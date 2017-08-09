As Grocery Wars Heat Up, Wal-Mart Has An Advantage In Controlling Last Mile Delivery Costs

Wal-Mart’s vast network of stores is a significant competitive strength putting the company in good position to control delivery expenses and thereby maintain a competitive edge.

Controlling shipping expenses is all the more important as competition heats up in the U.S. grocery market, which accounts for 55% of Wal-Mart’s annual U.S. sales.

As Wal-Mart expands online sales, it is increasingly important to control shipping expenses for the company that aims to keep costs and retail prices low.

Investment thesis

Last mile delivery is the most expensive part of order fulfillment and is even more costly for grocery orders. With competition heating up in the grocery market [which accounts for half of Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) annual U.S. sales] the stakes are high for Wal-Mart to find solutions to offer fast and cost-efficient shipping to cost-conscious online grocery shoppers while keeping retail prices low and preserving its bottom line. Wal-Mart's unrivaled, vast store network could be a key advantage in controlling last-mile delivery costs,which could thereby help the low-cost retailer keep an edge over competition.

Wal-Mart is expanding online sales

Wal-Mart is the second largest online retailer in the U.S. after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Wal-Mart trails the market leader by a wide margin. However, in the last year, the company has been aggressively pushing into online retailing, which may help to narrow the gap. Results so far have been encouraging; online sales jumped 63% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2017 up from a 29% growth in the previous quarter, marking its fourth straight quarter of increases.

Last mile delivery is the most expensive part of order fulfillment

Last mile delivery eats up the lion's share of delivery expenses; Telsey Advisory Group estimates the average cost per package at US$5 to US$ 7.

Last mile delivery costs are the most expensive part of delivery expenses as it involves delivering a large number of low-volume orders to numerous locations. Most retailers employ third-party carrier such as FedEx (NYSE:FDX), DHL or UPS (NYSE:UPS) to get the product to the customer's doorstep.

However, the convenience of having items picked and brought to your doorstep comes at a cost. Yet, these fees run counter to what makes online shopping attractive to consumers; for the majority of consumers, fast and free shipping are the top reasons to shop online.

Increasing online sales could see increasing shipping costs

Shipping costs account for a significant portion of an online retailer's business. With Wal-Mart ramping up its e-commerce business, it could see rising shipping expenses. In 2016, America's biggest online retailer, Amazon, reported a shipping loss of US$ 7.2 billion, an all-time high, up from US$ 5 billion the previous year. With the company selling more and more items and promising faster and faster shipping, the company's shipping loss has been growing wider.

Last year, Amazon's net shipping costs surged 43% outpacing overall e-commerce sales growth of 24.9%.

Shipping expenses could increase further along with the expected growth in online grocery sales

For Wal-Mart,which aims to keep costs and retail prices low, controlling shipping expenses could bring considerable savings (which it may pass on to consumers) as it expands its online sales. This is particularly crucial with the expected growth of online grocery sales.

A study of the British market last year by analysts at HSBC found that no-frills grocers Aldi and Lidl were growing faster than top online supermarket brand Ocado. The analysts concluded that a discount was more important than convenience.

A separate study conducted recently by Food Marketing Association found that two thirds of consumers choose to buy groceries on price.

The stakes are high for Wal-Mart as 56% of the company's US$ 300 billion annual U.S. sales come from food and grocery items.

The United States is the world's second-biggest grocery market after China and Wal-Mart controls the biggest share of the U.S. food and grocery market, accounting for about 14.5% of all sales according to estimates from GlobalData Retail. Kroger (NYSE:KR) is next with a 7.2% stake. Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) has a 1.2% share while Amazon controls 0.2%.

Online grocery shopping is expected to show significant growth going forward.

A report from Food marketing Institute expects online grocery shopping to grow five-fold over the next decade with American consumers spending over US$ 100 billion by 2025.

Grocery delivery companies have raised US$ 713 million in funding globally through May this year,which puts in on track to surpass last year's record US$ 1.4 billion according to CB Insights. In 2013, grocery delivery funding amounted to US$ 83 million, less than 10% of the amount raised last year.

Among the biggest obstacles to success in the grocery delivery market is warehousing and distribution. While last mile delivery costs are already the most expensive part of order fulfillment, grocery delivery is even more expensive because different products with varying fragility require different shipping requirements. For instance, some food may need to just be kept cool while some have to be kept frozen (these may require additional packaging, which increases weight). Perishable goods such as fruit, dairy and meat need to be replenished regularly and have to be delivered quickly.

Overcoming this challenge requires significant investment in a distribution network complete with cold storage, vehicles, labor, software, etc.

Case in point: after a decade in the business (in an industry with wafer-thin margins), one problem Amazon Fresh was saddled with was the high cost of food spoilage, which was never an issue with Kindles, books and toys. Amazon Fresh reportedly lost money from spoilage at more than double the rate for a typical supermarket according to this Bloomberg report.

Wal-Mart has the most complete distribution network

Wal-Mart has nearly 4,700 stores throughout the U.S., which is a considerable advantage as those stores put the company within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population.

