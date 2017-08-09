Was The Sell-Off In Pioneer Natural Resources Justified?

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has a stratospherically high valuation which makes it vulnerable to the smallest disappointments. We examine if the ambitious targets set forth by management are achievable in the long run.

PXD revised its 2017 growth targets from 269,000-276,000 BOEPD to 269,000-271,000 BOEPD.

On the surface this seemed like a small modification to guidance and seemed justifiable in light of lower than expected oil prices and cuts to budgets that every other E&P was bringing forth.

The market however was less than impressed and gave it a 20% haircut in 4 days. This is even more impressive considering that PXD has easily the lowest debt in the E&P sector with a net debt to operating cash flow ratio of just 0.2X. Usually such severe selloffs on minute disappointments are commonly seen in the heavily indebted names where the tiny equity bears the brunt of repricing the enterprise value. Given these facts, it seems perhaps the market has overreacted. Has it?

It is all in the expectations

A key thesis for investing in PXD has been well touted growth profile. Nothing exemplifies this "growth" than this message in 2016 annual report.

That is fairly ambitious and if realized it would be a 16% compounded growth over 10 years. That is not too far from the 14% annual compounded growth achieved over the last 7 years.

While on the surface it seems that PXD could achieve this we note a serious issue with the thesis. PXD's growth in production has so far not been accompanied by growth in oil reserves. In fact, reserves have fallen from over 1 Billion barrels equivalent to 726 million. This has got total reserves to annual production ratio to 8.5 from a high of over 25 in 2010.

While the fall in the ratio could be a natural result of mobilizing reserves, we are not so impressed with the total change in reserves as well.

From the end of 2010, till the end of 2016 PXD produced 381 million barrels of oil equivalent, while its reserves fell by 285 million barrels. So over this time period, PXD was able to only convert 97 million barrels of oil equivalent to proved reserves. To put that number in context, that is what PXD will produce in 2017 alone.

We took this exercise one step further. We extrapolated PXD's production at a 16% compounded rate from 2017 end targets. We then extrapolated what the reserves would need to be to keep a proved reserves to production ratio of 8.5. We then estimated the amount of proved reserves that the company would need to add annually to make this happen. Annual additions are change in reserves from one year to the next plus production during that year. We are ignoring purchases and sales of assets during this time period as they should net-net be relatively immaterial to the long term case.

The above seems an incredibly daunting challenge for us. Remember, that PXD is assuming a $55 oil price and $3 natural gas price. For PXD to add 4.5 billion (yes that is billion with a B) barrels of oil equivalent reserves is going to require some serious work. Annually that works out to 456 million barrels over 10 years.

Again, for context, between 2010-2016 where oil prices averaged $78/barrel PXD added 16 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves annually. Can PXD achieve 28 times that amount annually if prices average 30% lower? We will be surprised.

Conclusion

Instead of focusing on the current key metrics which are discussed by several others on Seeking Alpha, we choose to try and see if PXD's long term vision is achievable. The numbers speak for themselves and the growth targets set will require converting a lot of resource base to proved reserves. Given the large premium valuation and ambitious growth targets, the slightest disappointment can create a big selloff and that is exactly what we got.

