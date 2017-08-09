Disney Stock Could Be In For A Near-Term Correction

After the close on Tuesday, Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced third quarter earnings. Once again, the company failed to make an impression, reporting mixed results, with a 3 cent beat on earnings and a $180 million miss on revenue. The House of Mouse also made some key announcements related to ESPN, its relationship with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and BAMTech.

Disney saw a year-on-year decline in earnings and revenue, reporting revenue of $14.24 billion, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58. In the year-ago period, Disney reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share on $14.28 billion in revenue. The latest earnings release had a lot of focus on commentary around ESPN, which continues to be a big concern. The Parks and Resorts segment was the only bright spot, and even the Studio Entertainment segment saw a decline.

Given the lackluster earnings and strong headwinds, the media conglomerate's stock is likely to come under a lot of pressure. The charts suggest a near-term bearish trend. The stock is nearly 4% down in after hours trade (at the time of writing this article). As one can see in the chart below, the stock has made a major bearish crossover and a near-term bearish trend could be lurking.

From a technical perspective, the stock's long-term 200-day simple moving average (SMA), at $106.69, has moved above its short-term 50-day SMA, at $106.34. This in technical parlance, is commonly referred to as a 'death cross' and is seen as a major bearish trend. The crossover had come on the back of more than decent trading volumes, indicating a strong downward market trend, since the crossover is reinforced by high trading volumes. Why does this matter? The last time such a crossover occurred was in January 2016, and back then, the stock witnessed a sharp correction of close to 11.5% in a little over a fortnight, which is a lot by Disney's standards.

Further, Disney's stock price has made bearish crossovers its 20 day SMA two days ago, and looks poised to fall below its 50 day SMA and 200 day SMA if after hours prices sustain when markets open today. These crossovers reinforce the bearish sentiment.

The chances of a near-term bearish trend are further boosted by the fact that the stock has also recently seen a bearish moving average convergence divergence (MACD) crossover. The MACD line fell below the signal line on Monday which is considered as a bearish signal. Quoting from Investopedia, "Moving average convergence divergence is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of prices. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-day exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12-day EMA."

The technical outlook, combined with the headwinds ahead of the company suggests the stock could be set for a near-term bearish trend. Prior to Disney's Q3 earnings, the key question was whether the company has made appreciable progress towards stemming the decline of ESPN, which is well articulated in a recent Seeking Alpha post. There hasn't been much progress on this front. The company stated in the earnings release that ESPN impacted its cable business, leading to a 23% YoY decline in the segment's operating income. Further, the underperformance of its Studio Entertainment segment, which saw a year-on-year decline in revenue and operating income, will not be taken kindly by the market.

The key investor take away here is that Disney stock could likely see a near-term downtrend. Investors would do well to keep an eye on the charts to see what plays out today. However, while the stock is likely to correct in short term, strong fundamentals and the performance of Parks and Resort segment along with the strong movie slate for next year (including Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok) suggests the company still has potential in the long-term. Further, the company's focus on streaming content, whether the taking over of BAMTech or the proposed launch of streaming services, is likely to mitigate subscriber losses from cord cutting. A big correction could also mean a new buying opportunity for long-term investors once the stock settles down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Sreekanth Anasa, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.