I Do Not Understand How Consolidated Edison Can Be A Dividend Aristocrat

Looking at how Consolidated Edison (ED) has been able to generate free cash flow makes me really wonder how on earth the company is a dividend aristocrat. For me it looks like the dividend has been financed solely with issuance of new shares and debt.

As I personally believe that investing is not a sprint but rather a marathon, I intend to hold each of my shares forever. Usually wonderful companies are best suited for this. This is why I feel it is imperative for an investor to have a deeper look on the company's historical financials. After all, there are many companies which are doing well for a few years, only to fall behind competition during the next financial turmoil. However, the best of the best are able to deliver good results from bull market to bull market while rewarding shareholders at the same time. In such a case, a company usually has some type of a competitive advantage which makes it worth taking a closer look. I personally consider these as quality companies.

In this article, I will be showing what type of quantitative metrics I applied to Consolidated Edison. I will not be considering the current or historical valuation of the shares. That will be left for the reader. Consolidated Edison is a company founded in 1823 which focuses in the provision of a wide range of energy related services. I have for some time had my eye on the company's shares but I have not done my due diligence until now.

All the graphs below are self-made using my own financial database collected through the years. Let's start the analysis by looking at historical debt loads. Especially during the current zero interest rate environment where money is almost free, many corporations are relying on it for wrong purposes, such as share buybacks or excessive acquisitions. Therefore I find it important to look at how free cash flow has historically covered existing debt. In the case of Consolidated Edison, free cash flow has covered debt really badly.

The most common ways to distribute profits to shareholders are via dividends and share buybacks. Lets next look at how has the company managed its share capital in recent years. In the case of Consolidated Edison, per share figures are slightly worse as share buybacks have increased the amount of shares annually by around 1.7% and 1.3% for the last 10 and 20 years.

From historical point of view, free cash flow has been most of the time in negative territory during the last decade and two decades. These figures can be considered dismal. In addition, in the case of Consolidated Edison, it is rather difficult to assess near term cash flows.

What about free cash flow relative to sales then? For the last 10 years it has been on average -0.7% and for the last 20 years 0.6%. Those values sound dismal.

When it comes to return on equity using free cash flow, it has been around -0.9% and 0.7% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are bad.

In addition to absolute financial figures, an investor should also take a deeper look on what type of margins a company has been able to produce on a longer term. In the case of Consolidated Edison, return on assets using free cash flow has been on average -0.2% and 0.3% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are dismal.

The long-term dividend history seems to be rather weak with an annual growth of 1.1% and 0.9% for the last 10 and 20 years. The dividend growth is not supported by free cash flow as can be seen further above from the free cash flow graph. (Please note that the below graph is not fully accurate but it gives a rough high-level trend overview.)

Irrespective of good historical dividend growth, more important is the fact how much there is still growth potential left. Historically, the free cash flow has been able to cover dividend payments really badly while the current ratio is around -44.9%.

Sales are probably one of the most important metrics in a financial statement. This is simply because without an increasing revenue, there is no possibility for a company to grow its dividends in the future. As you can see below, top line has been growing at an annual rate of 0.0% and 2.7% for the last 10 and 20 years, which is dismal.

Personally I prefer investing in companies that have low capital expenditure requirements and that require little capital for growth. Consolidated Edison has been using on average 20.4% from sales to capital expenditures during the last 10 years. For the last 20 years the same figure stands at 16.1%. These figures are unsatisfactory.

Summary

Personally I would not add Consolidated Edison to my portfolio and would not recommend it to anyone. The main reason is simply massive capital expenditure requirements and too weak cash generation from operations. This means that dividends have been covered only through issuance of new debt and shares. However, I do have to ask from myself is it even remotely possible that I am right and millions of other much smarter investor were wrong?

