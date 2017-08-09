Let Your Dividends Run On Dunkin'

Is DNKN a good investment partner?

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) runs two franchise operations, Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins. Dunkin' Donuts sells donuts, coffees, and breakfast sandwiches. Baskin Robbins sells ice cream. I love donuts, and my kids do it (they eat them more than I do). Unlike a rival chain that shall remain nameless, I like the coffee at Dunkin' Donuts and the price is fairly reasonable too.

So even if I like what DNKN is selling (and I do like the ice cream too), it still needs to have my 4 key characteristic of a good dividend growth investment partner. So, I need to see evidence that it is in a growing market (so that it can have growing revenues), has been growing and can continue to grow profits, is handling its debt well and it must pay a well-supported and growing divined.

I like companies to show me that they have my 4 characteristics, so the first place I look is the company website. As it turns out, the Q2 earnings report presentation shows a lot of the data I want to see. Below I present the slides I think best illustrate that DNKN has my 4 key characteristics.

This first slide displays the growth in sales at stores already opened. I think 45 consecutive quarters of same store sales growth is an impressive record as it spanned the downturn during 2001. While the sales growth isn’t as high after the great recession, I think that is due in part to more aggressive increases in store counts.

This next slide shows a map of where DNKN has its stores. It’s clearly concentrated in New England and the upper Mid-Atlantic states. I think with the states west of the Mississippi have few if any DNKN stores and the South East states being fairly empty as well that both represent a good opportunity for growth going forward. Sure the west coast is likely locked up by Starbucks, but Texas and much of the prairie states should be fertile ground for DNKN. I like the coffee and the various coffee drinks are more down to earth and sensibly priced. I think that will sell well in many of the areas in the western states where DNKN currently has little presence.

This slide shows that DNKN management has a similar view in that they see the largest opportunities in the Emerging Areas (most the South Eastern states) and the West. Long term management sees they could add about 18K stores. What management did here is decide how large of a customer base a store would need, and then divide that into the population total of the area. That might should a bit unrealistic, but I think it works because in each area, management adjusted the number of potential customers a store would need in order to have enough business to be successful. So in the Core areas, management thinks that it only needs ~8K potential customers to support a store. While out in the west, where a lot fewer people are used to going to DNKN stores, management has the potential customer base at ~23K people.

This next slide shows the value in the DNKN brand. I think coffee is a large part of DNKN’s future. Donuts are great, but people aren’t going to eat enough of them to be the main driver of sales and profits for DNKN going forward. So I think it’s a big deal that consumers rate the coffee so highly. And while I think being the number 1 seller of donuts and bagels will help increase the average check size, I think being the number 1 seller of hot drip and ice drip coffee are most important to increases revenues and profits. (NYSE:MCD) has shown lately, so it’s also a good thing that DNKN has 5 years of growth in breakfast sandwich servings.

This next slide shows consumer package good products. This is good for two reasons; one is the $730M in sales. The second is that by adding another channel where customers can get these products, I think sales in each area reinforce each other. Driving past a Dunkin’ restaurant, it’s easy to stop and get a coffee you drink at how. And when you are out shopping, it’s easy enough to pick up a product you know and like from getting it at a restaurant.

The slide above gives out management guidance for the rest of the year. Nothing too surprising, but store counts increasing by 3.6% will help grow revenues faster than just same store sales growth. And that can be seen in the revenue growth projections of low to middle single digit. I like that operating income is expected to grow faster than revenue, it’s always a good thing new growth doesn’t slow profit growth. The Q2 EPS figure of $0.64 is also in line with the high end of management’s projections. I like it when the company is ahead of the goals set by management at the half way mark, it makes it that much more certain that the targets will be hit (or even better exceeded).

DNKN doesn’t appear to have any bonds and it had Moody’s withdraw its credit rating. Prior to the withdrawal Moody’s rated it B2, but I am not sure what that means nearly 2 years later. To get a picture of how DNKN is handling its debt, I had to pull the 10-K from the annual report where I got the following data.

