U.S. Bancorp: This Buffett Bank Looks Expensive -- Is He Selling?  Should You?

Now is not a bad time to take some profits; insiders are active sellers; do not be shocked if Berkshire begins selling shares.

While worthy of a valuation premium to peers, the current premium is too lofty and not justified based on expense and profitability trends.

But profits are flat, a key profitability ratio in decline, and the bank’s Price-to-Book valuation is near record highs.

Purpose

The purpose of this post is to analyze U.S. Bancorp (USB), a core holding of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B). In this analysis the following topics will be addressed:

U.S. Bancorp earnings trends

U.S. Bancorp valuation trends

U.S. Bancorp operational and governance concerns

U.S. Bancorp pension gap and funding concern

Berkshire Hathaway's ownership history of U.S. Bancorp

Buffett's conditions for selling a core holding

For the purpose of this analysis, U.S. Bancorp's peer group is comprised on the six largest banks in the US, including itself: JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citicorp (C), and PNC (PNC).

Challenge 1: U.S. Bancorp Earnings 2013 - Q2 2017 are Flat

U.S. Bancorp earnings appear to have plateaued. Chart 1 shows the Net Income after Tax reported by the bank since 2013. The 2017 figure represents 2Q 2017 year-to-date annualized. Note that earnings have never dipped during this time.

Chart 1

Challenge #2: U.S. Bancorp Profitability Reverting to Industry Mean

In John Bogle's The Clash of Cultures: Investment vs. Speculation, Vanguard's founder offered "some investment guidance" which consisted of 10 rules. He wrote: "The most important of these rules is the first one: the eternal law of reversion to the mean in the financial markets."

The next two charts suggest the "eternal law of reversion to the mean" may apply to bank profitability ratios as well.

Chart 2 captures this point by comparing the return on assets (ROA) of U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo to an average of 15 other big banks by quarter since 2011. Most notably, U.S. Bancorp's trailing twelve months Q2 2017 ROA was 1.32% versus its average since 2011 of 1.58%. While U.S. Bancorp has experienced a material decline in ROA, the 15 big bank peers have improved to 1.00% recently.

Chart 2

Chart 3 provides another angle on the trends noted in the prior chart. The past 22 quarters of ROA at U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo are compared to the average ROA by quarter of the 15 peer banks. The trend indicates a steady reversion to the mean for the two banks that have historically led the industry in profitability. Though U.S. Bancorp's 2017 ROA is still 32% higher than the 15 peer banks, as will be shown, there are reasons to be concerned that the bank faces greater downward pressure than lower-performing peers.

Chart 3

Challenge 3: Valuations are Lofty for U.S. Bancorp

Despite U.S. Bancorp's flat earnings trends, investors seem more bullish than ever in the bank. The bank's price-to-book valuation in early August 2017 is 2.08 as depicted in chart 4. The only time the bank was more highly valued since the Financial Crisis was in the immediate aftermath of the 2016 presidential election.

Perhaps more importantly, U.S. Bancorp is by far the most highly valued bank among the nation's six largest banks. The average P/B for the five other big banks is 1.23. At 2.08 P/B, U.S. Bancorp is valued 69% greater than the average of the five peers. Remove Wells from the peer comparison, and the U.S. Bancorp valuation premium climbs to 78%.

Chart 4

Is U.S. Bancorp's 69% (or 78%) valuation premium justified? Chart 5 provides another view of the reversion to the mean in profitability across all six banks. Based only on return on asset profitability trends, it would appear that relative to U.S. Bancorp other banks are undervalued or that U.S. Bancorp is overvalued. The remainder of this analysis will provide data to more fully answer the valuation question.

Chart 5

Challenge 4: U.S. Bancorp Compensation Growing Faster Than Earnings

One of my favorite metrics is "Banker Productivity," If the term is new to you, you are not alone because few bank executives talk about it. My definition of Banker Productivity is simple: Net Income Divided by Total Compensation (salary and benefits). In my book about bank investing I show that banks commonly earn fifty to sixty cents for every dollar in compensation. The best banks for shareholders produce $1 in net income or more for every $1.00 in compensation. Historically U.S. Bancorp has been one of these banks.

