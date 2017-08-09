Enterprise Products' Yield Remains As Safe As Ever

Investors in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) may have been a little surprised to see the midstream giant's coverage ratio fall from 1.3X in Q1 to 1.2X in Q2, but some context is needed. Historically, Enterprise Products has seen its distributable cash flow streams slip in Q2 vs. Q1. Combined with a modest payout boost, this makes Enterprise's coverage trajectory look worse than it is. Let's dig in.

DCF, income, and coverage

A coverage ratio of 1.2X is above the 1.15X level considered safe for midstream firms, implying its 6+% payout is still well covered. Enterprise Products' Q2 DCF of $1.052 billion was $12 million higher than in the same quarter a year ago (1% increase), and its 1H 2017 DCF of $2.181 billion was $88 million higher than its DCF in 1H 2016 (4% increase).

This doesn't tell the whole story. Enterprise pocketed $27.9 million in asset sale proceeds in 1H 2016 but only $3.2 million in 1H 2017, implying half-year DCF growth would really have exceeded $100 million. Also, Enterprise's derivative positions had favorable movements ($43.9 million gain) in 1H 2017 while its derivative position in 1H 2016 wasn't helpful ($68.3 million loss), and those movements are taken out of DCF. That will yield economic benefits in the future.

On a net income basis, Enterprise's bottom line grew by 16.8% and 15.9% versus the same quarter and half year in 2016. Not bad. Taking a step back, Q2 showed continued growth where it matters.

Due to its strong coverage ratio, Enterprise generated $381 million in excess cash during 1H, $145 million in Q2. However, its growth budget is being partially covered by cash on hand. Not including maintenance capex (which is taken out of DCF), Enterprise spent ~$1.2 billion on capex in 1H, $807 million in Q2. That included the $191 million Azure purchase (closing adjustments seem to have added $2 million to the original price), which closed in Q2.

Enterprise bought up Azure Midstream's assets after that company went bankrupt in an auction. That purchase included 960 miles of gas gathering pipelines, two NGLs pipelines with 10,000 bpd of capacity each, and three processing facilities, all centered around East Texas and Louisiana. These assets support operations at the Haynesville shale and East Texas (Cotton Valley, Bossier, Haynesville) plays and will join Enterprise's existing infrastructure in the region.

Investors should expect an increase in Enterprise's 2H growth capex vs. 1H. Enterprise aims to spend $2.8-$3.0 billion on growth capex this year, which includes the Azure deal, implying a $1.7 billion spend in 2H. Management noted that if another Azure Midstream-like deal came along, that Enterprise may pursue it, but it does already have ample room to grow organically.

Pivoting to its balance sheet, Enterprise's current assets moved lower by $1.743 billion during the first half of this year. On the flip side, its current liabilities dropped by $432 million (even as its current debt maturities jumped $778 million) and its long-term debt load dropped by $1.094 billion. Indicating that its strong excess cash flow generation is playing a significant role in mitigating the short-term damage its growth outspend is causing to sow the seeds for long-term gains.

Growth

The Orla gas processing complex is a key part to supporting several of Enterprise's other endeavors. Construction is ongoing on the Orla I and Orla II processing plants in the Permian Basin, with operations set to start-up in Q2 and Q3 of 2018, respectively. This will support the Shin Oak NGL pipeline which will transport 250,000 bpd from the Permian to Mont Belvieu, TX (a major NGL processing hub that Enterprise has a huge presence in), set to come online in Q2 2019.

Before then, investors can look forward to the Midland-to-ECHO pipeline, which will have to capacity to carry 450,000 barrels of crude per day. 83% of that capacity has been locked down through shipper commitments. Initially, commercial operations were set to come online in Q4 2017, but management noted (credit to Genscape for calling it beforehand):

"The Midland-to-ECHO pipeline is expected to begin limited commercial activities during the fourth quarter of this year with full capabilities available during the first quarter of 2018."

Enterprise is also moving into the petrochemical space with its PDH (propane dehydration) plant set to come online in September of this year. PDH plants make propylene from propane. After ethylene, propylene is one of the most important products in the plastics market.

There is another petrochemical project to look forward to, the iBDH (isobutene dehydrogenation) plant, with a planned start up in 2H 2019. The idea is to produce isobutylene which can be used in rubber products, a feedstock for lubricants, an alkylate for gasoline blendstock, and other uses.

Due to the cost advantaged nature of American petrochemical operators (very cheap natural gas and NGLs supplies, along with cheaper electricity costs depending on the comparison) and ample export capabilities, the returns from these projects can be quite lucrative. There has been a massive petrochemical build out which will create headwinds, but global demand for these products remains very strong. A trajectory that should continue.

Some may point towards the LNG industry as an analogue (for the bear case), but there is a big difference between dry and wet gas. Many nations are loaded with dry gas supplies, the same can't be said for NGLs supplies. While LNG plants are being constructed all around the world, the biggest petrochemical build-outs are happening in America and China, and China doesn't have access to cheap domestic NGLs supplies like the US.

As the American petrochemical boom unfolds, Enterprise still stands to gain from having competitors as it will supply the midstream infrastructure that boom needs, from terminals to pipelines to processing complexes. Enterprise is ready to pounce:

"Based just on currently announced projects, U.S. petrochemical industry will be expanding its ethylene production capacity by 45% between 2016 and 2020, and there those expect a second wave. Ethylene storage and logistics including exports is a logical extension of what we at Enterprise do well in our other midstream activities."

Final thoughts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and its payout are well secured. Management has a logical way of covering the firm's growth capex, its balance sheet is backed by stable cash flow streams, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s bottom line continues to chug upwards. While its spend patterns will tick up in 2H, so will its DCF streams as growth projects come online. Investors looking to read more about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. should check out its terminal operations by clicking here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.