Looking at the ~$100 million interest expense on $2.44 billion of debt; I see an interest rate of 4.1%. Not huge but not great either. I see that the operating income is more than 4 times the interest expense which seems like reasonable coverage to me, especially with it franchise fees bringing in more than 5 times as much. I’d be happier if DNKN had an investment grade credit rating, but it seems to be doing okay managing the debt without it.

Finally, I want a bit more history on revenues and profits that I got from the Q2 report and this YChart® provides that. I see a not unexpected repeating cycle in the quarterly revenue numbers, but the trend line moves upward nicely. I also see an upwards tend in the EPS numbers. The drop in at the beginning of 2016 seems to be mostly gone and numbers back on the trend line. Especially because this is so recent, I will take this drop into account when I calculate the price I want to pay. In the dividends I see a nice stair step pattern, which is what I want as a dividend growth investor. With the payout ratio at 57%, I think DNKN has the ability to weather a bad quarter or two without putting the dividend at risk, as they clearly did back at the start of 2016.

What does Simply Wall St say?

I like Simply Wall Street not so much because they have data that can’t be found elsewhere, but because of how the present it. Here we see past revenue, cash flow and profits of DNKN as well as a projection of future values for these metrics. Cash flow is the best metric to judge a company’s ability access the cash to pay a dividend because earnings contains so many things that aren’t actual cash. In the slide above we can see why DNKN not only had no problem paying the dividend early in 2016, but actually increased it. Just looking at EPS, it looks like it might have had some trouble, but looking at the cash flow, the cash flow not only didn’t decrease in that time, it went up a bit as well. Looking forward, the most important piece of data I see is that cash flow is projected to continue in line with EPS.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that the lowest DGR value for DNKN is 13.2%. I also see that EPS is expected to grow over the next 5 years by 12.3%. Since it only started paying a dividend in 2012, I don’t think it’s prudent to estimate that the dividend will grow faster than earnings. So I will round the EPS growth estimate down to 12% and use that for my dividend growth value. I will use the annualized value of the currently declared dividend as my expected dividend payment for the next 12 months.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the projected dividends have an NPV of $58.05. Because of the dip in earnings at the start of 2016, even though cash flow wasn’t affected, I will take a 5% discount to arrive at my buy price of anything below $56. If you take the 4 year average yield and dividend the current dividend by it you get a price of ~$60, so I think $56 represents good value.

Can options help?

With the current market price representing about a 4% discount to my buy price, an investor doesn’t need to use options to get a good price. But I never turn down a good deal if one is on offer.

I like the September monthly expiration date mostly because the August date is getting too close to offer much premium anymore. The next ex-dividend for DNKN is August 24 th, so that should have limited effect on prices for September contracts. I like the $55 put because it gives some very nice premium and its effective price for the stock is well below current market price. And collecting $240 for sitting on $5500 for 38 days isn’t bad, it’s a lot more than the dividend those dollars would buy. If you want a slightly better price and are less concerned with getting the shares, the $52.50 strike price put contract will give you about a third less of a chance of getting the shares in exchange for fewer premium dollars and a lower purchase price.

I like the $55 strike price call as well. The $57.50 strike price call offers a lower chance of getting the shares called away, but offers a lot less upfront cash. Also remember that only the $55 strike price put or the $55 strike price call will finish in the money, so with the put having just over a 60% chance currently of expiring ITM, the call then has a bit less than a 40% chance of getting your shares called away.

Conclusion

DNKN is certainly in second place in the coffee house market. But I think it has better coffee and better prices. I think the restaurants are excellent places to enjoy reasonable priced good tasting coffee and to take a break from the constant exposure to politics we get in many other places. It’s growing its revenue and profits and, most importantly for me, its dividends. Based on the dividend it is currently paying and how I expect that to grow the current market price of just under $54 is a good value for dividend growth investors. Each investor should do their own research to make sure a company fits their exact goals, but I think those who do the research will like the opportunity currently on offer from DNKN. I did not talk much about the ice cream part of the business much, and that isn't because I don't like ice cream. Right now that part of the business is just marking time, its not losing money but its not growing either. DNKN management has some ideas for how to grow that side, but right now all the growth they need is provided by the coffee business.