However, beginning in 2015 Banker Productivity at U.S. Bancorp has been in decline. There is a reason for the slip in productivity as will be shown.

2013: 106%

2014: 105%

2015: 98%

2016: 93%

2017 YTD: 91%

Chart 6 shows the backup data for these ratios. Contrast the flat earnings to the big spike in compensation beginning in 2015.

Chart 6

Challenge 5: Compliance Failures

As the nation's 5th largest bank U.S. Bancorp is today subject to the kind of regulatory scrutiny other big banks have been accustomed to since the Great Panic of 2008-09. Here is what U.S. Bancorp's CEO had to say about compliance costs in January of this year:

"Our compliance costs in the entire company are now in terms of FTE, they are over 7000 people of our 70,000 and that's up more than twice what it was a few years ago. That's a little high because of these issues I just mentioned, but it's not going to go back to where it was, it's going to stay much higher because that's the cost of running a high-quality bank."

In the first quarter earnings call with analysts the CFO indicated that personnel costs would continue to ramp up in the second quarter:

"So if you end up thinking about the second quarter, we are going to typically see it growing probably 3% to 4% in the second quarter relative to first quarter. As John, we have talked in some of our investor conferences, we still expect pressure with respect to risk programs, at least through the end of the second quarter, with the trajectory of that growth starting to slow as we get later into the year."

U.S. Bancorp's reality check about risk and compliance costs can be traced to October 2015 when its primary regulatory, the OCC, slapped them with a Consent Order forcing the board of directors to get serious in a hurry about the bank's compliance with Anti-Money Laundering and Bank Secrecy Act requirements of US banks.

All U.S. Bancorp investors should read the Consent Order, which quite clearly orders the board and management to build and maintain systems that ensure compliance with laws dating back decades. If the bank fails to meet the prescribed timelines, the OCC is empowered to take decisive action.

While U.S. Bancorp has a long and respected history of excellent expense management, it now appears that at least part of the explanation for the bank's historically low expenses is because management and the board chose to defer critical systems development and integration. In addition, based on the rapid increase in headcount since the Consent Order, the bank implicitly acknowledges its failure to hire the risk, compliance, audit, and information security management required to run a $500 billion bank.

The next chart provides a snapshot of the headcount trends at the nation's six biggest banks. Keep in mind when reviewing chart 7 that U.S. Bancorp is substantially smaller than all but PNC.

This chart shows that US Bancorp has added more than 12,000 employees since 2011 in contrast to reductions in headcount of -41,000 and -80,000 at Citigroup and Bank of America respectively.

Chart 7

Chart 8 expresses the numbers in the prior slide as a percentage of total employee headcount at year end 2010. Three of the banks have shrunk headcount. Two -- JPMorgan Chase and PNC -- are up slightly. U.S. Bancorp is up 20.5%. As a reminder, U.S. Bancorp has not had any acquisitions during this time; the increase in headcount is associated with business as usual activity.

Chart 8

Studying headcount trends tells only part of the story. Bank investors must appreciate that there is a shortage of the most highly skilled people in the industry. Consequently, experts in risk management, compliance, audit, cybersecurity, and information management are commanding rapidly accelerating wages from not only banks but non-banks.

Chart 9 provides evidence of this trend. It shows one and three year percentage changes in total compensation (salaries, benefits, bonuses, options) for each bank. U.S. Bancorp's compensation increase over the past three years is up almost 30% which is the biggest increase among the six banks. As the bank has been required to address deep-rooted compliance and risk management problems, the bank has had to staff up in a hurry and pay salaries and bonuses significant enough to lure talent from other banks and industries.

