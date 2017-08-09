Southwest Airlines Is A Buy At $52 - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/8/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, August 8.

Bullish Call

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV): "My charitable trust owns Southwest Air. I like it very much and if it got back to $52, $53, I'd buy back the stock for the trust that the trust sold in the $60s."

Neutral Call

Park Hotels (NYSE:PK): Cramer needs to work more on this to opine as the 6% yield in this low interest rate environment could mean a red flag.

Bearish Calls

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI): Their last quarter was not good. It's like Latin American eBay. Cramer prefers Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) over this.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI): It's cheap on earnings basis but that also means there would be no earnings and the 5.6% yield is good. It still needs to be figured out if the stock is cheap or not.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB): No one ever got hurt buying Kimberly Clark, but it doesn't have the growth Clorox (NYSE:CLX) has. Cramer prefers Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) as well.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP): Cramer is not a fan.

