Cobalt International Energy's (CIE) CEO Tim Cutt Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Aaron Skidmore - Director of IR

Tim Cutt - CEO

David Powell - CFO

Analysts

Ryan Todd - Cobalt

Robert Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein

Anish Kapadia - Tudor Pickering, Holt

David Epstein - Cowen & Company

Joseph Bachmann - Scotia Howard Weil

Operator

I'd now like to turn conference over to your host, Mr. Aaron Skidmore, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Aaron Skidmore

Thank you, Matt. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Cobalt International Energy's second quarter 2017 conference call. My name is Aaron Skidmore, and I'm the Director of Investor Relations for Cobalt.

As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Before we get started, one housekeeping matter. This conference call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The risks associated with forward-looking statements have been outlined in this morning's earnings release and in Cobalt's SEC filings, and we incorporate these by reference for this call.

Joining on today's call are Tim Cutt, our Chief Executive Officer; David Powell, our Chief Financial Officer; and other members of our executive team.

I will now turn the call over to Tim for his opening comments.

Tim Cutt

Thank you, Aaron and good morning to everyone. This morning I will provide an update of the North Platte appraisal program, the Gulf of Mexico sales process and the status of Angola, prior to turning the call to David Powell to discuss the financials.

I committed during the last quarterly call that we would update the resource estimate for North Platte once the data from North Platte #4, sidetrack #2 had been incorporated into the field model. Sidetrack was drilled on the crest of the field and contained approximately 400 foot of high quality floor Willcox reservoir which was full to base with oil. The well helped confirm more than 2.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent in place in this giant field. Using a recovery factor of 20% yields of recoverable resource greater than 50 million barrels of oil -- 500 million barrels of oil equivalent. A reservoir of this quality connected to the large map [ph] could yield recoveries as high as 30%. Dynamic data gathered once the field is in production will be used to confirm connectivity with the output.

Given the positive results of the appraisal program Cobalt's Board has approved moving from appraisal to the select phase of the project. North Platte remains a significant portion of Cobalt's approximately 500 million barrels of oil equivalent fully appraised, net resourced in the Gulf of Mexico. We continue to market all of our Gulf of Mexico assets, we have hosted a number of major integrated oil companies in the North Platte data room, given the breath and volume of recent appraisal data available in the field we are allowing prospective purchasers additional time to evaluate North Platte and therefore, would now expect to finalize the bid process during September.

The decision of the operator of Shenandoah to slowdown the appraisal program had a negative impact on our marketing process for the field, and as a result we may not receive offers to purchase our interest until the four plan for the assets have been clearly described to the market. During the quarter the co-owners of several constructive meetings to identify the most appropriate development plans for the field. Cobalt is using development economics for a 60,000 barrel a day facility assuming a 15 to 20 barrel oil equivalent development costs and a 5 to 10 barrel of oil equivalent operating cost at consensus pricing from 2023 [ph]. Under this scenario, Shenandoah development is economically justified.

At Anchor we were pleased to announce the agreement with our co-owners to include Cobalt's Anchor South leases in the Anchor units which should lead to an optimized development plan and increased oil recovery from the Anchor unit. Cobalt opened the data room for Anchor during the quarter and we would expect to finalize the bid process during September. We made the best attempts to accelerate the data room and bid process for the Gulf of Mexico assets into a three month period versus a more typical six month period. We understand that our visitors are keenly interested in the results of the process and we will press to complete the process in a timely manner without sacrificing value.

Now to Angola; we have received interest for new perspective buyers in evaluating our Angola assets. These potential buyers have not previously evaluated these assets. As we work with these parties the arbitration process is progressing as planned and currently the [indiscernible] are being constituted. In addition, we've recently met with representatives from Sonangol and the Angolan government and we believe we share a common goal to resolve this amicably. As you know, the Angolans have an important election coming up towards the end of August, so I think the reality is that their primary focus is on the upcoming elections and the resulting transition. I am hopeful that once that occurs, we will be able to come to an amicable solution.

Having said that until this matter is resolved through our satisfaction, we will continue to vigorously prosecute our claims in arbitration and seek all available remedies.

