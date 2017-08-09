Loews Corporation - Undervalued Growing Holding Company

Loews Corporation's oil assets have had a difficult time since the start of the crash. However, the company has the cash to grow this position which should allow additional growth.

Loews Corporation's Hotel Regency brand has been growing rapidly. The brand has recently opened up new hotels in San Francisco, Chicago, and Texas.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is a $16.5 billion dollar company and one of the largest diversified companies in the United States. The company has operations in the insurance, industry, and energy industries with a number of large, publicly traded, subsidiaries. As we will see throughout this article, Loews Corporation’s valuable subsidiaries and their growth potential make the company a strong investment at the present time.



Loews Corporation Valuable Subsidiaries



Loews Corporation has a large number of incredibly valuable subsidiaries that add up to an incredible amount of value.



Loews Corporation Subsidiary Overview - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

Loews Corporation’s subsidiary is CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA), a publicly traded property & casualty insurance company. The company has seen its stock price rise recently and it currently has a market cap of $14.4 billion, of which Loews Corporation owns 90%. That means, Loews’ current ownership share is valued at just under $13 billion. Doing the same math for Diamond Offshore (NYSE: DO) and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE: BWP) and we get a total value for Loews Corporation’s publicly traded assets of $15.9 billion.



Not bad for a company with a $16.5 billion market cap and significant additional assets.



Looking at the specifics of Loews Corporation’s non-public assets we see the company has Loews Hotels and Company along with the Consolidated Container Company, both 100% owned. The value of the consolidated container company is not discussed, however, the company has 2300 employees across 59 facilities and a national footprint. It’s hard to assign a value to this company, however, it’s believable that it has a value in the hundreds of millions of not more than a billion.



Let’s call it $0.5 billion.



Loews Corporation also has the very valuable Loews Hotel and Company with 12568 systemwide rooms generating revenue. The company has $1.3 billion in adjusted mortgage debt and generates roughly $175 million in adjusted EBITDA annually. Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), the largest publicly traded hotel company, has a market cap of almost $40 billion and has annual adjusted EBITDA of just over $3 billion.



Given Loews Corporation adjusted EBITDA, that means we can assign Loews Hotel and Company a value of roughly $2.3 billion off of Marriott’s present value. Doing the same math for Hilton, a hotel company with a market cap of $20.4 billion, gets us a value for Loews Hotel and Company of $2.0 billion, fairly close to our Marriott value. Let’s balance the difference and assign Loews Hotel and Company a value of $2.1 billion.



Lastly, we have Loews Corporation’s parent company which has $5 billion in cash and investments and $1.8 billion in debt, meaning the company has roughly $3.2 billion in net cash and investments. Adding this all together, we get a value for Loews Corporation’s subsidiaries of $21.7 billion. This is almost 132% of the present value of Loews Corporation’s market cap and helps show how Loews Corporation’s valuable subsidiaries make it undervalued and therefore strong investment choice at the present time.



Loews Corporation Growth Potential



Now that we have discussed Loews Corporation’s valuable subsidiaries and how the sum of the parts valuation of the subsidiaries is noticeably larger than the company’s market cap, it is time to discuss the company’s growth potential.



Loews Corporation San Francisco Hotel - Cloud Front

Loews Corporation is rapidly becoming a major high-end hotel brand. The company opened the Loews Regency Chicago in 2015 and acquired 158-room Mandarin Oriental the same year. This led to the opening of the Loews Regency San Francisco which regularly sells rooms for more than $500 a night. I stayed in the company’s Boston Hotel earlier this year and the stay was clearly above the quality of many other hotels I’ve stayed in.



The company undergoing rapid expansion that is cementing its market position.



Loews Corporation Hotel Brand - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

Loews Corporation is currently undergoing the opening of a massive new property in Texas that should provide the company with increasing revenue. This is a room with 300 rooms that should help to respectably increase Loews Corporation’s EBITDA. Looking above, we can see that Loews Corporation’s EBITDA increased by almost 50% from 2014 to 2016 as a result of higher occupancy, new high end hotels increasing the average daily rate from $231 / night to $251 / night, and new hotel openings.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 11% in 2016 meaning that it increased Loews Corporation’s market value from this asset by more than $0.1 billion. The company has the cash and capital to make itself a major hotel player, maybe even on the scale of Hilton or Marriott, except in the high end space. That means that Loews Regency Hotels could feasibly become another Ritz Carlton, a lucrative long-term opportunity.



Loews Corporation CNA Capital Discipline - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

Looking at the growth potential of Loews Corporation’s CNA Financial corporation, the largest source of its value, and we can see that the company has been paying investors a dividend of just over 2%, which comes out to $0.3 billion annually for Loews Corporation shareholders. The company has also paid out a very significant special dividend that means roughly $0.8 billion in annual cash flow for Loews Corporation - cash it can move to its other subsidiaries.



Loews Corporation’s Diamond Offshore and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners have had a difficult time as a result of the oil crash crash. However, Loews has the capital to keep Diamond Offshore alive, even using the downturn as an opportunity to acquire assets and debt from other distressed drillers, such as Seadrill on the cheap. In fact, Loews Corporation’s position in this market means the company has a unique chance to significantly increase its position in the offshore drilling market if it chooses to do so.



While I doubt it’ll happen, it does remain another option for long-term growth.



Loews Corporation Boardwalk Pipeline - Loews Corporation Investor Presentation

Loews Corporation’s Boardwalk Pipeline currently has $1.1 billion in capital expenditure projects underway, which the company anticipates will add several hundred million dollars to Loews Corporation’s cash flow. Overall U.S. demand for natural gas is anticipated to grow fairly rapidly over the coming years and through Loews Corporation, the company has a vehicle to take advantage of this.



Growth potential here, along with a recovery in oil prices, should allow this portion of Loews Corporation’s portfolio to recover significantly.



Conclusion



Loews Corporation, as a company with a market cap of just over $16.5 billion, is not talked about much. As a result, investors seem to have missed out on the growth potential and the undervalued nature of these companies. Not even taking into account growth potential, Loews Corporation’s sum of the parts valuation is 1.3x its present market cap. That means splitting apart the company immediately would provide it with rapid growth in value.



On top of this, Loews Corporation also has significant growth potential. The company’s Loews Regency brand is rapidly becoming a premier hotel company. The hotel company’s EBITDA has been growing rapidly and the company has been making several major hotel acquisitions. The company has the capital to invest in the rapid continue growth of this brand. The company’s CNA financial group has continue to grow providing the company with increasing dividends and same with the company’s oil assets.



As we can see here, Loews Corporation’s strong assets and their growth potential make the company a strong investment at the present time.







