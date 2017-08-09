Kona Grill Stock Still Risky, But A Potential Turnaround In 2018

Kona’s management is not standing still, and determined to fight for survival; if they succeed, Kona could be a strong buy as early as 2018 with huge upside potential.

Although a differentiated concept, Kona does business in a saturated industry, and 1/3 of its locations are in malls, which are still experiencing declines and major changes in portfolio makeup.

Kona Grill has declined from $13 to $1.65 in a single year; the bottom might not be in just yet.

KONA is a wild stock, and the chart below says it all:

My article back in April titled “Further Downside Possible For Kona Grill” highlighted my short position based on concerns about Kona Grill Inc’s (KONA) unprofitable asset base, mounting debt, and extreme secular headwinds when the stock was trading at approximately $6. It was a nerve-wrecking short due to the stock’s history of wild volatility as well as the strong broad market rally this year, which I feared would throw a wrench in my short somehow, despite my conviction of KONA’s overvaluation and deteriorating prospects. But those who were courageous enough to hold their position would have made serious bank with the stock trading at $1.65 today. And although I think the stock is still a bit expensive at the moment even with the decline, I have covered my short position nonetheless since I am unwilling to participate in any sort of upside bounce, even if I believe it to be unwarranted.

As tempting as it is to believe that the stock has bottomed out after declining to $1.65 from $13 just a year ago, most recent quarter results suggests that a turnaround will take more time. KONA is dead money for now, but I see potential for a budding turnaround as early as 2018 depending on several factors. And considering the roller coaster that is Kona’s stock, there is a huge amount of upside potential if Kona does indeed succeed. Whether management can execute or if secular issues won't continue to weigh down on the company's results is a dice roll at this point; the only thing I can do is to keep an eye on developments and pounce bullishly when the evidence of a turnaround begins to form.

Major Caveats and Risks

- 1/3 of Kona’s locations are mall-based and those units comped negative 10% in Q2’17. Despite management’s belief that their locations are generally in “A malls” rather than “B malls”, they still mentioned in the second quarter conference call that one of the largest mall operators added over 200 restaurants to their existing portfolio in the last 5 years alone. This is a sobering fact because it shows that Kona is battling for survival on two fronts: first, declining mall traffic is negatively affecting 1/3 of Kona’s restaurants and there isn’t much Kona can do about that, being that it’s a secular headwind. And second, brick-and-mortar mall retailers are closing down and being replaced by restaurants, which competes directly with Kona. CEO Berke Bakay commented, “…it’s a difficult dynamic and certainly the most difficult that we dealt [with]…since 2008.”

- Minimum wage increase goes into effect in 11 states (or 40% of Kona’s base) in 2017, with Arizona and Colorado having substantial increases. Management estimates it will impact labor costs by 0.4%. As a reference, Q2 margins declined to 10.9% from 16.8% the year prior, so the 0.4% is pretty substantial.

- Although sales increased 8.5% due to 8 new restaurants opened in June 2016, same-store sales declined 5.3% and traffic declined 4.6%.

Case For A Turnaround Story

Kona’s concept is differentiated enough that it “deserves” to survive, even in the extremely saturated restaurant industry. However, deserving alone is not enough to warrant survival. The bullish points below are factors that I am keen on, that I believe can bring Kona closer to a turnaround.

Downsizing, Optimizing: Decreased spending will allow for more money to be allocated towards reducing $36M debt. Specifically:

- The elimination of 1 salaried management position at each of the lower-volume units should show savings in the second half since severance costs were associated with the downsize.

- Slowing growth to just one restaurant opening next year (4 were opened in 2017) allows for more focus on paying down the $36M debt and also focusing on getting the company to profitability rather than attempting to grow in a tough and evolving macro environment. After years of unprofitability, this “reigning in” is a much-needed respite and the perfect time to optimize operations. However, this probably won’t move the stock since most investors in this market environment are probably looking for growth rather than operational streamlining. Still, it sets the table for an even more drastic turnaround if one is to occur.

- Rollout of a streamlined menu, which started August 2. Also look for management to deliver on improved food costs in the second half of 2017 despite the uptick in avocado and lettuce prices, among other things.

- Sales guidance for FY 2017 is $184 million, an 8.5% increase year-over-year (not accounting for any store closures.) Combined with cost-cutting and “rightsizing” initiatives, this could be enough for Kona to register positive operating income in a year or two. Management’s EBITDA guidance for FY 2017 is $5.5 million.

Keeping Up With The Times

- Approximately 85% of Kona's restaurants have delivery available via providers such as UberEATS, Postmates, Amazon, and Doordash. Delivery represented only 6% of sales in Q2, but as online shopping and delivery becomes more efficient and widespread over the years, it is essential for Kona to have delivery options available at all locations where it makes sense.

- In the long-term, use of tablets in the bar area to order drinks in a queue creates more efficiency for both servers and customers, but this is a small point and is turning out to become industry norm.

Parting Words

The name of the game is survival and weathering the storm. Cutting costs and shoring up the balance sheet is the best thing management can do. Even though playing defense is a turnoff for growth investors, surviving today will set up the bounce-back of tomorrow. Overall, Kona Grill has turnaround-potential and the stock would have a lot of upside if that turnaround does take place. But there is a lot of risk involved and Kona could very well fail to execute, not due to any real fault of its own but mostly due to extremely challenging secular shifts and headwinds which are still in progress. I personally would not short the stock anymore even though I would not be surprised to see more downside. My plan is to track the stock quarterly and look for any hint of a budding turnaround. If Kona can stabilize itself, survive, and turn a profit, this stock could be worth a buy as early as 2018.

As for 2017, the stock seems like dead money to me unless you are a trader attempting to play some sort of technical bounce/rally or sentiment in which there could be some decent profit to be made. But even at $1.65/share and $17M market cap, the stock seems a little too risky fundamentally even for bottom fishers; I personally need just a little more proof that the company won’t deteriorate further before I can declare a bottom. I would not count out the possibility of improved results for the second half of the year but whether that would move the stock significantly is uncertain.

Sources

- Q2’17 conference call and 10-Q.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.