As a final point, I should mention that uncertainties surrounding Angola combined with the broad sales process in the Gulf of Mexico have resulted in an increased workforce attrition in Cobalt during the first half of the year. In response to this the company is taking steps to ensure that we have the continued services of our management and key employees, specifically we will disclose in our 10-Q that the company has entered into retention agreement with certain officers and employees of the company. The retention agreements will provide for a lot one time lumpsum payment in amount sermons like Cobalt's board. Each of the payments will be subject to a club act and repayment by the after boss or an employee in the event that that individual resigns without good reason or as terminated with cause on or before the one year anniversary of the agreement. The program is designed to ensure that we retain the necessary management, technical and operational capability to maximize the value of the corporation.

Summing this up, our Gulf of Mexico marketing efforts continue and we were still working very hard on Angola. By the time we speak on our third quarter earnings call, I should have more definitive news of where we stand on these efforts and how they will guide the company's strategic path forward.

I will now turn the call over to our CFO, David Powell to discuss our financials.

David Powell

Thanks Tim. As noted this morning in our second quarter 2017 earnings release, Cobalt announced a net loss of $186 million, or $6.28 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $206 million or $7.52 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in net loss compared to the same period in 2016 was largely driven by $113 million reduction in dry hole cost and impairment offset by $26 million increase in interest expense and a $72 million non-cash loss on debt-related embedded derivatives associated with the recently completed debt exchanges, and an increase in the market value of secured debt during the quarter.

The $42 million of the second quarter dry hole costs and impairments is largely associated with approximately $37 million of impairments of unproved leasehold. As of June 30, we have approximately $597 million of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, and other assets. This amount includes the $250 million paid to us by Sonangol for sum up to the 2015 purchase and sale agreement that we intend to retain until the matters with the prospect to arbitration are resolved and it excludes $159 million of receivables owed to us by Sonangol. We expect our 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $250 million, consistent with previous guidance. This amount excludes general and administrative expenses and interest expense.

As of the end of the second quarter 2017, approximately $216 million of capital expenditures have been spent with considerably smaller spend expected in the second half of the year given that drilling operations included concluded in late July. Estimated total use of cash for 2017 including interest expense and G&A is expected to be approximately $550 million of which $359 million has been spent in the first half of 2017. We anticipate ending the year with a cash balance of approximately $400 million excluding any impact or payments to or collections from Sonangol. In May, we entered into the final exchange of convertible debt for second lien debt where we issued approximately $32 million of second lien notes for $61 million of convertible senior notes due in 2024. This exchange realized a $29 million part value debt reduction. This last exchange utilizes the remainder of the $350 million of capacity for follow-on debt exchanges allowed under the terms of our first and second lien [indiscernible].

Over the course of our debt exchanges since December 2016 Cobalt exchanged approximately $1.27 billion of unsecured convertible notes or $935 million of second lien notes and thereby achieve $339 million of net R-value discount.

I will now turn the call back to Tim.

Tim Cutt

Thank you, David. And operator, I think we're ready for the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Ryan Todd from Cobalt. Please go ahead.

Ryan Todd

Thanks, good morning. Maybe first off, I mean can you talk about what a reasonable range for cash burn would be in 2018? I know there is a lot of uncertainties around what the capital budgets could look like but can you maybe talk to some of -- some bookings around what you might be thinking from a capital and activity point next year? And maybe as a follow-up to that, what the anticipated potential drilling activity would be Shenandoah?

Tim Cutt

Ryan, thanks for the question. In '18 we have no obligation now, we have a new drilling place for the 365 days to drill anything before about mid-year, next year; until that time our burn rate is $20 million to $25 million a month, primarily on kind of G&A and studies. And so we're kind of looking at that runway right now to say how do we work through the sales process, what do we have. Answering the question on what the burn rate will be really depends on what we sell. At Shenandoah to retain the leases beyond mid-year and next year, we would be obligated to drill the well. Obviously, 20% of that cost -- you know, what our overall cost have been in the past on that. We're working with the partners to say where would that well most likely need to be placed, you continue to test up with ease, you drill -- keep the well in the core of the field, what's the next best step; I mean we believe with the resources discovered we have developed little assets, so it could be that you move straight into kind of development drilling to help all the leases but that you have to be finalized on Shenandoah.

So I think it's been productive over the last few months since the last call on Shenandoah. I think all the partners see there is something there to develop and we're trying to get our head around it. So again, trying to speculate on what the burn rate is in the second half of next year, it really depend on kind of what we retain and what fields we're drilling on but it will go up in the second half of the year.