There are two ramifications of this rapid build-up in staff. First, compensation expenses continue to climb at a fast pace: 2Q 2017 was 9.5% higher than 2Q 2016. Second, when a bank ramps up hiring as fast as U.S. Bancorp, inevitably the bank hires some of the wrong people. It will take time for management to assess talent; expect personnel turnover to increase as the bank's HR department assists management in weeding out under-skilled compliance, risk, audit, cybersecurity, and information security talent. This weeding out process is both expensive and disruptive to any bank's culture.

Chart 9

Happily for U.S. Bancorp investors, in the bank's 2Q 2017 earnings call the CFO indicated that he expects the pace of personnel expense growth to slow. Here is what he said:

"From a compensation standpoint we expect that that will begin to moderate and continue to moderate third, fourth and into 2018 and that will be driven by the fact that we're getting close to the end of building out those risk and compliance programs…"

Time will tell. Based on my experience, the CFO's observation and timeline appear reasonable. However, to be sure, remedying a Consent Order is not quick business as U.S. Bancorp has learned. Bank regulators neither enter into a Consent Order without ponderous consideration nor do they exit one without due deliberation and abundant evidence of remedy.

Challenge 6: Heavy Insider Selling; No Buying

Regular readers of my posts know that I closely monitor bank insider sales and purchases.

Insiders at U.S. Bancorp have been very active sellers of the bank's stock. In a March post I noted that U.S. Bancorp was "Another bank with lots of selling going on. No buyers."

Even as bank stock prices plummeted in February 2016 - and insiders at other banks snapped up cheap shares -- not one U.S. Bancorp insider stepped up to buy U.S. Bancorp shares when available in the high $30s.

Check out www.openinsider.com for a detailed review of all U.S. Bancorp insider selling over the past two years. You will see that the bank's former chairman, current CEO, and multiple vice chairmen have all exercised substantial seven and eight-figure option transactions since July of last year. No other big bank has seen anywhere near the insider sales activity of U.S. Bancorp. Investors may be interested to know that insiders have sold shares at prices ranging from $44 a share to a high of $54.62.

The insider trading website also reveals that not one U.S. Bancorp insider has bought shares in USB over the past two years. Again, this stands in contrast to JPM, Bank of America, Citi, PNC, and even Wells Fargo.

Challenge 7: Directors Own Few Shares

The U.S. Bancorp 2017 Proxy Statement tracks director ownership of USB shares. On page 62 is a list of the 15 independent directors who served on the board in 2016. Of the 13 that remain on the board in 2017, only four own Common Shares according to page 70 of the Proxy. Of the four, two hold very modest positions (400 and 1,000 shares), and a third director has a somewhat meaningful holding (10,649 shares valued at about $560,000). One independent director holds a very meaningful $13.4 million position in USB Common.

Most U.S. Bancorp directors rely on Restricted Shares to acquire ownership interest in the bank. In practice this means no out-of-pocket expense. The Restricted Shares are awarded annually as compensation to the director. The average compensation to U.S. Bancorp directors in 2016 was $250,000 of which $100,000 was in cash and the remainder in Restricted Shares.

Returning to the 2016 Proxy, of the 2,196,863 common shares owned by 29 insiders, directors own only 12% of the total Common Shares owned by insiders; as noted, almost all those shares are owned by one director.

Of the insiders' 1,043,891 Restricted Stock units, directors own two-thirds with an aggregate pre-tax value of only $12 million. In fairness to the directors, taking $150,000 of annual compensation in the form of Restricted Shares is certainly evidence of having some stake in the bank. However, it is not the same as having a substantial portion of personal wealth tied up in the bank.

Based on comments Warren Buffett has made in the past, likely he would look askance at U.S. Bancorp's director ownership. At Berkshire Hathaway, the board requires directors to hold a meaningful investment stake in the company's stock. In his 2002 letter to shareholders he had this to say:

"To find new directors, we will look through our shareholders list for people who directly, or in their family, have had large Berkshire holdings - in the millions of dollars - for a long time. Individuals making that cut automatically meet two of our tests, namely that they be interested in Berkshire and shareholder-oriented. In our third test, we will look for business savvy, a competence far from commonplace."

