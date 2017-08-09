Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For July 8th, 2017

If you’re used to this series, jump to Table 1.

Prices across the sector are still pretty high on average.

Two sell ratings, one neutral rating (up from short), and two buy ratings.

The presence of newer investors in the sector is showing as the risk/reward profiles shift materially.

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CYS) CYS Investments (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (MFA) MFA Financial (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (OAKS) Five Oaks (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the “economic book value” provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM’s economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you’re primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

Bearish Ratings

Bearish ratings on MFA Financial (MFA) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY). The price to book ratios are very high compared to the average for the sector and compared to their own historical values. Granted, until the rest of the mortgage REITs reporting I’m running quick and dirty estimates using Q1 book values. However, most of the mortgage REITs saw fairly tame movements with the exception of AI, which impaired a deferred tax asset and OAKS which issued new equity under book value.

Neutral Rating

I’m upgrading Five Oaks to a neutral rating. I was bearish before because I expected a dreadful earnings release. Shares crashed around 10% Tuesday on the weak earnings release and there is no longer a reason for investors to be short the shares.

Bullish Ratings

Reiterating Bullish GPMT - I have a strong buy rating on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT). I’m reiterating this rating today. Most investors and analysts reading the prospectus didn’t get the full picture and consequently, it appeared that GPMT was significantly weaker than it is. Their second quarter earnings release failed to rectify the pricing, perhaps in part because they declared earnings per share using only earnings occurring between June 28th and June 30th. I’m staying bullish.

Reiterating Bullish BMNM - I’m also putting another buy rating on Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM). This is the small external manager for Orchid Island Capital. I think the latest price looks like a good deal. There’s no dividend here, but I like the long-term play.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

The relative price to book movements across the sector are very materially different. Even going since the end of the first quarter, we can see a substantial disconnect that leads to very different cases for risk adjusted returns. I’m highlighting a few in this piece with my ratings.

Reviewing the Ratings Established in This Piece

I really want to make it simple to follow the ratings, so here is the simplest possible layout:

Sell NLY

Sell MFA

Neutral OAKS

Buy GPMT

Buy BMNM

My Positions

Long BMNM, GPMT, NLY-D, NLY-F, DX-A, AIC. I may buy or sell anything in the near future.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 209/210 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before September 1st, 2017 to lock in at $350/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMNM, GPMT, NLY-F, NLY-D, DX-A, AIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Tipranks Sell NLY. Sell MFA. Hold Oaks. Buy BMNM. Buy GPMT.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.