Ryan Todd

And other than meeting potential drilling requirements, what you would be the purpose I guess of drilling a Shenandoah well in there for the first time for next year?

Tim Cutt

In my mind it wouldn't be in the first half of the year. So because it's all around lease retention, at both North Platte and Anchor we do believe we're in good position now with all the wells have been drilled, the appraisal program is complete to file for the SOP, we'll be filing the SOP in the first half of the year, that allows us time to finish up the study work, move the projects into the slug [ph] face and that really determine the development plan. So really of those we'd anticipate receiving the SOP, we can assume that completely but we're going to certainly put all the data forward. And then really on Shenandoah arch references and non-operator is to follow on the SOP but we believe the field is well delineated.

If there is not full alignment on that then we would be studying our participation and obviously preference on drilling good useful wells for the development versus drilling appraisal wells offline.

Ryan Todd

Okay, thanks. And then maybe one follow-up on the Gulf of Mexico bid process; what -- I mean is there a level for a price point of view below which you wouldn't sell the assets. And in the case of an unsuccessful sell prices, what would be your – what are your views as your options going forward in terms of from a funny point of view?

Tim Cutt

Answering your question, I mean obviously it would be very important if we don't have a successful sales process in the Gulf of Mexico or the project is still a little bit low, bit too low, you know price of oil we do believe we will cover, we think the price of the assets, the value of the assets continues to improve, certainly we have over the last year and a half but if you've got to the point where the biz were just too low we wouldn't want to sell it at any cost but it would be important for us to understand where we are in Angola. Again we stay engaged such they are hopeful, when you look at the Angola situation we certainly move past the point of talking about extensions, we're in the financial resolution and I think there is a win-win there for both, the government of Sonangol and ourselves to move past this.

So again, I think we've moved through the election, we're staying engaged, we'll reengage post the election to so who is in place and so that would be an important part obviously if you didn't have sales on Angola. Again, the assets in the Gaum [ph] are extraordinarily strong assets, we've had good interests, we still have active participants in the data room, we've pushed really hard try and get this done in a very short period of time; if your call around from the last call we were just tiding [ph] the final sidetrack on North Platte and we working our own models and then handing this off into a data room and so we understand completely that the companies need the time to get through this. But I think most companies are kind of coming to the end of the analysis, so I'd say September, certainly within the quarter we really understand where we are on the bids on the individual assets.

Ryan Todd

All right, thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Bob Brackett from Sanford C. Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Robert Brackett

A quick follow-up on the North Platte bid; is it an all or nothing where you're going to give up 60% or would you perhaps retain path of it or some fraction of it?

Tim Cutt

Good question. I mean the answer on what we've put in the bid package it's really whatever the better ones wants to lead. I mean, I think the minimum would be interested in selling would be 20% and the maximum is 60%; so obviously the players are looking at this, most sense wherewithal to operate and so there will be a keen interest in larger amounts. There could be sound that would allow us to maintain a working interest of 20%, we're fine with that. For us, you know, where we are financially I think we'd be aiming at a kind of a 40% plus type sale of the asset which would mean we would likely relinquish operatorship at that time but it's a good reflection of where we are.

Robert Brackett

And then the Angola side, the interest in new buyers; is that contingent on the arbitration process or could that be independent of the arbitration process?

Tim Cutt

Well, I think where we are on that is -- if we actually brought a good viable buyer to the table I think that's one of the ways we could result this. So we can always lay down the arbitration process at any point, we're moving forward at the pace we should be right now, the tribunal is coming together as it should. But you know if you have a buyer with the right value and it's a buyer that Sonangol feels they can work with over the long-term, I think that resolves the issue. So I can't see a process where you had a good sale and then the process has to continue; so you know, I think that's why I feel confident between either financial settlement with the Sonangol government or a third-party coming in with a reasonable purchase price; all those things can solve the issue.

Robert Brackett

And is there an example or analog for the timeline of an arbitration process? Is this something that happens in a quarter, two quarters or a year?

Tim Cutt

I think not in a quarter or two, I think the tribunal comes together usually in the first six months, you have your initial meetings in the next six months and you get into the process and earn us beyond that. So I think a number beyond the year is probably what you should be thinking and again, that's why it puts a lot of pressure on us and Sonangol Government to look for a resolution because -- for Angola and for the industry the best thing that can happen is to see these great assets get developed; the country is going into decline, we don't want to see that, nobody wants to see that, and moving this thing forward is a positive thing, it's expanding time, it takes development building time to get these assets online.

