PCI: A PIMCO Fund Worth Buying

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocations, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how well the fund will perform as we head in to the final stretches of 2017.

First, a little about PCI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to seek current income, and with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Currently, the fund is trading at $22.98/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1641/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.57%. Year to date, it is up almost 14%, excluding distributions, which gives the fund a total return just under 20% once distributions are accounted for. Compare this to a standard bond fund, such as the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), which has a total return of around 2.50% year to date, and you can see PCI is performing well and compensating investors for the extra risk it is taking on. However, given PCI's recent rise, I wanted to re-examine the fund to see if it still made sense to initiate positions at these levels. I believe it still does make sense, and that the fund should continue to trend higher for the remainder of the year for the reasons I will outline below.

One, unlike the majority of PIMCO's closed-end funds, PCI is attractively priced, trading at a slight discount to NAV. While its discount is small at -.69%, it is the only PIMCO that currently trades at a discount. Not only do many funds trade at premiums, but half of the 20 closed-end funds sold by PIMCO sell at premiums of 10% or more. Therefore, investors are clearly willing to overpay for PIMCO funds, yet PCI offers investors a discount, making it a compelling time to get in. While PCI's dividend history is only five years old, it offers investors some insight in to the fund that makes it look more attractive than a few PIMCO funds trading at large premiums. Rival funds such as the Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP), the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS), and the PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) have the three highest premiums, yet all have cut their distributions at the beginning of 2017. PCI, on the other hand, has maintained (and even increased its distribution) since its inception in 2013. As I stated, this is not a very long track record, yet it has been consistent, which makes its distribution seem safer than some of the other, more expensive, funds.

Two, PCN has positive undistributed net investment income (UNII), which means it is earning more in income than it is paying in distributions. This provides further proof that the fund's distribution is safe, and is another differentiator when compared to other PIMCO funds, as six of the 20 are currently showing negative UNII. While the UNII of $.04/share may seem small, it is 25% of its stated distribution, providing plenty of income cushion to hold in reserve to meet future distributions. Compounding this fact is PCI's year-to-date distribution coverage ratio, which stands at 104.75% and is the sixth highest of all PIMCO funds. This figure tells us that, for the year, it has earned 4.75% above what was required to meet its distributions. This goes hand in hand with the positive UNII and is further proof the fund will continue to meet its obligations. While other funds offer similar metrics with positive UNII and a coverage ratio above 100%, PCI is the only one with these characteristics that investors can pick up at a discounted price.

Three, a few unique characteristics for PCI also look attractive. While I expect the potential of higher interest rates to be a net negative for high yield funds, PCI's portfolio puts it in a position to benefit from rising rates. Over 1/3rd of the fund is invested in assets with maturities of one year or less, and over half has maturities of less than three years. The importance of this is a lot of its debt will reach maturity in the short term. If rates are rising, this debt will be re-invested at the prevailing higher rates as it matures, which should help the fund maintain an above-average yield. Furthermore, its total leveraged-adjusted effective duration is just over four years, meaning the fund is not locked in to investments with excessive durations, which would be a negative in a rising rate environment. Therefore, regardless of which path the Fed chooses as we head in to 2018, I believe PCI will be in a comfortable position.

Of course, investing in PCI is not without risk. A fundamental drawback has to do with the fund's annual operating expenses, which clock in at 3.20%. This is high no matter how you spin it, and is actually the second-highest fee for all of PIMCO's closed-end funds. I personally feel the fund's discount to NAV makes paying a steeper management fee more reasonable, but the fact remains other PIMCO funds don't charge as much. Another particular area of concern is the fund's dropping coverage ratio. While I mentioned above that its coverage ratio for the year (104.75%) is a reason to buy, the figure has been dropping as the year progresses, which is a metric to keep a close eye on. The fund's six-month rolling coverage ratio is 77.51%, while its three month stands at 69.64%, exemplifying a downward trend. If this figure does not reverse, the coverage ratio for the year will inevitably fall below 100%, in which case the distribution will not be as secure as it appears now. However, PCI is still earning positive income, so for now I would be content to monitor the metric and re-examine only if it gets worse from here.

Bottom line

PCI is an underrated fund that has performed strongly in 2017. While the fund is relatively new when compared to its peers, it has not cut its distribution since its inception, and earns income above its stated obligations, providing comfort that investors will continue to receive the income they expect. While the fund sports an expensive management fee, it is the only PIMCO fund currently trading at a discount and offers investors an attractive time to initiate a position. In my opinion, PCI's strong performance will continue, and I would encourage investors to take a serious look at this fund.

