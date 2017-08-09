Michael Kors: Value Investing Still Exists

Michael Kors is up more than 20% since our publication on the stock in March.

Months ago, when Michael Kors (KORS) was trading at $34/share we entered a small long position (5% of our portfolio) and bought 350 shares (position announced in this article). Stupidly, we liquidated our position on Wednesday last week. Yesterday, the stock increased ~$8 per share and we missed more than $3,000 in profit.

One lesson learned from this significant miss; don't lose faith in value stocks. Value stocks may be boring over the short/medium-term, but once a catalyst takes place the stock will increase significantly. Take for example our Vivint Solar (VSLR) position which recorded a 90% profit after a 3 month holding period.

Why we are still bullish on Michael Kors

We believe that Michael Kors' turnaround is on the way as revenues should stabilize starting in the second half of this year. The company's SSS declined 4.9% vs a 7.4% decline in the same period last year. And with the company's acquisition of Jimmy Choo, which will add $275 million (~15%) to the company's top line in the second half of the current fiscal year, revenues should be flat and lean towards the growth category.



This transition from a company suffering from revenue decline to a company growing its top line should shift investors' sentiment towards the stock. We saw exactly the same thing with Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG).

Indeed, when management guided for positive comps, CMG stock surged 22% in a short period of time.

The shift from negative comps to flat/positive comps should/would be rewarded with a higher valuation over the short/medium term.

In addition, Michael Kors is still undervalued with respect to the cash flow it generates. Over the last three year, MK generated 16% of its revenues in FCF. For the current fiscal year which started in March 2017, management guided for $4.275 billion in revenues (not including Jimmy Choo's revenues). At 16% FCF margin, MK would generate $684 million.

This means KORS is now trading at 10.4x this year's FCF. For a company that has negligible debt, and bottoming revenues, that's pretty low. Also, the company's acquisition of Jimmy Choo, which should be closed in the second half of the current fiscal year, should lift the company's top line upward as over the last 5 years Jimmy Choo recorded impressive revenue growth. (Source: Barron's)

Last but not least, it's worth to mention that MK management guided for a $575 million top line addition from Jimmy Choo in the next fiscal year. That's a 22% CAGR from last year's numbers.

The bottom line: MK is now trading at 9x FCF if we include the company's $842 million share repurchase program in our calculation. For a company that's not suffering from a worrying revenue decline, that's pretty cheap even after yesterday's rally. As a result, we rate KORS as a "buy".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.