So a year may not sound like a long time but it really is when you think about delaying these things out, nobody wants that. And so therefore we can stay engaged in what I think is a good positive discussion.

Robert Brackett

Great, thanks Tim.

Operator

Our next question is from Anish Kapadia from TPH. Please go ahead.

Anish Kapadia

Hi, I just want to start a question on Angola; we've seen in detail this and it's written off its stakes in your joint venture assets. Just wondering, what's the kind of the range rate from that in terms of how you see the value of the assets? And you also mentioned some new prospective buyers for the Angolan assets, can you characterize what types of buyers those are or they are kind of local players, and I say it's great to see what you can assume there?

Tim Cutt

Yes, on the first question, quite frankly, I'm not really familiar with the comments you've made so I have to follow-up on that. I would say the good news about the process we've been through over the last year is the market understands the assets, Sonangol understands the assets, we have put forward a declaration of commerciality for the block the BP, then Sonangol has agreed to that and moving forward with us on that. So we feel good about that. The other asset on that block is Golfinho; Golfinho is more oil and gas, we feel good about that. So we feel like we've got good developable assets.

And then Block 20 with [indiscernible], again we've had that out of the market for a while so I understands this kind of the value of those; in addition there is a huge amount of gas on these blocks, Sonangol really controls how that is monetized in time, there is onshore L&G, there is onshore need for that gas; so you know you've got to seeds about a hundred program concentrated in two blocks that should allow interest bars to come forward. And so when you think about the types of parties that continue to come in, I mean obviously all the major players in the country came through the process, they understand what the assets are and they will have all their own reasons for when they would move and not move.

But you can imagine there are big international big companies outside of those core companies that are -- that can have some interests, and those -- the types that are starting to show a bit more interest to say how could you work something and would they join up with the current operator; I don't know. There is a lot of installation you could do around, why the interest now but we're not spending anytime with small companies that would waste everybody's time, these have to have a certain balance sheet, they have to have a certain amount of ability to engage with the country and those companies or investment firms that we would engage with.

Anish Kapadia

And just another one on Angola, in terms of they have enquiries for the moment, do you see that as basically FID ready and would that kind of fiscal terms that you have is that something that's viable in the current environment and kind of the reason I started is you haven't seen a lot of projects being FID than Angola because many of the other players complained about the fiscal terms?

Tim Cutt

When you do the economic map on, it is very -- I mean although we did an enormous amount of work on that, we went in the preliminary bid process on Kamaya [ph], looked at the FDSOs, designed -- compressor design and all that; and so it was very right, all that have to be and brought forward to today's date. As far as the economics, it's simply an economic project, we have -- let the buyers know that we think it's even more economic if you come up with a way to tie Golfinho in because you have more of an oil prototype prospect in Golfinho. As far as the physical terms go, that's where the buyers, the current operators, sellers like ourselves have to continue to work with the government; these things move when they are competitive with other places and other countries and other things. We're seeing a few things start to move in Brazil, when you think about everything outside of local content, the Brazilian terms might be a little bit better; so that's the ultimate test, right, it is how -- how does this investment look compared to my other choices.

I think the good news for us, there aren't that many big oily [ph] choices in the world right now, you've got Brazil and a few small things around and a lot of gas available but ultimately the buyer has to weigh those couple of things.

Anish Kapadia

Shifting to the Gulf of Mexico, I'm just wondering if you can give a bit more detail on the forward plans for Anchor. When the -- I suppose the earliest that you could potentially take NFID and is it finishing feasible that you could develop Anchor and Shenandoah using a joint kind of health type facility?

Tim Cutt

Yes. So if you think about moving from -- so I'll go back into -- kind of North Platte right now, if you think about moving from into the select phase, I would think NFID is probably about 20-20, the first oil could still be achieved in 2023 on that. On Anchor, quite frankly we're on about the same timeframe and the good news about that is we're working on some new technology, working with big major operator like Chevron is a real positive thing for us; and we're going to look at kind of how to use sequence, so those things right now they are on a pretty similar lines [ph].

