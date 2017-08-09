Gold: Bears Are In Trouble

The risk of a US debt ceiling brinkmanship is rising, which may also benefit gold.

Once the market finishes to digest solid US jobs numbers, investor focus may turn to the increasing downside risks to the US economy, pushing gold prices higher.

Gold suffered last week as a result of an unhealthy macro backdrop for the precious metals following the US jobs report.

(Source: NetDania)

Gold prices were under pressure last week (-0.8%) as a result of a notable sell-off on Friday, August 4, following the release of US jobs report for July, producing an unhealthy macro environment for the barbarous relic, namely a rally in the dollar and a rise in US real rates.

In this article, I wish to explain why I am willing to maintain my bullish thesis on gold and leave my GLD position unchanged.

As regular readers may know, I implemented a long GLD position on June 5, expecting a bullish breakout pattern to materialise, as can been seen in my original tweet.

With GLD currently trading at ~$1119.72 per share, the slight profit I had last week is gone. As I noted above, the main driver behind the sell-off was stronger-than-expected US jobs numbers released last Friday. Yet, the technical picture in GLD is not meaningfully damaged for me to close out my position, and my bullish thesis remains intact.

Technical view

(Source: TradingView)

As can be seen above, GLD seems to have found support at its 20-week moving average (WMA), which is indicative of a positive sentiment, while it remains firmly above its upwardly sloping 200-WMA, which suggests that the "bull market" hypothesis remains the one adopted by the market. Finally, my momentum-based indicators continue to point to a strong uptrend.

Global macro view

I tend to believe that the market overreacted to the solid US jobs report at the end of last week. As Bank of America illustrates in the chart below, although the jobs market is clearly tightening, "everything else disappoints", including housing, retail, and the household and industrial sector, which have surprised to the downside of late.

(Source: Bank of America)

In this context, I expect buying on the dips in gold to re-emerge sooner rather than later once the market finishes digesting the latest non-farm payrolls in the USA and starts focusing on the downside risks to the US economic outlook.

Apart from the macro, there is a key political risk in the USA, namely debt ceiling brinkmanship. As I wrote last week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin urged the Congress recently to raise the debt ceiling by September 29, 2017. If it is not lifted, the CBO estimates that the Treasury would run out of cash by mid-October, which would thereby trigger a technical default.

Interestingly, Deutsche Bank shows that the financial markets start to react more aggressively to the debt ceiling debacle around two weeks before the deadline. This was the case in 2011 (when the VIX moved from 16 to 25) and 2013 (when the VIX moved from 13 to 20).

(Source: Deutsche Bank)

Against this backdrop, I suppose a sudden rise in VIX caused by the US debt ceiling debacle may induce macro investors to hedge their portfolios and thus lift their long exposure to gold, as was the case in August 2011.

To sum up, I maintain my long GLD position with a stop loss at $112 per share (or $1,180 per oz if I had a long gold position in the futures market).

Key downside risks to my bullish thesis: Faster-than-expected normalisation of the US monetary policy, implantation of US tax reform, easing of US political risk, and easing of geopolitical tensions.

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my articles.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.