Berkshire directors serve the board in order to protect and enhance their personal assets, not to earn six-figure salaries for part-time jobs.

By Buffett's standard, it appears only one U.S. Bancorp independent director meets his standards.

Having studied so many banks during my career, I have observed that independent directors without banking experience are reluctant to make big personal investments in the banks they govern. If true, why? My theory is that they are risk-averse because they know they lack a strong handle on the key drivers and destroyers of shareholder wealth in banking. This point relates to Buffett's third test of business savvy.

Of course, when times are good anyone can serve on a bank board and appear savvy. Periodically, those skills getting truly tested.

When the Wells Fargo brouhaha erupted late last summer over sales practices, I wrote a piece for the banking industry's daily newspaper, the American Banker, offering this observation about the composition of Wells' board of directors.

"Wells Fargo is a case study in a systemic problem plaguing US banks: Few directors have the hands-on knowledge needed to govern a bank… Only one of Wells Fargo's nonexecutive directors had experience in commercial banking prior to being appointed to the board… the one person with the banking experience did not join the board until 2015."

U.S. Bancorp's non-executive directors resemble Wells' board. Just one director has prior banking experience according to the 2017 Proxy. Other big banks - especially those that struggled during the Great Panic of 2008-2009 - have been adding industry experts to their boards. Citigroup is a leader in this practice.

The absence of banking know-how among independent directors combined with skimpy share ownership should be disconcerting to not only Warren Buffett but other U.S. Bancorp shareholders. U.S. Bancorp's board selection committee would be wise to think through director qualifications and ownership requirements.

Challenge 8: Stress Test Not Helping U.S. Bancorp Shareholders Like Other Banks

Banks recently announced the results of the Federal Reserve's Stress Test/Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). As a result of the supervisory review, banks have been given the green light to increase share buybacks (repurchases) and quarterly dividends. In a recent post I analyzed the results of the Stress Test for 25 banks. The next two charts are drawn from research for that post.

Chart 10 shows the expected increase in dividends payable to shareholders of the 25 banks over the next year. While the average bank will see its dividend increase by 27%, U.S. Bancorp shareholders will see a 7% increase. (Wells Fargo is even less.)

Chart 10

Chart 11 shows the approved stock buybacks as a percentage of market capitalization for the banks as of July 3rd. U.S. Bancorp asked for permission to buyback the equivalent of less than 3% of the bank's market cap, a figure near the bottom of the 25 banks.

Chart 11

Here's the key question: Why did U.S. Bancorp ask Fed regulators for permission to buyback such a comparatively small percentage of its stock? A variation of this question was asked of the CEO in the 2nd quarter earnings call. Here is his response:

"So I think first of all, we're starting from one of the lower capital ratios; you're right that we have the lowest volatility and the lowest downturn in the stress environment, in fact, we still make money as you say but we're starting from a point that's not far away from what we think is our optimal capital structure, the 8.5% versus the just over 9% we are today, that's number one. Number two is, we're always wanting to make sure that we do -- that we are successful in the outcome of the CCAR process and then finally balancing between the buyback side of the equation and the dividend. What we've done is, what I would call continue -- very predictable continually steady growth and we would expect to continue that in the future. We might balance a little bit more but we will balance a little bit more towards increasing the dividend probably more than a buyback in future periods."

It is impossible to argue with the CEO's first observation: yes, U.S. Bancorp's capital ratios are lower than peers. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that other banks' would request to buy back more capital.

The second part of his response -- "balancing between the buyback side of the equation and the dividend" -- also makes sense. Presumably all banks want to balance buybacks with dividend growth, however.

Just to be clear, by any measure, U.S. Bancorp's shareholder value creation coming out of the CCAR process significantly lags peers. While the dividend growth rate is arguably reasonable, investors should ask if U.S. Bancorp's board chose to not ask for more buybacks for one very good reason.

What is that reason? U.S. Bancorp directors and executive officers do not think buybacks are an effective use of the bank's capital at this time. As already documented, not only is U.S. Bancorp's Price-to-book value much higher than peers, but insiders have also been aggressive sellers and non-buyers of the bank's stock.