And Shenandoah, of course we're looking at all the options there, we're looking at smaller standalone facilities, we're looking at existing facilities that could be brought across and used and retrofitted. And we found a little bit of discussion on how do you -- could you tie Shenandoah and Anchor together; you know I don't know that will move forward to land on anything but it's certainly the kind of ideas that we've got to keep alive. So we remain hopeful on the Shenandoah, I'm not sure if I got to the core of your question but…

Anish Kapadia

Yes, that answers that. And just one final one, let's say assuming you do manage to execute some kind of deal in September, how would you split the cash price; so how much of that would need to get to do payment back to debt and how much cash would you kind of make to return on the balance sheet?

Tim Cutt

I mean the way that it works with the secured debtors is you've got kind of 50-50 split upto it in the very simplest of terms, a 50-50 split up to a certain level. I would say on the kind of proceeds we'd be expecting, probably a maximum that would go to the debt holders will be about $400 million and then the rest of proceeds are available for us to move forward, and that was a key part of the structure of getting additional funds to allow us to kind of take the next step for the company.

Anish Kapadia

That's great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question is from David Epstein from Cowen & Company. Please go ahead.

David Epstein

On that last question I think you said maximum $400 million of proceeds would go to the debt holders. Do you have any sense of how -- if you do end up selling up to all of North Platte, where the rest would it go? Would it mainly be that it's less necessary to sell Anchor and you put some proceeds towards that or is it some new prospects?

Tim Cutt

That's pretty ultimate question, and so we've thought a lot about that. I mean obviously, core of our companies exploration, Tim Nicholson is a fantastic explorer, he's been involved in all of the Angola and all of the Gulf Of Mexico. His team are working feverishly, he never wants me to really pinpoint exactly where they are but if you look down towards the Caribbean, that would be a good backyard to be thinking about where we are next. And so we are ready to acquire leases, acquire side and make the great news is, most things and areas we're looking at are fairly inexpensive right now and that process takes a bit of time; so we would certainly take some of the proceeds into that process.

There are -- you know, the one thing our balance sheet needs is more stream, right. So we would look at some of the smaller, likely offshore companies that would be looking at wanting to participate in some of the long-term aspects we have along with us taking on some of their near-term cash flow, so that's -- that is an option. We're certainly looking depending on how the bonds would trade, we'd be looking at buying back on the bonds. And I would say we take a very rigorous approach to count the next five-year plan. We're closely with shareholders on that and kind of a step ourselves out of it.

Part of the answer is again around what happens at Angola; do we settle that before the end of the year, are there additional proceeds and where do we take the next step. And so -- it really is, we've got a plan, we've worked that plan with the board, we continue to progress things, we continue to look at seismic opportunities and lease acquisition opportunities, we stay active there but we're doing very prudent and that spend is quite small now but we're sitting on the -- and hopefully sitting on the start gate, get some proceeds in and then make some of those strategic choices.

David Epstein

Thanks for that. And then if I could just put on -- the Guam [ph] barrels, you gave a little bit more color around North Platte but can you tell us; maybe elaborate a little bit more the data that you studied since May, has it made you more or less sort of positive on the size of North Platte, can you give us a sense of whether the top end of that 500 to 800 range for North Platte has come down? Whether the range is tied in, and just what the T50 mean for North Platte and for the Guam generally?

Tim Cutt

So it's interest, we've debated a lot about kind of where we are in the process and should I quote exact teamings in that point in time. I'd say the thing that we've got an extraordinarily comfortable with is the size of the giant field. I mean, if you put in every one of the zones, you get close to 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent and I quoted 2.75 to be a bit conservative. If you look at the outprefer [ph] that surrounds the field, again if you have connectivity to the outprefer all the way through the field, you would say you could see recoveries upto 30%. So when we do our planning, we typically would use a bit more conservative high teens, low 20s, and so again it's hard for me to kind of pone [ph] in until you get the additional data, so again in the last call I've got a number out there. I would say that I've not changed my views, I just -- I think now when we've kind of finished up on the appraisal, the reality is there is a lots of work to do on the simulation and really understanding which parts of the field will be absolutely connected to the outprefer and which parts might not be.

So you're probably going to end up with something in the range of code [ph]; so you know, the reason I've not moved up as the 500 million barrels of oil equivalent for the Gulf is because we prefer for planning purposes for investment decision purposes, study more of the low end of that; I mean I think it's a pretty common saying in the industry, big field to get bigger, and we're also were in the neighborhood, that's really interesting with some of the prospects that we continue to pick up, we were successful on the grizzly prospect, we see other prospects around the North Platte area that would say this area is oil prone, we can understand the structures better now and this is something that we're not just North Platte you should think about, you should think about the neighborhood, other opportunity. So I know that was a little evasive on being really firm on the number but I think the good news is, for all the work we've done we stay kind of in the same area.

