 optimism. Steves cites a TrendForce report showing a 10% growth in global server shipments since the first quarter. DRAMeXchange estimates 2H shipments will also grow 10% compared to the prior half. The analyst sees demand growing from tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft with Nvidia as the beneficiary. SA’s respectable reader Puddenhead said that

“Investors are conditioned to expect beats by Nvidia now by the 26 quarter running precedent, and so I think a small beating may not be enough to propel share price higher (or even sustain).Also, IMO Q2 results will matter less than the guidance and feedback on adoption for Volta and upcoming Xavier (and/or information on DRIVE PX revenue streams from Tesla now that Model 3 has gone production & expects to ship 5k units/week by end of year). That sets up scenarios where the stock price reaction does not correlate to Q2 earnings results at all.”

Management Guidance

The management guidance also shows some consistency (Figure 5). Nvidia’s management had consistently set low bars in revenue guidance to beat. On average, there has been $60 million beat on management revenue guidance. On the other hand, the guidance in gross margin is harder to manage, but the margin beat still averaged 0.5% historically (Source: Company 10Qs).

Q2 “Expected” Surprises and Price Reactions

For Q2, due to the benefit from cryptocurrency and continued GPU dominance over AMD, I estimate that the revenue will be around $2 billion at the high end of the estimates and beat the management guidance by $50 million. I will use $30 million as a conservative estimate for the "true revenue surprise," which gives a $2.61 price impact.

Similarly, as Nvidia has an impressive record of beating the EPS estimates, the Q2 EPS will be at $0.78 which beats the Street estimate by $0.08. Again, as much of the earnings beat may be anticipated, only $0.05 is considered the true earnings surprise, which is equivalent to $2.15 price move.

In the Q1 earnings call, Nvidia’s fiscal Q2 revenue guidance is between $19.38 and $19.89 billion. For Q2, I expect that both management and the analysts will guide Q3 revenue upward by $150 million to $2.15 billion (see Table 3), which increase the stock price by approximately $5-$6.

In summary, NVDA may have a theoretical upside of $10, or $177-$182 in light of Q2 announcement (Table 2). Incidentally, this price range is consistent with the $182 estimate from a previous post.

3. But, Wait, There Is More!

After each earnings call, Nvidia’s stock, like its archenemy AMD, has been known to move erratically.

As cutting-edge and cutting-throat tech stocks which need to continuously launch new products, material information may be released between two earnings calls. It stands to reason that the post-earnings price movements of these tech stocks may not be as “flat” as an average stock.

To test this possibility, I examine the data of Nvidia’s last 40 quarterly earnings announcements and their subsequent stock’s relative price movements. After each announcement, Nvidia’s relative stock price movement, the excess return, is measured by the difference between the Nvidia stock returns and the Nasdaq Index returns.

However, the real question to ask is what the shareholders (not the analysts) wanted from the announcement. A stock price surprise is more relevant than an earnings surprise. Yet, the formulation of market expectation is a much more difficult issue to deal with. Because it is impossible to fully measure what investors were expecting going into an earnings announcement or how much quarterly earnings have already been factored into the prices, beyond the street estimates. To this end, I split the data based on whether the stock prices have increased (decreased) at the announcement. This is under the premise that an increase in stock prices is the ultimate measure for investors’ surprise amid unexpected information arrival. In Figure 3-A below, I present the Nvidia relative (excess) stock price movements following quarterly earnings announcements. Upon market positive (negative) surprises, the stock has initially jumped (dropped) by 12% (-3.5%) at the announcement date, as they should.

(Source: Author's research)

But, to my surprise, Nvidia’s stock prices have continued to move to the same direction 30-40 days after the announcements. In fact, the post-earnings performance is on the order of + - 10%, which is much larger than the typical “earnings drift,” as the literature calls it. Most interestingly, this is in a sharp contrast to Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) post-earnings performance from a previous post (Figure 2).

Both the significance and the difference of these post-earnings performances present important implications. First, both NVDA and AMD violate the “market efficiency hypothesis” that stock prices should react to information instantaneously. For AMD’s case, the post-earnings reversal has been attributed to investors’ profit-taking behavior. As AMD has been known to miss earnings regularly, investors will take money off the table the first chance they have, if there is an earnings beat. Nvidia, on the other hand, has been known to beat the Street estimates all the time. The “beat” is in, but not necessarily beating investors’ estimates. If investors were surprised, they would expect the same surprise to persist, and thus carry the price movements into the next quarterly announcement.

Second, the sheer +/- 10% price movement over a subsequent 40-day period is so significant that regular stockholders, no need for the smart option trader “Rocky T,” would take notice.

Cautions

Of course, historical patterns never guarantee future performances. The above analysis never meant to be trade recommendations on the earnings announcement date or for the post-earnings period. Standard disclaimers apply.

Even with the best efforts, it may still be futile to attempt to accurately predict the price reactions at the quarterly earnings announcement since many things can go wrong. As given, there are earnings and revenue misses/beats which by definition will surprise the investors.

The methodology I used also oversimplifies the actual price impact since each surprise is assumed independent to each other. The interaction between any two factors is not always properly treated, the $10 can be significantly different from the final price effect.

I also conveniently ignore the “information transfer” from AMD’s Q2 earnings call just a few days ago. However, the impact should be negligible since Nvidia’s quarterly announcements usually follow AMD’s and Nvidia’s stock already had a “sympathetic move” at the same day of AMD’s Q2.

Finally, if tech sells off, all bets are off. Then, the above analysis really becomes academic by an academic.