For comparison, Kroger operates nearly 2,800 stores in the U.S., Target (NYSE:TGT) has just over 1,800 and Whole Foods has less than 500 (mostly in affluent areas of the U.S., which is not really Wal-Mart's primary demographic).

Additionally, half of Wal-Mart's stores are located in rural areas where fast shipping and grocery delivery are relatively expensive to operate. 53% of Wal-Mart's stores are in the top 100 markets in the U.S. by population versus 79% for Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and 77% for Target.

Wal-Mart's greater presence in rural America could function as a moat, since there is relatively little risk of losing this customer base.

The vast store network is one reason Wal-Mart is the preferred option for online grocery shopping according to research firm Field Agent,which may perhaps be due to the convenience of proximity for pickups and returns; 25% of Walmart.com shoppers buying fresh foods from the site, compared to Target.com (10%), Jet.com (8%) and Amazon.com (5%).

Moody's has pointed out that Wal-Mart has the "most complete distribution network" putting the company in the best position among retailers to benefit if online grocery reaches scale

Wal-Mart's vast network of stores offers several options to control last-mile delivery costs. Wal-Mart is actively capitalizing on this potential by looking at innovative ways to control last-mile delivery expenses.

Wal-Mart has recently been making moves to turn their vast store network into valuable parts of its e-commerce business.

With 90% of the U.S. population located within 10 miles of a Wal-Mart store, the company's stores offer value as collection points for a hybrid shopping model where consumers shop online and pick up at a nearby store, a format known as "click-and-collect".

The "click-and-collect" model could help reduce last-mile delivery costs, which could result in considerable savings (which can be passed on to customers) thereby staying true to Wal-Mart's core offering - low prices. It costs less for Wal-Mart to ship to its stores than to its customers.

Wal-Mart is using this avenue by offering customers "Pickup Discounts" on products if orders are picked up by customers themselves from a local store. It is believed that the technology behind this feature comes from the Smart Cart Technology developed by Jet.com, which Wal-Mart acquired. Jet.com, appeals to the cost-conscious customer by using "smart cart technology", which is a dynamic pricing algorithm, which calculates in real time the most efficient way, logistically to satisfy a customer's order and passes those savings to the customer. "Smart Items" that save the customer money are items that drop in price as they are added to the customer's cart because they are either coming from the same warehouse as something else already in the cart or located in the same aisle of the warehouse as some other items already in the cart. This dynamic pricing algorithm is integrated into walmart.com as well.

"Click and collect" has the added benefit of drawing customers to the store to buy additional items in-store they may have forgotten to purchase earlier as well as offering the flexibility that consumers want: there is no requirement to be at home, and when the order is picked up, items can be returned or exchanged immediately, say if the fruits are not as fresh.

Click-and-collect is thriving in the UK with over half of UK shoppers having used this method according to a survey from JDA & Centiro. The U.S. is far behind click and collect adoption with less than a third of American shoppers using the service. "Click and collect" is also popular in France where the online grocery market is dominated by brick-and-mortar retailers.

Wal-Mart is also considering the possibility of tapping into their employees to deliver parcels on their way back home, a program known as "associate delivery". Using this new network, the company has made hundreds of deliveries for both Walmart.com and Jet.com, with shipments typically arriving the next day, faster than its promised two-day shipping window, according to a Wal-Mart spokesperson.

Apart from the company's vast store network, which puts the company within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, Wal-Mart also has the manpower for such a program; Wal-Mart employs about 1.5 million Americans, equal to roughly 1% of the U.S. workforce. In fact, the only American employer larger than Wal-Mart is the federal government.

Wal-Mart has an advantage in this format since workers who undertake delivery of packages don't have to drive out of their way to collect the packages.

Drones have the potential to help slash last mile delivery expenses to less than US$ 1 per package according to a 2015 analysis by ARK Investment Management.

Drones could be particularly useful in rural areas according to McKinsey.

Drone delivery could be years away, however, if it does become reality, Wal-Mart's extensive network of stores puts the company in good position to take advantage in drone delivery as well. Drones can only fly certain distances and with a big share of U.S. consumers living close to Wal-Mart's stores. Amazon has reported that 44% of Americans live within 20 miles of one of its fulfillment centers, which is too far for today's drones. The drones Amazon is testing in the UK only have a range of 15 miles round trip.

Conclusion:

The stakes are high for Wal-Mart in the online grocery market. As noted here by Barclays if Wal-Mart can solve the last mile delivery problem, this could be a significant competitive advantage not just in grocery delivery but also in non-food categories as well.

Wal-Mart's advantage of a vast store network effectively puts the company closer to customers and by blending its vast network of stores with its online sales platforms, Wal-Mart is pursuing an "omnichannel" retail strategy, which better positions the company to offer cost-effective last-mile delivery options to customers while preserving its own bottom line. The cost savings could be substantial as its ramps up online sales. This could help the low-cost retailer better compete in an increasingly competitive online grocery market going forward.