David Epstein

Do you still think you can get pretty close to that 500 without Shenandoah which obviously, the world like somewhat less?

Tim Cutt

We still put some recoverable barrels in Shenandoah on the 500, again, it's one of those things where it's small enough to where if you do more work on North Platte, I mean drilling to the north and south from North Platte although is not required to justify an economic project now because we do believe we have an economic project that can raise that. So again, I think if you think about Cobalt is right now having about 500 million barrels of fully appraised resourced in the Guam [ph], I think that's a good number, Shenandoah could move around a little bit but we're going to push hard and the great news is the other non-operators at Shenandoah are also pushing hard, and I think we're very like-minded around this thing, a very strong asset, large amount of oil and something we've got to figure out how we move forward, especially as price continues to recover.

David Epstein

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Joseph Bachmann from Scotia Howard Weil. Please go ahead.

Joseph Bachmann

Good morning, everyone. Tim, just curious looking over in Angola just wondering with something all of the previous interest as you mentioned from the current operators in the country and now getting new interest from internationals that don't operate in the countries, just wondering if the guys have looked early on there and the country are still hung up on the fiscal terms and they maybe not prevented them from making the bid and if that's going to be any different for these new parties?

Tim Cutt

Well, you know based on my experience of working with large international companies during my career there is no doubt they would be talking to the government, talking to Sonangol around how do we collectively move this forward and so we wish them luck with that, right. We'd like to see the fiscal terms continue to improve, the projects are economic with the current terms. Having said that, like I mentioned when I was answering Anish's question, I think the whole story is how do you get the entire investment climate in the country to a point where it's competitive with the other ruling nations in the world, they are competing with Brazil and they are complaining with the U.S. onshore too; and those two things and they will continue to compete with the Gulf of Mexico and when you think about that along with what's going on in [indiscernible] some of that, that's the full area code and the good news is most of those other companies are operating in those other basins, and so I'm sure there is a good healthy conversation going on, we're obviously behind that supporting that conversation because until all those things line up, the whole thing doesn't move forward as quickly as it possibly can.

So again, great technical assets, I'm guessing that the all the operators are working commercial terms and the hope is that all moves in a positive direction because I think there is room between all parties to move a bit and have something that is quite supportive and quite competitive across the basins I've talked about.

Joseph Bachmann

The last one for me Tim, just wondering on the arbitration process; how do you guys bring the value of the Angolan assets to that -- to the table in that process; in other words, what do you -- what are you going to include or what would you include in the value that you're seeking to get from Angola?

Tim Cutt

Well, you know we've claimed certainly over $2 billion in the process and we've also claimed the receivable of plus or minus $170 million; and so we go forward, that is the proper assessment at this time. And then obviously through the process the panel will understand the technical aspects of the assets, so understand all the commercial things, all the things that we're committed to, and they'll make the final determination; and so it's a large thing, it's a large number, it's something we need to push for. Having said that we also need to be reasonable and we need to be reasonable for our company and for our shareholders to make sure we can agree to something at the end of the day for solving this in an amicable way, that’s kind of a win-win for all.

Joseph Bachmann

I appreciate it, Tim.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude the question-and-answer session. I’d now like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Tim Cutt

Yes, just a few things. I’d just like to say, thanks for your patience. Again, we pushed really hard over the last few months to get the sales process completed in the Gulf of Mexico. We didn't want to push to the point where we started hurting value and we feel for the sake of a few month such a smart thing to do, we still have plenty of cash, we got time to work through this and we also need a little bit of time in Angola to get through the election process and reengage after that.

So again, I will be back on the call late October, early November talking to you again, a lot of things will happen over that period of time, we remain confident, we remain steadfast, we've got a strong employee base, we've maintained and retained all of our capacity to do the things we do; drilling wells, finding oil, we're excited about that, we're a small company but I think we can compete for the very best. And so we stay positive and we are moving forward.

And I really do appreciate the questions and appreciate your patience as we work through these things and we're going to continue to be transparent with you. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes todays teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

