CenterPoint Energy: A Century Of Dividends

No investment is worth making at any price, a truth that many investors looking for stable income providers should heed with regard to CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP). It is easy to see CenterPoint as a good bet after they released their Q2 results on August 3, reporting EPS of $0.29, which beat estimates by $0.07, and revenues of $2.14 billion, which beat estimates by $160 million. In light of such a strong Q2 showing, a prospective investor may rightly be curious about CenterPoint.

There is plenty to like about this long-established utility holding company (CenterPoint was founded in 1882). As a utility, the Houston, Texas-based CenterPoint holds the two key advantages which many utilities possess: they have a territorial monopoly over the region they serve, which in CenterPoint's case cover Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas - CenterPoint caters to five million customers in these states; and they are heavily regulated by the government to prevent price gouging, which also creates regulatory hurdles that lock potential competitors out.

Furthermore, CenterPoint's division of its operations into segments shows the diversity of their revenue streams. CenterPoint have five segments: Electric Transmission & Distribution; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Midstream Investments; and Other Operations.

Electrical Transmission & Distribution provides retail electric providers with electric transmission and distribution services, while Natural Gas Distribution offers commercial, industrial and residential customers intrastate natural gas sales, transportation and distribution. The Energy Services segment covers non-rate regulated gas sales and transportation/storage services for commercial and industrial customers.

The Midstream Investments segment primarily deals with CenterPoint's 51.4% stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL), an Oklahoma-based MLP which the utility firm jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp (OGE), and which owns, operates and develops crude oil and natural gas assets. Other Operations covers real estate that the company uses in its business operations (e.g. office buildings).

The 2016 revenue figures by segment illustrate this diversity.

Division Revenue ($) Electrical Transmission & Distribution 3.060 billion Natural Gas Distribution 2.409 billion Energy Services 2.099 billion Midstream Investments 208 million Other Operations 15 million Total 7.791 billion

Furthermore, the revenue figures have been steady for the past five years:

Year Revenue ($) 2012 7.45 billion 2013 8.11 billion 2014 9.23 billion 2015 7.39 billion 2016 7.58 billion*

*Figure omits Midstream Investments

This steady revenue accounts for CenterPoint's dividend record: not only has it paid consecutively rising dividends since 2006, it has been paying dividends to shareholders for over 100 years. Few publicly traded companies can boast of such a record, which underlines the long-term stability of CenterPoint's business, and is part of the bull case for CenterPoint.

Once we look to the valuation, however, the bear case becomes clear. Currently, CenterPoint is trading in the high-$20 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a forward P/E ratio of 20.26, and offers a dividend yield of 3.75% with a payout ratio of 74.60%. The payout ratio is high, but one must keep in mind the capital-intensive nature of utilities, which is the key reason for this payout ratio.

Of more concern is the fact that CenterPoint's five-year average dividend yield is 4.28% and the stock is trading just 1% below its 52-week high of $29.08. This suggests that CenterPoint is overvalued at this time - is that the case?

Earnings per share over the past twelve months were $1.40, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 6.54%, leveling off to 5% thereafter. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for CenterPoint Energy to be $26.16. The stock is therefore overvalued by 10% at this time.

In summary, CenterPoint is a stable business that has rewarded its shareholders for over a century, and its stable revenue figures and recent Q2 report indicate that it will continue to do so. However, utilities are not high-growth businesses and CenterPoint's valuation is close to a 52-week high at present. At present, CenterPoint is a hold, not a buy, but interested parties should keep an eye on it in the event of a 10% pullback towards fair value.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decision a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.