Based on the insiders' behavior, arguably U.S. Bancorp shareholders would have been better off if the board chose to pay shareholders a special dividend versus buying back highly priced shares. By buying back overvalued shares, U.S. Bancorp creates a perverse incentive that rewards sellers of its stock and executives holding stock options in preference to long-time, buy-and-hold shareholders.

Nearly 20 years ago Warren Buffett wrote about this very issue when he voiced opposition to companies engaging in buybacks when share prices are too high. Here is what he had to say in the 1999 annual report of Berkshire Hathaway:

"Now, repurchases are all the rage, but are all too often made for an unstated and, in our view, ignoble reason: to pump or support the stock price. The shareholder who chooses to sell today, of course, is benefited by any buyer, whatever his origin or motives. But the continuing shareholder is penalized by repurchases above intrinsic value. Buying dollar bills for $1.10 is not good business for those who stick around. Charlie and I admit that we feel confident in estimating intrinsic value for only a portion of traded equities and then only when we employ a range of values, rather than some pseudo-precise figure. Nevertheless, it appears to us that many companies now making repurchases are overpaying departing shareholders at the expense of those who stay."

Buybacks are clearly (and appropriately in my view for most banks) the rage in banking right now. Confronted with an opportunity to be paid $1.10 for a $1.00 bill, do not be surprised if Buffett takes his own advice and sells U.S. Bancorp shares back to the bank.

Challenge 9: Pension Gap and Return Expectations

I want to be careful how I address my concerns related to U.S. Bancorp's Pension Fund gap and the bank's stated return expectations for the Pension Fund in future years.

First, while I believe U.S. Bancorp's year-end 2016 Pension Fund gap is material, I am not an expert in ERISA or bank pension accounting. Second, while I question U.S. Bancorp's choice of the most aggressive assumption for Pension Fund performance among the six big banks, I have not compared the return expectation to a broad range of other S&P 500 companies to determine reasonableness.

Specific to Pension Plan data presented in the most recent annual reports of the six big banks, U.S. Bancorp stands apart from peers in three prominent ways. None good.

First, as chart 12 shows, U.S. Bancorp has a year-end 2016 funding gap (Obligations minus Funding) of -$1.3 billion which is equivalent to 26% of obligations. This is in contrast to plan surpluses at Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.

Chart 12

Second, U.S. Bancorp's funding gap would be larger had the bank not chosen to assign a long term expected rate of return on pension plan assets of 7.5%.

None of its peers have assumed such an optimistic rate of return as can be seen in chart 13. Two peers actually cut back their expected returns in 2016 (Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase) and PNC plans to cut its expected return in 2017.

Chart 13



Third, in contrast to all its peers but one ((NYSE:PNC)), U.S. Bancorp's pension obligations are increasing annually as can be seen in chart 14. U.S. Bancorp appears to have a traditional defined benefit pension plan, something that has become less and less common in banking. JPMorgan Chase notes in its 2016 annual report of significant changes to its pension plan back in 2009. Citibank went one step further having frozen its defined benefit pension plan in 2008 (as reported in its annual report of 2016). It is surprising U.S. Bancorp has not taken similar action especially in light of the rapid growth in headcount and compensation during the past two years. If anything, investors should expect pension obligations at U.S. Bancorp to accelerate once the large contingent of new employees reach tenure and qualify for vesting in the defined benefit plan.

Chart 14

Just to be clear, a funding gap of -$1.3 billion at U.S. Bancorp is not earth-shattering given U.S. Bancorp earns $1.5 billion a quarter. However, had the bank made a greater effort in recent years to close the gap, reported earnings would have declined year-over-year versus inched upward. In addition, if expected long term pension returns are ratcheted down to peer levels, the funding gap widens.

The big question raised by the stark differences in U.S. Bancorp's pension activity versus peers is one of corporate governance. Is the board on top of the pension plan issues? Presumably and respectfully, the answer is yes.

