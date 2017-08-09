Disney Announces Big News

Disney (DIS) reported third quarter results that beat estimates, and the company also announced a major strategic shift regarding the way the company wants to bring its content to its customers. Disney’s cable business remains weak, but overall the company looks well positioned for growth going forward, which makes its shares attractive.

The company beat earnings estimates slightly, despite revenues coming in lower than expected:

When we take a closer look at Disney’s operations, we see that revenues, and especially earnings, are performing in a quite diverging way:

The company’s studio entertainment business has always been volatile, as those results heavily depend on the release dates of blockbuster hits, thus quarterly comparisons are not very meaningful here. The company’s media networks and its parks and resorts division, however, are generally not very volatile on a quarter to quarter basis, thus the year over year changes we see here are very relevant:

Media Networks revenues dropped slightly, but operating earnings for the division dropped by more than 20% -- Disney’s management blames this on declines at ESPN, which faces lower advertising revenues, combined with higher programming costs (mainly due to higher expenses for NBA programming). Disney’s Cable Networks business was the main drag on earnings in its media networks division, but broadcasting earnings declined as well, due to the same reasons as the ones that hurt Disney’s cable networks (lower advertising revenues and higher programming costs).

On the other side of the spectrum we have Disney’s Parks and Resorts business, which saw revenues grow by double digits, which, combined with some margin increases, allowed for a very strong 18% earnings increase. The margin increase we have seen here is not surprising, as those parks come with high fixed costs, but rather low variable costs per customer – additional visitors thus add a substantial amount to Disney’s bottom line. The opening of the Shanghai Park was the main reason for revenue growth in this segment, but Disney’s other international ventures (such as Disneyland Paris) saw growth as well, whereas revenues and earnings were flat year over year in the US. This quarter’s strong Parks & Resorts growth will likely not continue in the future, as the opening of the Shanghai Park was a one-time item that will not add to Disney’s top and bottom line in the future in such a big way again.

Disney’s earnings overall were down (as we have seen above), but due to a meaningful decrease in the company’s share count earnings per share came in only two percent below last year’s level, which was a better result than what analysts had expected (still declines are not a positive obviously).

A big positive were Disney’s cash flows during the quarter though, as operating cash flows rose by 14%, whilst capital expenditures came in lower than in the previous year’s quarter – the result was a free cash flow number of $3.3 billion, up more than thirty percent year over year.

DIS Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

With those cash flows Disney can finance its shareholder returns (with the focus being on stock repurchases in the last couple of years), as well as investments such as the one Disney announced on Tuesday evening:

Disney will acquire a majority stake in BAMTech via a $1.6 billion investment (which gives Disney another 42% of the company), with the company planning to release a streaming service with a sport focus (being ESPN-branded) as well as a direct-to-consumer service (Disney-branded) in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The company also announced that it would pull its movies from the Netflix (NFLX) platform, which sent Netflix’ shares lower significantly. This announcement provides a view of Disney’s strategy, which focusses on bringing its world class content to its customers in a 21st century way – I like Disney’s approach of increasing their stake in BAMTech massively (especially since the cost is only equal to one and a half months’ worth of cash flows) in order to find a way to grow Disney’s media networks business, which is basically the only thing that is currently dragging Disney down. If the approach doesn’t really work out, Disney hasn’t lost much, but if it works out and the declines at ESPN can be stopped (or maybe even reversed), Disney could see a boost to its earnings as well as to its multiples, which would result in significant capital appreciation potential.

DIS PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

As Disney is currently trading at just 18 times trailing earnings (and at 15 times forward earnings), Disney does look rather inexpensive, which is on the one hand justified due to the company’s problems in its media networks division, but which on the other hand should allow for a great entry point if the company’s media strategy (with the investment in BAMTech) works out. When we add in the consistent growth in the company's other segments, rising cash flows and strong shareholder returns (the share count has declined by four percent over the last year), it seems that Disney's shares have more upside than downside from the current level, which makes them attractive, I believe.

Takeaway

Much of Disney's earnings report looked good, but media networks remain a drag on the company's earnings. With Disney making the right strategic moves to combat the declines at ESPN, the outlook for the future is not bad at all, which makes the company's inexpensive shares attractive at the current level in my mind.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.