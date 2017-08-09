Next: The Retail Stock That U.K. Investors Can't Afford To Ignore

Stock market valuations for British retailers are rather binary these days. Either you're one of the fast-growing online players, in which case the stock market loves you and will pay multiples of revenues rather than earnings. Or, if you're considered to be one of the old-fashioned offline stocks, then investors simply aren't interested.

Next plc (OTCPK:NXGPY) (OTCPK:NXGPF) is undoubtedly in the latter category - by perception, if not by reality. It’s been a staple of the high street for several decades (originally set up in 1982), and it pioneered the original mail order business with the launch of the much-loved NEXT Directory in 1988.

Today it has more than 500 stores around the UK and Ireland, plus a further 200 stores in 40 countries overseas.

But the Directory business, which is now online, remains responsible for a great bulk of the company’s sales.

Countervailing Trends

In the year ending January 2017, Directory was responsible for 43% of Next’s own-brand sales.

Thanks to slick online execution, these Directory sales made a significantly higher contribution to operating profit, as compared to the retail operation.

The excerpt from the annual results below shows the Directory producing 57% of own-brand operating profits (there is also a small combination from third party brands).

It is easy to spot from the above images that Retail and Directory are moving in opposite directions, with Retail sales volume reducing by almost 3% year on year, versus Directory up 4%.

As one might expect, operational leverage then magnifies the discrepancy when it comes to operating profits: Retail profits were down 16% versus Directory profits up by 10%.

So last year was a mixed bag, overall, due to these opposing trends. PBT (profit before tax) reduced by 4% on a comparable basis.

Recent Trading

Last week, Next updated the market on its performance for the first half period ending July.

The contrast between the retail and the online trends has in fact grown starker, as you can see in the graphic below:

The above refers to “full-price sales”; if you include markdown sales, the underlying volume reduction was 2% during the period.

It’s worth noting that June and July were surprisingly strong; Next attributes this to the unusually strong weather, which has broken out over the past few months. So perhaps the result was a little bit inflated. See the trend below:

Clear Reporting And Forecasting

Next provides superior guidance compared to its competitors, with explicit ranges given for forecasts, which then tighten during the year.

For the year to January 2018, Next forecasts that full price sales will be -3% (lower bound) to +0.5% (upper bound) compared to the prior year. This is a small improvement on its original forecast.

Group profit before tax is forecast to be within £680 million-£740 million range, down from the £790 million achieved in the prior year.

Cash Generation

Next produces a top class return on assets (c. 27%-29% over the past number of years) and converts these excellent returns into free cash flow, which it returns to shareholders as much as it can, while remaining fiscally sound.

Again highlighting Next’s clear forecasting, it predicts that it will generate £307 million of free cash flow this year, after capex and ordinary dividends.

The ordinary dividends are themselves substantial, but the yield on the quarterly special dividends alone is worth over 4%!

That is surely impressive for a stock that remains a core retailer within the UK’s FTSE-100 index, at a market cap of c. £6.4 billion.

Next has a strong track record of buying back its own shares and predicts that it will have £50 million in surplus cash by the end of the year. While it has decided to shelve any buyback plans for now, it could potentially start to buy them back again within the next 12-18 months.

Valuation

I believe that Next shares are materially undervalued at the current P/E ratio of c. 11x earnings, so I think the company should reconsider share buybacks in due course, should the share price remain around or below the current levels.

And it's worth mentioning that Next benefits from a couple of cushions against further deterioration in the high street and in the retail market generally.

The first of these is its excellent operating margin, achieved by a solid gross margin of 34% (FY 2017 figures) combined with tight expense management across both Retail and Directory divisions.

The second of these is the strong management of its Retail portfolio, where it has a c. £180 million annual rent bill.

At last year’s results, management estimated that even with a 7% reduction in like-for-like sales this year, 98.8% (measured by turnover) of mainline stores would remain profitable, and 95% of stores would make a profit contribution to the group worth more than 10% of their sales.

So even in the current difficult conditions, the vast majority of stores continue to make a healthy profit margin.

While the situation may yet deteriorate further, Next could not be better positioned to manage through this environment. For UK-focused retail with international appeal, Next is worth a look.