But there is a second question: Should the bank modify its defined benefit plan as key competitors have done? Assuming the bank continues to have a defined benefit plan, the answer is definitely yes. Why is U.S. Bancorp an outlier from its main peers now that it is the fifth largest bank in the country?

The final question is: Does the board believe the expected return assumptions are reasonable, especially given the size and direction of the funding gap? Common sense suggests the board (or committee of the board responsible for this decision) should ratchet down the return assumption in line with bank competitors. A cut in the expected return of the pension plan is in order.

Potential Challenge: The Buffett Factor

Berkshire Hathaway owns shares in six banks according to its most current SEC Form 13F filing: American Express (AXP), Bank of New York/Mellon (BK), Goldman Sachs (GS), M&T (MTB), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC). In addition, Berkshire intends to convert its Bank of America (BAC) preferred holding into common shares.

Based on Berkshire's March 31, 2017 holdings, as of August 6, 2017 the aggregate value of Berkshire's bank holdings is $65.57 billion. This calculation assumes no change in the number of shares held by Berkshire in the seven banks since March 31. Chart 15 shows the breakdown by individual stock.

Chart 15



Buffett took his first position in U.S. Bancorp in 2007 when, according to the Berkshire Hathaway annual report of the same year, he bought 75 million shares for $32.15 a share. By the end of 2016 Berkshire owned 102 million shares representing 6% of the company and having a market value of $5.23 billion and a cost basis of $3.24 billion. Berkshire's average cost per share is $31.80 compared to an August 4 closing price of $53.12. All this means Berkshire has a greater than $2 billion profit in U.S. Bancorp. See chart 16.

Chart 16

Though difficult to calculate, likely Buffett's ownership interest in U.S. Bancorp creates a halo effect that enhances valuation. A problem arises when Buffett and Berkshire exits a holding as IBM recently experienced.

There are two questions for U.S. Bancorp investors to consider:

Why would Buffett sell U.S. Bancorp shares?

What would happen to the U.S. Bancorp stock price if Buffett began to sell USB shares?

There may be three reasons for Buffett to sell U.S. Bancorp shares.

First, Buffett wrote in the 2009 annual letter to shareholders that he intends for Berkshire to maintain "more than ample cash" at all times.

"I have pledged - to you, the rating agencies and myself - to always run Berkshire with more than ample cash. We never want to count on the kindness of strangers in order to meet tomorrow's obligations. When forced to choose, I will not trade even a night's sleep for the chance of extra profits."

Berkshire may now be raising cash in light of its recent announcement of two possible acquisitions. One of those, Oncor, could require more than $17 billion in cash. Berkshire generates enormous cash flow that Buffett builds up for cash acquisitions like Oncor.

Another source for building cash is the sale of existing securities. The SEC 13F reveals Berkshire has been selling IBM. Is Buffett selling other Berkshire holdings? Investors will not have to wait long to find out as the SEC should release the June 30, 2017 Berkshire 13F in the next week or so.

Second, Buffett may recognize as this post indicates, that U.S. Bancorp's historically superior profitability is reverting to the industry mean. Importantly, while U.S. Bancorp investors currently enjoy a near-record Price-to-Book valuation, there are underlying operational and governance concerns that impede the bank's profitability growth rate. Consequently, he may want to take advantage of the current boom in bank stocks and buybacks and earn $1.10 for $1.00 as he suggested is possible in his 1999 letter.

There is a third reason to consider.

Back in 1990 Buffett bought his first shares of Wells Fargo. At the time he offered this painfully true observation in his Chairman's Letter of the same year:

"The banking industry is no favorite of ours… Mistakes have been the rule rather than the exception at any major banks. Most have resulted from managerial failing… In their lending, many bankers played follow the leader with lemming-like zeal; now they are experiencing a lemming-like fate."

Buffett is certainly entitled to change his opinion, but the events of 2008-09 suggest some truth to his 1990 observation.

