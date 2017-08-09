U.S. Median New Home Prices Flatten Out

After initially appearing to have surged in May 2017, revisions to median new home sale prices in June 2017 are now more consistent with a flat-to-slowly rising trend for the year to date. The following chart shows the latest updates through June 2017 in the relationship between the trailing-twelve-month average of median new home sale prices against the trailing-twelve-month average of median household income from December 2000 through June 2017.

In terms of relative affordability for typical American households, the following chart showing the ratio of median new home sale prices to median household income indicates that new homes remain near their all-time highs on a nominal basis.

Sharp-eyed readers will recognize that these charts look a bit different from versions we've previously presented. Aside from the median new home sale price revisions, we have completely substituted our estimates of median household income from December 2000 through May 2017 for data over this period that was previously reported by Sentier Research. Please follow this link for more information about how we derived the median household income estimates for this period, along with our initial estimate for June 2017.

