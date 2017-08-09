Good News: German Current Account Surplus  EUR 23.6 Billion In June 2017

Financial assets in the private sector, such as stocks and bonds and real estate, have fiscal space within which to rise further.

The Germans have just released their current account data for June 2017. The purpose of this report is to place this new data in our fiscal flows national balance of accounts model to see what impact this data has on business going forward.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Germany

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

And similarly:

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on these formulae.

Each sector will be examined in turn starting with the private sector.

Private Sector

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - More loans are created than are repaid. Externally from overseas commerce - More is exported than imported. Government spending - more is spent than taxed out.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that credit creation is both large and trending upwards however not at a fast rate of growth. The loan growth rate year to date is only 1.2% and represents about 1% of GDP.

The positive takeaway is that loan growth is positive and trending upwards and adding to the stock of financial assets in the private sector.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is both positive, large and trending up overall. The most recent data is better than the first quarter of this calendar year.

Germany is a world exporting power house and has over 8% of GDP as a surplus flowing into the private sector each year. This is more than most countries total fiscal flows.

Government Sector

The government budget is in the chart below.

The chart shows the government draining the private sector with taxes. Sadly the trend is upwards which is a negative for the private sector. Government surpluses are a destruction of private sector financial assets.

Germany is not a monetary currency sovereign but the user of the Euro. The government surplus would, therefore, have been used to retire actual money borrowed at interest from the European Central Bank. As per the Fiscal Compact Agreement, countries in the EU should have a government deficit of less than 3% of GDP and debt of not more than 60% of GDP. At 68.3% Germany's debt is almost in compliance. Will Germany over-comply or use the fiscal space to improve public healthcare, education, and infrastructure?

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Recommendation, and Summary

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. Absolute numbers will be larger because the GDP numerator is larger.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 0.6% -0.8% 8.3% 8.4% NOW 1% -1% 8.3% 8.4%

(Source: Trading Economic and Author calculations based on same)

One can see though that the external sector does the heavy lifting with little help from the other two sectors whose growth is flat, or negative in the case of the government sector.

Year on year the growth in income flows to the private sector are stable. The fact that loan growth accelerated points to a more buoyant and enthusiastic consumer.

Investment access to Germany when one is not there can be made via the following ETFs. The fiscal flows are stable, positive and strong and there is scope for financial assets in the private sector, such as stocks and bonds and real estate, to rise further.

EWG iShares MSCI Germany ETF HEWG iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF FGM First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund DBGR Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF EWGS iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF QDEU SPDR MSCI Germany Quality Mix ETF DAX Recon Capital DAX Germany ETF GGOV German Sovereign/Sub-Sovereign ETF