After the post-election surge in bank stock prices, Buffett may wish to unload some bank stock holdings. As I have written on these pages in the past, it appears unlikely Berkshire will sell Wells Fargo shares. Nor is Buffett likely to sell newly acquired Bank of America common shares in light of the encomium he has heaped on the bank's CEO.

Consequently, a candidate for sale may be U.S. Bancorp, a bank in which Berkshire holds 6% of the bank's common shares.

Investors may wonder if Buffett has a history of selling core holdings. The answer is yes under the right circumstances. In fact, in his 2009 letter to shareholders he described his confidence in selling core holdings when it allows him the opportunity to buy an even more attractive investment. Oncor may represent such an opportunity.

As for the implications to U.S. Bancorp's stock price should Buffett begin to sell shares, there are probably two ways to gauge the impact.

First, Berkshire began selling IBM shares earlier this year. IBM share price has been in a nosedive in recent months, down -18% since March 31. Could U.S. Bancorp suffer a similar drop in price if Berkshire sold shares?

The answer is yes and the reason relates to the second possible way to gauge the impact of a Buffett sale: that is the bank's current lofty valuation against flat earnings.

Conclusions

It should come as no surprise that I am not a buyer of USB at today's prices.

U.S. Bancorp's current 2.08 Price-to-Book appears lofty, especially against flat earnings trends and compared to peer averages closer to 1.20. The good news is that rapidly escalating compensation expense trends are expected to slow in 2018; however, even if this happens, the bank's Productivity Ratio has been permanently reset based on the new normal salary and benefits run-rate. Industry leading ROAs of 1.5% are history but 1.3% to 1.35% is still possible if credit quality remains excellent and expenses slow.

A further challenge to the bank's lofty valuation is my expectation that it seems only a matter of time before the board must address the growing gap in its Pension Fund. When this happens the bank will have to divert at least a portion of current income to funding the pension. Such action will hurt earnings. In addition, it will jeopardize the bank's string of successive years of earnings growth.

While I do not expect Berkshire to sell U.S. Bancorp shares in 2017, the possibility cannot be ruled out for reasons cited in this post. If Berkshire's June 30, 2017 SEC 13F reveals U.S. Bancorp stock sales, investors should expect to see USB share price fall. An -18 to -20% decline would result in an U.S. Bancorp stock price of $44 -$45 and a valuation still 40% higher than peers.

Thoughts for long-time buy-and-hold U.S. Bancorp shareholders

My strong preference is to be a buy-and-hold investor. Investors who choose to hold USB shares should recognize that the bank is likely to face continued expense pressures that will suppress earnings growth and result over time in valuations reverting closer to industry averages. This means lower upside price appreciation than will be likely delivered by peers. In the meantime, investors enjoy a 2.11% dividend yield that is moderately better than the 1.87% currently delivered by the S&P 500.

That said, if I were holding USB shares, I would likely follow the lead of bank insiders and sell some percentage of my holdings. Given overall market valuations, taking some profits and raising cash seems like a good idea.

An alternative to out-right selling shares is to sell calls. As of August 6th, an October 20, 2017 $55 call sells for $.63 and a January 19, 2018 $55 call sells for $1.28.

As a reminder, for the past seven straight years across the industry loan loss provision has been declining or flat. This trend is unprecedented and has a much greater salutary effect on bank margins than rising interest rates.

But good times do not last forever. Bank investors need to be vigilant in monitoring economic growth and bank credit quality. History suggests it is only a matter of time before the economy slips and credit quality deteriorates and loan loss provision reverts to more normal levels. When provision pops up, bank earnings across the board will take a hit. Bank stock prices will move downward. Valuations will revert to historic norms.

Absent evidence of declining credit quality, it is not unreasonable for U.S. Bancorp investors to simply hold onto existing shares. This bank, though far from flawless and not without serious challenges, remains a premier performer with a long history of producing high quality, low volatility earnings.

Finally, long-term U.S. Bancorp shareholders should encourage the board to add two or three independent directors with hands-on banking expertise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a retired Bank of America employee I continue to have certain financial interests in BAC but own no BAC shares at this time.