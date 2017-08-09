Profits And Production Growth Aren't Enough To Push EOG Higher, $55 WTI Needed

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is regarded as one of the best shale/unconventional upstream players around, but like the rest of the industry, it is waiting for a pricing rebound so it can truly showcase recent improvements. Getting an idea of how well EOG Resources Inc. performed in a $50 WTI world during the first half of 2017 provides a benchmark for what to expect when a recovery does materialize. Let's dig in.

Real profits

During the downturn, a ton of attention was paid to operating cash flow streams stacked up against investing uses of cash (specifically capex) as it was clear old wells wouldn't be profitable. High DD&A per BOE expenses stemming from those old wells meant profitability required much better realizations, and the industry was still in the process of sharply cutting LOE, G&A, GP&T costs in 2015-2016. In other words, profitability simply wasn't an option.

It wouldn't be until new wells with much lower DD&A/BOE costs were brought online that profitability in the new normal could be achieved. A process that could only be made possible if operating expenses were also pushed lower.

EOG Resources provides a great example of this transition. Back in 2014, EOG's combined operating costs came in at $13.53 per BOE. That fell to $10.55 in 2016 and is guided to move lower to $10.46 this year. Management expects EOG's devotion to its "premium" locations will push DD&A/BOE costs down by 9% versus 2016 levels to $15.75/BOE this year, on top of major gains locked in from 2014-2016.

2017 marked the first year EOG was profitable since the downturn. The company posted $51.57 million in net income during the first half of the year, including $23.053 million in Q2. Lower realizations pushed EOG's profit down sequentially.

More productive wells brought online with lower D&C costs have enabled EOG Resources to post a profit when WTI is trading at ~$50 a barrel. Not a huge one but better than a loss.

However, barely breaking even isn't good enough to goose a stock price where a recovery of some sort is priced in (upstream firms would trade at much lower levels if the market didn't think $55-60 WTI was possible). If oil rips up, EOG will be one of the first to ride the wave, but until then don't expect its stock price to do much. Short of further material DD&A reductions.

Balanced-ish spending

EOG Resources has $3.383 billion in current assets against $2.722 billion in current liabilities. $606.45 million in long-term debt is now due within a year, driving that up. Long-term debt stands at $6.38 billion. That strong liquidity position gives EOG a lot of breathing room, but its debt load is a concern.

During 1H 2017, EOG generated $2.06 billion in operating cash flow not including negative working capital impacts while it spent $1.97 billion on capital expenditures. EOG also spent $193 million on its dividend implying a slight outspend, which was offset by $175.26 million in truly non-core divestments.

It's worth noting that EOG's $3.7-4.1 billion 2017 capex budget will deliver oil-weighted production growth, implying cash flow growth through the rest of the year at constant prices. While that happens, EOG's 2H capex will be broadly flat with 1H.

Production growth

In Q1, EOG produced 570,700 BOE/d net. That rose to 603,900 BOE/d net in Q2 and will keep rising. Most of that growth came from a 33,000 BOE/d increase in its US production, aided by a small 1,900 BOE/d increase in Trinidad & Tobago output, which was slightly offset by a 1,700 BOE/d decrease at its other international division (China, UK).

Maintenance activity at its Conwy development in the UK removed some oil barrels from its production stream, which normally produces around 10,000 BOE/d. That maintenance and upgrading activity will last through at least part of Q3.

Over in T&T, the Sercan Join Development Project has brought three net wells online so far with four more net wells set to come online in 2H (including one in July). EOG signed another long-term supply agreement with the National Gas Company that will start in 2019. Trinidad's downstream and LNG industry is starved for gas supplies so it won't be hard for EOG to find a buyer.

However, even with this project in the works, production declines elsewhere will hold down EOG's T&T output according to its guidance. That may change come 2018 when the full impact of the Sercan Field development is felt.

Then there is EOG's 800-pound gorilla, its unconventional operations. An average of 26 rigs will develop its positions in the Permian (half of its rigs are in the Delaware Basin), Powder River Basin, Eagle Ford, and Bakken/Three-Forks plays this year. Its completion crews will turn 480 net wells online in 2017, providing a major production boost.

Final thoughts

EOG Resources Inc. is top tier, no doubt about it. However, low oil prices is something a price taker can't beat. When a recovery does materialize, expect EOG Resources Inc. to shoot upwards, but until then expect an indefinite sideways movement in its stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.